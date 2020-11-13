Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (11/13/20 edition)

Some state legislators are concerned about the possible revenue implications of a proposed rule aimed at reducing methane waste in oil and gas operations. The state’s Legislative Finance Committee, a committee made up of members of both the House and Senate that considers priorities for the state budget ahead of the January session, is gearing up for a tough year financially for the state after the COVID-19 pandemic and an unrelated but simultaneous bust in the oil market has ravished state coffers. “The state is in, in my terms, dire financial straits, because of income,” said Sen. Bill Burt, R-Alamogordo.