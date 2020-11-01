NM reports 747 new COVID-19 cases, eight deaths

State health officials announced Sunday 747 new cases of COVID-19 and eight new deaths related to the disease. That brings New Mexico’s totals to 47,232 cumulative cases and 1,026 overall deaths.

Bernalillo County reported the most new cases, with 224.

State officials also reported Sunday that 365 are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 11 more than reported on Saturday. There were 86 people hospitalized for COVID-19 on the first day of October. These numbers include those from other states hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19, but does not include New Mexicans hospitalized out of state for the disease.

According to state health officials, 77 percent of hospital beds across the state are occupied and 65 percent of ICU beds are occupied. This includes those hospitalized for all reasons, not just COVID-19.

There are 21,623 people that have been deemed recovered, according to officials.

DOH said they have processed 1,182,514 total COVID-19 tests as of Sunday. An increase of 9,794 since Saturday.

The new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday by county are below.

224 new cases in Bernalillo County

35 new cases in Chaves County

9 new cases in Cibola County

17 new cases in Curry County

111 new cases in Doña Ana County

51 new cases in Eddy County

9 new cases in Grant County

1 new case in Hidalgo County

9 new cases in Lea County

2 new cases in Lincoln County

1 new case in Los Alamos County

18 new cases in Luna County

25 new cases in McKinley County

16 new cases in Otero County

6 new cases in Quay County

13 new cases in Rio Arriba County

12 new cases in Roosevelt County

25 new cases in Sandoval County

11 new cases in San Juan County

9 new cases in San Miguel County

33 new cases in Santa Fe County

3 new cases in Sierra County

9 new cases in Socorro County

1 new case in Taos County

8 new cases in Torrance County

4 new cases in Union County

19 new cases in Valencia County

State correctional facilities that house both federal and state detainees also saw new cases as of Sunday. Those new cases are below.

1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

61 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Roswell Correctional Facility

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County

Bernalillo County also saw the most newly reported deaths as well.

A male in his 40s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from Doña Ana County who had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized.

A male in his 80s from Lea County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions and was a resident of Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation in Hobbs.

A female in her 20s from McKinley County who had underlying conditions.

A female in her 50s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

Bernalillo County also continues to outpace other counties in the number of total cases.

Bernalillo County: 11,859

Catron County: 10

Chaves County: 2,169

Cibola County: 658

Colfax County: 46

Curry County: 1,650

De Baca County: 2

Doña Ana County: 6,809

Eddy County: 1,582

Grant County: 206

Guadalupe County: 46

Harding County: 1

Hidalgo County: 125

Lea County: 2,217

Lincoln County: 395

Los Alamos County: 50

Luna County: 1,158

McKinley County: 4,752

Mora County: 15

Otero County: 569

Quay County: 112

Rio Arriba County: 543

Roosevelt County: 493

Sandoval County: 2,131

San Juan County: 3,861

San Miguel County: 196

Santa Fe County: 1,899

Sierra County: 130

Socorro County: 270

Taos County: 262

Torrance County: 112

Union County: 45

Valencia County: 1,075

Below are the total number of cases in prison facilities that house federal detainees.

Cibola County Correctional Center: 348

Otero County Prison Facility: 391

Otero County Processing Center: 191

Torrance County Detention Facility: 44

Below are the total number of cases in state prison facilities that house state detainees.

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 155

Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 1

Lea County Correctional Facility: 112

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 5

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 472

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 4

Roswell Correctional Center: 1

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 55

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 4

DOH reported at least one case of COVID-19 in 69 congregate care facilities the past 28 days, the same number as reported on Saturday.

Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces

Advantage Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center

Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation

Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque

Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque

Aztec Healthcare in Aztec

Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes Volcano Cliffs in Albuquerque

Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen

Brookdale Santa Fe

Brookdale Valencia Albuquerque

Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces

Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces

Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces

Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell

Casa Real in Santa Fe

Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

Colfax Long Term Care Center in Colfax

Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation in Hobbs

El Castillo in Santa Fe

Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Good Life Senior Living in Artesia

Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad

Good Life Senior Living in Lovington

Good Samaritan Manzano Del Sol Independent Senior Living in Albuquerque

Good Samaritan Society Betty Dare in Alamogordo

Good Samaritan Society Grants

Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces

Haciendas of Grace Village in Las Cruces

Ladera Center in Albuquerque

Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca

Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque

La Vida Llena Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Lotus Care Homes Galaxia in Albuquerque

Life Care Center in Farmington

Lovington Healthcare in Lovington

Kingston Residence of Santa Fe

Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero

Mission Arch Center in Roswell

The Montebello on Academy in Albuquerque

The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho

New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences

North Ridge Care Center in Albuquerque

Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque

Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque

Princeton Place in Albuquerque

Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup

The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque

Retirement Ranches in Clovis

Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho

The Rio Las Estancias in Albuquerque

Rio Rancho Center

Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque

Silver City Care Center in Silver City

Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation in Los Alamos

South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque

St. Anthony Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell

Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Village Retirement Community in Roswell

Vista Hermosa in Santa Fe

The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque

Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces

Westwind House Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis

White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs

State officials continue to encourage all New Mexicans to stay home as much as possible and to wear masks when in public.

Anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should contact their healthcare provider or the state Department of Health.

Officials also encourage anyone who has come in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 to also get tested.