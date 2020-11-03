2020 New Mexico election live blog

NM Political Report usual election night liveblog will run throughout the evening.

Polls close at 7 p.m. and vote counts will last well into the night. County officials will begin posting results after polls close and they will be available here.

The large amount of absentee ballots mean that many races will not have enough sufficient information to project who won, but we will track any news from around the state.

Also, read our story on what to watch during Election Day.

The liveblog below will automatically update, there is no need to refresh.