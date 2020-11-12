1,753 new COVID-19 cases, 18 new deaths

New Mexico once again set a record for new COVID-19 cases and reported 18 new deaths related to the disease. At the same time, the state topped 60,000 confirmed cases just eight days after crossing 50,000 cases.
The state Department of Health reported 1,753 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, breaking the record set just the day before. New Mexico has set records for new cases five times in the last seven days, as cases continue their uncontrolled spread.
Over a third of the cases were from Bernalillo County, where officials reported 611 cases of the disease. The next-most came from Doña Ana County, with 312 cases, followed by 132 in Santa Fe County.
Other counties with 50 or more cases were: Sandoval County (90), Curry County (83), Lea County (69), Chaves County, (62) and Valencia County (57).
In all, state health officials reported at least one case in 31 of the state’s 33 counties.
DOH also reported 27 new cases among inmates held at facilities run by the state Department of Corrections.
Hospitalizations dipped from 481 on Wednesday to 471 on Thursday.
This could include those from out of state who are hospitalized for COVID-19 in New Mexico, but would not include New Mexicans who are hospitalized out of state. The number of those hospitalized from out of state has been a low percentage of overall cases, the state’s hospitalization update from earlier this week showed.
DOH provided some details on each of the 18 newly announced deaths.
- A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized.
- A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Princeton Place facility in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 90s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of Sandia Senior Suites Assisted Living in Albuquerque.
- A female in her 70s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second female in her 70s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A third female in her 70s from Doña Ana County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces.
- A female in her 80s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 80s from Doña Ana County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces.
- A male in his 70s from Otero County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Rio Arriba County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Sandoval County who had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 70s from Sandoval County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 50s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of Aztec Healthcare in Aztec.
- A male in his 70s from Santa Fe County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 40s from Socorro County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s in Valencia County who was hospitalized and was a New Mexico Corrections Department inmate at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility.
The most common underlying condition for those who died with COVID-19 was cardiovascular disease, followed by diabetes and hypertension, according to the state’s latest mortality update. Some of those who died had multiple comorbidities.
DOH has found 60,776 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and reported 1,176 deaths related to the disease since the beginning of the pandemic.
As of Thursday, the New Mexico Environment Department’s Rapid Response COVID-19 Watchlist had 194 workplaces listed. The watchlist includes workplaces with two or more rapid responses for positive COVID-19 cases in the previous two weeks.
No new workplaces were added on Thursday to the list of workplaces that would have to close for two weeks after four or more rapid responses in the previous 14 days.
Testing details
The state coronavirus information page showed the state has processed 1,330,403 tests as of Thursday, 13,155 more than reported on Wednesday. Wednesday’s report included some backfilled tests.
DOH provided the number of newly reported cases by county.
- 611 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 1 new case in Catron County
- 62 new cases in Chaves County
- 34 new cases in Cibola County
- 3 new cases in Colfax County
- 83 new cases in Curry County
- 2 new cases in De Baca County
- 312 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 40 new cases in Eddy County
- 17 new cases in Grant County
- 1 new case in Guadalupe County
- 3 new cases in Harding County
- 3 new cases in Hidalgo County
- 69 new cases in Lea County
- 10 new cases in Lincoln County
- 6 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 14 new cases in Luna County
- 18 new cases in McKinley County
- 8 new cases in Otero County
- 3 new cases in Quay County
- 35 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 23 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 90 new cases in Sandoval County
- 35 new cases in San Juan County
- 10 new cases in San Miguel County
- 132 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 7 new cases in Sierra County
- 13 new cases in Socorro County
- 21 new cases in Taos County
- 3 new cases in Torrance County
- 57 new cases in Valencia County
- 15 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County
- 3 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Roswell Correctional Center
- 8 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County
DOH also reported the total number of cases by county, including those reported on Thursday.
Eleven previously reported cases were identified as duplicates (four in Bernalillo County, two in Socorro County and one in each of Chaves, Doña Ana, Luna, Rio Arriba and Sandoval counties). These were corrected and removed from the totals.
DOH also said one case previously reported as a resident of Bernalillo County was among inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County and a case previously reported as a resident of Otero County was among those held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility. These have also been corrected.
- Bernalillo County: 15,548
- Catron County: 13
- Chaves County: 2,847
- Cibola County: 901
- Colfax County: 77
- Curry County: 2,198
- De Baca County: 21
- Doña Ana County: 9,271
- Eddy County: 2,049
- Grant County: 271
- Guadalupe County: 63
- Harding County: 4
- Hidalgo County: 139
- Lea County: 2,836
- Lincoln County: 495
- Los Alamos County: 82
- Luna County: 1,468
- McKinley County: 5,166
- Mora County: 19
- Otero County: 795
- Quay County: 140
- Rio Arriba County: 721
- Roosevelt County: 680
- Sandoval County: 2,788
- San Juan County: 4,289
- San Miguel County: 266
- Santa Fe County: 2,834
- Sierra County: 174
- Socorro County: 364
- Taos County: 406
- Torrance County: 154
- Union County: 47
- Valencia County: 1,461
DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:
- Cibola County Correctional Center: 348
- Otero County Prison Facility: 418
- Otero County Processing Center: 191
- Torrance County Detention Facility: 44
DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:
- Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 175
- Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 3
- Lea County Correctional Facility: 113
- Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 13
- Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 18
- Otero County Prison Facility: 472
- Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 70
- Roswell Correctional Center: 218
- Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 101
- Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 5
DOH has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days in 101 long-term care facilities, one fewer than reported on Tuesday.
- Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces
- Advantage Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
- Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center
- The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque
- The Arbors of Del Rey in Las Cruces
- Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation
- The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Las Cruces
- Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque
- Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque
- Avamere at Rio Rancho
- Aztec Healthcare in Aztec
- Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- BeeHive Homes Deming
- BeeHive Homes Farmington
- Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen
- Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield
- Blue Horizon Boutique Assisted Living & Memory Care in Las Cruces
- Brookdale Santa Fe
- Brookdale Tramway Ridge in Albuquerque
- Brookdale Valencia Albuquerque
- Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces
- Camino Retirement Homes in Albuquerque
- Carefree Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces
- Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces
- Casa de Palomas in Albuquerque
- Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell
- Casa de Paz in Rio Rancho
- Casa Real in Santa Fe
- Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington
- Clayton Nursing and Rehabilitation in Clayton
- Colfax Long Term Care Center in Colfax
- Cuesta Manor in Albuquerque
- Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs
- El Castillo in Santa Fe
- Elmcroft of Quintessence in Albuquerque
- Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
- Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara
- Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad
- Good Life Senior Living in Hobbs
- Good Life Senior Living in Lovington
- Good Samaritan Manzano Del Sol Independent Senior Living in Albuquerque
- Good Samaritan Society Betty Dare in Alamogordo
- Good Samaritan Society Grants
- Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces
- Grace Adult Care Homes in Albuquerque
- Haciendas of Grace Village in Las Cruces
- Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales
- Ladera Center in Albuquerque
- Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca
- Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad
- Landmark at Desert Gardens in Hobbs
- Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque
- La Vida Llena Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- The Legacy at Santa Fe
- Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup
- Lotus Care Homes Galaxia in Albuquerque
- Life Care Center in Farmington
- Lovington Healthcare in Lovington
- Kingston Residence of Santa Fe
- Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero
- Mi Casa Bonita in Santa Fe
- Mimbres Nursing Home in Deming
- Mission Arch Center in Roswell
- The Montebello on Academy in Albuquerque
- The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho
- The New Beginnings Senior Living in Albuquerque
- New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences
- North Ridge Care Center in Albuquerque
- Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque
- Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe
- Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque
- Princeton Place in Albuquerque
- Ravenna Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup
- Retirement Ranches in Clovis
- Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho
- The Rio Las Estancias in Albuquerque
- Rio Rancho Center
- Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque
- Sandia Senior Suites in Albuquerque
- Sandia View West in Rio Rancho
- Sierra Healthcare Center in Truth or Consequences
- Silver City Care Center in Silver City
- Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation in Los Alamos
- South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque
- Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque
- St. Anthony Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis
- Stardust Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- The Suites at Rio Vista in Rio Rancho
- Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell
- Taos Living Center
- Tercer Cielo Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- Village Retirement Community in Roswell
- Vista Hermosa in Santa Fe
- The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque
- Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces
- Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis
- White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs