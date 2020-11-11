Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (11/11/20 edition)

This morning recap of COVID-19 news from New Mexico is available in a free email every weekday. Sign up here.
- New Mexico had another day of over 1,200 COVID-19 newly reported cases and 14 related deaths on Tuesday. Read more here.
- The number of deaths hit a weekly high, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
- How are COVID-19 deaths counted? KRQE-TV explained.
- KRQE-TV covered New Mexico’s preliminary vaccine distribution plan, which will include focusing on frontline healthcare workers and those in long-term care facilities.
- State Rep. Dayan Hochman-Vigil spoke about contracting COVID-19 and how her husband is currently hospitalized with the disease, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
- Santa Fe Public Schools will halt remote learning for all of those who are participating after Nov. 30 until mid-January at least, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
- Rio Rancho Public Schools will also go to remote learning after Thanksgiving, KOB-TV reported.
- Sun Hills Elementary School in Alamogordo will close for a cleaning after a positive COVID-19 case, the Alamogordo Daily News reported.
- A Doña Ana County commissioner wants to expand the county’s face mask ordinance to ban “half masking,” or wearing a mask that only covers the mouth, not the nose, the Las Cruces Sun-News reported.
- KOB-TV covered the effort by New Mexico State University to track COVID-19 through wastewater.
- The Eastern New Mexico News wrote about the problems caused by the increase in cases in the area.
- The Animal Services Center of Mesilla Valley will reopen on Thursday, the Las Cruces Sun-News reported.
- Tesuque Casino closed temporarily because of a positive COVID-19 test by an employee, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
- New Mexico State University athletics will not be able to resume practice, the Las Cruces Sun-News reported.