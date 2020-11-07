State reports 16 new deaths related to COVID-19, matches single-day high number of cases

On Saturday, New Mexico matched its record high number of new COVID-19 cases in a single day, previously set on Friday, with 1,287 newly reported cases of the respiratory disease, along with 16 additional deaths. Hospitalizations for the disease also hit a new high, with a large number of individuals hospitalized reported on Saturday.

The state Department of Health announced the new COVID-19 cases, which included 325 in Bernalillo County and 206 in Doña Ana County, on Saturday.

The department also announced there were 77 new cases in McKinley County, 71 new cases in Sandoval County, 71 new cases in San Juan County, 65 new cases in Santa Fe County and 57 new cases in Lea County. In all, 29 of the state’s 33 counties reported at least one new COVID-19 case on Saturday.

DOH also reported 71 new cases among inmates held by the state Department of Corrections, including 66 at the Roswell Correctional Center, and three new cases among those held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility.

DOH said there are now 441 individuals hospitalized for COVID-19, an increase of 39 people from Friday. This could include those from out of state who are hospitalized for COVID-19 in New Mexico, but would not include New Mexicans who are hospitalized out of state. The number of those hospitalized from out of state has been a low percentage of overall cases, the state’s hospitalization update from this week showed.

As of Friday, 77 percent of general and 80 percent of ICU beds were occupied. This included hospitalizations for all reasons, not just COVID-19.

The 16 newly reported deaths were the second-most reported in a single day, and came two days after Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham warned that November would feature many deaths from the disease.

DOH provided some details on each of the deaths.

A female in her 50s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second female in her 70s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque.

A third female in her 70s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque.

A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 30s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized.

A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Chaves County who was hospitalized.

A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces facility.

A male in his 30s from Eddy County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 30s from Lea County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 20s from Sandoval County who had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Sandoval County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Sierra County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s from Taos County who had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Valencia County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen.

The most common underlying condition for those who died with COVID-19 was cardiovascular disease, followed by diabetes and hypertension, according to the state’s latest mortality update.

DOH has now found 54,671 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Mexico, and the number of deaths related to the disease reached 1,104 as of Saturday.

Of the confirmed cases, 23,088 are now designated as recovered by DOH.

The New Mexico Environment Department’s Rapid Response COVID-19 Watchlist now includes 171 workplaces with two or more COVID-19 cases in the last two weeks. This includes eight that had four or more, which required a fourteen day closure. One new closure, a Walmart Supercenter on West Main Street in Farmington, occurred on Saturday.

Testing details

The state coronavirus information page said 1,250,724 COVID-19 tests have been processed as of Saturday, an increase of 12,149 since Friday.

The 1,287 confirmed cases represented 10.59 percent of all tests processed.

DOH announced the total number of newly reported cases on Saturday by county.

325 new cases in Bernalillo County

56 new cases in Chaves County

7 new cases in Cibola County

4 new cases in Colfax County

36 new cases in Curry County

1 new case in De Baca County

206 new cases in Doña Ana County

40 new cases in Eddy County

5 new cases in Grant County

57 new cases in Lea County

6 new cases in Lincoln County

1 new case in Los Alamos County

25 new cases in Luna County

77 new cases in McKinley County

48 new cases in Otero County

5 new cases in Quay County

14 new cases in Rio Arriba County

17 new cases in Roosevelt County

71 new cases in Sandoval County

71 new cases in San Juan County

5 new cases in San Miguel County

65 new cases in Santa Fe County

7 new cases in Sierra County

3 new cases in Socorro County

21 new cases in Taos County

3 new cases in Torrance County

1 new case in Union County

36 new cases in Valencia County

3 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Guadalupe County Correctional Facility

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County

66 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Roswell Correctional Center

2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at theSouthern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County

DOH also reported the total number of COVID-19 cases by county, including those reported on Saturday.

Nine cases previously reported by DOH were identified as duplicates (four in Doña Ana County and one in each of Bernalillo, Lea, Sandoval, Santa Fe and Socorro counties), and one previously reported case in Bernalillo County was not lab confirmed. These have been corrected and removed from DOH’s totals.

Bernalillo County: 13,493

Catron County: 10

Chaves County: 2,470

Cibola County: 775

Colfax County: 56

Curry County: 1,886

De Baca County: 4

Doña Ana County: 8,089

Eddy County: 1,774

Grant County: 232

Guadalupe County: 52

Harding County: 1

Hidalgo County: 130

Lea County: 2,494

Lincoln County: 427

Los Alamos County: 63

Luna County: 1,363

McKinley County: 4,988

Mora County: 17

Otero County: 693

Quay County: 124

Rio Arriba County: 630

Roosevelt County: 596

Sandoval County: 2,410

San Juan County: 4,096

San Miguel County: 226

Santa Fe County: 2,308

Sierra County: 158

Socorro County: 312

Taos County: 332

Torrance County: 131

Union County: 47

Valencia County: 1,274

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 348

Otero County Prison Facility: 402

Otero County Processing Center: 191

Torrance County Detention Facility: 44

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 160

Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 2

Lea County Correctional Facility: 113

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 10

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 9

Otero County Prison Facility: 472

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 61

Roswell Correctional Center: 136

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 57

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 5

DOH has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days in 85 long-term care facilities, the same number as reported on Friday.

Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces

Advantage Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center

The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque

The Arbors of Del Rey in Las Cruces

Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation

Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque

Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque

Aztec Healthcare in Aztec

Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes Deming

BeeHive Homes Farmington

Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen

Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield

Brookdale Santa Fe

Brookdale Valencia Albuquerque

Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces

Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces

Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces

Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell

Casa de Paz in Rio Rancho

Casa Real in Santa Fe

Clayton Nursing and Rehabilitation in Clayton

Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

Colfax Long Term Care Center in Colfax

Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs

El Castillo in Santa Fe

Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara

Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad

Good Life Senior Living in Lovington

Good Samaritan Manzano Del Sol Independent Senior Living in Albuquerque

Good Samaritan Society Betty Dare in Alamogordo

Good Samaritan Society Grants

Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces

Grace Adult Care Homes in Albuquerque

Haciendas of Grace Village in Las Cruces

Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales

Ladera Center in Albuquerque

Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca

Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque

La Vida Llena Assisted Living in Albuquerque

The Legacy at Santa Fe

Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup

Lotus Care Homes Galaxia in Albuquerque

Life Care Center in Farmington

Lovington Healthcare in Lovington

Kingston Residence of Santa Fe

Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero

Mi Casa Bonita in Santa Fe

The Montebello on Academy in Albuquerque

The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho

The New Beginnings Senior Living in Albuquerque

New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences

North Ridge Care Center in Albuquerque

Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque

Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque

Princeton Place in Albuquerque

Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup

The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque

Retirement Ranches in Clovis

Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho

The Rio Las Estancias in Albuquerque

Rio Rancho Center

Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque

Sandia Senior Suites in Albuquerque

Sandia View West in Rio Rancho

Sierra Healthcare Center in Truth or Consequences

Silver City Care Center in Silver City

Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation in Los Alamos

South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque

St. Anthony Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

The Suites Rio Vista in Rio Rancho

Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell

Taos Living Center

Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Village Retirement Community in Roswell

Vista Hermosa in Santa Fe

The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque

Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces

Westwind House Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis

White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs