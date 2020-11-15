NM public health officials report another day of more than 1,000 new cases of COVID-19

New Mexico health officials reported Sunday an additional 1,033 new cases of COVID-19 and seven new deaths related to the disease. That brings the state’s cumulative total to 64,201 reported cases and 1,215 deaths.
The state Department of Health said a disruption in the reporting system meant some results were delayed and would be added to the state’s reporting when they were reported and confirmed.
According to health officials, there are currently 506 people hospitalized with COVID-19 and 25,089 people who have recovered from it.
The 506 hospitalizations were the most reported on any single day so far.
This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.
Bernalillo County continued to outpace other counties in newly reported cases and the Springer Correctional Facility in Colfax County reported its first case.
Below is the breakdown of new cases, by county.
- 252 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 53 new cases in Chaves County
- 37 new cases in Cibola County
- 4 new cases in Colfax County
- 34 new cases in Curry County
- 1 new case in De Baca County
- 165 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 30 new cases in Eddy County
- 6 new cases in Grant County
- 2 new cases in Guadalupe County
- 27 new cases in Lea County
- 8 new cases in Lincoln County
- 2 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 11 new cases in Luna County
- 44 new cases in McKinley County
- 1 new case in Mora County
- 20 new cases in Otero County
- 2 new cases in Quay County
- 14 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 17 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 52 new cases in Sandoval County
- 67 new cases in San Juan County
- 4 new cases in San Miguel County
- 92 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 12 new cases in Sierra County
- 10 new cases in Socorro County
- 12 new cases in Taos County
- 1 new case in Torrance County
- 1 new case in Union County
- 30 new cases in Valencia County
- 7 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Guadalupe County Correctional Facility
- 14 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County
Bernalillo County also accounted for four of the seven newly reported deaths. All seven people reportedly had underlying conditions, but health officials did not specify what those conditions were. Below is the breakdown of the latest reported deaths.
- A female in her 40s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Rio Arriba County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Sandoval County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Santa Fe County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
The most common underlying condition for those who died with COVID-19 was cardiovascular disease, followed by diabetes and hypertension, according to the state’s latest mortality update. Some of those who died had multiple comorbidities.
DOH reported 1,372,867 COVID-19 tests have been processed so far.
Bernalillo also continues to outpace other counties in the total number of cases, with roughly 25 percent of the total, state-wide cases.
- Bernalillo County: 16,449
- Catron County: 14
- Chaves County: 3,065
- Cibola County: 987
- Colfax County: 86
- Curry County: 2,317
- De Baca County: 23
- Doña Ana County: 9,812
- Eddy County: 2,131
- Grant County: 292
- Guadalupe County: 68
- Harding County: 4
- Hidalgo County: 143
- Lea County: 2,963
- Lincoln County: 518
- Los Alamos County: 87
- Luna County: 1,528
- McKinley County: 5,276
- Mora County: 20
- Otero County: 834
- Quay County: 150
- Rio Arriba County: 770
- Roosevelt County: 723
- Sandoval County: 2,984
- San Juan County: 4,436
- San Miguel County: 285
- Santa Fe County: 3,114
- Sierra County: 196
- Socorro County: 393
- Taos County: 458
- Torrance County: 165
- Union County: 52
- Valencia County: 1,596
Prisons that house inmates held by the New Mexico Department of Corrections continue to increase, with the Otero County Prison Facility still with the most cumulative cases among state prisons. Below is the breakdown of the total number of cases in state prisons.
- Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 180
- Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 10
- Lea County Correctional Facility: 113
- Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 13
- Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 38
- Otero County Prison Facility: 472
- Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 72
- Roswell Correctional Center: 219
- Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 137
- Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 1
- Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 5
The Otero County Prison Facility, which houses both state and federal detainees, also has the most total cases among prisons that hold federal detainees. Below is the total number of cases in those facilities.
- Cibola County Correctional Center: 348
- Otero County Prison Facility: 419
- Otero County Processing Center: 191
- Torrance County Detention Facility: 44
According to state health officials, there are more than 100 congregate care facilities that have reported at least one case of COVID-19 in the past 28 days. Those facilities are below.
- Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces
- Advantage Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
- Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center
- The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque
- The Arbors of Del Rey in Las Cruces
- Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation
- The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Las Cruces
- Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque
- Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque
- Avamere at Rio Rancho
- Aztec Healthcare in Aztec
- Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- BeeHive Homes Raton
- BeeHive Homes Deming
- BeeHive Homes Farmington
- Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen
- Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield
- Blue Horizon Boutique Assisted Living & Memory Care in Las Cruces
- Brookdale Santa Fe
- Brookdale Tramway Ridge in Albuquerque
- Brookdale Valencia Albuquerque
- Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces
- Camino Retirement Homes in Albuquerque
- Carefree Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces
- Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces
- Casa de Palomas in Albuquerque
- Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell
- Casa de Paz in Rio Rancho
- Casa Real in Santa Fe
- Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington
- Clayton Nursing and Rehabilitation in Clayton
- Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis
- Colfax Long Term Care Center in Colfax
- Cuesta Manor in Albuquerque
- Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs
- El Castillo in Santa Fe
- Elmcroft of Quintessence in Albuquerque
- Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
- Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara
- Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad
- Good Life Senior Living in Hobbs
- Good Life Senior Living in Lovington
- Good Samaritan Society – Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque
- Good Samaritan Society Betty Dare in Alamogordo
- Good Samaritan Society Grants
- Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces
- Grace Adult Care Homes in Albuquerque
- Haciendas of Grace Village in Las Cruces
- Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales
- Ladera Center in Albuquerque
- Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca
- Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad
- Landmark at Desert Gardens in Hobbs
- Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque
- La Vida Llena Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- The Legacy at Santa Fe
- Life Spire Assisted Living Rio Rancho
- Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup
- Lotus Care Homes Galaxia in Albuquerque
- Life Care Center in Farmington
- Lovington Healthcare in Lovington
- Kingston Residence of Santa Fe
- Mariah House in Albuquerque
- Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero
- Mi Casa Bonita in Santa Fe
- Mimbres Nursing Home in Deming
- Mission Arch Center in Roswell
- The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho
- The New Beginnings Senior Living in Albuquerque
- New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences
- North Ridge Care Center in Albuquerque
- Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque
- Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe
- Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque
- Princeton Place in Albuquerque
- Ravenna Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup
- Retirement Ranches in Clovis
- Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho
- The Rio Las Estancias in Albuquerque
- Rio Rancho Center
- Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque
- Sandia Senior Suites in Albuquerque
- Sandia View West in Rio Rancho
- Sierra Healthcare Center in Truth or Consequences
- Silver City Care Center in Silver City
- Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation in Los Alamos
- South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque
- Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque
- St. Anthony Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis
- Stardust Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- The Suites at Rio Vista in Rio Rancho
- Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell
- Taos Living Center
- Tercer Cielo Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- Village Retirement Community in Roswell
- Vista Hermosa in Santa Fe
- The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque
- Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces
- Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis
- White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs
An updated, two-week public health order goes into effect Monday and all non-essential businesses are to close. State health officials continue to urge all residents to only leave home for essential trips and to wear a nose and mouth covering when in public.
Anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell, should contact their health provider or the Department of Health at 1-855-600-3453