A fifth straight day of over 1,200 new COVID-19 cases; 14 new deaths reported

The state Department of Health reported over 1,200 cases of COVID-19 again on Tuesday. The department also reported 14 additional deaths related to the disease.

Tuesday was the fifth-straight day with 1,200 or more cases of COVID-19, and the sixth day in the last week with ten or more newly reported deaths.

Bernalillo County once again had the most newly reported cases, with 307, followed by 222 in Doña Ana County, 100 in Sandoval County, 90 in Santa Fe County, 75 in Lea County, 65 in Chaves County, 60 in Eddy County and 51 in Curry County.

In all, the state reported at least one new case of COVID-19 in 29 of the state’s 33 counties.

DOH also reported four new cases among inmates at facilities run by the state Department of Corrections.

The number of those hospitalized for COVID-19 increased by two since Monday to 425.

This could include those from out of state who are hospitalized for COVID-19 in New Mexico, but would not include New Mexicans who are hospitalized out of state. The number of those hospitalized from out of state has been a low percentage of overall cases, the state’s hospitalization update from last week showed.

DOH provided some details on each of the 14 newly reported deaths related to COVID-19.

A male in his 40s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second male in his 40s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized.

A second female in her 60s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s from Lea County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Lincoln County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Luna County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Sandoval County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Socorro County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The most common underlying condition for those who died with COVID-19 was cardiovascular disease, followed by diabetes and hypertension, according to the state’s latest mortality update.

DOH has now found 57,547 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,144 deaths related to the disease.

Of the confirmed cases, 23,736 are designated as recovered by DOH.

The New Mexico Environment Department’s Rapid Response COVID-19 Watchlist now has 177 places of employment. The list shows workplaces with two or more rapid responses for positive COVID-19 tests among employees.

If a workplace has four or more rapid responses within two weeks, the workplace will need to shut down for 14 days. No new workplaces were closed on Tuesday.

Testing details

The state coronavirus information page said there have been 1,281,951 tests processed as of Tuesday, an increase of 12,428 over Monday’s total.

The 1,266 newly reported cases represented 10.19 percent of the newly processed tests. The state aims to keep the test positivity rate at 5 percent or below.

DOH provided the number of newly reported cases by county.

307 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Catron County

65 new cases in Chaves County

22 new cases in Cibola County

4 new cases in Colfax County

51 new cases in Curry County

8 new cases in De Baca County

222 new cases in Doña Ana County

60 new cases in Eddy County

5 new cases in Grant County

3 new cases in Guadalupe County

1 new case in Hidalgo County

75 new cases in Lea County

11 new cases in Lincoln County

5 new cases in Los Alamos County

29 new cases in Luna County

35 new cases in McKinley County

31 new cases in Otero County

18 new cases in Rio Arriba County

20 new cases in Roosevelt County

100 new cases in Sandoval County

34 new cases in San Juan County

5 new cases in San Miguel County

90 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Sierra County

6 new cases in Socorro County

7 new cases in Taos County

6 new cases in Torrance County

40 new cases in Valencia County

3 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County

DOH also provided the total number of cases by county, including those reported on Tuesday.

The department identified seven previously reported cases as duplicates (four in Bernalillo County and one in each of Doña Ana, Santa Fe and Taos counties) and one case in Chaves County that was not lab confirmed. These were corrected and removed from the totals.

Two previously reported cases (one in Bernalillo County and one in Chaves County) were identified as state Corrections Department inmates at the Roswell Correctional Center, a previously reported case in Cibola County was identified as a Corrections Department inmate at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center and a previously reported case in Lea County was identified as a Corrections Department inmate at the Lea County Correctional Facility. All have been corrected.

Bernalillo County: 14,528

Catron County: 11

Chaves County: 2,678

Cibola County: 829

Colfax County: 69

Curry County: 2,076

De Baca County: 16

Doña Ana County: 8,655

Eddy County: 1,967

Grant County: 252

Guadalupe County: 59

Harding County: 1

Hidalgo County: 134

Lea County: 2,712

Lincoln County: 472

Los Alamos County: 75

Luna County: 1,442

McKinley County: 5,079

Mora County: 18

Otero County: 774

Quay County: 135

Rio Arriba County: 668

Roosevelt County: 648

Sandoval County: 2,639

San Juan County: 4,198

San Miguel County: 250

Santa Fe County: 2,608

Sierra County: 164

Socorro County: 336

Taos County: 366

Torrance County: 144

Union County: 47

Valencia County: 1,380

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 348

Otero County Prison Facility: 417

Otero County Processing Center: 191

Torrance County Detention Facility: 44

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 160

Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 3

Lea County Correctional Facility: 113

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 13

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 11

Otero County Prison Facility: 472

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 69

Roswell Correctional Center: 215

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 56

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 5

DOH has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days in 85 long-term care facilities, the same number as reported on Monday.

Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces

Advantage Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center

The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque

The Arbors of Del Rey in Las Cruces

Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation

Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque

Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque

Aztec Healthcare in Aztec

Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes Deming

BeeHive Homes Farmington

Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen

Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield

Brookdale Santa Fe

Brookdale Valencia Albuquerque

Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces

Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces

Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces

Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell

Casa de Paz in Rio Rancho

Casa Real in Santa Fe

Clayton Nursing and Rehabilitation in Clayton

Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

Colfax Long Term Care Center in Colfax

Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs

El Castillo in Santa Fe

Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara

Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad

Good Life Senior Living in Lovington

Good Samaritan Manzano Del Sol Independent Senior Living in Albuquerque

Good Samaritan Society Betty Dare in Alamogordo

Good Samaritan Society Grants

Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces

Grace Adult Care Homes in Albuquerque

Haciendas of Grace Village in Las Cruces

Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales

Ladera Center in Albuquerque

Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca

Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque

La Vida Llena Assisted Living in Albuquerque

The Legacy at Santa Fe

Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup

Lotus Care Homes Galaxia in Albuquerque

Life Care Center in Farmington

Lovington Healthcare in Lovington

Kingston Residence of Santa Fe

Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero

Mi Casa Bonita in Santa Fe

The Montebello on Academy in Albuquerque

The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho

The New Beginnings Senior Living in Albuquerque

New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences

North Ridge Care Center in Albuquerque

Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque

Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque

Princeton Place in Albuquerque

Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup

The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque

Retirement Ranches in Clovis

Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho

The Rio Las Estancias in Albuquerque

Rio Rancho Center

Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque

Sandia Senior Suites in Albuquerque

Sandia View West in Rio Rancho

Sierra Healthcare Center in Truth or Consequences

Silver City Care Center in Silver City

Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation in Los Alamos

South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque

St. Anthony Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

The Suites Rio Vista in Rio Rancho

Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell

Taos Living Center

Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Village Retirement Community in Roswell

Vista Hermosa in Santa Fe

The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque

Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces

Westwind House Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis

White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs