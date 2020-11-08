14 newly reported deaths, 1,214 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in NM

On Sunday, the state Department of Health reported over 1,200 new COVID-19 cases for the third-consecutive day and 14 additional deaths related to the disease.

The 1,214 new cases are the third-most reported in a single day—behind the 1,287 cases reported on each of Friday and Saturday.

Hospitalizations dipped slightly to 437, four fewer than reported on Saturday. This could include those from out of state who are hospitalized for COVID-19 in New Mexico, but would not include New Mexicans who are hospitalized out of state. The number of those hospitalized from out of state has been a low percentage of overall cases, the state’s hospitalization update from this week showed.

As of Sunday, 79 percent of all general hospital beds and 74 percent of ICU beds were occupied. This is for all reasons, not just COVID-19.

Bernalillo County once again had the most new cases of COVID-19, 276, followed by 146 in Doña Ana County, 128 in Santa Fe County, 88 in Chaves County, 88 in Curry County, 79 in Eddy County and 68 in Lea County. In all, 30 counties had at least one new case of COVID-19.

DOH also reported 80 cases among those held by the state Department of Corrections, including 78 at the Roswell Correctional Center, and one new case among those held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility.

DOH provided some information on each of the 14 newly reported deaths.

A male in his 30s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized.

A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized.

A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque.

A male in his 90s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque.

A female in her 90s from Doña Ana County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of The Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces.

A female in her 80s from Eddy County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 90s from Eddy County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad.

A male in his 60s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Rio Arriba County who was a patient at The Suites at Rio Vista facility in Rio Rancho.

A male in his 80s from San Juan County who was a resident of the Aztec Healthcare facility in Aztec.

A female in her 80s from Santa Fe County.

A female in her 60s from Valencia County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen.

A male in his 80s from Valencia County who had underlying conditions.

The most common underlying condition for those who died with COVID-19 was cardiovascular disease, followed by diabetes and hypertension, according to the state’s latest mortality update.

DOH now has found 54,881 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,118 deaths related to the disease.

The number of those designated as recovered from COVID-19 by DOH reached 23,205.

The New Mexico Environment Department COVID-19 Rapid Response Watchlist now includes 160 workplaces that have had two or more rapid responses because of positive tests in the last two weeks. Eight businesses are currently closed because of at least four rapid responses in the same time period, with no new businesses added on Sunday.

Testing details

The state coronavirus information page said the state has processed 1,262,782 tests as of Sunday, 11,758 more than reported on Saturday.

DOH provided the total number of newly reported cases by county on Sunday.

276 new cases in Bernalillo County

88 new cases in Chaves County

14 new cases in Cibola County

7 new cases in Colfax County

88 new cases in Curry County

1 new case in De Baca County

146 new cases in Doña Ana County

79 new cases in Eddy County

6 new cases in Grant County

2 new cases in Guadalupe County

1 new case in Hidalgo County

68 new cases in Lea County

17 new cases in Lincoln County

4 new cases in Los Alamos County

14 new cases in Luna County

20 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Mora County

8 new cases in Otero County

5 new cases in Quay County

11 new cases in Rio Arriba County

22 new cases in Roosevelt County

36 new cases in Sandoval County

16 new cases in San Juan County

12 new cases in San Miguel County

128 new cases in Santa Fe County

2 new cases in Sierra County

12 new cases in Socorro County

8 new cases in Taos County

3 new cases in Torrance County

38 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Guadalupe County Correctional Facility

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County

78 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Roswell Correctional Center

DOH also reported the total number of cases by county, including those reported on Sunday.

THe department did issue a number of corrections on previously reported cases. The department identified three previously reported cases as duplicates (one in Bernalillo County, one in Doña Ana County, and one among inmates at the Roswell Correctional Center). Additionally, eight cases previously reported as Santa Fe County residents were inmates at the Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County, one previously reported case at the Lea County Correctional Facility was a resident of Lea County, one previously reported cases among inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Center in Doña Ana County was determined to be an out-of-state resident and one case previously reported as a Cibola County resident was an inmate at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County. All of these have been corrected.

Bernalillo County: 13,768

Catron County: 10

Chaves County: 2,558

Cibola County: 788

Colfax County: 63

Curry County: 1,974

De Baca County: 5

Doña Ana County: 8,234

Eddy County: 1,853

Grant County: 238

Guadalupe County: 54

Harding County: 1

Hidalgo County: 131

Lea County: 2,563

Lincoln County: 444

Los Alamos County: 67

Luna County: 1,377

McKinley County: 5,008

Mora County: 18

Otero County: 701

Quay County: 129

Rio Arriba County: 641

Roosevelt County: 618

Sandoval County: 2,446

San Juan County: 4,112

San Miguel County: 238

Santa Fe County: 2,428

Sierra County: 160

Socorro County: 324

Taos County: 340

Torrance County: 134

Union County: 47

Valencia County: 1,312

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 348

Otero County Prison Facility: 403

Otero County Processing Center: 191

Torrance County Detention Facility: 44

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 160

Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 3

Lea County Correctional Facility: 112

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 10

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 11

Otero County Prison Facility: 472

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 69

Roswell Correctional Center: 213

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 56

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 5

DOH has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days in 85 long-term care facilities, the same number as reported on Saturday.

Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces

Advantage Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center

The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque

The Arbors of Del Rey in Las Cruces

Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation

Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque

Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque

Aztec Healthcare in Aztec

Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes Deming

BeeHive Homes Farmington

Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen

Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield

Brookdale Santa Fe

Brookdale Valencia Albuquerque

Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces

Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces

Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces

Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell

Casa de Paz in Rio Rancho

Casa Real in Santa Fe

Clayton Nursing and Rehabilitation in Clayton

Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

Colfax Long Term Care Center in Colfax

Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs

El Castillo in Santa Fe

Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara

Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad

Good Life Senior Living in Lovington

Good Samaritan Manzano Del Sol Independent Senior Living in Albuquerque

Good Samaritan Society Betty Dare in Alamogordo

Good Samaritan Society Grants

Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces

Grace Adult Care Homes in Albuquerque

Haciendas of Grace Village in Las Cruces

Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales

Ladera Center in Albuquerque

Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca

Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque

La Vida Llena Assisted Living in Albuquerque

The Legacy at Santa Fe

Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup

Lotus Care Homes Galaxia in Albuquerque

Life Care Center in Farmington

Lovington Healthcare in Lovington

Kingston Residence of Santa Fe

Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero

Mi Casa Bonita in Santa Fe

The Montebello on Academy in Albuquerque

The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho

The New Beginnings Senior Living in Albuquerque

New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences

North Ridge Care Center in Albuquerque

Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque

Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque

Princeton Place in Albuquerque

Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup

The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque

Retirement Ranches in Clovis

Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho

The Rio Las Estancias in Albuquerque

Rio Rancho Center

Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque

Sandia Senior Suites in Albuquerque

Sandia View West in Rio Rancho

Sierra Healthcare Center in Truth or Consequences

Silver City Care Center in Silver City

Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation in Los Alamos

South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque

St. Anthony Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

The Suites Rio Vista in Rio Rancho

Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell

Taos Living Center

Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Village Retirement Community in Roswell

Vista Hermosa in Santa Fe

The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque

Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces

Westwind House Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis

White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs