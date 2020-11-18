New Mexico’s COVID-19 cases continue to skyrocket: 2,897 new cases, 26 deaths

New Mexico’s COVID-19 case numbers continued their rapid rise, hitting another new single-day record as of Monday, when the state reported nearly 2,900 new cases of the disease, along with 26 new deaths.
New Mexico health officials now have identified over 70,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.
The 2,897 new cases reported by the state Department of Health included 993 from Bernalillo County, far more than reported in a single day in the county and more than reported statewide in a single day until late October. Six other counties had over 100 newly reported cases: Doña Ana County (438), Santa Fe County (197), Chaves County (191), Sandoval County (179), Valencia County (138) and Lea County (123).
On Wednesday, 30 of the state’s 33 counties reported at least one new case of the respiratory disease.
DOH also reported 40 additional cases among inmates held by the state Department of Corrections.
The number of those hospitalized for COVID-19 also increased again, to 776, 22 more than reported on Tuesday. This could include those from out of state who are hospitalized in New Mexico with COVID-19, but would not include New Mexicans who are hospitalized in other locations.
DOH updated its methodology for COVID-19 hospitalizations and, beginning on Monday, began to use data directly from hospitals instead of information from contact tracing. DOH said contact tracing has become more difficult and less reliable as the number of cases has surged, which caused the number of reported hospitalizations to be lower than reality.
Nearly all of those hospitalized are New Mexico residents, according to the latest hospitalization update from DOH.
The department also provided some information on each of the newly reported deaths.
- A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized.
- A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 80s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 50s from Chaves County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 40s from Cibola County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Cibola County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Colfax County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 50s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second female in her 50s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 50s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second female in her 60s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 90s from Doña Ana County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces.
- A male in his 90s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized.
- A female in her 80s from Guadalupe County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Luna County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Luna County who was hospitalized.
- A male in his 60s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Quay County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Roosevelt County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Taos County who was hospitalized.
- A female in her 70s from Taos County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a patient at the Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque.
- A male New Mexico Corrections Department inmate in his 80s at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County who was hospitalized.
- A male New Mexico Corrections Department inmate in his 40s at the Roswell Correctional Center who was hospitalized.
DOH does not disclose which underlying condition any of the deceased had, only if one was present before death.
The most common underlying condition for those who died with COVID-19 was diabetes, followed by hypertension and cardiovascular disease, according to the state’s latest mortality update. Some of those who died had multiple comorbidities.
The week with the most reported deaths so far was Nov. 2 to Nov. 8, with 102 deaths, far outrstripping two weeks with 71 each (one in late April and early May, and other from Oct. 26 to Nov. 1).
The New Mexico Environment Department’s Rapid Response COVID-19 Watchlist had 244 establishments as of Tuesday. This includes workplaces with two or more rapid responses for positive COVID-19 tests in the workplace in the previous 14 days.
Of those, 23 had four or more cases in the previous 14 days, which required a two-week closure, 10 of which were added on Wednesday.
DOH has now found 70,451 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and reported 1,290 deaths related to the disease.
Testing details
DOH reported that they have processed 1,409,823 COVID-19 tests as of Wednesday, 11,484 more than reported on Tuesday.
The 2,897 new cases represent 25.23 percent of the newly reported test results.
DOH broke down the total cases by county.
- 993 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 5 new cases in Catron County
- 191 new cases in Chaves County
- 45 new cases in Cibola County
- 10 new cases in Colfax County
- 89 new cases in Curry County
- 2 new cases in De Baca County
- 438 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 46 new cases in Eddy County
- 19 new cases in Grant County
- 16 new cases in Guadalupe County
- 123 new cases in Lea County
- 15 new cases in Lincoln County
- 5 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 34 new cases in Luna County
- 74 new cases in McKinley County
- 3 new cases in Mora County
- 50 new cases in Otero County
- 5 new cases in Quay County
- 50 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 16 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 179 new cases in Sandoval County
- 45 new cases in San Juan County
- 10 new cases in San Miguel County
- 197 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 9 new cases in Sierra County
- 11 new cases in Socorro County
- 36 new cases in Taos County
- 3 new cases in Torrance County
- 138 new cases in Valencia County
- 36 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Guadalupe County Correctional Facility
- 4 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County
Additionally, DOH provided the total number of confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic by county, including those reported on Wednesday.
DOH said three previously reported cases were identified as duplicates (one in each of Bernalillo, Curry and Santa Fe counties) and that two previously reported cases in Rio Arriba County were identified as out-of-state residents. These have been corrected and removed from the totals.
One case that was previously reported as an inmate at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center was determined to be a resident of CIbola County. This also has been corrected.
- Bernalillo County: 18,425
- Catron County: 22
- Chaves County: 3,452
- Cibola County: 1,106
- Colfax County: 110
- Curry County: 2,516
- De Baca County: 27
- Doña Ana County: 10,789
- Eddy County: 2,297
- Grant County: 348
- Guadalupe County: 87
- Harding County: 4
- Hidalgo County: 148
- Lea County: 3,222
- Lincoln County: 557
- Los Alamos County: 98
- Luna County: 1,613
- McKinley County: 5,438
- Mora County: 25
- Otero County: 972
- Quay County: 161
- Rio Arriba County: 885
- Roosevelt County: 768
- Sandoval County: 3,338
- San Juan County: 4,561
- San Miguel County: 304
- Santa Fe County: 3,542
- Sierra County: 211
- Socorro County: 446
- Taos County: 537
- Torrance County: 191
- Union County: 58
- Valencia County: 1,855
DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:
- Cibola County Correctional Center: 351
- Otero County Prison Facility: 420
- Otero County Processing Center: 191
- Torrance County Detention Facility: 44
DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:
- Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 194
- Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 46
- Lea County Correctional Facility: 121
- Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 13
- Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 42
- Otero County Prison Facility: 473
- Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 77
- Roswell Correctional Center: 219
- Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 141
- Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 1
- Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 5
DOH has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following 109 long-term care facilities:
- Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces
- Advantage Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
- Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center
- Albuquerque Uptown Assisted Living
- The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque
- The Arbors of Del Rey in Las Cruces
- Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation
- The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Las Cruces
- Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque
- Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque
- Avamere at Rio Rancho
- Avamere at Roswell
- Aztec Healthcare in Aztec
- Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- BeeHive Homes Raton
- BeeHive Homes Deming
- BeeHive Homes Farmington
- BeeHive Homes of San Pedro in Albuquerque
- Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen
- Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield
- Blue Horizon Boutique Assisted Living & Memory Care in Las Cruces
- Brookdale Santa Fe
- Brookdale Tramway Ridge in Albuquerque
- Brookdale Valencia Albuquerque
- Buena Vista Senior Care in Albuquerque
- Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces
- Camino Retirement Homes in Albuquerque
- Carefree Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces
- Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces
- Casa de Palomas in Albuquerque
- Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell
- Casa de Paz in Rio Rancho
- Casa Real in Santa Fe
- Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington
- Clayton Nursing and Rehabilitation in Clayton
- Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis
- Cuesta Manor in Albuquerque
- Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs
- El Castillo in Santa Fe
- Elmcroft of Quintessence in Albuquerque
- Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
- Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara
- Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad
- Good Life Senior Living in Hobbs
- Good Samaritan Society – Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque
- Good Samaritan Society Betty Dare in Alamogordo
- Good Samaritan Society Grants
- Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces
- Good Samaritan Society Socorro
- Grace Adult Care Homes in Albuquerque
- Haciendas of Grace Village in Las Cruces
- Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales
- Hilldale House in Albuquerque
- Ladera Center in Albuquerque
- Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca
- Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad
- Landmark at Desert Gardens in Hobbs
- Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque
- La Vida Llena Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- The Legacy at Santa Fe
- Life Spire Assisted Living Rio Rancho
- Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup
- Lotus Care Homes Galaxia in Albuquerque
- Life Care Center in Farmington
- Lovington Healthcare in Lovington
- Kingston Residence of Santa Fe
- Mariah House in Albuquerque
- Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero
- Mi Casa Bonita in Santa Fe
- Mimbres Nursing Home in Deming
- Mission Arch Center in Roswell
- The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho
- The New Beginnings Senior Living in Albuquerque
- New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences
- North Ridge Care Center in Albuquerque
- Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque
- Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe
- Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque
- Princeton Place in Albuquerque
- Ravenna Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup
- Retirement Ranches in Clovis
- Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho
- The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque
- Rio Rancho Center
- Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque
- Sandia Senior Suites in Albuquerque
- Sandia View West in Rio Rancho
- Sierra Healthcare Center in Truth or Consequences
- Silver City Care Center in Silver City
- Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation in Los Alamos
- South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque
- Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque
- St. Anthony Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis
- Stardust Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- The Suites at Rio Vista in Rio Rancho
- Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell
- Taos Living Center
- Tercer Cielo Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- The Village at Alameda in Albuquerque
- Village Retirement Community in Roswell
- The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque
- Welbrook Senior Living Farmington
- Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces
- Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis
- White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs
