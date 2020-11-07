State reports 16 new deaths related to COVID-19, matches single-day high number of cases

On Saturday, New Mexico matched its record high number of new COVID-19 cases in a single day, previously set on Friday, with 1,287 newly reported cases of the respiratory disease, along with 16 additional deaths. Hospitalizations for the disease also hit a new high, with a large number of individuals hospitalized reported on Saturday.
The state Department of Health announced the new COVID-19 cases, which included 325 in Bernalillo County and 206 in Doña Ana County, on Saturday.
The department also announced there were 77 new cases in McKinley County, 71 new cases in Sandoval County, 71 new cases in San Juan County, 65 new cases in Santa Fe County and 57 new cases in Lea County. In all, 29 of the state’s 33 counties reported at least one new COVID-19 case on Saturday.
DOH also reported 71 new cases among inmates held by the state Department of Corrections, including 66 at the Roswell Correctional Center, and three new cases among those held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility.
DOH said there are now 441 individuals hospitalized for COVID-19, an increase of 39 people from Friday. This could include those from out of state who are hospitalized for COVID-19 in New Mexico, but would not include New Mexicans who are hospitalized out of state. The number of those hospitalized from out of state has been a low percentage of overall cases, the state’s hospitalization update from this week showed.
As of Friday, 77 percent of general and 80 percent of ICU beds were occupied. This included hospitalizations for all reasons, not just COVID-19.
The 16 newly reported deaths were the second-most reported in a single day, and came two days after Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham warned that November would feature many deaths from the disease.
DOH provided some details on each of the deaths.
- A female in her 50s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second female in her 70s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque.
- A third female in her 70s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque.
- A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 30s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized.
- A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Chaves County who was hospitalized.
- A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces facility.
- A male in his 30s from Eddy County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 30s from Lea County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 20s from Sandoval County who had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Sandoval County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Sierra County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 50s from Taos County who had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Valencia County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen.
The most common underlying condition for those who died with COVID-19 was cardiovascular disease, followed by diabetes and hypertension, according to the state’s latest mortality update.
DOH has now found 54,671 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Mexico, and the number of deaths related to the disease reached 1,104 as of Saturday.
Of the confirmed cases, 23,088 are now designated as recovered by DOH.
The New Mexico Environment Department’s Rapid Response COVID-19 Watchlist now includes 171 workplaces with two or more COVID-19 cases in the last two weeks. This includes eight that had four or more, which required a fourteen day closure. One new closure, a Walmart Supercenter on West Main Street in Farmington, occurred on Saturday.
Testing details
The state coronavirus information page said 1,250,724 COVID-19 tests have been processed as of Saturday, an increase of 12,149 since Friday.
The 1,287 confirmed cases represented 10.59 percent of all tests processed.
DOH announced the total number of newly reported cases on Saturday by county.
- 325 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 56 new cases in Chaves County
- 7 new cases in Cibola County
- 4 new cases in Colfax County
- 36 new cases in Curry County
- 1 new case in De Baca County
- 206 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 40 new cases in Eddy County
- 5 new cases in Grant County
- 57 new cases in Lea County
- 6 new cases in Lincoln County
- 1 new case in Los Alamos County
- 25 new cases in Luna County
- 77 new cases in McKinley County
- 48 new cases in Otero County
- 5 new cases in Quay County
- 14 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 17 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 71 new cases in Sandoval County
- 71 new cases in San Juan County
- 5 new cases in San Miguel County
- 65 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 7 new cases in Sierra County
- 3 new cases in Socorro County
- 21 new cases in Taos County
- 3 new cases in Torrance County
- 1 new case in Union County
- 36 new cases in Valencia County
- 3 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Guadalupe County Correctional Facility
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County
- 66 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Roswell Correctional Center
- 2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at theSouthern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County
DOH also reported the total number of COVID-19 cases by county, including those reported on Saturday.
Nine cases previously reported by DOH were identified as duplicates (four in Doña Ana County and one in each of Bernalillo, Lea, Sandoval, Santa Fe and Socorro counties), and one previously reported case in Bernalillo County was not lab confirmed. These have been corrected and removed from DOH’s totals.
- Bernalillo County: 13,493
- Catron County: 10
- Chaves County: 2,470
- Cibola County: 775
- Colfax County: 56
- Curry County: 1,886
- De Baca County: 4
- Doña Ana County: 8,089
- Eddy County: 1,774
- Grant County: 232
- Guadalupe County: 52
- Harding County: 1
- Hidalgo County: 130
- Lea County: 2,494
- Lincoln County: 427
- Los Alamos County: 63
- Luna County: 1,363
- McKinley County: 4,988
- Mora County: 17
- Otero County: 693
- Quay County: 124
- Rio Arriba County: 630
- Roosevelt County: 596
- Sandoval County: 2,410
- San Juan County: 4,096
- San Miguel County: 226
- Santa Fe County: 2,308
- Sierra County: 158
- Socorro County: 312
- Taos County: 332
- Torrance County: 131
- Union County: 47
- Valencia County: 1,274
DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:
- Cibola County Correctional Center: 348
- Otero County Prison Facility: 402
- Otero County Processing Center: 191
- Torrance County Detention Facility: 44
DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:
- Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 160
- Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 2
- Lea County Correctional Facility: 113
- Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 10
- Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 9
- Otero County Prison Facility: 472
- Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 61
- Roswell Correctional Center: 136
- Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 57
- Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 5
DOH has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days in 85 long-term care facilities, the same number as reported on Friday.
- Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces
- Advantage Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
- Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center
- The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque
- The Arbors of Del Rey in Las Cruces
- Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation
- Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque
- Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque
- Aztec Healthcare in Aztec
- Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- BeeHive Homes Deming
- BeeHive Homes Farmington
- Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen
- Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield
- Brookdale Santa Fe
- Brookdale Valencia Albuquerque
- Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces
- Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces
- Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces
- Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell
- Casa de Paz in Rio Rancho
- Casa Real in Santa Fe
- Clayton Nursing and Rehabilitation in Clayton
- Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis
- Colfax Long Term Care Center in Colfax
- Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs
- El Castillo in Santa Fe
- Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
- Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara
- Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad
- Good Life Senior Living in Lovington
- Good Samaritan Manzano Del Sol Independent Senior Living in Albuquerque
- Good Samaritan Society Betty Dare in Alamogordo
- Good Samaritan Society Grants
- Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces
- Grace Adult Care Homes in Albuquerque
- Haciendas of Grace Village in Las Cruces
- Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales
- Ladera Center in Albuquerque
- Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca
- Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad
- Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque
- La Vida Llena Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- The Legacy at Santa Fe
- Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup
- Lotus Care Homes Galaxia in Albuquerque
- Life Care Center in Farmington
- Lovington Healthcare in Lovington
- Kingston Residence of Santa Fe
- Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero
- Mi Casa Bonita in Santa Fe
- The Montebello on Academy in Albuquerque
- The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho
- The New Beginnings Senior Living in Albuquerque
- New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences
- North Ridge Care Center in Albuquerque
- Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque
- Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque
- Princeton Place in Albuquerque
- Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup
- The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque
- Retirement Ranches in Clovis
- Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho
- The Rio Las Estancias in Albuquerque
- Rio Rancho Center
- Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque
- Sandia Senior Suites in Albuquerque
- Sandia View West in Rio Rancho
- Sierra Healthcare Center in Truth or Consequences
- Silver City Care Center in Silver City
- Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation in Los Alamos
- South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque
- St. Anthony Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis
- The Suites Rio Vista in Rio Rancho
- Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell
- Taos Living Center
- Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- Village Retirement Community in Roswell
- Vista Hermosa in Santa Fe
- The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque
- Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces
- Westwind House Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis
- White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs