Tenth straight day of 1,200+ COVID-19 cases; 22 more deaths

For the tenth-straight day, the state reported more than 1,200 additional cases on Friday and 22 additional deaths.
The number of additional cases reported by the state Department of Health was 1,237 of COVID-19. This brought the total number of deaths in the state to 1,198 and the total number of cases to 62,006.
The state Department of Health released the following information about the deaths:
- A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second female in her 70s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of The Rio Las Estancias in Albuquerque.
- A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second female in her 80s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Chaves County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 50s from Cibola County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 40s from Cibola County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 50s in Cibola County who was hospitalized and was an inmate at Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County.
- A female in her 40s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 50s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 90s from Doña Ana County who had underlying conditions was a resident of Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces facility.
- A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the The Arbors of Del Rey in Las Cruces facility.
- A second male in his 80s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the The Arbors of Del Rey in Las Cruces facility.
- A male in his 90s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Eddy County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 90s from Eddy County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 50s from Otero County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second female in her 50s from Otero County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 40s from Socorro County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
The most common underlying condition for those who died with COVID-19 was cardiovascular disease, followed by diabetes and hypertension, according to the state’s latest mortality update. Some of those who died had multiple comorbidities.
As of Friday, the New Mexico Environment Department’s Rapid Response COVID-19 Watchlist had 205 workplaces listed, nine more since Thursday. The watchlist includes workplaces with two or more rapid responses for positive COVID-19 cases in the previous two weeks.
There are 455 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19, 17 fewer than Thursday. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.
As of Friday , there were 24,449 COVID-19 cases designated as recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.
Testing
The most recent cases are:
- 319 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 1 new case in Catron County
- 109 new cases in Chaves County
- 21 new cases in Cibola County
- 2 new cases in Colfax County
- 39 new cases in Curry County
- 1 new case in De Baca County
- 222 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 28 new cases in Eddy County
- 8 new cases in Grant County
- 3 new cases in Guadalupe County
- 3 new cases in Hidalgo County
- 44 new cases in Lea County
- 7 new cases in Lincoln County
- 2 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 26 new cases in Luna County
- 13 new cases in McKinley County
- 14 new cases in Otero County
- 12 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 12 new cases Roosevelt County
- 84 new cases in Sandoval County
- 41 new cases in San Juan County
- 8 new cases in San Miguel County
- 133 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 4 new cases in Sierra County
- 6 new cases in Socorro County
- 13 new cases in Taos County
- 4 new cases in Torrance County
- 2 new cases in Union County
- 49 new cases in Valencia County
- 4 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County
- 3 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County
DOH previously reported numbers included six cases that have been identified as duplicates (two in Bernalillo County, one in Chaves County, two in Doña Ana County and one in Valencia County) and one case in Bernalillo County that has been determined to be an out-of-state resident. The state said these have been corrected. One case previously reported in Cibola County has been determined to be among NMCD inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County. The following are the total number of cases broken down by county:
- Bernalillo County: 15,864
- Catron County: 14
- Chaves County: 2,955
- Cibola County: 920
- Colfax County: 79
- Curry County: 2,237
- De Baca County: 22
- Doña Ana County: 9,490
- Eddy County: 2,077
- Grant County: 279
- Guadalupe County: 66
- Harding County: 4
- Hidalgo County: 142
- Lea County: 2,879
- Lincoln County: 502
- Los Alamos County: 84
- Luna County: 1,495
- McKinley County: 5,179
- Mora County: 19
- Otero County: 809
- Quay County: 140
- Rio Arriba County: 734
- Roosevelt County: 693
- Sandoval County: 2,872
- San Juan County: 4,330
- San Miguel County: 275
- Santa Fe County: 2,966
- Sierra County: 178
- Socorro County: 370
- Taos County: 419
- Torrance County: 158
- Union County: 49
- Valencia County: 1,509
DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:
- Cibola County Correctional Center: 348
- Otero County Prison Facility: 418
- Otero County Processing Center: 191
- Torrance County Detention Facility: 44
DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:
- Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 179
- Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 3
- Lea County Correctional Facility: 113
- Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 13
- Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 22
- Otero County Prison Facility: 472
- Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 70
- Roswell Correctional Center: 218
- Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 101
- Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 5
