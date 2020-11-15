NM public health officials report another day of more than 1,000 new cases of COVID-19

New Mexico health officials reported Sunday an additional 1,033 new cases of COVID-19 and seven new deaths related to the disease. That brings the state’s cumulative total to 64,201 reported cases and 1,215 deaths.

The state Department of Health said a disruption in the reporting system meant some results were delayed and would be added to the state’s reporting when they were reported and confirmed.

According to health officials, there are currently 506 people hospitalized with COVID-19 and 25,089 people who have recovered from it.

The 506 hospitalizations were the most reported on any single day so far.

This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

Bernalillo County continued to outpace other counties in newly reported cases and the Springer Correctional Facility in Colfax County reported its first case.

Below is the breakdown of new cases, by county.

252 new cases in Bernalillo County

53 new cases in Chaves County

37 new cases in Cibola County

4 new cases in Colfax County

34 new cases in Curry County

1 new case in De Baca County

165 new cases in Doña Ana County

30 new cases in Eddy County

6 new cases in Grant County

2 new cases in Guadalupe County

27 new cases in Lea County

8 new cases in Lincoln County

2 new cases in Los Alamos County

11 new cases in Luna County

44 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Mora County

20 new cases in Otero County

2 new cases in Quay County

14 new cases in Rio Arriba County

17 new cases in Roosevelt County

52 new cases in Sandoval County

67 new cases in San Juan County

4 new cases in San Miguel County

92 new cases in Santa Fe County

12 new cases in Sierra County

10 new cases in Socorro County

12 new cases in Taos County

1 new case in Torrance County

1 new case in Union County

30 new cases in Valencia County

7 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Guadalupe County Correctional Facility

14 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County

Bernalillo County also accounted for four of the seven newly reported deaths. All seven people reportedly had underlying conditions, but health officials did not specify what those conditions were. Below is the breakdown of the latest reported deaths.

A female in her 40s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Rio Arriba County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Sandoval County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Santa Fe County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The most common underlying condition for those who died with COVID-19 was cardiovascular disease, followed by diabetes and hypertension, according to the state’s latest mortality update. Some of those who died had multiple comorbidities.

DOH reported 1,372,867 COVID-19 tests have been processed so far.

Bernalillo also continues to outpace other counties in the total number of cases, with roughly 25 percent of the total, state-wide cases.

Bernalillo County: 16,449

Catron County: 14

Chaves County: 3,065

Cibola County: 987

Colfax County: 86

Curry County: 2,317

De Baca County: 23

Doña Ana County: 9,812

Eddy County: 2,131

Grant County: 292

Guadalupe County: 68

Harding County: 4

Hidalgo County: 143

Lea County: 2,963

Lincoln County: 518

Los Alamos County: 87

Luna County: 1,528

McKinley County: 5,276

Mora County: 20

Otero County: 834

Quay County: 150

Rio Arriba County: 770

Roosevelt County: 723

Sandoval County: 2,984

San Juan County: 4,436

San Miguel County: 285

Santa Fe County: 3,114

Sierra County: 196

Socorro County: 393

Taos County: 458

Torrance County: 165

Union County: 52

Valencia County: 1,596

Prisons that house inmates held by the New Mexico Department of Corrections continue to increase, with the Otero County Prison Facility still with the most cumulative cases among state prisons. Below is the breakdown of the total number of cases in state prisons.

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 180

Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 10

Lea County Correctional Facility: 113

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 13

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 38

Otero County Prison Facility: 472

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 72

Roswell Correctional Center: 219

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 137

Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 1

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 5

The Otero County Prison Facility, which houses both state and federal detainees, also has the most total cases among prisons that hold federal detainees. Below is the total number of cases in those facilities.

Cibola County Correctional Center: 348

Otero County Prison Facility: 419

Otero County Processing Center: 191

Torrance County Detention Facility: 44

According to state health officials, there are more than 100 congregate care facilities that have reported at least one case of COVID-19 in the past 28 days. Those facilities are below.

Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces

Advantage Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center

The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque

The Arbors of Del Rey in Las Cruces

Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation

The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Las Cruces

Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque

Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque

Avamere at Rio Rancho

Aztec Healthcare in Aztec

Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes Raton

BeeHive Homes Deming

BeeHive Homes Farmington

Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen

Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield

Blue Horizon Boutique Assisted Living & Memory Care in Las Cruces

Brookdale Santa Fe

Brookdale Tramway Ridge in Albuquerque

Brookdale Valencia Albuquerque

Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces

Camino Retirement Homes in Albuquerque

Carefree Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces

Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces

Casa de Palomas in Albuquerque

Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell

Casa de Paz in Rio Rancho

Casa Real in Santa Fe

Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington

Clayton Nursing and Rehabilitation in Clayton

Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

Colfax Long Term Care Center in Colfax

Cuesta Manor in Albuquerque

Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs

El Castillo in Santa Fe

Elmcroft of Quintessence in Albuquerque

Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara

Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad

Good Life Senior Living in Hobbs

Good Life Senior Living in Lovington

Good Samaritan Society – Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque

Good Samaritan Society Betty Dare in Alamogordo

Good Samaritan Society Grants

Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces

Grace Adult Care Homes in Albuquerque

Haciendas of Grace Village in Las Cruces

Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales

Ladera Center in Albuquerque

Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca

Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

Landmark at Desert Gardens in Hobbs

Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque

La Vida Llena Assisted Living in Albuquerque

The Legacy at Santa Fe

Life Spire Assisted Living Rio Rancho

Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup

Lotus Care Homes Galaxia in Albuquerque

Life Care Center in Farmington

Lovington Healthcare in Lovington

Kingston Residence of Santa Fe

Mariah House in Albuquerque

Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero

Mi Casa Bonita in Santa Fe

Mimbres Nursing Home in Deming

Mission Arch Center in Roswell

The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho

The New Beginnings Senior Living in Albuquerque

New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences

North Ridge Care Center in Albuquerque

Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque

Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe

Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque

Princeton Place in Albuquerque

Ravenna Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup

Retirement Ranches in Clovis

Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho

The Rio Las Estancias in Albuquerque

Rio Rancho Center

Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque

Sandia Senior Suites in Albuquerque

Sandia View West in Rio Rancho

Sierra Healthcare Center in Truth or Consequences

Silver City Care Center in Silver City

Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation in Los Alamos

South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque

Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque

St. Anthony Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

Stardust Assisted Living in Albuquerque

The Suites at Rio Vista in Rio Rancho

Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell

Taos Living Center

Tercer Cielo Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Village Retirement Community in Roswell

Vista Hermosa in Santa Fe

The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque

Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces

Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis

White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs

An updated, two-week public health order goes into effect Monday and all non-essential businesses are to close. State health officials continue to urge all residents to only leave home for essential trips and to wear a nose and mouth covering when in public.

Anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell, should contact their health provider or the Department of Health at 1-855-600-3453