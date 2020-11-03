NM hits another daily high in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations

State health officials reported a record-high number of COVID-19 cases in New Mexico, with 1,141 new cases. The state Department of Health also reported nine additional deaths related to the disease and hospitalizations for COVID-19 continued to grow.
Doña Ana County had the most newly reported cases on Tuesday, with 270, followed by Bernalillo County with 262 and Chaves County with 108. Other counties with more than 30 new cases were Santa Fe County (97), Lea County (85), Sandoval County (37) and Luna County (36).
In all, 27 of the state’s 33 counties reported at least one case.
The state also reported 37 new cases among state Corrections Department inmates at the Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County.
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 reached 401 on Tuesday, another new record, 19 more than reported on Monday. The state had never had more than 300 individuals hospitalized for the disease until Oct. 27.
The numbers could include those from other states who were hospitalized for COVID-19 in New Mexico, but would not include New Mexicans who are hospitalized in other states. State health officials have said the numbers generally balance out.
DOH said 76 percent of general beds and 67 percent of ICU beds are occupied in New Mexico. This includes hospitalizations for all reasons, not just COVID-19.
DOH released some details on the nine individuals with COVID-19-related deaths.
- A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the South Valley Care Center facility in Albuquerque.
- A female in her 80s from Chaves County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 50s from Cibola County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Doña Ana County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Adobe Assisted Living facility in Las Cruces.
- A male in his 40s from Lea County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 30s from Otero County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Otero County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 90s from Santa Fe County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Kingston Residence of Santa Fe facility.
- A female in her 50s from Socorro County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
As usual, DOH did not disclose which underlying conditions any of the deceased had, only if one was present. According to the latest state epidemiology report, the most common underlying condition among those who have died in New Mexico so far is cardiovascular disease, followed by diabetes and hypertension. Some who have died had multiple conditions.
DOH has found 49,240 cases of COVID-19 and reported 1,045 deaths related to the disease.
Of the total confirmed cases, 21,942 are designated as recovered, an increase of 157 since Monday.
Testing details
The state coronavirus information page said 1,202,347 tests had been processed as of Tuesday, an increase of 11,020 since Monday’s announcement.
The 1,141 confirmed positive cases represent 10.35 percent of all tests with results reported on Tuesday.
DOH provided the total number of newly reported cases by county:
- 262 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 108 new cases in Chaves County
- 19 new cases in Cibola County
- 2 new cases in Colfax County
- 27 new cases in Curry County
- 270 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 19 new cases in Eddy County
- 6 new cases in Grant County
- 85 new cases in Lea County
- 7 new cases in Lincoln County
- 3 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 36 new cases in Luna County
- 23 new cases in McKinley County
- 11 new cases in Otero County
- 1 new case in Quay County
- 9 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 19 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 37 new cases in Sandoval County
- 24 new cases in San Juan County
- 3 new cases in San Miguel County
- 97 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 1 new case in Sierra County
- 4 new cases in Socorro County
- 1 new case in Taos County
- 1 new case in Torrance County
- 1 new case in Union County
- 24 new cases in Valencia County
- 4 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County
- 37 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County
DOH also provided the total number of cases by county, including those reported on Tuesday.
The department identified three previously reported cases as duplicates (one in each of Bernalillo, Chaves and Cibola counties) and two cases as out-of-state residents (one in Bernalillo County and one in San Juan County). These have been corrected and removed from the totals.
- Bernalillo County: 12,362
- Catron County: 10
- Chaves County: 2,287
- Cibola County: 694
- Colfax County: 48
- Curry County: 1,730
- De Baca County: 3
- Doña Ana County: 7,299
- Eddy County: 1,610
- Grant County: 215
- Guadalupe County: 47
- Harding County: 1
- Hidalgo County: 127
- Lea County: 2,318
- Lincoln County: 405
- Los Alamos County: 53
- Luna County: 1,215
- McKinley County: 4,822
- Mora County: 15
- Otero County: 589
- Quay County: 114
- Rio Arriba County: 558
- Roosevelt County: 532
- Sandoval County: 2,202
- San Juan County: 3,914
- San Miguel County: 203
- Santa Fe County: 2,058
- Sierra County: 138
- Socorro County: 282
- Taos County: 273
- Torrance County: 120
- Union County: 46
- Valencia County: 1,120
DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:
- Cibola County Correctional Center: 348
- Otero County Prison Facility: 396
- Otero County Processing Center: 191
- Torrance County Detention Facility: 44
DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:
- Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 155
- Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 1
- Lea County Correctional Facility: 112
- Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 9
- Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1
- Otero County Prison Facility: 472
- Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 41
- Roswell Correctional Center: 1
- Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 55
- Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 4
DOH has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days in 78 long-term care facilities, an increase of four over Monday.
- Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces
- Advantage Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
- Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center
- The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque
- Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation
- Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque
- Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque
- Aztec Healthcare in Aztec
- Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- BeeHive Homes Deming
- BeeHive Homes Farmington
- BeeHive Homes Volcano Cliffs in Albuquerque
- Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen
- Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield
- Brookdale Santa Fe
- Brookdale Valencia Albuquerque
- Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces
- Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces
- Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces
- Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell
- Casa Real in Santa Fe
- Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis
- Colfax Long Term Care Center in Colfax
- Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs
- El Castillo in Santa Fe
- Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
- Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara
- Good Life Senior Living in Artesia
- Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad
- Good Life Senior Living in Lovington
- Good Samaritan Manzano Del Sol Independent Senior Living in Albuquerque
- Good Samaritan Society Betty Dare in Alamogordo
- Good Samaritan Society Grants
- Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces
- Haciendas of Grace Village in Las Cruces
- Ladera Center in Albuquerque
- Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca
- Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad
- Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque
- La Vida Llena Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- The Legacy at Santa Fe
- Lotus Care Homes Galaxia in Albuquerque
- Life Care Center in Farmington
- Lovington Healthcare in Lovington
- Kingston Residence of Santa Fe
- Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero
- The Montebello on Academy in Albuquerque
- The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho
- New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences
- North Ridge Care Center in Albuquerque
- Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque
- Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque
- Princeton Place in Albuquerque
- Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup
- The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque
- Retirement Ranches in Clovis
- Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho
- The Rio Las Estancias in Albuquerque
- Rio Rancho Center
- Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque
- Sandia Senior Suites in Albuquerque
- Sandia View West in Rio Rancho
- Silver City Care Center in Silver City
- Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation in Los Alamos
- South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque
- St. Anthony Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis
- The Suites Rio Vista in Rio Rancho
- Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell
- Taos Living Center
- Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- Village Retirement Community in Roswell
- Vista Hermosa in Santa Fe
- The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque
- Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces
- Westwind House Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis
- White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs