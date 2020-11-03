NM hits another daily high in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations

State health officials reported a record-high number of COVID-19 cases in New Mexico, with 1,141 new cases. The state Department of Health also reported nine additional deaths related to the disease and hospitalizations for COVID-19 continued to grow.

Doña Ana County had the most newly reported cases on Tuesday, with 270, followed by Bernalillo County with 262 and Chaves County with 108. Other counties with more than 30 new cases were Santa Fe County (97), Lea County (85), Sandoval County (37) and Luna County (36).

In all, 27 of the state’s 33 counties reported at least one case.

The state also reported 37 new cases among state Corrections Department inmates at the Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 reached 401 on Tuesday, another new record, 19 more than reported on Monday. The state had never had more than 300 individuals hospitalized for the disease until Oct. 27.

The numbers could include those from other states who were hospitalized for COVID-19 in New Mexico, but would not include New Mexicans who are hospitalized in other states. State health officials have said the numbers generally balance out.

DOH said 76 percent of general beds and 67 percent of ICU beds are occupied in New Mexico. This includes hospitalizations for all reasons, not just COVID-19.

DOH released some details on the nine individuals with COVID-19-related deaths.

A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the South Valley Care Center facility in Albuquerque.

A female in her 80s from Chaves County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 50s from Cibola County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Doña Ana County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Adobe Assisted Living facility in Las Cruces.

A male in his 40s from Lea County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 30s from Otero County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Otero County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 90s from Santa Fe County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Kingston Residence of Santa Fe facility.

A female in her 50s from Socorro County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

As usual, DOH did not disclose which underlying conditions any of the deceased had, only if one was present. According to the latest state epidemiology report, the most common underlying condition among those who have died in New Mexico so far is cardiovascular disease, followed by diabetes and hypertension. Some who have died had multiple conditions.

DOH has found 49,240 cases of COVID-19 and reported 1,045 deaths related to the disease.

Of the total confirmed cases, 21,942 are designated as recovered, an increase of 157 since Monday.

Testing details

The state coronavirus information page said 1,202,347 tests had been processed as of Tuesday, an increase of 11,020 since Monday’s announcement.

The 1,141 confirmed positive cases represent 10.35 percent of all tests with results reported on Tuesday.

DOH provided the total number of newly reported cases by county:

262 new cases in Bernalillo County

108 new cases in Chaves County

19 new cases in Cibola County

2 new cases in Colfax County

27 new cases in Curry County

270 new cases in Doña Ana County

19 new cases in Eddy County

6 new cases in Grant County

85 new cases in Lea County

7 new cases in Lincoln County

3 new cases in Los Alamos County

36 new cases in Luna County

23 new cases in McKinley County

11 new cases in Otero County

1 new case in Quay County

9 new cases in Rio Arriba County

19 new cases in Roosevelt County

37 new cases in Sandoval County

24 new cases in San Juan County

3 new cases in San Miguel County

97 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Sierra County

4 new cases in Socorro County

1 new case in Taos County

1 new case in Torrance County

1 new case in Union County

24 new cases in Valencia County

4 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County

37 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County

DOH also provided the total number of cases by county, including those reported on Tuesday.

The department identified three previously reported cases as duplicates (one in each of Bernalillo, Chaves and Cibola counties) and two cases as out-of-state residents (one in Bernalillo County and one in San Juan County). These have been corrected and removed from the totals.

Bernalillo County: 12,362

Catron County: 10

Chaves County: 2,287

Cibola County: 694

Colfax County: 48

Curry County: 1,730

De Baca County: 3

Doña Ana County: 7,299

Eddy County: 1,610

Grant County: 215

Guadalupe County: 47

Harding County: 1

Hidalgo County: 127

Lea County: 2,318

Lincoln County: 405

Los Alamos County: 53

Luna County: 1,215

McKinley County: 4,822

Mora County: 15

Otero County: 589

Quay County: 114

Rio Arriba County: 558

Roosevelt County: 532

Sandoval County: 2,202

San Juan County: 3,914

San Miguel County: 203

Santa Fe County: 2,058

Sierra County: 138

Socorro County: 282

Taos County: 273

Torrance County: 120

Union County: 46

Valencia County: 1,120

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 348

Otero County Prison Facility: 396

Otero County Processing Center: 191

Torrance County Detention Facility: 44

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 155

Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 1

Lea County Correctional Facility: 112

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 9

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 472

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 41

Roswell Correctional Center: 1

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 55

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 4

DOH has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days in 78 long-term care facilities, an increase of four over Monday.

Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces

Advantage Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center

The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque

Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation

Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque

Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque

Aztec Healthcare in Aztec

Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes Deming

BeeHive Homes Farmington

BeeHive Homes Volcano Cliffs in Albuquerque

Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen

Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield

Brookdale Santa Fe

Brookdale Valencia Albuquerque

Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces

Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces

Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces

Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell

Casa Real in Santa Fe

Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

Colfax Long Term Care Center in Colfax

Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs

El Castillo in Santa Fe

Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara

Good Life Senior Living in Artesia

Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad

Good Life Senior Living in Lovington

Good Samaritan Manzano Del Sol Independent Senior Living in Albuquerque

Good Samaritan Society Betty Dare in Alamogordo

Good Samaritan Society Grants

Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces

Haciendas of Grace Village in Las Cruces

Ladera Center in Albuquerque

Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca

Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque

La Vida Llena Assisted Living in Albuquerque

The Legacy at Santa Fe

Lotus Care Homes Galaxia in Albuquerque

Life Care Center in Farmington

Lovington Healthcare in Lovington

Kingston Residence of Santa Fe

Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero

The Montebello on Academy in Albuquerque

The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho

New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences

North Ridge Care Center in Albuquerque

Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque

Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque

Princeton Place in Albuquerque

Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup

The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque

Retirement Ranches in Clovis

Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho

The Rio Las Estancias in Albuquerque

Rio Rancho Center

Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque

Sandia Senior Suites in Albuquerque

Sandia View West in Rio Rancho

Silver City Care Center in Silver City

Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation in Los Alamos

South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque

St. Anthony Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

The Suites Rio Vista in Rio Rancho

Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell

Taos Living Center

Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Village Retirement Community in Roswell

Vista Hermosa in Santa Fe

The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque

Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces

Westwind House Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis

White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs