NM breaks another daily COVID-19 record, with 1,287 cases

State health officials reported another record-breaking number of cases, 1,287 newly reported cases on Friday, and six additional deaths related to COVID-19.

DOH has reported 114 new deaths in the last seven days.

The 1,287 new cases was over 100 more than the previous one-day record, which was 1,141 confirmed cases on Nov. 3. All five of the days the state has reported more than 1,000 cases have come since Oct. 29.

More than a quarter of the new cases, 342, were from Bernalillo County, and another 262 came from Doña Ana County.

DOH reported 96 new cases from Santa Fe County, 67 from Sandoval County and 66 from Valencia County. In all, DOH reported at least one new case in 29 of the state’s 33 counties.

The department also reported 53 new cases among inmates held by the state Department of Corrections, including 48 at the Roswell Correctional Center.

Hospitalizations also once again hit a new high, with 402 individuals hospitalized for COVID-19, two more than reported on Thursday. This could include those from out of state who are hospitalized for COVID-19 in New Mexico, but would not include New Mexicans who are hospitalized out of state. The number of those hospitalized from out of state has been a low percentage of overall cases, the state’s hospitalization update from this week showed.

As of Friday, 77 percent of general and 77 percent of ICU beds were full. This included hospitalizations for all reasons, not just COVID-19.

DOH reported some details from each of the six newly reported deaths related to COVID-19.

A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized.

A second male in his 60s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and was a resident of the Princeton Place facility in Albuquerque.

A female in her 60s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 40s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized.

A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 50s from Luna County who was hospitalized.

The most common underlying condition for those who died with COVID-19 was cardiovascular disease, followed by diabetes and hypertension, according to the state’s latest mortality update.

DOH has now found 52,394 cases and 1,088 deaths related to the disease.

Of the confirmed cases, 22,811 are designated as recovered by DOH.

Gating criteria

The seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 tests per day was at 10,865 as of Nov. 5, more than twice the state’s goal of at least 5,000 daily tests.

The seven-day rolling average of test positivity rate was 8.7 percent as of Nov. 5. A lower test positivity rate is the preferred outcome, because that means fewer cases are being found.

The spread rate, or the number of people, on average, to whom each person with COVID-19 will spread the disease dropped to 1.09 as of Nov. 5, near the state’s goal of 1.05 or lower. The spread rate was highest in the northwestern region, at 1.25.

The daily number of cases, which lags because of the length it takes some state labs to process and report results, was 793 as of Oct. 30, well above the state’s goal of 168 or fewer.

Testing details

The state coronavirus information page said that 1,238,575 tests have been processed as of Friday, an increase of 8,370 tests since Thursday.

The 1,287 new positive cases represented 15.38 percent of all tests with results posted on Friday.

DOH provided the total number of newly reported cases by county.

342 new cases in Bernalillo County

38 new cases in Chaves County

10 new cases in Cibola County

3 new cases in Colfax County

51 new cases in Curry County

262 new cases in Doña Ana County

29 new cases in Eddy County

4 new cases in Grant County

3 new cases in Guadalupe County

1 new case in Hidalgo County

38 new cases in Lea County

9 new cases in Lincoln County

2 new cases in Los Alamos County

37 new cases in Luna County

25 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Mora County

24 new cases in Otero County

2 new cases in Quay County

28 new cases in Rio Arriba County

26 new cases in Roosevelt County

67 new cases in Sandoval County

34 new cases in San Juan County

7 new cases in San Miguel County

96 new cases in Santa Fe County

4 new cases in Sierra County

14 new cases in Socorro County

6 new cases in Taos County

5 new cases in Torrance County

66 new cases in Valencia County

4 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County

48 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Roswell Correctional Center

DOH reported the total number of cases by county, including Friday’s cases, as well.

The department identified three previously reported cases as duplicates (two in Doña Ana County and one in Santa Fe County), which have been corrected and removed from the totals.

Bernalillo County: 13,170

Catron County: 10

Chaves County: 2,414

Cibola County: 768

Colfax County: 52

Curry County: 1,850

De Baca County: 3

Doña Ana County: 7,887

Eddy County: 1,734

Grant County: 227

Guadalupe County: 52

Harding County: 1

Hidalgo County: 130

Lea County: 2,438

Lincoln County: 421

Los Alamos County: 62

Luna County: 1,338

McKinley County: 4,911

Mora County: 17

Otero County: 645

Quay County: 119

Rio Arriba County: 616

Roosevelt County: 579

Sandoval County: 2,340

San Juan County: 4,025

San Miguel County: 221

Santa Fe County: 2,244

Sierra County: 151

Socorro County: 310

Taos County: 311

Torrance County: 128

Union County: 46

Valencia County: 1,238

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 348

Otero County Prison Facility: 399

Otero County Processing Center: 191

Torrance County Detention Facility: 44

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 159

Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 1

Lea County Correctional Facility: 113

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 10

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 8

Otero County Prison Facility: 472

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 61

Roswell Correctional Center: 70

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 55

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 5

DOH has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days in 85 long-term care facilities, the same number as reported on Thursday.

Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces

Advantage Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center

The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque

The Arbors of Del Rey in Las Cruces

Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation

Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque

Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque

Aztec Healthcare in Aztec

Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes Deming

BeeHive Homes Farmington

Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen

Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield

Brookdale Santa Fe

Brookdale Valencia Albuquerque

Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces

Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces

Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces

Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell

Casa de Paz in Rio Rancho

Casa Real in Santa Fe

Clayton Nursing and Rehabilitation in Clayton

Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

Colfax Long Term Care Center in Colfax

Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs

El Castillo in Santa Fe

Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara

Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad

Good Life Senior Living in Lovington

Good Samaritan Manzano Del Sol Independent Senior Living in Albuquerque

Good Samaritan Society Betty Dare in Alamogordo

Good Samaritan Society Grants

Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces

Grace Adult Care Homes in Albuquerque

Haciendas of Grace Village in Las Cruces

Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales

Ladera Center in Albuquerque

Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca

Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque

La Vida Llena Assisted Living in Albuquerque

The Legacy at Santa Fe

Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup

Lotus Care Homes Galaxia in Albuquerque

Life Care Center in Farmington

Lovington Healthcare in Lovington

Kingston Residence of Santa Fe

Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero

Mi Casa Bonita in Santa Fe

The Montebello on Academy in Albuquerque

The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho

The New Beginnings Senior Living in Albuquerque

New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences

North Ridge Care Center in Albuquerque

Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque

Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque

Princeton Place in Albuquerque

Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup

The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque

Retirement Ranches in Clovis

Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho

The Rio Las Estancias in Albuquerque

Rio Rancho Center

Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque

Sandia Senior Suites in Albuquerque

Sandia View West in Rio Rancho

Sierra Healthcare Center in Truth or Consequences

Silver City Care Center in Silver City

Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation in Los Alamos

South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque

St. Anthony Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

The Suites Rio Vista in Rio Rancho

Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell

Taos Living Center

Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Village Retirement Community in Roswell

Vista Hermosa in Santa Fe

The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque

Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces

Westwind House Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis

White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs