More than 1,100 new cases of COVID-19, 10 deaths

The New Mexico Department of Health announced 1,180 new cases of COVID-19 identified Saturday, and ten new deaths related to the disease.
Bernalillo County had the most new cases with 335. DOH reported 162 new cases in Doña Ana County . Six other counties had more than 50 new cases, and eight more had more than ten new cases. The state Department of Health also reported 39 new cases of the disease among inmates being held by the New Mexico Corrections Department.
DOH provided a few details about each of the ten deaths reported Saturday:
- A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Grace Adult Care Home in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 30s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized.
- A male in his 50s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Doña Ana County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces.
- A female in her 80s from Doña Ana County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces.
- A second female in her 80s from Doña Ana County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces.
- A male in his 90s from Doña Ana County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces.
- A male in his 80s from Grant County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 50s from Roosevelt County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Sandoval County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of The Retreat Gardens facility in Rio Rancho.
The most common underlying condition for those who died with COVID-19 was cardiovascular disease, followed by diabetes and hypertension, according to the state’s latest mortality update. Some of those who died had multiple comorbidities.
DOH has now found 63,171 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,208 deaths related to the disease. There are currently 480 individuals hospitalized in the state with COVID-19, an increase of 25 since Friday.
Of the confirmed cases, DOH has designated 24,788 cases as recovered.
The New Mexico Environment Department’s Rapid Response COVID-19 Watchlist now has 236 places of employment. The list shows workplaces with two or more rapid responses for positive COVID-19 tests among employees.
If a workplace has four or more rapid responses within two weeks, the workplace will need to shut down for 14 days. So far, 12 workplaces have been closed by NMED, and four of which were closed on Friday.
Testing details
The state coronavirus information page said there have been 1,360,452 tests processed as of Saturday.
The new cases by county are:
- 335 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 61 new cases in Chaves County
- 31 new cases in Cibola County
- 3 new cases in Colfax County
- 46 new cases in Curry County
- 1 new case in De Baca County
- 162 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 23 new cases in Eddy County
- 7 new cases in Grant County
- 1 new case in Hidalgo County
- 60 new cases in Lea County
- 8 new cases in Lincoln County
- 1 new case in Los Alamos County
- 23 new cases in Luna County
- 53 new cases in McKinley County
- 6 new cases in Otero County
- 8 new cases in Quay County
- 22 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 13 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 63 new cases in Sandoval County
- 39 new cases in San Juan County
- 6 new cases in San Miguel County
- 56 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 6 new cases in Sierra County
- 13 new cases in Socorro County
- 27 new cases in Taos County
- 6 new cases in Torrance County
- 2 new cases in Union County
- 59 new cases in Valencia County
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County
- 2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County
- 36 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County
DOH also provided the total number of cases by county, including those reported on Saturday.
Three previously reported cases were identified as duplicates (two in Bernalillo County and one in Doña Ana County); nine previously reported cases were not lab confirmed (two in Bernalillo County, two in Doña Ana County, two in lea County, one in Luna County, one in Sandoval County and one in Santa Fe County); and three other previously reported cases were determined to be out-of-state residents (two in Doña Ana County and one in Lea County) – these have now been corrected. One previously reported case in Bernalillo County was determined to be among Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Center in Valencia County, and another previously reported case in Cibola County was determined to be among Corrections Department inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County.
The corrected county totals are:
- Bernalillo County: 16,194
- Catron County: 14
- Chaves County: 3,016
- Cibola County: 950
- Colfax County: 82
- Curry County: 2,283
- De Baca County: 23
- Doña Ana County: 9,647
- Eddy County: 2,100
- Grant County: 286
- Guadalupe County: 66
- Harding County: 4
- Hidalgo County: 143
- Lea County: 2,936
- Lincoln County: 510
- Los Alamos County: 85
- Luna County: 1,517
- McKinley County: 5,232
- Mora County: 19
- Otero County: 815
- Quay County: 148
- Rio Arriba County: 756
- Roosevelt County: 706
- Sandoval County: 2,934
- San Juan County: 4,369
- San Miguel County: 281
- Santa Fe County: 3,021
- Sierra County: 184
- Socorro County: 383
- Taos County: 446
- Torrance County: 164
- Union County: 51
- Valencia County: 1,568
DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:
- Cibola County Correctional Center: 348
- Otero County Prison Facility: 418
- Otero County Processing Center: 191
- Torrance County Detention Facility: 44
DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:
- Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 180
- Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 3
- Lea County Correctional Facility: 113
- Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 13
- Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 24
- Otero County Prison Facility: 472
- Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 72
- Roswell Correctional Center: 218
- Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 137
- Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 5
DOH has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:
- Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces
- Advantage Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
- Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center
- The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque
- The Arbors of Del Rey in Las Cruces
- Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation
- The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Las Cruces
- Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque
- Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque
- Avamere at Rio Rancho
- Aztec Healthcare in Aztec
- Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- BeeHive Homes Raton
- BeeHive Homes Deming
- BeeHive Homes Farmington
- Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen
- Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield
- Blue Horizon Boutique Assisted Living & Memory Care in Las Cruces
- Brookdale Santa Fe
- Brookdale Tramway Ridge in Albuquerque
- Brookdale Valencia Albuquerque
- Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces
- Camino Retirement Homes in Albuquerque
- Carefree Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces
- Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces
- Casa de Palomas in Albuquerque
- Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell
- Casa de Paz in Rio Rancho
- Casa Real in Santa Fe
- Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington
- Clayton Nursing and Rehabilitation in Clayton
- Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis
- Colfax Long Term Care Center in Colfax
- Cuesta Manor in Albuquerque
- Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs
- El Castillo in Santa Fe
- Elmcroft of Quintessence in Albuquerque
- Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
- Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara
- Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad
- Good Life Senior Living in Hobbs
- Good Life Senior Living in Lovington
- Good Samaritan Society – Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque
- Good Samaritan Society Betty Dare in Alamogordo
- Good Samaritan Society Grants
- Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces
- Grace Adult Care Homes in Albuquerque
- Haciendas of Grace Village in Las Cruces
- Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales
- Ladera Center in Albuquerque
- Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca
- Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad
- Landmark at Desert Gardens in Hobbs
- Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque
- La Vida Llena Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- The Legacy at Santa Fe
- Life Spire Assisted Living Rio Rancho
- Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup
- Lotus Care Homes Galaxia in Albuquerque
- Life Care Center in Farmington
- Lovington Healthcare in Lovington
- Kingston Residence of Santa Fe
- Mariah House in Albuquerque
- Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero
- Mi Casa Bonita in Santa Fe
- Mimbres Nursing Home in Deming
- Mission Arch Center in Roswell
- The Montebello on Academy in Albuquerque
- The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho
- The New Beginnings Senior Living in Albuquerque
- New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences
- North Ridge Care Center in Albuquerque
- Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque
- Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe
- Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque
- Princeton Place in Albuquerque
- Ravenna Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup
- Retirement Ranches in Clovis
- Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho
- The Rio Las Estancias in Albuquerque
- Rio Rancho Center
- Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque
- Sandia Senior Suites in Albuquerque
- Sandia View West in Rio Rancho
- Sierra Healthcare Center in Truth or Consequences
- Silver City Care Center in Silver City
- Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation in Los Alamos
- South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque
- Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque
- St. Anthony Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis
- Stardust Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- The Suites at Rio Vista in Rio Rancho
- Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell
- Taos Living Center
- Tercer Cielo Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- Village Retirement Community in Roswell
- Vista Hermosa in Santa Fe
- The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque
- Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces
- Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis
- White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs