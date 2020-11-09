NM has over 1,400 new COVID-19 cases, 12 additional deaths

New Mexico once again reported a record number of new COVID-19 cases, the third time this has happened in the last four days, and a double-digit number of newly reported deaths.
The state Department of Health reported 1,418 cases of COVID-19 and 12 additional deaths related to the disease.
Bernalillo County had a new single-day record, with 464 new cases reported on Monday. Doña Ana County had the next-most new cases, with 201, followed by Sandoval County (93), Santa Fe County (92), Lea County (75), Chaves County (59), Eddy County (54) and Curry County (51).
In all, 29 of the state’s 33 counties reported at least one newly reported case on Monday.
The Otero County Prison Facility reported 14 new cases among those held by federal agencies.
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 dropped to 423, 14 fewer than on Sunday, though hundreds higher than any time before the last few weeks.
This could include those from out of state who are hospitalized for COVID-19 in New Mexico, but would not include New Mexicans who are hospitalized out of state. The number of those hospitalized from out of state has been a low percentage of overall cases, the state’s hospitalization update from last week showed.
As of Monday, 82 percent of all general hospital beds and 66 percent of ICU beds were occupied. This is for all reasons, not just COVID-19.
DOH provided some details on each of the 14 newly reported deaths related to COVID-19.
- A male in his 40s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized.
- A second male in his 70s from Bernalillo County who was a resident of the Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 60s from Curry County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second female in her 70s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces.
- A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 90s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Grant County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Sandoval County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Sandoval County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Santa Fe County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
The most common underlying condition for those who died with COVID-19 was cardiovascular disease, followed by diabetes and hypertension, according to the state’s latest mortality update.
DOH has now found 56,289 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and reported 1,130 deaths related to the disease.
Of those confirmed cases, 23,457 are designated as recovered by DOH as of Monday.
The New Mexico Environment Department Rapid Response COVID-19 Watchlist had 157 workplaces listed on Monday. These are workplaces that have had two or more rapid responses after a positive COVID-19 case in the last two weeks. No new workplaces had four or more cases in the last two weeks, which requires a workplace to shut down for 14 days.
Gating criteria
The rate of spread reached 1.17 as of Nov. 7, according to the state’s gating criteria. The rate of spread is the number of people, on average, that someone with COVID-19 will spread the disease to. The state hopes to keep this at or below 1.05.
The average daily number of cases, on a seven-day rolling average, eclipsed 1,000 as of Nov. 3. The state calculates this by the date of specimen collection, so it can lag by several days as some labs take longer to process and report results to the state.
The test positivity rate, on a seven-day rolling average, rached 10.4 percent as of Nov. 8, well above the state’s gating criteria of 5 percent or below.
The number of COVID-19 tests per day was 11,168 as of Nov. 8. The state hopes to keep this number at 5,000 or above.
Testing details
The state coronavirus information page said that 1,269,523 tests have been processed as of Monday, 6,741 more than reported on Sunday.
The 1,487 cases represent 21.04 percent of the newly reported tests on Monday.
DOH provided the number of newly reported cases on Monday by county.
- 464 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 59 new cases in Chaves County
- 17 new cases in Cibola County
- 2 new cases in Colfax County
- 51 new cases in Curry County
- 3 new cases in De Baca County
- 201 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 54 new cases in Eddy County
- 9 new cases in Grant County
- 2 new cases in Guadalupe County
- 2 new cases in Hidalgo County
- 75 new cases in Lea County
- 17 new cases in Lincoln County
- 3 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 36 new cases in Luna County
- 36 new cases in McKinley County
- 42 new cases in Otero County
- 6 new cases in Quay County
- 10 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 10 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 93 new cases in Sandoval County
- 53 new cases in San Juan County
- 7 new cases in San Miguel County
- 92 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 3 new cases in Sierra County
- 6 new cases in Socorro County
- 20 new cases in Taos County
- 4 new cases in Torrance County
- 27 new cases in Valencia County
- 14 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility
DOH also provided the total number of cases, including those from Monday, by county.
