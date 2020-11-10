Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (11/10/20 edition)

This morning recap of COVID-19 news from New Mexico is available in a free email every weekday. Sign up here.
- “I think what’s most important for everyone to recognize is that this pandemic is not getting better. At this point, it’s getting worse,” Presbyterian Healthcare Services Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jason Mitchell said during a media briefing on Monday. “And in New Mexico, we’re seeing it get worse as well. The transmission rate is going up, our positivity rates are high. And we have got to do something different than we’re doing today.”
- Hospitalizations in New Mexico are more than three-times higher than they were a months ago, KRQE-TV reported.
- The state of New Mexico had a record number of COVID-19 cases on Monday, with over 1,400 cases. The state Department of Health also reported 12 additional deaths. Read more here.
- Doña Ana County has reached 100 COVID-19 related deaths, the Las Cruces Sun-News reported.
- The Mescalero Apache Indian Tribe announced three recent deaths related to COVID-19, the Ruidoso News reported.
- The New Mexico Environment Department’s Rapid Response COVID-19 Watchlist now has 157 workplaces listed.
- Stampede Meat Inc. is suing in federal court seeking to stop its closure earlier this week for exceeding four rapid responses in the previous, saying that an executive order by President Donald Trump shields them from closure.
- The District Attorney’s office in Española closed after a positive COVID-19 test, KRQE-TV reported.
- Four local schools in the Alamogordo Public School District, Alamogordo City Hall and the Otero County Clerk’s Office all closed because of COVID-19, the Alamogordo Daily News reported.
- House Municipal Schools in Clay County will be closed until the end of the month because of COVID-19, the Quay County Sun reported.
- A community Thanksgiving meal in Rio Rancho will be drive-thru only this year, the Rio Rancho Observer reported.
- College athletes wrote a letter to the governor asking for flexibility on COVID-19 restrictions, the Las Cruces Sun-News reported.
- A Santa Fe steakhouse will use “dining domes” for outdoor guests, KRQE-TV reported.
- The annual holiday toy drive in Rio Rancho is using drop boxes, the Rio Rancho Observer reported.