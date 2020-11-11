Another record day number of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and 14 additional deaths
New Mexico health officials reported 1,500 new cases of COVID-19, another record number of cases reported in a single day. The state also reported 14 new COVID-19 deaths for the third consecutive day.
Hospitalizations in the state also hit a new record high.
Over a quarter of the newly reported cases, 418, were from Bernalillo County. And the state Department of Health reported 311 new cases in Doña Ana County, the most in a single day for the county, as the area experiences a massive outbreak of the disease, including thousands of new cases in recent weeks in neighboring El Paso County, Texas.
Curry County also had a record number of single-day cases for the county, with 109. The other counties with 50 or more newly reported cases were Santa Fe (93), McKinley (69), Sandoval (61), San Juan (56) and Lea (55) counties.
In all, 31 of the state’s 33 counties reported at least one new case. Another 43 cases were reported among inmates held by the state Department of Corrections, most of which were in the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County.
DOH reported that 481 individuals were hospitalized for COVID-19, an increase of 56 from Tuesday’s announcement.
This could include those from out of state who are hospitalized for COVID-19 in New Mexico, but would not include New Mexicans who are hospitalized out of state. The number of those hospitalized from out of state has been a low percentage of overall cases, the state’s hospitalization update from earlier this week showed.
The report found that the highest per capita hospital admissions between Nov. 2 and Nov. 8 were in McKinley County (39.6 per every 100,000 people), followed by Cibola County (35.5 per 100,000 residents) and Socorro County (32.4 per 100,000 residents)
DOH provided some details on each of the 14 newly announced deaths.
- A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Princeton Place facility in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 60s from Doña Ana County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces.
- A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 90s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Adobe Assisted Living facility in Las Cruces.
- A female in her 80s from Eddy County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation facility in Artesia.
- A female in her 70s from Hidalgo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Luna County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A second male in his 70s from Otero County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Rio Arriba County who was hospitalized.
- A male in his 70s from Sandoval County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Sandoval County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Retreat Gardens facility in Rio Rancho.
The most common underlying condition for those who died with COVID-19 was cardiovascular disease, followed by diabetes and hypertension, according to the state’s latest mortality update. Some of those who died had multiple comorbidities.
The New Mexico Environment Department Rapid Response COVID-19 Watchlist now has 180 workplaces with two or more rapid responses for positive tests in the last 14 days.
Eight workplaces are currently closed for having four or more rapid responses in the last 14 days, though no new workplaces have been required to close since Saturday.
Testing details
DOH reported the number of newly reported cases on Wednesday.
- 418 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 1 new case in Catron County
- 109 new cases in Chaves County
- 38 new cases in Cibola County
- 5 new cases in Colfax County
- 39 new cases in Curry County
- 3 new cases in De Baca County
- 311 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 43 new cases in Eddy County
- 2 new cases in Grant County
- 3 new cases in Guadalupe County
- 2 new cases in Hidalgo County
- 55 new cases in Lea County
- 13 new cases in Lincoln County
- 1 new case in Los Alamos County
- 14 new cases in Luna County
- 69 new cases in McKinley County
- 1 new case in Mora County
- 14 new cases in Otero County
- 2 new cases in Quay County
- 19 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 9 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 61 new cases in Sandoval County
- 56 new cases in San Juan County
- 6 new cases in San Miguel County
- 93 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 3 new cases in Sierra County
- 17 new cases in Socorro County
- 19 new cases in Taos County
- 7 new cases in Torrance County
- 24 new cases in Valencia County
- 6 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County
- 37 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County
Additionally, DOH reported the total number of cases by county, including those from Wednesday.
DOH identified 11 previously reported cases as duplicates (four in Doña Ana County, three in Bernalillo County and one in each of Chaves, Eddy, Luna and Sandoval counties), while one previously reported case in Doña Ana County was not lab confirmed and another in Doña Ana County was determined to be an out-of-state resident. All have been corrected and removed from the state’s totals.
- Bernalillo County: 14,943
- Catron County: 12
- Chaves County: 2,786
- Cibola County: 867
- Colfax County: 74
- Curry County: 2,115
- De Baca County: 19
- Doña Ana County: 8,960
- Eddy County: 2,009
- Grant County: 254
- Guadalupe County: 62
- Harding County: 1
- Hidalgo County: 136
- Lea County: 2,767
- Lincoln County: 485
- Los Alamos County: 76
- Luna County: 1,455
- McKinley County: 5,148
- Mora County: 19
- Otero County: 788
- Quay County: 137
- Rio Arriba County: 687
- Roosevelt County: 657
- Sandoval County: 2,699
- San Juan County: 4,254
- San Miguel County: 256
- Santa Fe County: 2,701
- Sierra County: 167
- Socorro County: 353
- Taos County: 385
- Torrance County: 151
- Union County: 47
- Valencia County: 1,404
DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:
- Cibola County Correctional Center: 348
- Otero County Prison Facility: 417
- Otero County Processing Center: 191
- Torrance County Detention Facility: 44
DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:
- Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 160
- Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 3
- Lea County Correctional Facility: 113
- Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 13
- Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 17
- Otero County Prison Facility: 472
- Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 69
- Roswell Correctional Center: 215
- Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 93
- Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 5
DOH has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days in 102 long-term care facilities, seventeen more than reported on Tuesday.
- Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces
- Advantage Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
- Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center
- The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque
- The Arbors of Del Rey in Las Cruces
- Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation
- The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Las Cruces
- Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque
- Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque
- Avamere at Rio Rancho
- Aztec Healthcare in Aztec
- Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- BeeHive Homes Deming
- BeeHive Homes Farmington
- Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen
- Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield
- Blue Horizon Boutique Assisted Living & Memory Care in Las Cruces
- Brookdale Santa Fe
- Brookdale Tramway Ridge in Albuquerque
- Brookdale Valencia Albuquerque
- Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces
- Camino Retirement Homes in Albuquerque
- Carefree Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces
- Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces
- Casa de Palomas in Albuquerque
- Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell
- Casa de Paz in Rio Rancho
- Casa Real in Santa Fe
- Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington
- Clayton Nursing and Rehabilitation in Clayton
- Colfax Long Term Care Center in Colfax
- Cuesta Manor in Albuquerque
- Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs
- El Castillo in Santa Fe
- Elmcroft of Quintessence in Albuquerque
- Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
- Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara
- Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad
- Good Life Senior Living in Hobbs
- Good Life Senior Living in Lovington
- Good Samaritan Manzano Del Sol Independent Senior Living in Albuquerque
- Good Samaritan Society Betty Dare in Alamogordo
- Good Samaritan Society Grants
- Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces
- Grace Adult Care Homes in Albuquerque
- Haciendas of Grace Village in Las Cruces
- Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales
- Ladera Center in Albuquerque
- Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca
- Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad
- Landmark at Desert Gardens in Hobbs
- Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque
- La Vida Llena Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- The Legacy at Santa Fe
- Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup
- Lotus Care Homes Galaxia in Albuquerque
- Life Care Center in Farmington
- Lovington Healthcare in Lovington
- Kingston Residence of Santa Fe
- Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero
- Mi Casa Bonita in Santa Fe
- Mimbres Nursing Home in Deming
- Mission Arch Center in Roswell
- The Montebello on Academy in Albuquerque
- The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho
- The New Beginnings Senior Living in Albuquerque
- New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences
- North Ridge Care Center in Albuquerque
- Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque
- Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe
- Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque
- Princeton Place in Albuquerque
- Ravenna Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup
- Retirement Ranches in Clovis
- Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho
- The Rio Las Estancias in Albuquerque
- Rio Rancho Center
- Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque
- Sandia Senior Suites in Albuquerque
- Sandia View West in Rio Rancho
- Sierra Healthcare Center in Truth or Consequences
- Silver City Care Center in Silver City
- Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation in Los Alamos
- South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque
- Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque
- St. Anthony Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis
- Stardust Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- The Suites at Rio Vista in Rio Rancho
- Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell
- Taos Living Center
- Tercer Cielo Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- Village Retirement Community in Roswell
- Vista Hermosa in Santa Fe
- The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque
- Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces
- Westwind House Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis
- White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs