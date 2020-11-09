Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (11/9/20 edition)

This morning recap of COVID-19 news from New Mexico is available in a free email every weekday. Sign up here.
- For three days in a row, the state reported over 1,200 cases of COVID-19. The state reported 1,287 on Friday, then 1,287 on Saturday and then 1,214 cases on Sunday. In the same time period,the state reported 36 new deaths related to COVID-19.
- Santa Fe County had a record number of COVID-19 cases, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
- The Silver City Daily Press wrote about the state’s Rapid Response COVID-19 Watchlist.
- The state Legislature is considering options for this year’s legislative session because of COVID-19, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
- Gatherings of people are a tough enforcement challenge and also a significant cause of spread of COVID-19, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
- Funeral homes are included in the state’s public health order that bars any gatherings of more than five people, the Silver City Sun-News reported.
- Mesa Verde Elementary School closed to in-person learning because of COVID-19, the Farmington Daily-Times reported.
- Some restaurants told KRQE-TV that they’re not seeing a lot of pushback over the contact tracing log requirement.
- On Friday, the state Supreme Court issued its written opinion on the governor’s authorities under the state Public Health Emergency Response Act. Read more here.
- The superintendent of Las Cruces Public Schools wrote about the school district’s preparations to return to in-person learning once it is allowed and safe to do so.
- The City of Santa Fe chose a hotel to house the homeless for COVID-19, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
- Milan Simonich at the Santa Fe New Mexican said Michelle Lujan Grisham should stay in New Mexico even though she’s reportedly being considered for a position in the Biden administration.
- Presbyterian’s Hospital Clinical Experience Medical Director spoke about COVID-19 to KOB-TV.
- KOB-TV spoke to a biostatistician about the context of the recent numbers of COVID-19 cases in New Mexico.
- The City of Las Vegas’ curfew was extended through Nov. 20, the Las Vegas Optic reported.
- Protesters gathered outside the Cathedral Basilica in Santa Fe after the archbishop of Santa Fe paused in-person mass because of COVID-19, KRQE-TV reported.
- The state’s two largest universities are preparing for a showdown with the governor over basketball, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
- The NMSU men’s basketball team has went the longest between practices of any Division I team in the country, the Las Cruces Sun-News reported.
- Pro-Trump protesters were largely maskless in Santa Fe on Saturday, KRQE-TV reported.