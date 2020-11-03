Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (11/3/20 edition)

This morning recap of COVID-19 news from New Mexico is available in a free email every weekday. Sign up here.
- State health officials reported 877 new cases of COVID-19 and ten deaths related to the disease on Monday. Hospitalizations once again increased as well. Read more here.
- The Albuquerque Journal focused on the increased hospitalizations.
- See the New Mexico Environment Department’s Rapid Response COVID-19 Watchlist here. It includes 81 places of work with two or more COVID-19 rapid responses in the last fourteen days.
- KRQE-TV covered the spread of COVID-19 in nursing homes.
- The Rio Rancho Public Schools board’s recent meeting included discussion on the pandemic, including the surveillance testing done for employees, the Rio Rancho Observer reported.
- The Navajo Nation Council approved the reopening of casinos, the Farmington Daily Times reported.
- The Silver City Town Council will consider a COVID-19 curfew, the Silver City Daily Press reported.
- The Curry County Council defeated a proposed mask-wearing resolution, The Eastern New Mexico News reported.
- The Santa Fe New Mexican reported on a group of Catholic parishioners calling on the Santa Fe Archbishop to allow in-person worship again.
- Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham wants a $25 million stimulus for the state’s battered tourism industry, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
- New Mexico Hard Cider in Santa Fe is hoping to weather the winter without tourists, Albuquerque Business First reported.
- The Silver City Daily Press reported on the COVID-safe Halloween celebrations in the area this weekend.