State shatters record for most single-day deaths, a day after the previous record was set

State health officials reported another record number of deaths in a single day on Thursday, with 23 deaths. The state’s previous high was14 deaths reported in a single day—set Wednesday.
The state has now had nearly 90 deaths in the last seven days.
The state Department of Health also reported 862 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 after two-straight days of more than 1,000 new cases.
Hospitalizations also reached 400 again, seven more than reported on Wednesday, including 59 on ventilators. This could include those from other states who are hospitalized in New Mexico but would not include New Mexicans who are hospitalized out of state. DOH officials have said these two numbers are usually similar.
DOH provided some information on the 23 newly reported deaths.
- A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 40s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 70s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Cibola County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Cibola County who had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Curry County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 40s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Doña Ana County who was a resident of Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces.
- A male in his 60s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 70s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Eddy County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 90s from Eddy County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation facility.
- A male in his 60s from Luna County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Santa Fe County who was a resident of the Kingston Residence of Santa Fe facility.
- A female in her 100s from Santa Fe County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Kingston Residence of Santa facility.
- A male in his 90s from Santa Fe County who was a resident of Mi Casa Bonita facility in Santa Fe.
- A male in his 70s in Valencia County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was an inmate with the New Mexico Corrections Department Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County.
The most common underlying condition for those who died with COVID-19 was cardiovascular disease, followed by diabetes and hypertension, according to the state’s latest mortality update.
Among just new cases, Bernalillo County had 202 newly reported cases on Thursday, while Doña Ana County had 137. Other counties with 30 or more cases were: Chaves County (53), Santa Fe County (43), Curry County (45), Sandoval County (38) and Valencia County (31).
State health officials also reported 25 new cases among those held by federal agencies or the state Corrections Department in detention centers or prisons.
DOH continued to announce a high number of test results each day, with 11,395 total tests. The test positivity rate among Thursday’s reported test was 7.56 percent.
DOH has now found 51,110 cases of COVID-19 and reported 1,082 deaths among New Mexicans.
Of the confirmed cases, 22,459 have been designated as recovered by the department.
Testing details
DOH reported that it has now processed 1,230,205 total tests as of Tuesday.
The department also provided the total number of newly reported cases by county:
- 202 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 53 new cases in Chaves County
- 28 new cases in Cibola County
- 45 new cases in Curry County
- 1 new case in De Baca County
- 137 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 42 new cases in Eddy County
- 3 new cases in Grant County
- 2 new cases in Guadalupe County
- 28 new cases in Lea County
- 2 new cases in Lincoln County
- 2 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 51 new cases in Luna County
- 26 new cases in McKinley County
- 1 new case in Mora County
- 7 new cases in Otero County
- 14 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 12 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 38 new cases in Sandoval County
- 26 new cases in San Juan County
- 5 new cases in San Miguel County
- 53 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 6 new cases in Sierra County
- 7 new cases in Socorro County
- 13 new cases in Taos County
- 2 new cases in Torrance County
- 31 new cases in Valencia County
- 3 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison facility
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility
- 12 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County
- 9 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Roswell Correctional Center
DOH also provided the total number of cases by county, including those reported on Thursday.
The department identified three previously reported cases as duplicates (two in Doña Ana County and one in Sandoval County) and they were removed from the totals.
- Bernalillo County: 12,828
- Catron County: 10
- Chaves County: 2,376
- Cibola County: 758
- Colfax County: 49
- Curry County: 1,799
- De Baca County: 3
- Doña Ana County: 7,627
- Eddy County: 1,705
- Grant County: 223
- Guadalupe County: 49
- Harding County: 1
- Hidalgo County: 129
- Lea County: 2,400
- Lincoln County: 412
- Los Alamos County: 60
- Luna County: 1,301
- McKinley County: 4,886
- Mora County: 16
- Otero County: 621
- Quay County: 117
- Rio Arriba County: 588
- Roosevelt County: 553
- Sandoval County: 2,273
- San Juan County: 3,991
- San Miguel County: 214
- Santa Fe County: 2,149
- Sierra County: 147
- Socorro County: 296
- Taos County: 305
- Torrance County: 123
- Union County: 46
- Valencia County: 1,172
DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:
- Cibola County Correctional Center: 348
- Otero County Prison Facility: 399
- Otero County Processing Center: 191
- Torrance County Detention Facility: 44
DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:
- Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 155
- Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 1
- Lea County Correctional Facility: 113
- Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 10
- Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 8
- Otero County Prison Facility: 472
- Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 60
- Roswell Correctional Center: 22
- Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 55
- Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 5
DOH has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days in 85 long-term care facilities, an increase of five since Wednesday.
- Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces
- Advantage Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
- Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center
- The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque
- The Arbors of Del Rey in Las Cruces
- Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation
- Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque
- Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque
- Aztec Healthcare in Aztec
- Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- BeeHive Homes Deming
- BeeHive Homes Farmington
- Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen
- Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield
- Brookdale Santa Fe
- Brookdale Valencia Albuquerque
- Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces
- Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces
- Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces
- Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell
- Casa de Paz in Rio Rancho
- Casa Real in Santa Fe
- Clayton Nursing and Rehabilitation in Clayton
- Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis
- Colfax Long Term Care Center in Colfax
- Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs
- El Castillo in Santa Fe
- Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
- Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara
- Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad
- Good Life Senior Living in Lovington
- Good Samaritan Manzano Del Sol Independent Senior Living in Albuquerque
- Good Samaritan Society Betty Dare in Alamogordo
- Good Samaritan Society Grants
- Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces
- Grace Adult Care Homes in Albuquerque
- Haciendas of Grace Village in Las Cruces
- Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales
- Ladera Center in Albuquerque
- Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca
- Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad
- Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque
- La Vida Llena Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- The Legacy at Santa Fe
- Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup
- Lotus Care Homes Galaxia in Albuquerque
- Life Care Center in Farmington
- Lovington Healthcare in Lovington
- Kingston Residence of Santa Fe
- Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero
- Mi Casa Bonita in Santa Fe
- The Montebello on Academy in Albuquerque
- The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho
- The New Beginnings Senior Living in Albuquerque
- New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences
- North Ridge Care Center in Albuquerque
- Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque
- Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque
- Princeton Place in Albuquerque
- Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup
- The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque
- Retirement Ranches in Clovis
- Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho
- The Rio Las Estancias in Albuquerque
- Rio Rancho Center
- Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque
- Sandia Senior Suites in Albuquerque
- Sandia View West in Rio Rancho
- Sierra Healthcare Center in Truth or Consequences
- Silver City Care Center in Silver City
- Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation in Los Alamos
- South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque
- St. Anthony Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis
- The Suites Rio Vista in Rio Rancho
- Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell
- Taos Living Center
- Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- Village Retirement Community in Roswell
- Vista Hermosa in Santa Fe
- The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque
- Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces
- Westwind House Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis
- White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs