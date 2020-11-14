More than 1,100 new cases of COVID-19, 10 deaths

The New Mexico Department of Health announced 1,180 new cases of COVID-19 identified Saturday, and ten new deaths related to the disease.

Bernalillo County had the most new cases with 335. DOH reported 162 new cases in Doña Ana County . Six other counties had more than 50 new cases, and eight more had more than ten new cases. The state Department of Health also reported 39 new cases of the disease among inmates being held by the New Mexico Corrections Department.

DOH provided a few details about each of the ten deaths reported Saturday:

A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Grace Adult Care Home in Albuquerque.

A male in his 30s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized.

A male in his 50s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Doña Ana County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces.

A female in her 80s from Doña Ana County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces.

A second female in her 80s from Doña Ana County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces.

A male in his 90s from Doña Ana County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces.

A male in his 80s from Grant County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s from Roosevelt County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Sandoval County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of The Retreat Gardens facility in Rio Rancho.

The most common underlying condition for those who died with COVID-19 was cardiovascular disease, followed by diabetes and hypertension, according to the state’s latest mortality update. Some of those who died had multiple comorbidities.

DOH has now found 63,171 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,208 deaths related to the disease. There are currently 480 individuals hospitalized in the state with COVID-19, an increase of 25 since Friday.

Of the confirmed cases, DOH has designated 24,788 cases as recovered.

The New Mexico Environment Department’s Rapid Response COVID-19 Watchlist now has 236 places of employment. The list shows workplaces with two or more rapid responses for positive COVID-19 tests among employees.

If a workplace has four or more rapid responses within two weeks, the workplace will need to shut down for 14 days. So far, 12 workplaces have been closed by NMED, and four of which were closed on Friday.

Testing details

The state coronavirus information page said there have been 1,360,452 tests processed as of Saturday.

The new cases by county are:

335 new cases in Bernalillo County

61 new cases in Chaves County

31 new cases in Cibola County

3 new cases in Colfax County

46 new cases in Curry County

1 new case in De Baca County

162 new cases in Doña Ana County

23 new cases in Eddy County

7 new cases in Grant County

1 new case in Hidalgo County

60 new cases in Lea County

8 new cases in Lincoln County

1 new case in Los Alamos County

23 new cases in Luna County

53 new cases in McKinley County

6 new cases in Otero County

8 new cases in Quay County

22 new cases in Rio Arriba County

13 new cases in Roosevelt County

63 new cases in Sandoval County

39 new cases in San Juan County

6 new cases in San Miguel County

56 new cases in Santa Fe County

6 new cases in Sierra County

13 new cases in Socorro County

27 new cases in Taos County

6 new cases in Torrance County

2 new cases in Union County

59 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County

2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County

36 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County

DOH also provided the total number of cases by county, including those reported on Saturday.

Three previously reported cases were identified as duplicates (two in Bernalillo County and one in Doña Ana County); nine previously reported cases were not lab confirmed (two in Bernalillo County, two in Doña Ana County, two in lea County, one in Luna County, one in Sandoval County and one in Santa Fe County); and three other previously reported cases were determined to be out-of-state residents (two in Doña Ana County and one in Lea County) – these have now been corrected. One previously reported case in Bernalillo County was determined to be among Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Center in Valencia County, and another previously reported case in Cibola County was determined to be among Corrections Department inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County.

The corrected county totals are:

Bernalillo County: 16,194

Catron County: 14

Chaves County: 3,016

Cibola County: 950

Colfax County: 82

Curry County: 2,283

De Baca County: 23

Doña Ana County: 9,647

Eddy County: 2,100

Grant County: 286

Guadalupe County: 66

Harding County: 4

Hidalgo County: 143

Lea County: 2,936

Lincoln County: 510

Los Alamos County: 85

Luna County: 1,517

McKinley County: 5,232

Mora County: 19

Otero County: 815

Quay County: 148

Rio Arriba County: 756

Roosevelt County: 706

Sandoval County: 2,934

San Juan County: 4,369

San Miguel County: 281

Santa Fe County: 3,021

Sierra County: 184

Socorro County: 383

Taos County: 446

Torrance County: 164

Union County: 51

Valencia County: 1,568

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 348

Otero County Prison Facility: 418

Otero County Processing Center: 191

Torrance County Detention Facility: 44

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 180

Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 3

Lea County Correctional Facility: 113

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 13

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 24

Otero County Prison Facility: 472

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 72

Roswell Correctional Center: 218

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 137

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 5

DOH has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:

Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces

Advantage Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center

The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque

The Arbors of Del Rey in Las Cruces

Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation

The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Las Cruces

Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque

Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque

Avamere at Rio Rancho

Aztec Healthcare in Aztec

Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes Raton

BeeHive Homes Deming

BeeHive Homes Farmington

Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen

Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield

Blue Horizon Boutique Assisted Living & Memory Care in Las Cruces

Brookdale Santa Fe

Brookdale Tramway Ridge in Albuquerque

Brookdale Valencia Albuquerque

Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces

Camino Retirement Homes in Albuquerque

Carefree Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces

Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces

Casa de Palomas in Albuquerque

Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell

Casa de Paz in Rio Rancho

Casa Real in Santa Fe

Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington

Clayton Nursing and Rehabilitation in Clayton

Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

Colfax Long Term Care Center in Colfax

Cuesta Manor in Albuquerque

Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs

El Castillo in Santa Fe

Elmcroft of Quintessence in Albuquerque

Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara

Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad

Good Life Senior Living in Hobbs

Good Life Senior Living in Lovington

Good Samaritan Society – Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque

Good Samaritan Society Betty Dare in Alamogordo

Good Samaritan Society Grants

Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces

Grace Adult Care Homes in Albuquerque

Haciendas of Grace Village in Las Cruces

Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales

Ladera Center in Albuquerque

Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca

Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

Landmark at Desert Gardens in Hobbs

Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque

La Vida Llena Assisted Living in Albuquerque

The Legacy at Santa Fe

Life Spire Assisted Living Rio Rancho

Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup

Lotus Care Homes Galaxia in Albuquerque

Life Care Center in Farmington

Lovington Healthcare in Lovington

Kingston Residence of Santa Fe

Mariah House in Albuquerque

Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero

Mi Casa Bonita in Santa Fe

Mimbres Nursing Home in Deming

Mission Arch Center in Roswell

The Montebello on Academy in Albuquerque

The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho

The New Beginnings Senior Living in Albuquerque

New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences

North Ridge Care Center in Albuquerque

Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque

Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe

Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque

Princeton Place in Albuquerque

Ravenna Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup

Retirement Ranches in Clovis

Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho

The Rio Las Estancias in Albuquerque

Rio Rancho Center

Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque

Sandia Senior Suites in Albuquerque

Sandia View West in Rio Rancho

Sierra Healthcare Center in Truth or Consequences

Silver City Care Center in Silver City

Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation in Los Alamos

South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque

Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque

St. Anthony Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

Stardust Assisted Living in Albuquerque

The Suites at Rio Vista in Rio Rancho

Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell

Taos Living Center

Tercer Cielo Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Village Retirement Community in Roswell

Vista Hermosa in Santa Fe

The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque

Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces

Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis

White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs