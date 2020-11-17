Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (11/17/20 edition)

Native Americans governments across the country and even in New Mexico are diverse in many of their views, including cannabis. This week on Growing Forward, a podcast collaboration between NM Political Report and New Mexico PBS, we take a look at how Native American communities fit into state-wide legalization efforts. We spoke with Navajo Times reporter Arlyssa Becenti about the work she’s done covering a hemp and cannabis scandal near Shiprock. Becenti has been covering a hemp growing operation overseen by Dineh Benally. Most recently, federal law enforcement got involved and reportedly arrested a group of people accused of illegally growing hemp and possibly cannabis with THC. Benally said the Navajo Nation is working on clarifying and changing laws on hemp.