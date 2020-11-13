Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (11/13/20 edition)

This morning recap of COVID-19 news from New Mexico is available in a free email every weekday. Sign up here.
See all of our COVID-19 coverage here.
- Cases in New Mexico are continuing to grow with no sign of slowing. On Thursday, the state reported 1,753 new COVID-19 cases and 18 new deaths related to the disease. Read more here.
- Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and state officials will hold a press conference Friday at 1 p.m. to address COVID-19.
- The White House recommended that New Mexico test more people to address the spread of the disease, KOB-TV reported.
- One of the places with a big increase in COVID-19 cases recently is the Roswell Correctional Center, the Roswell Daily Record reported.
- A New Mexico man who had COVID-19 had to receive a double-lung transplant, the Las Cruces Sun-News reported.
- The Navajo Times spoke to a COVID-19 survivor about her experience with the disease.
- A psychology expert spoke to KRQE-TV about the fatigue over adhering to public health orders.
- Albuquerque Business First looked at what the colleges and universities in the state are doing during the pandemic.
- Those who staffed a vaccine trial on the Navajo Nation were happy at the news of the vaccine’s effectiveness, the Navajo Times reported.
- Farmington schools will head back to remote-only learning, the Farmington Daily Times reported.
- The Rio Rancho Observer covered the decision to move to remote-only learning for elementary school students in Rio Rancho Public Schools until January.
- Curry County closed its facilities until at least Dec. 14 because of the spread of COVID-19, The Eastern New Mexico News reported.
- Two UNM men’s basketball players tested positive for COVID-19, KRQE-TV reported.
- UNM and NMSU are looking at setting up camp outside the state so they can play games, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
- The Disable American Veterans chapter in Socorro has been struggling during the pandemic, El Defensor Chieftan reported.