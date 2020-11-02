877 new cases of COVID-19, 10 deaths

State health officials reported Monday 877 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 deaths related to the disease. The new cases bring the state’s total number of recorded cases of the respiratory illness to 48,104.

Bernalillo County had the most new cases, with 245, followed by Doña Ana County, which had 220. Santa Fe County reported 62 new cases, while Curry County reported 52 and 10 other counties reported double-digit increases in new cases. The state Department of Health also identified five new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility.

DOH has reported a total of 1,036 deaths related to COVID-19, including the ten new deaths announced Monday. DOH provided some details on the newest deaths:

A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the South Valley Care Center facility in Albuquerque.

A male in his 30s from Cibola County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized.

A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Casa del Sol Center facility in Las Cruces.

A female in her 60s from Lea County who was a resident of the Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs.

A male in his 70s from Otero County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Roosevelt County.

A male in his 50s from Socorro County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from Valencia County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

As usual, DOH did not disclose which underlying conditions any of the deceased had, only if one was present. According to the latest state epidemiology report, the most common underlying condition among those who have died in New Mexico so far is cardiovascular disease, followed by diabetes and hypertension. Some who have died had multiple conditions.

As of Monday, there are 382 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19, 17 more than reported on Sunday. This could include those from out of state who are hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19, but would not include New Mexico residents who are hospitalized in other states.

DOH said 74 percent of general beds in hospitals in the state are occupied, and 69 percent of ICU beds across state hospitals are occupied.

DOH has designated 21,758 COVID-19 cases as recovered, an increase of 135 since Sunday.

Gating Criteria

The state is failing to meet most of its gating criteria, which is updated on Mondays. The rate of spread on a 10-day rolling average, which measures the amount of people that an individual with COVID-19 is likely to spread the illness to, is currently at 1.07 as of Nov. 1, above the state’s goal of 1.05.

The seven-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported, as of the date specimens were collected, was at 827 as of Oct. 27, well above the state’s goal of 168, while the state’s COVID-19 test positivity rate, measured on a seven day rolling average, is currently at 9.1 percent as of Nov. 1, also above the state’s goal of 5 percent or less.

The state’s contact-tracing averages have slowed, too. It’s now taking the state an average of 47 hours to isolate a case once a positive test result is found. The state’s goal for case isolation is 24 hours or less. Similarly, the state is averaging 74 hours between a positive COVID-19 test result and contact tracers reaching all of the individual’s contacts and alerting them to quarantine. The state’s gating criteria goal for that is 36 hours.

But the state is still conducting many more tests per day on a seven day rolling average than it’s goal of 5,000. As of Nov. 1, the rolling average for tests each day stood at 9,371. All seven of the state’s hub hospitals currently have a seven day supply of PPE, and there are currently 277 ICU beds occupied across the hub hospitals, well below the state’s goal of less than 439.

Testing details

The state coronavirus information page showed 1,191,327 tests have been processed as of Monday, an increase of 8,813 tests since Sunday.

The newly reported cases by county are:

245 new cases in Bernalillo County

12 new cases in Chaves County

18 new cases in Cibola County

52 new cases in Curry County

1 new case in De Baca County

220 new cases in Doña Ana County

9 new cases in Eddy County

3 new cases in Grant County

1 new case in Guadalupe County

2 new cases in Hidalgo County

16 new cases in Lea County

3 new cases in Lincoln County

24 new cases in Luna County

47 new cases in McKinley County

8 new cases in Otero County

1 new case in Quay County

6 new cases in Rio Arriba County

21 new cases in Roosevelt County

34 new cases in Sandoval County

30 new cases in San Juan County

4 new cases in San Miguel County

62 new cases in Santa Fe County

7 new cases in Sierra County

8 new cases in Socorro County

10 new cases in Taos County

7 new cases in Torrance County

21 new cases in Valencia County

5 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility

DOH also provided the total number of cases by county, including those reported on Monday. Four cases that were previously reported were identified as duplicates (one in Bernalillo County, one is Chaves County and two in Luna County). One other case in Luna County was identified as an out-of-state resident. Those have been removed from the following totals.

Bernalillo County: 12,102

Catron County: 10

Chaves County: 2,180

Cibola County: 676

Colfax County: 46

Curry County: 1,703

De Baca County: 3

Doña Ana County: 7,029

Eddy County: 1,591

Grant County: 209

Guadalupe County: 47

Harding County: 1

Hidalgo County: 127

Lea County: 2,233

Lincoln County: 398

Los Alamos County: 50

Luna County: 1,179

McKinley County: 4,799

Mora County: 15

Otero County: 578

Quay County: 113

Rio Arriba County: 549

Roosevelt County: 513

Sandoval County: 2,165

San Juan County: 3,891

San Miguel County: 200

Santa Fe County: 1,961

Sierra County: 137

Socorro County: 278

Taos County: 272

Torrance County: 119

Union County: 45

Valencia County: 1,096

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 348

Otero County Prison Facility: 396

Otero County Processing Center: 191

Torrance County Detention Facility: 44

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 155

Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 1

Lea County Correctional Facility: 112

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 5

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 472

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 4

Roswell Correctional Center: 1

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 55

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 4

DOH has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days in 74 long-term care facilities, an increase of five over Sunday.