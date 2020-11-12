1,753 new COVID-19 cases, 18 new deaths

New Mexico once again set a record for new COVID-19 cases and reported 18 new deaths related to the disease. At the same time, the state topped 60,000 confirmed cases just eight days after crossing 50,000 cases.

The state Department of Health reported 1,753 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, breaking the record set just the day before. New Mexico has set records for new cases five times in the last seven days, as cases continue their uncontrolled spread.

Over a third of the cases were from Bernalillo County, where officials reported 611 cases of the disease. The next-most came from Doña Ana County, with 312 cases, followed by 132 in Santa Fe County.

Other counties with 50 or more cases were: Sandoval County (90), Curry County (83), Lea County (69), Chaves County, (62) and Valencia County (57).

In all, state health officials reported at least one case in 31 of the state’s 33 counties.

DOH also reported 27 new cases among inmates held at facilities run by the state Department of Corrections.

Hospitalizations dipped from 481 on Wednesday to 471 on Thursday.

This could include those from out of state who are hospitalized for COVID-19 in New Mexico, but would not include New Mexicans who are hospitalized out of state. The number of those hospitalized from out of state has been a low percentage of overall cases, the state’s hospitalization update from earlier this week showed.

DOH provided some details on each of the 18 newly announced deaths.

A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized.

A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Princeton Place facility in Albuquerque.

A male in his 90s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of Sandia Senior Suites Assisted Living in Albuquerque.

A female in her 70s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second female in her 70s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A third female in her 70s from Doña Ana County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces.

A female in her 80s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second male in his 80s from Doña Ana County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces.

A male in his 70s from Otero County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Rio Arriba County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Sandoval County who had underlying conditions.

A second male in his 70s from Sandoval County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 50s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of Aztec Healthcare in Aztec.

A male in his 70s from Santa Fe County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 40s from Socorro County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s in Valencia County who was hospitalized and was a New Mexico Corrections Department inmate at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility.

The most common underlying condition for those who died with COVID-19 was cardiovascular disease, followed by diabetes and hypertension, according to the state’s latest mortality update. Some of those who died had multiple comorbidities.

DOH has found 60,776 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and reported 1,176 deaths related to the disease since the beginning of the pandemic.

As of Thursday, the New Mexico Environment Department’s Rapid Response COVID-19 Watchlist had 194 workplaces listed. The watchlist includes workplaces with two or more rapid responses for positive COVID-19 cases in the previous two weeks.

No new workplaces were added on Thursday to the list of workplaces that would have to close for two weeks after four or more rapid responses in the previous 14 days.

Testing details

The state coronavirus information page showed the state has processed 1,330,403 tests as of Thursday, 13,155 more than reported on Wednesday. Wednesday’s report included some backfilled tests.

DOH provided the number of newly reported cases by county.

611 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Catron County

62 new cases in Chaves County

34 new cases in Cibola County

3 new cases in Colfax County

83 new cases in Curry County

2 new cases in De Baca County

312 new cases in Doña Ana County

40 new cases in Eddy County

17 new cases in Grant County

1 new case in Guadalupe County

3 new cases in Harding County

3 new cases in Hidalgo County

69 new cases in Lea County

10 new cases in Lincoln County

6 new cases in Los Alamos County

14 new cases in Luna County

18 new cases in McKinley County

8 new cases in Otero County

3 new cases in Quay County

35 new cases in Rio Arriba County

23 new cases in Roosevelt County

90 new cases in Sandoval County

35 new cases in San Juan County

10 new cases in San Miguel County

132 new cases in Santa Fe County

7 new cases in Sierra County

13 new cases in Socorro County

21 new cases in Taos County

3 new cases in Torrance County

57 new cases in Valencia County

15 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County

3 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Roswell Correctional Center

8 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County

DOH also reported the total number of cases by county, including those reported on Thursday.

Eleven previously reported cases were identified as duplicates (four in Bernalillo County, two in Socorro County and one in each of Chaves, Doña Ana, Luna, Rio Arriba and Sandoval counties). These were corrected and removed from the totals.

DOH also said one case previously reported as a resident of Bernalillo County was among inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County and a case previously reported as a resident of Otero County was among those held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility. These have also been corrected.

Bernalillo County: 15,548

Catron County: 13

Chaves County: 2,847

Cibola County: 901

Colfax County: 77

Curry County: 2,198

De Baca County: 21

Doña Ana County: 9,271

Eddy County: 2,049

Grant County: 271

Guadalupe County: 63

Harding County: 4

Hidalgo County: 139

Lea County: 2,836

Lincoln County: 495

Los Alamos County: 82

Luna County: 1,468

McKinley County: 5,166

Mora County: 19

Otero County: 795

Quay County: 140

Rio Arriba County: 721

Roosevelt County: 680

Sandoval County: 2,788

San Juan County: 4,289

San Miguel County: 266

Santa Fe County: 2,834

Sierra County: 174

Socorro County: 364

Taos County: 406

Torrance County: 154

Union County: 47

Valencia County: 1,461

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 348

Otero County Prison Facility: 418

Otero County Processing Center: 191

Torrance County Detention Facility: 44

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 175

Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 3

Lea County Correctional Facility: 113

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 13

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 18

Otero County Prison Facility: 472

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 70

Roswell Correctional Center: 218

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 101

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 5

DOH has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days in 101 long-term care facilities, one fewer than reported on Tuesday.

Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces

Advantage Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center

The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque

The Arbors of Del Rey in Las Cruces

Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation

The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Las Cruces

Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque

Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque

Avamere at Rio Rancho

Aztec Healthcare in Aztec

Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes Deming

BeeHive Homes Farmington

Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen

Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield

Blue Horizon Boutique Assisted Living & Memory Care in Las Cruces

Brookdale Santa Fe

Brookdale Tramway Ridge in Albuquerque

Brookdale Valencia Albuquerque

Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces

Camino Retirement Homes in Albuquerque

Carefree Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces

Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces

Casa de Palomas in Albuquerque

Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell

Casa de Paz in Rio Rancho

Casa Real in Santa Fe

Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington

Clayton Nursing and Rehabilitation in Clayton

Colfax Long Term Care Center in Colfax

Cuesta Manor in Albuquerque

Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs

El Castillo in Santa Fe

Elmcroft of Quintessence in Albuquerque

Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara

Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad

Good Life Senior Living in Hobbs

Good Life Senior Living in Lovington

Good Samaritan Manzano Del Sol Independent Senior Living in Albuquerque

Good Samaritan Society Betty Dare in Alamogordo

Good Samaritan Society Grants

Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces

Grace Adult Care Homes in Albuquerque

Haciendas of Grace Village in Las Cruces

Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales

Ladera Center in Albuquerque

Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca

Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

Landmark at Desert Gardens in Hobbs

Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque

La Vida Llena Assisted Living in Albuquerque

The Legacy at Santa Fe

Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup

Lotus Care Homes Galaxia in Albuquerque

Life Care Center in Farmington

Lovington Healthcare in Lovington

Kingston Residence of Santa Fe

Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero

Mi Casa Bonita in Santa Fe

Mimbres Nursing Home in Deming

Mission Arch Center in Roswell

The Montebello on Academy in Albuquerque

The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho

The New Beginnings Senior Living in Albuquerque

New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences

North Ridge Care Center in Albuquerque

Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque

Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe

Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque

Princeton Place in Albuquerque

Ravenna Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup

Retirement Ranches in Clovis

Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho

The Rio Las Estancias in Albuquerque

Rio Rancho Center

Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque

Sandia Senior Suites in Albuquerque

Sandia View West in Rio Rancho

Sierra Healthcare Center in Truth or Consequences

Silver City Care Center in Silver City

Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation in Los Alamos

South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque

Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque

St. Anthony Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

Stardust Assisted Living in Albuquerque

The Suites at Rio Vista in Rio Rancho

Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell

Taos Living Center

Tercer Cielo Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Village Retirement Community in Roswell

Vista Hermosa in Santa Fe

The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque

Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces

Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis

White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs