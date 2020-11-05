State shatters record for most single-day deaths, a day after the previous record was set

State health officials reported another record number of deaths in a single day on Thursday, with 23 deaths. The state’s previous high was14 deaths reported in a single day—set Wednesday.

The state has now had nearly 90 deaths in the last seven days.

The state Department of Health also reported 862 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 after two-straight days of more than 1,000 new cases.

Hospitalizations also reached 400 again, seven more than reported on Wednesday, including 59 on ventilators. This could include those from other states who are hospitalized in New Mexico but would not include New Mexicans who are hospitalized out of state. DOH officials have said these two numbers are usually similar.

DOH provided some information on the 23 newly reported deaths.

A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions.

A male in his 40s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second male in his 70s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Cibola County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Cibola County who had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Curry County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 40s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Doña Ana County who was a resident of Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces.

A male in his 60s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second male in his 70s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Eddy County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 90s from Eddy County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation facility.

A male in his 60s from Luna County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Santa Fe County who was a resident of the Kingston Residence of Santa Fe facility.

A female in her 100s from Santa Fe County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Kingston Residence of Santa facility.

A male in his 90s from Santa Fe County who was a resident of Mi Casa Bonita facility in Santa Fe.

A male in his 70s in Valencia County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was an inmate with the New Mexico Corrections Department Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County.

The most common underlying condition for those who died with COVID-19 was cardiovascular disease, followed by diabetes and hypertension, according to the state’s latest mortality update.

Among just new cases, Bernalillo County had 202 newly reported cases on Thursday, while Doña Ana County had 137. Other counties with 30 or more cases were: Chaves County (53), Santa Fe County (43), Curry County (45), Sandoval County (38) and Valencia County (31).

State health officials also reported 25 new cases among those held by federal agencies or the state Corrections Department in detention centers or prisons.

DOH continued to announce a high number of test results each day, with 11,395 total tests. The test positivity rate among Thursday’s reported test was 7.56 percent.

DOH has now found 51,110 cases of COVID-19 and reported 1,082 deaths among New Mexicans.

Of the confirmed cases, 22,459 have been designated as recovered by the department.

Testing details

DOH reported that it has now processed 1,230,205 total tests as of Tuesday.

The department also provided the total number of newly reported cases by county:

202 new cases in Bernalillo County

53 new cases in Chaves County

28 new cases in Cibola County

45 new cases in Curry County

1 new case in De Baca County

137 new cases in Doña Ana County

42 new cases in Eddy County

3 new cases in Grant County

2 new cases in Guadalupe County

28 new cases in Lea County

2 new cases in Lincoln County

2 new cases in Los Alamos County

51 new cases in Luna County

26 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Mora County

7 new cases in Otero County

14 new cases in Rio Arriba County

12 new cases in Roosevelt County

38 new cases in Sandoval County

26 new cases in San Juan County

5 new cases in San Miguel County

53 new cases in Santa Fe County

6 new cases in Sierra County

7 new cases in Socorro County

13 new cases in Taos County

2 new cases in Torrance County

31 new cases in Valencia County

3 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison facility

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility

12 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County

9 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Roswell Correctional Center

DOH also provided the total number of cases by county, including those reported on Thursday.

The department identified three previously reported cases as duplicates (two in Doña Ana County and one in Sandoval County) and they were removed from the totals.

Bernalillo County: 12,828

Catron County: 10

Chaves County: 2,376

Cibola County: 758

Colfax County: 49

Curry County: 1,799

De Baca County: 3

Doña Ana County: 7,627

Eddy County: 1,705

Grant County: 223

Guadalupe County: 49

Harding County: 1

Hidalgo County: 129

Lea County: 2,400

Lincoln County: 412

Los Alamos County: 60

Luna County: 1,301

McKinley County: 4,886

Mora County: 16

Otero County: 621

Quay County: 117

Rio Arriba County: 588

Roosevelt County: 553

Sandoval County: 2,273

San Juan County: 3,991

San Miguel County: 214

Santa Fe County: 2,149

Sierra County: 147

Socorro County: 296

Taos County: 305

Torrance County: 123

Union County: 46

Valencia County: 1,172

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 348

Otero County Prison Facility: 399

Otero County Processing Center: 191

Torrance County Detention Facility: 44

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 155

Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 1

Lea County Correctional Facility: 113

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 10

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 8

Otero County Prison Facility: 472

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 60

Roswell Correctional Center: 22

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 55

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 5

DOH has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days in 85 long-term care facilities, an increase of five since Wednesday.

Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces

Advantage Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center

The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque

The Arbors of Del Rey in Las Cruces

Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation

Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque

Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque

Aztec Healthcare in Aztec

Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes Deming

BeeHive Homes Farmington

Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen

Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield

Brookdale Santa Fe

Brookdale Valencia Albuquerque

Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces

Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces

Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces

Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell

Casa de Paz in Rio Rancho

Casa Real in Santa Fe

Clayton Nursing and Rehabilitation in Clayton

Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

Colfax Long Term Care Center in Colfax

Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs

El Castillo in Santa Fe

Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara

Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad

Good Life Senior Living in Lovington

Good Samaritan Manzano Del Sol Independent Senior Living in Albuquerque

Good Samaritan Society Betty Dare in Alamogordo

Good Samaritan Society Grants

Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces

Grace Adult Care Homes in Albuquerque

Haciendas of Grace Village in Las Cruces

Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales

Ladera Center in Albuquerque

Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca

Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque

La Vida Llena Assisted Living in Albuquerque

The Legacy at Santa Fe

Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup

Lotus Care Homes Galaxia in Albuquerque

Life Care Center in Farmington

Lovington Healthcare in Lovington

Kingston Residence of Santa Fe

Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero

Mi Casa Bonita in Santa Fe

The Montebello on Academy in Albuquerque

The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho

The New Beginnings Senior Living in Albuquerque

New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences

North Ridge Care Center in Albuquerque

Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque

Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque

Princeton Place in Albuquerque

Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup

The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque

Retirement Ranches in Clovis

Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho

The Rio Las Estancias in Albuquerque

Rio Rancho Center

Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque

Sandia Senior Suites in Albuquerque

Sandia View West in Rio Rancho

Sierra Healthcare Center in Truth or Consequences

Silver City Care Center in Silver City

Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation in Los Alamos

South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque

St. Anthony Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

The Suites Rio Vista in Rio Rancho

Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell

Taos Living Center

Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Village Retirement Community in Roswell

Vista Hermosa in Santa Fe

The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque

Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces

Westwind House Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis

White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs