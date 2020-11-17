2,112 new COVID-19 cases, 28 new deaths, both single-day records as hospitalizations continue to grow in NM

New Mexico health officials reported more new cases of COVID-19 and more deaths related to the disease in a single day than ever before.

The 2,112 new cases of COVID-19 in a single day were the first time the state reported more than 2,000 cases in a single day—the previous record was 1,746 cases reported on Nov. 12. The report of 28 new deaths was five more than 23, the previous single-day high, from Nov. 5.

The large increase in cases largely included single-day highs in Bernalillo County (615), Doña Ana County (338), Santa Fe County (141) and Sandoval County (117).

The other counties with 50 or more newly reported cases were: Chaves County (109), Lea County (97), Valencia County (87), Eddy County (73) and Cibola County (58).

The single-day totals in Lea and Valencia were also single-day highs for those counties.

DOH also identified 13 cases among those held at facilities in New Mexico by federal agencies and 27 cases among inmates held by the state Department of Corrections.

DOH said that 754 people were hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19, an increase of 16 since Monday’s report.

DOH updated its methodology for COVID-19 hospitalizations and, beginning on Monday, uses data directly from hospitals instead of information from contact tracing. DOH said contact tracing has become more difficult and less reliable as the number of cases has surged, which caused the number of reported hospitalizations to be lower than reality.

Nearly all of those hospitalized are New Mexico residents, according to the latest hospitalization update from DOH.

DOH provided some information on each of the 28 newly reported deaths.

A male in his 10s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second male in his 50s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A third male in his 50s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized.

A second male in his 70s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized.

A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second male in his 80s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of Stardust Assisted Living in Albuquerque.

A male in his 90s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized.

A male in his 30s from Chaves County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Chaves County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell.

A male in his 80s from Curry County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 50s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized.

A female in her 60s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized.

A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second male in his 70s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized.

A female in her 60s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Sandoval County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Santa Fe County who was hospitalized.

A female in her 50s from Socorro County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s from Socorro County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second male in his 50s from Socorro County who was hospitalized.

A male in his 70s from Socorro County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from Valencia County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Valencia County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second male in his 60s from Valencia County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s in Valencia County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a New Mexico Corrections Department inmate at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County.

DOH does not disclose which underlying condition any of the deceased had, only if one was present before death.

The most common underlying condition for those who died with COVID-19 was cardiovascular disease, followed by diabetes and hypertension, according to the state’s latest mortality update. Some of those who died had multiple comorbidities.

DOH has now identified 67,559 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and reported 1,264 deaths related to the disease.

Of those confirmed cases, DOH said 26,338 were designated as recovered as of Tuesday.

The New Mexico Environment Department’s Rapid Response COVID-19 Watchlist reached 250 establishments as of Tuesday. This includes workplaces with two or more rapid responses for positive COVID-19 tests in the workplace in the previous 14 days.

Of those, 12 had four or more cases in the previous 14 days, which required a two-week closure.

Testing details

The state coronavirus page said the state has processed 1,398,339 tests as of Tuesday, an increase of 12,218 since Monday. The number of positive cases reported on Tuesday represent 17.29 percent of tests reported.

DOH also reported the newly reported cases by county.

615 new cases in Bernalillo County

2 new cases in Catron County

109 new cases in Chaves County

58 new cases in Cibola County

9 new cases in Colfax County

70 new cases in Curry County

1 new case in De Baca County

338 new cases in Doña Ana County

73 new cases in Eddy County

25 new cases in Grant County

3 new cases in Guadalupe County

97 new cases in Lea County

19 new cases in Lincoln County

6 new cases in Los Alamos County

37 new cases in Luna County

35 new cases in McKinley County

2 new cases in Mora County

42 new cases in Otero County

3 new cases in Quay County

49 new cases in Rio Arriba County

19 new cases in Roosevelt County

117 new cases in Sandoval County

40 new cases in San Juan County

3 new cases in San Miguel County

141 new cases in Santa Fe County

2 new cases in Sierra County

30 new cases in Socorro County

32 new cases in Taos County

14 new cases in Torrance County

3 new cases in Union County

87 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among individuals being held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility

3 new cases among individuals being held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center

10 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

8 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility

4 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County

3 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County

DOH also identified the total number of cases by county, including those reported on Tuesday.

Six previously reported cases were identified as duplicates (two in Doña Ana County and one in each of Bernalillo, Chaves, Cibola and Lea counties) and one previously reported case in Doña Ana County was identified as an out-of-state resident.

All of these have been corrected and removed from the totals.

Bernalillo County: 17,433

Catron County: 17

Chaves County: 3,261

Cibola County: 1,059

Colfax County: 100

Curry County: 2,428

De Baca County: 25

Doña Ana County: 10,351

Eddy County: 2,251

Grant County: 329

Guadalupe County: 71

Harding County: 4

Hidalgo County: 148

Lea County: 3,099

Lincoln County: 542

Los Alamos County: 93

Luna County: 1,579

McKinley County: 5,364

Mora County: 22

Otero County: 922

Quay County: 156

Rio Arriba County: 837

Roosevelt County: 752

Sandoval County: 3,158

San Juan County: 4,516

San Miguel County: 294

Santa Fe County: 3,346

Sierra County: 202

Socorro County: 435

Taos County: 501

Torrance County: 189

Union County: 58

Valencia County: 1,718

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 351

Otero County Prison Facility: 420

Otero County Processing Center: 191

Torrance County Detention Facility: 44

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 194

Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 10

Lea County Correctional Facility: 121

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 13

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 39

Otero County Prison Facility: 473

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 77

Roswell Correctional Center: 219

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 141

Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 1

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 5

DOH has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following 106 long-term care facilities:

Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces

Advantage Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center

Albuquerque Uptown Assisted Living

The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque

The Arbors of Del Rey in Las Cruces

Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation

The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Las Cruces

Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque

Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque

Avamere at Rio Rancho

Avamere at Roswell

Aztec Healthcare in Aztec

Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes Raton

BeeHive Homes Deming

BeeHive Homes Farmington

Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen

Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield

Blue Horizon Boutique Assisted Living & Memory Care in Las Cruces

Brookdale Santa Fe

Brookdale Tramway Ridge in Albuquerque

Brookdale Valencia Albuquerque

Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces

Camino Retirement Homes in Albuquerque

Carefree Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces

Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces

Casa de Palomas in Albuquerque

Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell

Casa de Paz in Rio Rancho

Casa Real in Santa Fe

Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington

Clayton Nursing and Rehabilitation in Clayton

Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

Cuesta Manor in Albuquerque

Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs

El Castillo in Santa Fe

Elmcroft of Quintessence in Albuquerque

Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara

Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad

Good Life Senior Living in Hobbs

Good Samaritan Society – Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque

Good Samaritan Society Betty Dare in Alamogordo

Good Samaritan Society Grants

Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces

Grace Adult Care Homes in Albuquerque

Haciendas of Grace Village in Las Cruces

Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales

Hilldale House in Albuquerque

Ladera Center in Albuquerque

Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca

Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

Landmark at Desert Gardens in Hobbs

Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque

La Vida Llena Assisted Living in Albuquerque

The Legacy at Santa Fe

Life Spire Assisted Living Rio Rancho

Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup

Lotus Care Homes Galaxia in Albuquerque

Life Care Center in Farmington

Lovington Healthcare in Lovington

Kingston Residence of Santa Fe

Mariah House in Albuquerque

Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero

Mi Casa Bonita in Santa Fe

Mimbres Nursing Home in Deming

Mission Arch Center in Roswell

The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho

The New Beginnings Senior Living in Albuquerque

New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences

North Ridge Care Center in Albuquerque

Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque

Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe

Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque

Princeton Place in Albuquerque

Ravenna Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup

Retirement Ranches in Clovis

Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho

The Rio Las Estancias in Albuquerque

Rio Rancho Center

Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque

Sandia Senior Suites in Albuquerque

Sandia View West in Rio Rancho

Sierra Healthcare Center in Truth or Consequences

Silver City Care Center in Silver City

Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation in Los Alamos

South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque

Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque

St. Anthony Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

Stardust Assisted Living in Albuquerque

The Suites at Rio Vista in Rio Rancho

Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell

Taos Living Center

Tercer Cielo Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

The Village at Alameda in Albuquerque

Village Retirement Community in Roswell

The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque

Welbrook Senior Living Farmington

Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces

Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis

White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs