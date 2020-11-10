A fifth straight day of over 1,200 new COVID-19 cases; 14 new deaths reported

The state Department of Health reported over 1,200 cases of COVID-19 again on Tuesday. The department also reported 14 additional deaths related to the disease.
Tuesday was the fifth-straight day with 1,200 or more cases of COVID-19, and the sixth day in the last week with ten or more newly reported deaths.
Bernalillo County once again had the most newly reported cases, with 307, followed by 222 in Doña Ana County, 100 in Sandoval County, 90 in Santa Fe County, 75 in Lea County, 65 in Chaves County, 60 in Eddy County and 51 in Curry County.
In all, the state reported at least one new case of COVID-19 in 29 of the state’s 33 counties.
DOH also reported four new cases among inmates at facilities run by the state Department of Corrections.
The number of those hospitalized for COVID-19 increased by two since Monday to 425.
This could include those from out of state who are hospitalized for COVID-19 in New Mexico, but would not include New Mexicans who are hospitalized out of state. The number of those hospitalized from out of state has been a low percentage of overall cases, the state’s hospitalization update from last week showed.
DOH provided some details on each of the 14 newly reported deaths related to COVID-19.
- A male in his 40s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 40s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 50s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized.
- A second female in her 60s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 50s from Lea County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Lincoln County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Luna County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Sandoval County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Socorro County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
The most common underlying condition for those who died with COVID-19 was cardiovascular disease, followed by diabetes and hypertension, according to the state’s latest mortality update.
DOH has now found 57,547 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,144 deaths related to the disease.
Of the confirmed cases, 23,736 are designated as recovered by DOH.
The New Mexico Environment Department’s Rapid Response COVID-19 Watchlist now has 177 places of employment. The list shows workplaces with two or more rapid responses for positive COVID-19 tests among employees.
If a workplace has four or more rapid responses within two weeks, the workplace will need to shut down for 14 days. No new workplaces were closed on Tuesday.
Testing details
The state coronavirus information page said there have been 1,281,951 tests processed as of Tuesday, an increase of 12,428 over Monday’s total.
The 1,266 newly reported cases represented 10.19 percent of the newly processed tests. The state aims to keep the test positivity rate at 5 percent or below.
DOH provided the number of newly reported cases by county.
- 307 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 1 new case in Catron County
- 65 new cases in Chaves County
- 22 new cases in Cibola County
- 4 new cases in Colfax County
- 51 new cases in Curry County
- 8 new cases in De Baca County
- 222 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 60 new cases in Eddy County
- 5 new cases in Grant County
- 3 new cases in Guadalupe County
- 1 new case in Hidalgo County
- 75 new cases in Lea County
- 11 new cases in Lincoln County
- 5 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 29 new cases in Luna County
- 35 new cases in McKinley County
- 31 new cases in Otero County
- 18 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 20 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 100 new cases in Sandoval County
- 34 new cases in San Juan County
- 5 new cases in San Miguel County
- 90 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 1 new case in Sierra County
- 6 new cases in Socorro County
- 7 new cases in Taos County
- 6 new cases in Torrance County
- 40 new cases in Valencia County
- 3 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County
DOH also provided the total number of cases by county, including those reported on Tuesday.
The department identified seven previously reported cases as duplicates (four in Bernalillo County and one in each of Doña Ana, Santa Fe and Taos counties) and one case in Chaves County that was not lab confirmed. These were corrected and removed from the totals.
Two previously reported cases (one in Bernalillo County and one in Chaves County) were identified as state Corrections Department inmates at the Roswell Correctional Center, a previously reported case in Cibola County was identified as a Corrections Department inmate at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center and a previously reported case in Lea County was identified as a Corrections Department inmate at the Lea County Correctional Facility. All have been corrected.
- Bernalillo County: 14,528
- Catron County: 11
- Chaves County: 2,678
- Cibola County: 829
- Colfax County: 69
- Curry County: 2,076
- De Baca County: 16
- Doña Ana County: 8,655
- Eddy County: 1,967
- Grant County: 252
- Guadalupe County: 59
- Harding County: 1
- Hidalgo County: 134
- Lea County: 2,712
- Lincoln County: 472
- Los Alamos County: 75
- Luna County: 1,442
- McKinley County: 5,079
- Mora County: 18
- Otero County: 774
- Quay County: 135
- Rio Arriba County: 668
- Roosevelt County: 648
- Sandoval County: 2,639
- San Juan County: 4,198
- San Miguel County: 250
- Santa Fe County: 2,608
- Sierra County: 164
- Socorro County: 336
- Taos County: 366
- Torrance County: 144
- Union County: 47
- Valencia County: 1,380
DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:
- Cibola County Correctional Center: 348
- Otero County Prison Facility: 417
- Otero County Processing Center: 191
- Torrance County Detention Facility: 44
DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:
- Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 160
- Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 3
- Lea County Correctional Facility: 113
- Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 13
- Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 11
- Otero County Prison Facility: 472
- Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 69
- Roswell Correctional Center: 215
- Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 56
- Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 5
DOH has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days in 85 long-term care facilities, the same number as reported on Monday.
- Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces
- Advantage Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
- Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center
- The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque
- The Arbors of Del Rey in Las Cruces
- Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation
- Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque
- Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque
- Aztec Healthcare in Aztec
- Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- BeeHive Homes Deming
- BeeHive Homes Farmington
- Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen
- Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield
- Brookdale Santa Fe
- Brookdale Valencia Albuquerque
- Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces
- Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces
- Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces
- Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell
- Casa de Paz in Rio Rancho
- Casa Real in Santa Fe
- Clayton Nursing and Rehabilitation in Clayton
- Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis
- Colfax Long Term Care Center in Colfax
- Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs
- El Castillo in Santa Fe
- Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
- Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara
- Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad
- Good Life Senior Living in Lovington
- Good Samaritan Manzano Del Sol Independent Senior Living in Albuquerque
- Good Samaritan Society Betty Dare in Alamogordo
- Good Samaritan Society Grants
- Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces
- Grace Adult Care Homes in Albuquerque
- Haciendas of Grace Village in Las Cruces
- Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales
- Ladera Center in Albuquerque
- Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca
- Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad
- Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque
- La Vida Llena Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- The Legacy at Santa Fe
- Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup
- Lotus Care Homes Galaxia in Albuquerque
- Life Care Center in Farmington
- Lovington Healthcare in Lovington
- Kingston Residence of Santa Fe
- Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero
- Mi Casa Bonita in Santa Fe
- The Montebello on Academy in Albuquerque
- The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho
- The New Beginnings Senior Living in Albuquerque
- New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences
- North Ridge Care Center in Albuquerque
- Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque
- Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque
- Princeton Place in Albuquerque
- Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup
- The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque
- Retirement Ranches in Clovis
- Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho
- The Rio Las Estancias in Albuquerque
- Rio Rancho Center
- Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque
- Sandia Senior Suites in Albuquerque
- Sandia View West in Rio Rancho
- Sierra Healthcare Center in Truth or Consequences
- Silver City Care Center in Silver City
- Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation in Los Alamos
- South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque
- St. Anthony Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis
- The Suites Rio Vista in Rio Rancho
- Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell
- Taos Living Center
- Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- Village Retirement Community in Roswell
- Vista Hermosa in Santa Fe
- The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque
- Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces
- Westwind House Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis
- White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs