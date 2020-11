Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and state officials will give a remote press conference on COVID-19 Friday afternoon at 1 p.m.

The press conference comes as New Mexico has seen record numbers of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations for COVID-19 and deaths related to the disease. The state’s current public health order will soon expire as well.

The full video of the press conference is available below, as streamed from the governor’s Facebook page.