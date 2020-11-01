NM reports 747 new COVID-19 cases, eight deaths

State health officials announced Sunday 747 new cases of COVID-19 and eight new deaths related to the disease. That brings New Mexico’s totals to 47,232 cumulative cases and 1,026 overall deaths.
Bernalillo County reported the most new cases, with 224.
State officials also reported Sunday that 365 are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 11 more than reported on Saturday. There were 86 people hospitalized for COVID-19 on the first day of October. These numbers include those from other states hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19, but does not include New Mexicans hospitalized out of state for the disease.
According to state health officials, 77 percent of hospital beds across the state are occupied and 65 percent of ICU beds are occupied. This includes those hospitalized for all reasons, not just COVID-19.
There are 21,623 people that have been deemed recovered, according to officials.
DOH said they have processed 1,182,514 total COVID-19 tests as of Sunday. An increase of 9,794 since Saturday.
The new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday by county are below.
- 224 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 35 new cases in Chaves County
- 9 new cases in Cibola County
- 17 new cases in Curry County
- 111 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 51 new cases in Eddy County
- 9 new cases in Grant County
- 1 new case in Hidalgo County
- 9 new cases in Lea County
- 2 new cases in Lincoln County
- 1 new case in Los Alamos County
- 18 new cases in Luna County
- 25 new cases in McKinley County
- 16 new cases in Otero County
- 6 new cases in Quay County
- 13 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 12 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 25 new cases in Sandoval County
- 11 new cases in San Juan County
- 9 new cases in San Miguel County
- 33 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 3 new cases in Sierra County
- 9 new cases in Socorro County
- 1 new case in Taos County
- 8 new cases in Torrance County
- 4 new cases in Union County
- 19 new cases in Valencia County
State correctional facilities that house both federal and state detainees also saw new cases as of Sunday. Those new cases are below.
- 1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center
- 61 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County
- 2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Roswell Correctional Facility
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County
Bernalillo County also saw the most newly reported deaths as well.
- A male in his 40s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Doña Ana County who had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized.
- A male in his 80s from Lea County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions and was a resident of Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation in Hobbs.
- A female in her 20s from McKinley County who had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 50s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
Bernalillo County also continues to outpace other counties in the number of total cases.
- Bernalillo County: 11,859
- Catron County: 10
- Chaves County: 2,169
- Cibola County: 658
- Colfax County: 46
- Curry County: 1,650
- De Baca County: 2
- Doña Ana County: 6,809
- Eddy County: 1,582
- Grant County: 206
- Guadalupe County: 46
- Harding County: 1
- Hidalgo County: 125
- Lea County: 2,217
- Lincoln County: 395
- Los Alamos County: 50
- Luna County: 1,158
- McKinley County: 4,752
- Mora County: 15
- Otero County: 569
- Quay County: 112
- Rio Arriba County: 543
- Roosevelt County: 493
- Sandoval County: 2,131
- San Juan County: 3,861
- San Miguel County: 196
- Santa Fe County: 1,899
- Sierra County: 130
- Socorro County: 270
- Taos County: 262
- Torrance County: 112
- Union County: 45
- Valencia County: 1,075
Below are the total number of cases in prison facilities that house federal detainees.
- Cibola County Correctional Center: 348
- Otero County Prison Facility: 391
- Otero County Processing Center: 191
- Torrance County Detention Facility: 44
Below are the total number of cases in state prison facilities that house state detainees.
- Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 155
- Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 1
- Lea County Correctional Facility: 112
- Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 5
- Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1
- Otero County Prison Facility: 472
- Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 4
- Roswell Correctional Center: 1
- Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 55
- Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 4
DOH reported at least one case of COVID-19 in 69 congregate care facilities the past 28 days, the same number as reported on Saturday.
- Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces
- Advantage Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
- Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center
- Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation
- Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque
- Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque
- Aztec Healthcare in Aztec
- Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- BeeHive Homes Volcano Cliffs in Albuquerque
- Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen
- Brookdale Santa Fe
- Brookdale Valencia Albuquerque
- Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces
- Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces
- Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces
- Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell
- Casa Real in Santa Fe
- Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis
- Colfax Long Term Care Center in Colfax
- Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation in Hobbs
- El Castillo in Santa Fe
- Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
- Good Life Senior Living in Artesia
- Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad
- Good Life Senior Living in Lovington
- Good Samaritan Manzano Del Sol Independent Senior Living in Albuquerque
- Good Samaritan Society Betty Dare in Alamogordo
- Good Samaritan Society Grants
- Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces
- Haciendas of Grace Village in Las Cruces
- Ladera Center in Albuquerque
- Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca
- Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad
- Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque
- La Vida Llena Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Lotus Care Homes Galaxia in Albuquerque
- Life Care Center in Farmington
- Lovington Healthcare in Lovington
- Kingston Residence of Santa Fe
- Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero
- Mission Arch Center in Roswell
- The Montebello on Academy in Albuquerque
- The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho
- New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences
- North Ridge Care Center in Albuquerque
- Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque
- Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque
- Princeton Place in Albuquerque
- Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup
- The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque
- Retirement Ranches in Clovis
- Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho
- The Rio Las Estancias in Albuquerque
- Rio Rancho Center
- Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque
- Silver City Care Center in Silver City
- Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation in Los Alamos
- South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque
- St. Anthony Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis
- Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell
- Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- Village Retirement Community in Roswell
- Vista Hermosa in Santa Fe
- The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque
- Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces
- Westwind House Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis
- White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs
State officials continue to encourage all New Mexicans to stay home as much as possible and to wear masks when in public.
Anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should contact their healthcare provider or the state Department of Health.
Officials also encourage anyone who has come in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 to also get tested.