2,112 new COVID-19 cases, 28 new deaths, both single-day records as hospitalizations continue to grow in NM

New Mexico health officials reported more new cases of COVID-19 and more deaths related to the disease in a single day than ever before.
The 2,112 new cases of COVID-19 in a single day were the first time the state reported more than 2,000 cases in a single day—the previous record was 1,746 cases reported on Nov. 12. The report of 28 new deaths was five more than 23, the previous single-day high, from Nov. 5.
The large increase in cases largely included single-day highs in Bernalillo County (615), Doña Ana County (338), Santa Fe County (141) and Sandoval County (117).
The other counties with 50 or more newly reported cases were: Chaves County (109), Lea County (97), Valencia County (87), Eddy County (73) and Cibola County (58).
The single-day totals in Lea and Valencia were also single-day highs for those counties.
DOH also identified 13 cases among those held at facilities in New Mexico by federal agencies and 27 cases among inmates held by the state Department of Corrections.
DOH said that 754 people were hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19, an increase of 16 since Monday’s report.
DOH updated its methodology for COVID-19 hospitalizations and, beginning on Monday, uses data directly from hospitals instead of information from contact tracing. DOH said contact tracing has become more difficult and less reliable as the number of cases has surged, which caused the number of reported hospitalizations to be lower than reality.
Nearly all of those hospitalized are New Mexico residents, according to the latest hospitalization update from DOH.
DOH provided some information on each of the 28 newly reported deaths.
- A male in his 10s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 50s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A third male in his 50s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized.
- A second male in his 70s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized.
- A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 80s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of Stardust Assisted Living in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 90s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized.
- A male in his 30s from Chaves County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Chaves County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell.
- A male in his 80s from Curry County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 50s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized.
- A female in her 60s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized.
- A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 70s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized.
- A female in her 60s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Sandoval County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Santa Fe County who was hospitalized.
- A female in her 50s from Socorro County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 50s from Socorro County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 50s from Socorro County who was hospitalized.
- A male in his 70s from Socorro County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Valencia County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Valencia County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 60s from Valencia County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s in Valencia County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a New Mexico Corrections Department inmate at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County.
DOH does not disclose which underlying condition any of the deceased had, only if one was present before death.
The most common underlying condition for those who died with COVID-19 was cardiovascular disease, followed by diabetes and hypertension, according to the state’s latest mortality update. Some of those who died had multiple comorbidities.
DOH has now identified 67,559 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and reported 1,264 deaths related to the disease.
Of those confirmed cases, DOH said 26,338 were designated as recovered as of Tuesday.
The New Mexico Environment Department’s Rapid Response COVID-19 Watchlist reached 250 establishments as of Tuesday. This includes workplaces with two or more rapid responses for positive COVID-19 tests in the workplace in the previous 14 days.
Of those, 12 had four or more cases in the previous 14 days, which required a two-week closure.
Testing details
The state coronavirus page said the state has processed 1,398,339 tests as of Tuesday, an increase of 12,218 since Monday. The number of positive cases reported on Tuesday represent 17.29 percent of tests reported.
DOH also reported the newly reported cases by county.
- 615 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 2 new cases in Catron County
- 109 new cases in Chaves County
- 58 new cases in Cibola County
- 9 new cases in Colfax County
- 70 new cases in Curry County
- 1 new case in De Baca County
- 338 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 73 new cases in Eddy County
- 25 new cases in Grant County
- 3 new cases in Guadalupe County
- 97 new cases in Lea County
- 19 new cases in Lincoln County
- 6 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 37 new cases in Luna County
- 35 new cases in McKinley County
- 2 new cases in Mora County
- 42 new cases in Otero County
- 3 new cases in Quay County
- 49 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 19 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 117 new cases in Sandoval County
- 40 new cases in San Juan County
- 3 new cases in San Miguel County
- 141 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 2 new cases in Sierra County
- 30 new cases in Socorro County
- 32 new cases in Taos County
- 14 new cases in Torrance County
- 3 new cases in Union County
- 87 new cases in Valencia County
- 1 new case among individuals being held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility
- 3 new cases among individuals being held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center
- 10 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County
- 8 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility
- 4 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County
- 3 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County
DOH also identified the total number of cases by county, including those reported on Tuesday.
Six previously reported cases were identified as duplicates (two in Doña Ana County and one in each of Bernalillo, Chaves, Cibola and Lea counties) and one previously reported case in Doña Ana County was identified as an out-of-state resident.
All of these have been corrected and removed from the totals.
- Bernalillo County: 17,433
- Catron County: 17
- Chaves County: 3,261
- Cibola County: 1,059
- Colfax County: 100
- Curry County: 2,428
- De Baca County: 25
- Doña Ana County: 10,351
- Eddy County: 2,251
- Grant County: 329
- Guadalupe County: 71
- Harding County: 4
- Hidalgo County: 148
- Lea County: 3,099
- Lincoln County: 542
- Los Alamos County: 93
- Luna County: 1,579
- McKinley County: 5,364
- Mora County: 22
- Otero County: 922
- Quay County: 156
- Rio Arriba County: 837
- Roosevelt County: 752
- Sandoval County: 3,158
- San Juan County: 4,516
- San Miguel County: 294
- Santa Fe County: 3,346
- Sierra County: 202
- Socorro County: 435
- Taos County: 501
- Torrance County: 189
- Union County: 58
- Valencia County: 1,718
DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:
- Cibola County Correctional Center: 351
- Otero County Prison Facility: 420
- Otero County Processing Center: 191
- Torrance County Detention Facility: 44
DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:
- Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 194
- Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 10
- Lea County Correctional Facility: 121
- Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 13
- Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 39
- Otero County Prison Facility: 473
- Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 77
- Roswell Correctional Center: 219
- Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 141
- Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 1
- Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 5
DOH has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following 106 long-term care facilities:
- Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces
- Advantage Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
- Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center
- Albuquerque Uptown Assisted Living
- The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque
- The Arbors of Del Rey in Las Cruces
- Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation
- The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Las Cruces
- Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque
- Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque
- Avamere at Rio Rancho
- Avamere at Roswell
- Aztec Healthcare in Aztec
- Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- BeeHive Homes Raton
- BeeHive Homes Deming
- BeeHive Homes Farmington
- Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen
- Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield
- Blue Horizon Boutique Assisted Living & Memory Care in Las Cruces
- Brookdale Santa Fe
- Brookdale Tramway Ridge in Albuquerque
- Brookdale Valencia Albuquerque
- Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces
- Camino Retirement Homes in Albuquerque
- Carefree Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces
- Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces
- Casa de Palomas in Albuquerque
- Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell
- Casa de Paz in Rio Rancho
- Casa Real in Santa Fe
- Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington
- Clayton Nursing and Rehabilitation in Clayton
- Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis
- Cuesta Manor in Albuquerque
- Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs
- El Castillo in Santa Fe
- Elmcroft of Quintessence in Albuquerque
- Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
- Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara
- Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad
- Good Life Senior Living in Hobbs
- Good Samaritan Society – Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque
- Good Samaritan Society Betty Dare in Alamogordo
- Good Samaritan Society Grants
- Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces
- Grace Adult Care Homes in Albuquerque
- Haciendas of Grace Village in Las Cruces
- Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales
- Hilldale House in Albuquerque
- Ladera Center in Albuquerque
- Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca
- Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad
- Landmark at Desert Gardens in Hobbs
- Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque
- La Vida Llena Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- The Legacy at Santa Fe
- Life Spire Assisted Living Rio Rancho
- Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup
- Lotus Care Homes Galaxia in Albuquerque
- Life Care Center in Farmington
- Lovington Healthcare in Lovington
- Kingston Residence of Santa Fe
- Mariah House in Albuquerque
- Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero
- Mi Casa Bonita in Santa Fe
- Mimbres Nursing Home in Deming
- Mission Arch Center in Roswell
- The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho
- The New Beginnings Senior Living in Albuquerque
- New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences
- North Ridge Care Center in Albuquerque
- Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque
- Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe
- Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque
- Princeton Place in Albuquerque
- Ravenna Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup
- Retirement Ranches in Clovis
- Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho
- The Rio Las Estancias in Albuquerque
- Rio Rancho Center
- Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque
- Sandia Senior Suites in Albuquerque
- Sandia View West in Rio Rancho
- Sierra Healthcare Center in Truth or Consequences
- Silver City Care Center in Silver City
- Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation in Los Alamos
- South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque
- Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque
- St. Anthony Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis
- Stardust Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- The Suites at Rio Vista in Rio Rancho
- Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell
- Taos Living Center
- Tercer Cielo Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- The Village at Alameda in Albuquerque
- Village Retirement Community in Roswell
- The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque
- Welbrook Senior Living Farmington
- Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces
- Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis
- White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs