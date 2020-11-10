Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (11/10/20 edition)

An ongoing debate in the medical cannabis community is over how much New Mexico’s Medical Cannabis Program should be regulated and to what testing standards the state should hold producers. This week in Growing Forward, we take a look at the state’s regulations and testing standards. The state’s Medical Cannabis Program is solely overseen by the New Mexico Department of Health. Dominick Zurlo, the director of the state’s Medical Cannabis Program, said some other states’ medical cannabis programs are overseen by multiple different agencies. “New Mexico is fairly unique in this way that we have an overarching Department of Health that covers the entire state,” Zurlo said. Earlier this year, DOH held multiple hearings about a change to testing standards.