DOH identified ten previously reported cases as duplicates (four in Bernalillo County, two in Chaves County, two in Santa Fe County, one in Doña Ana County and one in San Juan County). These have been corrected and removed from the totals.
- Bernalillo County: 14,226
- Catron County: 10
- Chaves County: 2,615
- Cibola County: 806
- Colfax County: 65
- Curry County: 2,025
- De Baca County: 8
- Doña Ana County: 8,434
- Eddy County: 1,907
- Grant County: 247
- Guadalupe County: 56
- Harding County: 1
- Hidalgo County: 133
- Lea County: 2,638
- Lincoln County: 461
- Los Alamos County: 70
- Luna County: 1,413
- McKinley County: 5,044
- Mora County: 18
- Otero County: 743
- Quay County: 135
- Rio Arriba County: 651
- Roosevelt County: 628
- Sandoval County: 2,539
- San Juan County: 4,164
- San Miguel County: 245
- Santa Fe County: 2,518
- Sierra County: 163
- Socorro County: 330
- Taos County: 360
- Torrance County: 138
- Union County: 47
- Valencia County: 1,340
DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:
- Cibola County Correctional Center: 348
- Otero County Prison Facility: 417
- Otero County Processing Center: 191
- Torrance County Detention Facility: 44
DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:
- Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 160
- Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 3
- Lea County Correctional Facility: 112
- Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 10
- Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 11
- Otero County Prison Facility: 472
- Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 69
- Roswell Correctional Center: 213
- Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 56
- Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 5
DOH has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days in 85 long-term care facilities, the same number as reported on Sunday.
- Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces
- Advantage Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
- Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center
- The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque
- The Arbors of Del Rey in Las Cruces
- Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation
- Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque
- Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque
- Aztec Healthcare in Aztec
- Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- BeeHive Homes Deming
- BeeHive Homes Farmington
- Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen
- Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield
- Brookdale Santa Fe
- Brookdale Valencia Albuquerque
- Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces
- Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces
- Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces
- Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell
- Casa de Paz in Rio Rancho
- Casa Real in Santa Fe
- Clayton Nursing and Rehabilitation in Clayton
- Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis
- Colfax Long Term Care Center in Colfax
- Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs
- El Castillo in Santa Fe
- Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
- Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara
- Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad
- Good Life Senior Living in Lovington
- Good Samaritan Manzano Del Sol Independent Senior Living in Albuquerque
- Good Samaritan Society Betty Dare in Alamogordo
- Good Samaritan Society Grants
- Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces
- Grace Adult Care Homes in Albuquerque
- Haciendas of Grace Village in Las Cruces
- Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales
- Ladera Center in Albuquerque
- Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca
- Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad
- Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque
- La Vida Llena Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- The Legacy at Santa Fe
- Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup
- Lotus Care Homes Galaxia in Albuquerque
- Life Care Center in Farmington
- Lovington Healthcare in Lovington
- Kingston Residence of Santa Fe
- Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero
- Mi Casa Bonita in Santa Fe
- The Montebello on Academy in Albuquerque
- The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho
- The New Beginnings Senior Living in Albuquerque
- New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences
- North Ridge Care Center in Albuquerque
- Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque
- Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque
- Princeton Place in Albuquerque
- Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup
- The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque
- Retirement Ranches in Clovis
- Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho
- The Rio Las Estancias in Albuquerque
- Rio Rancho Center
- Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque
- Sandia Senior Suites in Albuquerque
- Sandia View West in Rio Rancho
- Sierra Healthcare Center in Truth or Consequences
- Silver City Care Center in Silver City
- Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation in Los Alamos
- South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque
- St. Anthony Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis
- The Suites Rio Vista in Rio Rancho
- Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell
- Taos Living Center
- Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- Village Retirement Community in Roswell
- Vista Hermosa in Santa Fe
- The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque
- Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces
- Westwind House Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis
- White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs