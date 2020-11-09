NM has over 1,400 new COVID-19 cases, 12 additional deaths

New Mexico once again reported a record number of new COVID-19 cases, the third time this has happened in the last four days, and a double-digit number of newly reported deaths.

The state Department of Health reported 1,418 cases of COVID-19 and 12 additional deaths related to the disease.

Bernalillo County had a new single-day record, with 464 new cases reported on Monday. Doña Ana County had the next-most new cases, with 201, followed by Sandoval County (93), Santa Fe County (92), Lea County (75), Chaves County (59), Eddy County (54) and Curry County (51).

In all, 29 of the state’s 33 counties reported at least one newly reported case on Monday.

The Otero County Prison Facility reported 14 new cases among those held by federal agencies.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 dropped to 423, 14 fewer than on Sunday, though hundreds higher than any time before the last few weeks.

This could include those from out of state who are hospitalized for COVID-19 in New Mexico, but would not include New Mexicans who are hospitalized out of state. The number of those hospitalized from out of state has been a low percentage of overall cases, the state’s hospitalization update from last week showed.

As of Monday, 82 percent of all general hospital beds and 66 percent of ICU beds were occupied. This is for all reasons, not just COVID-19.

DOH provided some details on each of the 14 newly reported deaths related to COVID-19.

A male in his 40s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized.

A second male in his 70s from Bernalillo County who was a resident of the Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque.

A male in his 60s from Curry County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second female in her 70s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces.

A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 90s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Grant County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Sandoval County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Sandoval County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Santa Fe County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The most common underlying condition for those who died with COVID-19 was cardiovascular disease, followed by diabetes and hypertension, according to the state’s latest mortality update.

DOH has now found 56,289 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and reported 1,130 deaths related to the disease.

Of those confirmed cases, 23,457 are designated as recovered by DOH as of Monday.

The New Mexico Environment Department Rapid Response COVID-19 Watchlist had 157 workplaces listed on Monday. These are workplaces that have had two or more rapid responses after a positive COVID-19 case in the last two weeks. No new workplaces had four or more cases in the last two weeks, which requires a workplace to shut down for 14 days.

Gating criteria

The rate of spread reached 1.17 as of Nov. 7, according to the state’s gating criteria. The rate of spread is the number of people, on average, that someone with COVID-19 will spread the disease to. The state hopes to keep this at or below 1.05.

The average daily number of cases, on a seven-day rolling average, eclipsed 1,000 as of Nov. 3. The state calculates this by the date of specimen collection, so it can lag by several days as some labs take longer to process and report results to the state.

The test positivity rate, on a seven-day rolling average, rached 10.4 percent as of Nov. 8, well above the state’s gating criteria of 5 percent or below.

The number of COVID-19 tests per day was 11,168 as of Nov. 8. The state hopes to keep this number at 5,000 or above.

Testing details

The state coronavirus information page said that 1,269,523 tests have been processed as of Monday, 6,741 more than reported on Sunday.

The 1,487 cases represent 21.04 percent of the newly reported tests on Monday.

DOH provided the number of newly reported cases on Monday by county.

464 new cases in Bernalillo County

59 new cases in Chaves County

17 new cases in Cibola County

2 new cases in Colfax County

51 new cases in Curry County

3 new cases in De Baca County

201 new cases in Doña Ana County

54 new cases in Eddy County

9 new cases in Grant County

2 new cases in Guadalupe County

2 new cases in Hidalgo County

75 new cases in Lea County

17 new cases in Lincoln County

3 new cases in Los Alamos County

36 new cases in Luna County

36 new cases in McKinley County

42 new cases in Otero County

6 new cases in Quay County

10 new cases in Rio Arriba County

10 new cases in Roosevelt County

93 new cases in Sandoval County

53 new cases in San Juan County

7 new cases in San Miguel County

92 new cases in Santa Fe County

3 new cases in Sierra County

6 new cases in Socorro County

20 new cases in Taos County

4 new cases in Torrance County

27 new cases in Valencia County

14 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility

DOH also provided the total number of cases, including those from Monday, by county.

DOH identified ten previously reported cases as duplicates (four in Bernalillo County, two in Chaves County, two in Santa Fe County, one in Doña Ana County and one in San Juan County). These have been corrected and removed from the totals.

Bernalillo County: 14,226

Catron County: 10

Chaves County: 2,615

Cibola County: 806

Colfax County: 65

Curry County: 2,025

De Baca County: 8

Doña Ana County: 8,434

Eddy County: 1,907

Grant County: 247

Guadalupe County: 56

Harding County: 1

Hidalgo County: 133

Lea County: 2,638

Lincoln County: 461

Los Alamos County: 70

Luna County: 1,413

McKinley County: 5,044

Mora County: 18

Otero County: 743

Quay County: 135

Rio Arriba County: 651

Roosevelt County: 628

Sandoval County: 2,539

San Juan County: 4,164

San Miguel County: 245

Santa Fe County: 2,518

Sierra County: 163

Socorro County: 330

Taos County: 360

Torrance County: 138

Union County: 47

Valencia County: 1,340

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 348

Otero County Prison Facility: 417

Otero County Processing Center: 191

Torrance County Detention Facility: 44

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 160

Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 3

Lea County Correctional Facility: 112

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 10

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 11

Otero County Prison Facility: 472

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 69

Roswell Correctional Center: 213

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 56

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 5

DOH has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days in 85 long-term care facilities, the same number as reported on Sunday.

Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces

Advantage Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center

The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque

The Arbors of Del Rey in Las Cruces

Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation

Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque

Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque

Aztec Healthcare in Aztec

Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes Deming

BeeHive Homes Farmington

Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen

Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield

Brookdale Santa Fe

Brookdale Valencia Albuquerque

Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces

Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces

Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces

Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell

Casa de Paz in Rio Rancho

Casa Real in Santa Fe

Clayton Nursing and Rehabilitation in Clayton

Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

Colfax Long Term Care Center in Colfax

Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs

El Castillo in Santa Fe

Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara

Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad

Good Life Senior Living in Lovington

Good Samaritan Manzano Del Sol Independent Senior Living in Albuquerque

Good Samaritan Society Betty Dare in Alamogordo

Good Samaritan Society Grants

Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces

Grace Adult Care Homes in Albuquerque

Haciendas of Grace Village in Las Cruces

Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales

Ladera Center in Albuquerque

Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca

Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque

La Vida Llena Assisted Living in Albuquerque

The Legacy at Santa Fe

Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup

Lotus Care Homes Galaxia in Albuquerque

Life Care Center in Farmington

Lovington Healthcare in Lovington

Kingston Residence of Santa Fe

Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero

Mi Casa Bonita in Santa Fe

The Montebello on Academy in Albuquerque

The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho

The New Beginnings Senior Living in Albuquerque

New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences

North Ridge Care Center in Albuquerque

Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque

Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque

Princeton Place in Albuquerque

Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup

The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque

Retirement Ranches in Clovis

Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho

The Rio Las Estancias in Albuquerque

Rio Rancho Center

Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque

Sandia Senior Suites in Albuquerque

Sandia View West in Rio Rancho

Sierra Healthcare Center in Truth or Consequences

Silver City Care Center in Silver City

Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation in Los Alamos

South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque

St. Anthony Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

The Suites Rio Vista in Rio Rancho

Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell

Taos Living Center

Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Village Retirement Community in Roswell

Vista Hermosa in Santa Fe

The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque

Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces

Westwind House Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis

White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs