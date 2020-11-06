NM breaks another daily COVID-19 record, with 1,287 cases

State health officials reported another record-breaking number of cases, 1,287 newly reported cases on Friday, and six additional deaths related to COVID-19.
DOH has reported 114 new deaths in the last seven days.
The 1,287 new cases was over 100 more than the previous one-day record, which was 1,141 confirmed cases on Nov. 3. All five of the days the state has reported more than 1,000 cases have come since Oct. 29.
More than a quarter of the new cases, 342, were from Bernalillo County, and another 262 came from Doña Ana County.
DOH reported 96 new cases from Santa Fe County, 67 from Sandoval County and 66 from Valencia County. In all, DOH reported at least one new case in 29 of the state’s 33 counties.
The department also reported 53 new cases among inmates held by the state Department of Corrections, including 48 at the Roswell Correctional Center.
Hospitalizations also once again hit a new high, with 402 individuals hospitalized for COVID-19, two more than reported on Thursday. This could include those from out of state who are hospitalized for COVID-19 in New Mexico, but would not include New Mexicans who are hospitalized out of state. The number of those hospitalized from out of state has been a low percentage of overall cases, the state’s hospitalization update from this week showed.
As of Friday, 77 percent of general and 77 percent of ICU beds were full. This included hospitalizations for all reasons, not just COVID-19.
DOH reported some details from each of the six newly reported deaths related to COVID-19.
- A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized.
- A second male in his 60s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and was a resident of the Princeton Place facility in Albuquerque.
- A female in her 60s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 40s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized.
- A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 50s from Luna County who was hospitalized.
The most common underlying condition for those who died with COVID-19 was cardiovascular disease, followed by diabetes and hypertension, according to the state’s latest mortality update.
DOH has now found 52,394 cases and 1,088 deaths related to the disease.
Of the confirmed cases, 22,811 are designated as recovered by DOH.
Gating criteria
The seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 tests per day was at 10,865 as of Nov. 5, more than twice the state’s goal of at least 5,000 daily tests.
The seven-day rolling average of test positivity rate was 8.7 percent as of Nov. 5. A lower test positivity rate is the preferred outcome, because that means fewer cases are being found.
The spread rate, or the number of people, on average, to whom each person with COVID-19 will spread the disease dropped to 1.09 as of Nov. 5, near the state’s goal of 1.05 or lower. The spread rate was highest in the northwestern region, at 1.25.
The daily number of cases, which lags because of the length it takes some state labs to process and report results, was 793 as of Oct. 30, well above the state’s goal of 168 or fewer.
Testing details
The state coronavirus information page said that 1,238,575 tests have been processed as of Friday, an increase of 8,370 tests since Thursday.
The 1,287 new positive cases represented 15.38 percent of all tests with results posted on Friday.
DOH provided the total number of newly reported cases by county.
- 342 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 38 new cases in Chaves County
- 10 new cases in Cibola County
- 3 new cases in Colfax County
- 51 new cases in Curry County
- 262 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 29 new cases in Eddy County
- 4 new cases in Grant County
- 3 new cases in Guadalupe County
- 1 new case in Hidalgo County
- 38 new cases in Lea County
- 9 new cases in Lincoln County
- 2 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 37 new cases in Luna County
- 25 new cases in McKinley County
- 1 new case in Mora County
- 24 new cases in Otero County
- 2 new cases in Quay County
- 28 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 26 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 67 new cases in Sandoval County
- 34 new cases in San Juan County
- 7 new cases in San Miguel County
- 96 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 4 new cases in Sierra County
- 14 new cases in Socorro County
- 6 new cases in Taos County
- 5 new cases in Torrance County
- 66 new cases in Valencia County
- 4 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County
- 48 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Roswell Correctional Center
DOH reported the total number of cases by county, including Friday’s cases, as well.
The department identified three previously reported cases as duplicates (two in Doña Ana County and one in Santa Fe County), which have been corrected and removed from the totals.
- Bernalillo County: 13,170
- Catron County: 10
- Chaves County: 2,414
- Cibola County: 768
- Colfax County: 52
- Curry County: 1,850
- De Baca County: 3
- Doña Ana County: 7,887
- Eddy County: 1,734
- Grant County: 227
- Guadalupe County: 52
- Harding County: 1
- Hidalgo County: 130
- Lea County: 2,438
- Lincoln County: 421
- Los Alamos County: 62
- Luna County: 1,338
- McKinley County: 4,911
- Mora County: 17
- Otero County: 645
- Quay County: 119
- Rio Arriba County: 616
- Roosevelt County: 579
- Sandoval County: 2,340
- San Juan County: 4,025
- San Miguel County: 221
- Santa Fe County: 2,244
- Sierra County: 151
- Socorro County: 310
- Taos County: 311
- Torrance County: 128
- Union County: 46
- Valencia County: 1,238
DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:
- Cibola County Correctional Center: 348
- Otero County Prison Facility: 399
- Otero County Processing Center: 191
- Torrance County Detention Facility: 44
DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:
- Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 159
- Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 1
- Lea County Correctional Facility: 113
- Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 10
- Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 8
- Otero County Prison Facility: 472
- Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 61
- Roswell Correctional Center: 70
- Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 55
- Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 5
DOH has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days in 85 long-term care facilities, the same number as reported on Thursday.
- Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces
- Advantage Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
- Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center
- The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque
- The Arbors of Del Rey in Las Cruces
- Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation
- Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque
- Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque
- Aztec Healthcare in Aztec
- Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- BeeHive Homes Deming
- BeeHive Homes Farmington
- Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen
- Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield
- Brookdale Santa Fe
- Brookdale Valencia Albuquerque
- Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces
- Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces
- Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces
- Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell
- Casa de Paz in Rio Rancho
- Casa Real in Santa Fe
- Clayton Nursing and Rehabilitation in Clayton
- Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis
- Colfax Long Term Care Center in Colfax
- Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs
- El Castillo in Santa Fe
- Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
- Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara
- Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad
- Good Life Senior Living in Lovington
- Good Samaritan Manzano Del Sol Independent Senior Living in Albuquerque
- Good Samaritan Society Betty Dare in Alamogordo
- Good Samaritan Society Grants
- Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces
- Grace Adult Care Homes in Albuquerque
- Haciendas of Grace Village in Las Cruces
- Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales
- Ladera Center in Albuquerque
- Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca
- Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad
- Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque
- La Vida Llena Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- The Legacy at Santa Fe
- Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup
- Lotus Care Homes Galaxia in Albuquerque
- Life Care Center in Farmington
- Lovington Healthcare in Lovington
- Kingston Residence of Santa Fe
- Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero
- Mi Casa Bonita in Santa Fe
- The Montebello on Academy in Albuquerque
- The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho
- The New Beginnings Senior Living in Albuquerque
- New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences
- North Ridge Care Center in Albuquerque
- Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque
- Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque
- Princeton Place in Albuquerque
- Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup
- The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque
- Retirement Ranches in Clovis
- Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho
- The Rio Las Estancias in Albuquerque
- Rio Rancho Center
- Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque
- Sandia Senior Suites in Albuquerque
- Sandia View West in Rio Rancho
- Sierra Healthcare Center in Truth or Consequences
- Silver City Care Center in Silver City
- Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation in Los Alamos
- South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque
- St. Anthony Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis
- The Suites Rio Vista in Rio Rancho
- Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell
- Taos Living Center
- Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- Village Retirement Community in Roswell
- Vista Hermosa in Santa Fe
- The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque
- Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces
- Westwind House Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis
- White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs