Joe Biden will be the next President of the United States; New Mexico reacts

The Associated Press and other media outlets projected Saturday morning that former Vice President Joe Biden won enough electoral votes to win the presidency.

The Associated Press called the commonwealth of Pennsylvania, and its 20 electoral votes, for Biden at 11:25 am. EST.

Biden is scheduled to speak Saturday night.

President Donald Trump did not concede the race on Saturday, and instead promised to pursue unspecified legal remedies. Trump said the race is “far from over” in a statement.

Still, New Mexicans, including politicians, reacted to the news that Biden is projected to become the 46th President of the United States.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham praised voters for the turnout, saying, “The greatest turnout in the history of our state, and the unprecedented enthusiasm from across the political spectrum, serve as a resounding demonstration of the strength of our democracy.”

She also congratulated Biden.

“With President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris, we will bridge our divides. We will heal our grieving state and nation,” Lujan Grisham said. “We will beat this pandemic, we will build back stronger, and we will ultimately emerge from this challenging time – together, stronger, as one.”

U.S. Sen. Martin Heinirch also mentioned the record-breaking turnout in the state and looked forward to the Biden presidency.

“Joe Biden has defeated Donald Trump and is now the next President of the United States. Not only did we make history with record turnout in New Mexico and across the country, but we also elected Kamala Harris — the first woman of color — as our next Vice President,” he said.

Heinrich also warned that “Donald Trump will continue to try to undermine our democracy by lying, demanding recounts, and filing frivolous lawsuits.”

U.S. Senator-elect Ben Ray Luján called it “a historic moment for New Mexicans and AMericans across the country.”

“During these challenging times, President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will bring our country together and help get us on the path to recovery,” Luján said. “I’m looking forward to working with them both – on day one – to help our communities rebuild and recover from COVID-19, increase access to affordable health care, and expand economic opportunities for all Americans.”

Outgoing U.S. Senator Tom Udall said “the American people have spoken and they have made a wise decision” in choosing to elect Biden and Harris.

“This is a win not only for the Biden-Harris ticket, but also a win for New Mexico’s working families, for decency, for unity, for our health, for our planet, and for our democracy,” Udall said.

“I’m especially proud that this message of progress and unity resonated so strongly in New Mexico, in Indian Country, and across the Southwest.”

Democratic Party of New Mexico chair Marg Elliston released a statement on Saturday morning as well.

“Joe Biden has a plan to get our country back on track and build a brighter future for all Americans,” she said. “We look forward to four years of progress under a leader who can restore the soul of our nation.”

Republican Party of New Mexico chairman Steve Pearce echoed other Republicans and attempted to sow doubt on the victory, promising legal challenges.

“Republicans will continue to fight this election in the courts and the Republican Party of New Mexico will help the national party in any way possible,” Pearce said in a statement. “There are too many instances around the county where state election officers are skirting laws or stretching them. This is what happened in New Mexico, where poll challengers were treated wrongfully and elections violations occurred.”

Biden defeated Trump by over 10 points in New Mexico. County clerks, who administer elections in the state, disputed alleged irregularities in the voting process.