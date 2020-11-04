Most deaths relate to COVID-19 in a single day, more than a thousand new cases

State health officials reported more than a thousand new cases of COVID-19 for the second day in a row this week. The state Department of Health confirmed 1,022 new cases of the disease were identified on the day after the election, bringing the state’s total number of cases of COVID-19 to 50,251. The most recent 10,000 cases were added in the last 12 days.

Bernalillo County saw the most new cases, with 266, while Doña Ana County had 197 new cases. Eddy and Lea counties each had 53 new cases, while DOH reported 52 new cases in San Juan County. Ten other counties reported more than 20 new cases. Another 28 cases were identified among individuals held at detention centers across the state.

DOH also reported 14 new deaths related to COVID-19, the most deaths reported in a single day so far in the pandemic. The number of deaths in the state related to COVID-19 is now at 1,059.

DOH provided some details on the newest deaths:

A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second male in his 70s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 90s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s from Cibola County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Casa de Oro Center facility in Las Cruces.

A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second male in his 80s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Luna County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 90s from Sandoval County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Aztec Healthcare facility in Aztec.

A female in her 80s from Socorro County who was hospitalized.

The most common underlying condition for those who died with COVID-19 was cardiovascular disease, followed by diabetes and hypertension, according to the state’s latest mortality update.

As of Wednesday, there are 393 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19, a decrease of eight since Tuesday. The numbers could include those from other states who were hospitalized for COVID-19 in New Mexico, but would not include New Mexicans who are hospitalized in other states. State health officials have said the numbers generally balance out.

Eighty-two percent of general hospital beds in the state are occupied, and 75 percent of ICU beds across New Mexico hospitals are occupied. This includes those hospitalized for all reasons, not just COVID-19.

DOH has designated 22,274 COVID-19 cases as recovered, an increase of 332 since Tuesday.

[subhead] Gating criteria

DOH provided updates to some of the state’s gating criteria. As of Nov. 3, the state’s average testing capacity on a seven-day rolling average has increased to 10,974, double the state’s goal of 5,000 tests conducted per day. The state’s test positivity rate has decreased from 9.1 percent to 8.2 percent, as of Nov. 3.

The state’s contact-tracing averages have slowed, too. It’s now taking the state an average of 53 hours to isolate a case once a positive test result is found, as of Oct. 29. The state’s goal for case isolation is 24 hours or less. Similarly, the state is averaging 92 hours between a positive COVID-19 test result and contact tracers reaching all of the individual’s contacts and alerting them to quarantine, as of Oct. 29. The state’s gating criteria goal for that is 36 hours.

[subhead] Testing details

The state coronavirus information page showed 1,218,805 tests have been processed as of Monday, an increase of 16,458 tests since Tuesday. That is the most tests the state has ever announced processed in one day.

The newly reported cases by county are:

266 new cases in Bernalillo County

37 new cases in Chaves County

36 new cases in Cibola County

1 new case in Colfax County

24 new cases in Curry County

197 new cases in Doña Ana County

53 new cases in Eddy County

5 new cases in Grant County

2 new cases in Hidalgo County

53 new cases in Lea County

5 new cases in Lincoln County

5 new cases in Los Alamos County

35 new cases in Luna County

38 new cases in McKinley County

25 new cases in Otero County

3 new cases in Quay County

16 new cases in Rio Arriba County

9 new cases in Roosevelt County

36 new cases in Sandoval County

52 new cases in San Juan County

6 new cases in San Miguel County

39 new cases in Santa Fe County

3 new cases in Sierra County

7 new cases in Socorro County

19 new cases in Taos County

1 new case in Torrance County

21 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County

7 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County

7 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County

12 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Roswell Correctional Center

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County

DOH also provided the total number of cases by county, including those reported on Tuesday. Ten previously reported cases were identified as duplicates (one in Bernalillo County, one in De Baca County, four in Doña Ana County, one in San Juan County, two in Sandoval County and one in Santa Fe County) and one case in San Juan County was not lab confirmed. Those have all been removed from the totals.

Bernalillo County: 12,627

Catron County: 10

Chaves County: 2,324

Cibola County: 730

Colfax County: 49

Curry County: 1,754

De Baca County: 2

Doña Ana County: 7,492

Eddy County: 1,663

Grant County: 220

Guadalupe County: 47

Harding County: 1

Hidalgo County: 129

Lea County: 2,371

Lincoln County: 410

Los Alamos County: 58

Luna County: 1,250

McKinley County: 4,860

Mora County: 15

Otero County: 614

Quay County: 117

Rio Arriba County: 574

Roosevelt County: 541

Sandoval County: 2,236

San Juan County: 3,964

San Miguel County: 209

Santa Fe County: 2,096

Sierra County: 141

Socorro County: 289

Taos County: 292

Torrance County: 121

Union County: 46

Valencia County: 1,141

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 348

Otero County Prison Facility: 396

Otero County Processing Center: 191

Torrance County Detention Facility: 44

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 155

Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 1

Lea County Correctional Facility: 112

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 10

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 8

Otero County Prison Facility: 472

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 48

Roswell Correctional Center: 13

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 55

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 5

DOH has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days in 80 long-term care facilities, an increase of two since Tuesday.

Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces

Advantage Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center

The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque

The Arbors of Del Rey in Las Cruces

Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation

Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque

Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque

Aztec Healthcare in Aztec

Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes Deming

BeeHive Homes Farmington

Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen

Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield

Brookdale Santa Fe

Brookdale Valencia Albuquerque

Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces

Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces

Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces

Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell

Casa Real in Santa Fe

Clayton Nursing and Rehabilitation in Clayton

Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

Colfax Long Term Care Center in Colfax

Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs

El Castillo in Santa Fe

Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara

Good Life Senior Living in Artesia

Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad

Good Life Senior Living in Lovington

Good Samaritan Manzano Del Sol Independent Senior Living in Albuquerque

Good Samaritan Society Betty Dare in Alamogordo

Good Samaritan Society Grants

Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces

Haciendas of Grace Village in Las Cruces

Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales

Ladera Center in Albuquerque

Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca

Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque

La Vida Llena Assisted Living in Albuquerque

The Legacy at Santa Fe

Lotus Care Homes Galaxia in Albuquerque

Life Care Center in Farmington

Lovington Healthcare in Lovington

Kingston Residence of Santa Fe

Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero

The Montebello on Academy in Albuquerque

The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho

The New Beginnings Senior Living in Albuquerque

New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences

North Ridge Care Center in Albuquerque

Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque

Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque

Princeton Place in Albuquerque

Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup

The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque

Retirement Ranches in Clovis

Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho

The Rio Las Estancias in Albuquerque

Rio Rancho Center

Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque

Sandia Senior Suites in Albuquerque

Sandia View West in Rio Rancho

Silver City Care Center in Silver City

Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation in Los Alamos

South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque

St. Anthony Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

The Suites Rio Vista in Rio Rancho

Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell

Taos Living Center

Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Village Retirement Community in Roswell

Vista Hermosa in Santa Fe

The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque

Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces

Westwind House Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis

White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs