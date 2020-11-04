Most deaths relate to COVID-19 in a single day, more than a thousand new cases

State health officials reported more than a thousand new cases of COVID-19 for the second day in a row this week. The state Department of Health confirmed 1,022 new cases of the disease were identified on the day after the election, bringing the state’s total number of cases of COVID-19 to 50,251. The most recent 10,000 cases were added in the last 12 days.
Bernalillo County saw the most new cases, with 266, while Doña Ana County had 197 new cases. Eddy and Lea counties each had 53 new cases, while DOH reported 52 new cases in San Juan County. Ten other counties reported more than 20 new cases. Another 28 cases were identified among individuals held at detention centers across the state.
DOH also reported 14 new deaths related to COVID-19, the most deaths reported in a single day so far in the pandemic. The number of deaths in the state related to COVID-19 is now at 1,059.
DOH provided some details on the newest deaths:
- A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 70s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 90s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 50s from Cibola County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Casa de Oro Center facility in Las Cruces.
- A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 80s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Luna County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 90s from Sandoval County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Aztec Healthcare facility in Aztec.
- A female in her 80s from Socorro County who was hospitalized.
The most common underlying condition for those who died with COVID-19 was cardiovascular disease, followed by diabetes and hypertension, according to the state’s latest mortality update.
As of Wednesday, there are 393 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19, a decrease of eight since Tuesday. The numbers could include those from other states who were hospitalized for COVID-19 in New Mexico, but would not include New Mexicans who are hospitalized in other states. State health officials have said the numbers generally balance out.
Eighty-two percent of general hospital beds in the state are occupied, and 75 percent of ICU beds across New Mexico hospitals are occupied. This includes those hospitalized for all reasons, not just COVID-19.
DOH has designated 22,274 COVID-19 cases as recovered, an increase of 332 since Tuesday.
[subhead] Gating criteria
DOH provided updates to some of the state’s gating criteria. As of Nov. 3, the state’s average testing capacity on a seven-day rolling average has increased to 10,974, double the state’s goal of 5,000 tests conducted per day. The state’s test positivity rate has decreased from 9.1 percent to 8.2 percent, as of Nov. 3.
The state’s contact-tracing averages have slowed, too. It’s now taking the state an average of 53 hours to isolate a case once a positive test result is found, as of Oct. 29. The state’s goal for case isolation is 24 hours or less. Similarly, the state is averaging 92 hours between a positive COVID-19 test result and contact tracers reaching all of the individual’s contacts and alerting them to quarantine, as of Oct. 29. The state’s gating criteria goal for that is 36 hours.
[subhead] Testing details
The state coronavirus information page showed 1,218,805 tests have been processed as of Monday, an increase of 16,458 tests since Tuesday. That is the most tests the state has ever announced processed in one day.
The newly reported cases by county are:
- 266 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 37 new cases in Chaves County
- 36 new cases in Cibola County
- 1 new case in Colfax County
- 24 new cases in Curry County
- 197 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 53 new cases in Eddy County
- 5 new cases in Grant County
- 2 new cases in Hidalgo County
- 53 new cases in Lea County
- 5 new cases in Lincoln County
- 5 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 35 new cases in Luna County
- 38 new cases in McKinley County
- 25 new cases in Otero County
- 3 new cases in Quay County
- 16 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 9 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 36 new cases in Sandoval County
- 52 new cases in San Juan County
- 6 new cases in San Miguel County
- 39 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 3 new cases in Sierra County
- 7 new cases in Socorro County
- 19 new cases in Taos County
- 1 new case in Torrance County
- 21 new cases in Valencia County
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County
- 7 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County
- 7 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County
- 12 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Roswell Correctional Center
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County
DOH also provided the total number of cases by county, including those reported on Tuesday. Ten previously reported cases were identified as duplicates (one in Bernalillo County, one in De Baca County, four in Doña Ana County, one in San Juan County, two in Sandoval County and one in Santa Fe County) and one case in San Juan County was not lab confirmed. Those have all been removed from the totals.
- Bernalillo County: 12,627
- Catron County: 10
- Chaves County: 2,324
- Cibola County: 730
- Colfax County: 49
- Curry County: 1,754
- De Baca County: 2
- Doña Ana County: 7,492
- Eddy County: 1,663
- Grant County: 220
- Guadalupe County: 47
- Harding County: 1
- Hidalgo County: 129
- Lea County: 2,371
- Lincoln County: 410
- Los Alamos County: 58
- Luna County: 1,250
- McKinley County: 4,860
- Mora County: 15
- Otero County: 614
- Quay County: 117
- Rio Arriba County: 574
- Roosevelt County: 541
- Sandoval County: 2,236
- San Juan County: 3,964
- San Miguel County: 209
- Santa Fe County: 2,096
- Sierra County: 141
- Socorro County: 289
- Taos County: 292
- Torrance County: 121
- Union County: 46
- Valencia County: 1,141
DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:
- Cibola County Correctional Center: 348
- Otero County Prison Facility: 396
- Otero County Processing Center: 191
- Torrance County Detention Facility: 44
DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:
- Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 155
- Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 1
- Lea County Correctional Facility: 112
- Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 10
- Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 8
- Otero County Prison Facility: 472
- Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 48
- Roswell Correctional Center: 13
- Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 55
- Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 5
DOH has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days in 80 long-term care facilities, an increase of two since Tuesday.
- Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces
- Advantage Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
- Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center
- The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque
- The Arbors of Del Rey in Las Cruces
- Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation
- Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque
- Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque
- Aztec Healthcare in Aztec
- Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- BeeHive Homes Deming
- BeeHive Homes Farmington
- Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen
- Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield
- Brookdale Santa Fe
- Brookdale Valencia Albuquerque
- Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces
- Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces
- Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces
- Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell
- Casa Real in Santa Fe
- Clayton Nursing and Rehabilitation in Clayton
- Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis
- Colfax Long Term Care Center in Colfax
- Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs
- El Castillo in Santa Fe
- Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
- Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara
- Good Life Senior Living in Artesia
- Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad
- Good Life Senior Living in Lovington
- Good Samaritan Manzano Del Sol Independent Senior Living in Albuquerque
- Good Samaritan Society Betty Dare in Alamogordo
- Good Samaritan Society Grants
- Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces
- Haciendas of Grace Village in Las Cruces
- Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales
- Ladera Center in Albuquerque
- Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca
- Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad
- Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque
- La Vida Llena Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- The Legacy at Santa Fe
- Lotus Care Homes Galaxia in Albuquerque
- Life Care Center in Farmington
- Lovington Healthcare in Lovington
- Kingston Residence of Santa Fe
- Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero
- The Montebello on Academy in Albuquerque
- The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho
- The New Beginnings Senior Living in Albuquerque
- New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences
- North Ridge Care Center in Albuquerque
- Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque
- Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque
- Princeton Place in Albuquerque
- Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup
- The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque
- Retirement Ranches in Clovis
- Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho
- The Rio Las Estancias in Albuquerque
- Rio Rancho Center
- Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque
- Sandia Senior Suites in Albuquerque
- Sandia View West in Rio Rancho
- Silver City Care Center in Silver City
- Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation in Los Alamos
- South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque
- St. Anthony Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis
- The Suites Rio Vista in Rio Rancho
- Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell
- Taos Living Center
- Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- Village Retirement Community in Roswell
- Vista Hermosa in Santa Fe
- The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque
- Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces
- Westwind House Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis
- White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs