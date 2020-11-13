Tenth straight day of 1,200+ COVID-19 cases; 22 more deaths

For the tenth-straight day, the state reported more than 1,200 additional cases on Friday and 22 additional deaths.

The number of additional cases reported by the state Department of Health was 1,237 of COVID-19. This brought the total number of deaths in the state to 1,198 and the total number of cases to 62,006.

The state Department of Health released the following information about the deaths:

A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second female in her 70s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of The Rio Las Estancias in Albuquerque.

A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second female in her 80s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Chaves County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 50s from Cibola County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 40s from Cibola County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s in Cibola County who was hospitalized and was an inmate at Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County.

A female in her 40s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 50s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 90s from Doña Ana County who had underlying conditions was a resident of Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces facility.

A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the The Arbors of Del Rey in Las Cruces facility.

A second male in his 80s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the The Arbors of Del Rey in Las Cruces facility.

A male in his 90s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Eddy County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 90s from Eddy County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 50s from Otero County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second female in her 50s from Otero County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 40s from Socorro County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The most common underlying condition for those who died with COVID-19 was cardiovascular disease, followed by diabetes and hypertension, according to the state’s latest mortality update. Some of those who died had multiple comorbidities.

As of Friday, the New Mexico Environment Department’s Rapid Response COVID-19 Watchlist had 205 workplaces listed, nine more since Thursday. The watchlist includes workplaces with two or more rapid responses for positive COVID-19 cases in the previous two weeks.

There are 455 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19, 17 fewer than Thursday. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

As of Friday , there were 24,449 COVID-19 cases designated as recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

Testing

The most recent cases are:

319 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Catron County

109 new cases in Chaves County

21 new cases in Cibola County

2 new cases in Colfax County

39 new cases in Curry County

1 new case in De Baca County

222 new cases in Doña Ana County

28 new cases in Eddy County

8 new cases in Grant County

3 new cases in Guadalupe County

3 new cases in Hidalgo County

44 new cases in Lea County

7 new cases in Lincoln County

2 new cases in Los Alamos County

26 new cases in Luna County

13 new cases in McKinley County

14 new cases in Otero County

12 new cases in Rio Arriba County

12 new cases Roosevelt County

84 new cases in Sandoval County

41 new cases in San Juan County

8 new cases in San Miguel County

133 new cases in Santa Fe County

4 new cases in Sierra County

6 new cases in Socorro County

13 new cases in Taos County

4 new cases in Torrance County

2 new cases in Union County

49 new cases in Valencia County

4 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

3 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County

DOH previously reported numbers included six cases that have been identified as duplicates (two in Bernalillo County, one in Chaves County, two in Doña Ana County and one in Valencia County) and one case in Bernalillo County that has been determined to be an out-of-state resident. The state said these have been corrected. One case previously reported in Cibola County has been determined to be among NMCD inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County. The following are the total number of cases broken down by county:

Bernalillo County: 15,864

Catron County: 14

Chaves County: 2,955

Cibola County: 920

Colfax County: 79

Curry County: 2,237

De Baca County: 22

Doña Ana County: 9,490

Eddy County: 2,077

Grant County: 279

Guadalupe County: 66

Harding County: 4

Hidalgo County: 142

Lea County: 2,879

Lincoln County: 502

Los Alamos County: 84

Luna County: 1,495

McKinley County: 5,179

Mora County: 19

Otero County: 809

Quay County: 140

Rio Arriba County: 734

Roosevelt County: 693

Sandoval County: 2,872

San Juan County: 4,330

San Miguel County: 275

Santa Fe County: 2,966

Sierra County: 178

Socorro County: 370

Taos County: 419

Torrance County: 158

Union County: 49

Valencia County: 1,509

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 348

Otero County Prison Facility: 418

Otero County Processing Center: 191

Torrance County Detention Facility: 44

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 179

Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 3

Lea County Correctional Facility: 113

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 13

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 22

Otero County Prison Facility: 472

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 70

Roswell Correctional Center: 218

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 101

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 5

DOH has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:

Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces

Advantage Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center

The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque

The Arbors of Del Rey in Las Cruces

Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation

The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Las Cruces

Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque

Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque

Avamere at Rio Rancho

Aztec Healthcare in Aztec

Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes Raton

BeeHive Homes Deming

BeeHive Homes Farmington

Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen

Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield

Blue Horizon Boutique Assisted Living & Memory Care in Las Cruces

Brookdale Santa Fe

Brookdale Tramway Ridge in Albuquerque

Brookdale Valencia Albuquerque

Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces

Camino Retirement Homes in Albuquerque

Carefree Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces

Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces

Casa de Palomas in Albuquerque

Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell

Casa de Paz in Rio Rancho

Casa Real in Santa Fe

Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington

Clayton Nursing and Rehabilitation in Clayton

Colfax Long Term Care Center in Colfax

Cuesta Manor in Albuquerque

Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs

El Castillo in Santa Fe

Elmcroft of Quintessence in Albuquerque

Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara

Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad

Good Life Senior Living in Hobbs

Good Life Senior Living in Lovington

Good Samaritan Society – Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque

Good Samaritan Society Betty Dare in Alamogordo

Good Samaritan Society Grants

Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces

Grace Adult Care Homes in Albuquerque

Haciendas of Grace Village in Las Cruces

Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales

Ladera Center in Albuquerque

Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca

Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

Landmark at Desert Gardens in Hobbs

Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque

La Vida Llena Assisted Living in Albuquerque

The Legacy at Santa Fe

Life Spire Assisted Living Rio Rancho

Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup

Lotus Care Homes Galaxia in Albuquerque

Life Care Center in Farmington

Lovington Healthcare in Lovington

Kingston Residence of Santa Fe

Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero

Mi Casa Bonita in Santa Fe

Mimbres Nursing Home in Deming

Mission Arch Center in Roswell

The Montebello on Academy in Albuquerque

The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho

The New Beginnings Senior Living in Albuquerque

New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences

North Ridge Care Center in Albuquerque

Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque

Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe

Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque

Princeton Place in Albuquerque

Ravenna Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup

Retirement Ranches in Clovis

Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho

The Rio Las Estancias in Albuquerque

Rio Rancho Center

Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque

Sandia Senior Suites in Albuquerque

Sandia View West in Rio Rancho

Sierra Healthcare Center in Truth or Consequences

Silver City Care Center in Silver City

Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation in Los Alamos

South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque

Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque

St. Anthony Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

Stardust Assisted Living in Albuquerque

The Suites at Rio Vista in Rio Rancho

Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell

Taos Living Center

Tercer Cielo Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Village Retirement Community in Roswell

Vista Hermosa in Santa Fe

The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque

Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces

Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis

White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs