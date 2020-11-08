14 newly reported deaths, 1,214 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in NM

On Sunday, the state Department of Health reported over 1,200 new COVID-19 cases for the third-consecutive day and 14 additional deaths related to the disease.
The 1,214 new cases are the third-most reported in a single day—behind the 1,287 cases reported on each of Friday and Saturday.
Hospitalizations dipped slightly to 437, four fewer than reported on Saturday. This could include those from out of state who are hospitalized for COVID-19 in New Mexico, but would not include New Mexicans who are hospitalized out of state. The number of those hospitalized from out of state has been a low percentage of overall cases, the state’s hospitalization update from this week showed.
As of Sunday, 79 percent of all general hospital beds and 74 percent of ICU beds were occupied. This is for all reasons, not just COVID-19.
Bernalillo County once again had the most new cases of COVID-19, 276, followed by 146 in Doña Ana County, 128 in Santa Fe County, 88 in Chaves County, 88 in Curry County, 79 in Eddy County and 68 in Lea County. In all, 30 counties had at least one new case of COVID-19.
DOH also reported 80 cases among those held by the state Department of Corrections, including 78 at the Roswell Correctional Center, and one new case among those held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility.
DOH provided some information on each of the 14 newly reported deaths.
- A male in his 30s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized.
- A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized.
- A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 90s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque.
- A female in her 90s from Doña Ana County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of The Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces.
- A female in her 80s from Eddy County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 90s from Eddy County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad.
- A male in his 60s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Rio Arriba County who was a patient at The Suites at Rio Vista facility in Rio Rancho.
- A male in his 80s from San Juan County who was a resident of the Aztec Healthcare facility in Aztec.
- A female in her 80s from Santa Fe County.
- A female in her 60s from Valencia County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen.
- A male in his 80s from Valencia County who had underlying conditions.
The most common underlying condition for those who died with COVID-19 was cardiovascular disease, followed by diabetes and hypertension, according to the state’s latest mortality update.
DOH now has found 54,881 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,118 deaths related to the disease.
The number of those designated as recovered from COVID-19 by DOH reached 23,205.
The New Mexico Environment Department COVID-19 Rapid Response Watchlist now includes 160 workplaces that have had two or more rapid responses because of positive tests in the last two weeks. Eight businesses are currently closed because of at least four rapid responses in the same time period, with no new businesses added on Sunday.
Testing details
The state coronavirus information page said the state has processed 1,262,782 tests as of Sunday, 11,758 more than reported on Saturday.
DOH provided the total number of newly reported cases by county on Sunday.
- 276 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 88 new cases in Chaves County
- 14 new cases in Cibola County
- 7 new cases in Colfax County
- 88 new cases in Curry County
- 1 new case in De Baca County
- 146 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 79 new cases in Eddy County
- 6 new cases in Grant County
- 2 new cases in Guadalupe County
- 1 new case in Hidalgo County
- 68 new cases in Lea County
- 17 new cases in Lincoln County
- 4 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 14 new cases in Luna County
- 20 new cases in McKinley County
- 1 new case in Mora County
- 8 new cases in Otero County
- 5 new cases in Quay County
- 11 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 22 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 36 new cases in Sandoval County
- 16 new cases in San Juan County
- 12 new cases in San Miguel County
- 128 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 2 new cases in Sierra County
- 12 new cases in Socorro County
- 8 new cases in Taos County
- 3 new cases in Torrance County
- 38 new cases in Valencia County
- 1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Guadalupe County Correctional Facility
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County
- 78 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Roswell Correctional Center
DOH also reported the total number of cases by county, including those reported on Sunday.
THe department did issue a number of corrections on previously reported cases. The department identified three previously reported cases as duplicates (one in Bernalillo County, one in Doña Ana County, and one among inmates at the Roswell Correctional Center). Additionally, eight cases previously reported as Santa Fe County residents were inmates at the Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County, one previously reported case at the Lea County Correctional Facility was a resident of Lea County, one previously reported cases among inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Center in Doña Ana County was determined to be an out-of-state resident and one case previously reported as a Cibola County resident was an inmate at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County. All of these have been corrected.
Bernalillo County: 13,768
- Catron County: 10
- Chaves County: 2,558
- Cibola County: 788
- Colfax County: 63
- Curry County: 1,974
- De Baca County: 5
- Doña Ana County: 8,234
- Eddy County: 1,853
- Grant County: 238
- Guadalupe County: 54
- Harding County: 1
- Hidalgo County: 131
- Lea County: 2,563
- Lincoln County: 444
- Los Alamos County: 67
- Luna County: 1,377
- McKinley County: 5,008
- Mora County: 18
- Otero County: 701
- Quay County: 129
- Rio Arriba County: 641
- Roosevelt County: 618
- Sandoval County: 2,446
- San Juan County: 4,112
- San Miguel County: 238
- Santa Fe County: 2,428
- Sierra County: 160
- Socorro County: 324
- Taos County: 340
- Torrance County: 134
- Union County: 47
- Valencia County: 1,312
DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:
- Cibola County Correctional Center: 348
- Otero County Prison Facility: 403
- Otero County Processing Center: 191
- Torrance County Detention Facility: 44
DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:
- Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 160
- Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 3
- Lea County Correctional Facility: 112
- Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 10
- Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 11
- Otero County Prison Facility: 472
- Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 69
- Roswell Correctional Center: 213
- Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 56
- Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 5
DOH has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days in 85 long-term care facilities, the same number as reported on Saturday.
- Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces
- Advantage Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
- Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center
- The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque
- The Arbors of Del Rey in Las Cruces
- Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation
- Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque
- Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque
- Aztec Healthcare in Aztec
- Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- BeeHive Homes Deming
- BeeHive Homes Farmington
- Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen
- Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield
- Brookdale Santa Fe
- Brookdale Valencia Albuquerque
- Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces
- Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces
- Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces
- Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell
- Casa de Paz in Rio Rancho
- Casa Real in Santa Fe
- Clayton Nursing and Rehabilitation in Clayton
- Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis
- Colfax Long Term Care Center in Colfax
- Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs
- El Castillo in Santa Fe
- Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
- Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara
- Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad
- Good Life Senior Living in Lovington
- Good Samaritan Manzano Del Sol Independent Senior Living in Albuquerque
- Good Samaritan Society Betty Dare in Alamogordo
- Good Samaritan Society Grants
- Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces
- Grace Adult Care Homes in Albuquerque
- Haciendas of Grace Village in Las Cruces
- Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales
- Ladera Center in Albuquerque
- Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca
- Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad
- Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque
- La Vida Llena Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- The Legacy at Santa Fe
- Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup
- Lotus Care Homes Galaxia in Albuquerque
- Life Care Center in Farmington
- Lovington Healthcare in Lovington
- Kingston Residence of Santa Fe
- Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero
- Mi Casa Bonita in Santa Fe
- The Montebello on Academy in Albuquerque
- The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho
- The New Beginnings Senior Living in Albuquerque
- New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences
- North Ridge Care Center in Albuquerque
- Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque
- Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque
- Princeton Place in Albuquerque
- Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup
- The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque
- Retirement Ranches in Clovis
- Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho
- The Rio Las Estancias in Albuquerque
- Rio Rancho Center
- Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque
- Sandia Senior Suites in Albuquerque
- Sandia View West in Rio Rancho
- Sierra Healthcare Center in Truth or Consequences
- Silver City Care Center in Silver City
- Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation in Los Alamos
- South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque
- St. Anthony Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis
- The Suites Rio Vista in Rio Rancho
- Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell
- Taos Living Center
- Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- Village Retirement Community in Roswell
- Vista Hermosa in Santa Fe
- The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque
- Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces
- Westwind House Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis
- White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs