Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (11/17/20 edition)

- New Mexico reported over 1,200 new COVID-19 cases and 21 deaths related to the disease on Monday. Read more here.
- Hospital leaders said they were nearing their breaking point and are already utilizing their surge protocols. Read more here.
- The doctors also discussed the promising vaccine news in recent days, KOB-TV reported. They warned that the vaccines were still months away from widespread distribution.
- See also stories from the Albuquerque Journal and Santa Fe New Mexican.
- The federal government shut down a regional medical facility that serves about 9,000 Indigenous residents. Read more here.
- Democrats don’t want to delay January’s regular legislative session, the Albuquerque Journal reported, and instead want to look at options to safely hold one in January. The state constitution mandates a legislative session be held each year. Some have sought to delay the regular legislative session.
- Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber warned that the virus is “out of control” in Santa Fe, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
- There has been a COVID-19 outbreak at the Los Lunas Walmart distribution center, KRQE-TV reported.
- Small businesses feel like they are being unfairly shut down, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
- The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office suspended an academy class after a positive COVID-19 test, KOB-TV reported. In all, 27 of the 34 cadets tested positive.
- All school districts in the state may move to full remote learning if COVID-19 does not improve in the state, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
- The Deming Headlight wrote about Deming Public Schools moving to full virtual learning because of the increase in cases in Luna County.
- Many San Juan County facilities temporarily closed because of the shelter-in-place order, the Farmington Daily Times reported.
- The City of Santa Fe has funds for residents who are out of work and may be evicted, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
- The Albuquerque City Council approved a higher maximum amount of COVID relief funding for businesses, KRQE-TV reported.
- Big box stores in Las Cruces had long lines, as they had limits of 25 percent of maximum capacity or 75 people, whichever was fewer, the Las Cruces Sun-News reported.
- Ski areas in northern New Mexico will delay their opening, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
- The Silver City Daily Press spoke to the owners of some non-essential businesses that will be closed for at least two weeks.
- White Sands and Carlsbad Caverns National Parks are among those that will temporarily close, KRQE-TV reported.
- Isleta Resort & Casino closed temporarily because of COVID-19, Albuquerque Business First reported.
- A Grant County commissioner had a close contact with someone who had COVID-19 at a funeral, but tested negative, the Silver City Daily Press reported.
- A Virgin Galactic test flight was delayed because of the state’s COVID-19 shelter-in-place order, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
- The Albuquerque Journal spoke to the organizer of “Opera Southwest,” which had a pandemic-era performance.