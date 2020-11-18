New Mexico’s COVID-19 cases continue to skyrocket: 2,897 new cases, 26 deaths

New Mexico’s COVID-19 case numbers continued their rapid rise, hitting another new single-day record as of Monday, when the state reported nearly 2,900 new cases of the disease, along with 26 new deaths.

New Mexico health officials now have identified over 70,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The 2,897 new cases reported by the state Department of Health included 993 from Bernalillo County, far more than reported in a single day in the county and more than reported statewide in a single day until late October. Six other counties had over 100 newly reported cases: Doña Ana County (438), Santa Fe County (197), Chaves County (191), Sandoval County (179), Valencia County (138) and Lea County (123).

On Wednesday, 30 of the state’s 33 counties reported at least one new case of the respiratory disease.

DOH also reported 40 additional cases among inmates held by the state Department of Corrections.

The number of those hospitalized for COVID-19 also increased again, to 776, 22 more than reported on Tuesday. This could include those from out of state who are hospitalized in New Mexico with COVID-19, but would not include New Mexicans who are hospitalized in other locations.

DOH updated its methodology for COVID-19 hospitalizations and, beginning on Monday, began to use data directly from hospitals instead of information from contact tracing. DOH said contact tracing has become more difficult and less reliable as the number of cases has surged, which caused the number of reported hospitalizations to be lower than reality.

Nearly all of those hospitalized are New Mexico residents, according to the latest hospitalization update from DOH.

The department also provided some information on each of the newly reported deaths.

A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized.

A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second male in his 80s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 50s from Chaves County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 40s from Cibola County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Cibola County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Colfax County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 50s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second female in her 50s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second female in her 60s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 90s from Doña Ana County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces.

A male in his 90s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized.

A female in her 80s from Guadalupe County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Luna County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Luna County who was hospitalized.

A male in his 60s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from Quay County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Roosevelt County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Taos County who was hospitalized.

A female in her 70s from Taos County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a patient at the Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque.

A male New Mexico Corrections Department inmate in his 80s at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County who was hospitalized.

A male New Mexico Corrections Department inmate in his 40s at the Roswell Correctional Center who was hospitalized.

DOH does not disclose which underlying condition any of the deceased had, only if one was present before death.

The most common underlying condition for those who died with COVID-19 was diabetes, followed by hypertension and cardiovascular disease, according to the state’s latest mortality update. Some of those who died had multiple comorbidities.

The week with the most reported deaths so far was Nov. 2 to Nov. 8, with 102 deaths, far outrstripping two weeks with 71 each (one in late April and early May, and other from Oct. 26 to Nov. 1).

The New Mexico Environment Department’s Rapid Response COVID-19 Watchlist had 244 establishments as of Tuesday. This includes workplaces with two or more rapid responses for positive COVID-19 tests in the workplace in the previous 14 days.

Of those, 23 had four or more cases in the previous 14 days, which required a two-week closure, 10 of which were added on Wednesday.

DOH has now found 70,451 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and reported 1,290 deaths related to the disease.

Testing details

DOH reported that they have processed 1,409,823 COVID-19 tests as of Wednesday, 11,484 more than reported on Tuesday.

The 2,897 new cases represent 25.23 percent of the newly reported test results.

DOH broke down the total cases by county.

993 new cases in Bernalillo County

5 new cases in Catron County

191 new cases in Chaves County

45 new cases in Cibola County

10 new cases in Colfax County

89 new cases in Curry County

2 new cases in De Baca County

438 new cases in Doña Ana County

46 new cases in Eddy County

19 new cases in Grant County

16 new cases in Guadalupe County

123 new cases in Lea County

15 new cases in Lincoln County

5 new cases in Los Alamos County

34 new cases in Luna County

74 new cases in McKinley County

3 new cases in Mora County

50 new cases in Otero County

5 new cases in Quay County

50 new cases in Rio Arriba County

16 new cases in Roosevelt County

179 new cases in Sandoval County

45 new cases in San Juan County

10 new cases in San Miguel County

197 new cases in Santa Fe County

9 new cases in Sierra County

11 new cases in Socorro County

36 new cases in Taos County

3 new cases in Torrance County

138 new cases in Valencia County

36 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Guadalupe County Correctional Facility

4 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County

Additionally, DOH provided the total number of confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic by county, including those reported on Wednesday.

DOH said three previously reported cases were identified as duplicates (one in each of Bernalillo, Curry and Santa Fe counties) and that two previously reported cases in Rio Arriba County were identified as out-of-state residents. These have been corrected and removed from the totals.

One case that was previously reported as an inmate at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center was determined to be a resident of CIbola County. This also has been corrected.

Bernalillo County: 18,425

Catron County: 22

Chaves County: 3,452

Cibola County: 1,106

Colfax County: 110

Curry County: 2,516

De Baca County: 27

Doña Ana County: 10,789

Eddy County: 2,297

Grant County: 348

Guadalupe County: 87

Harding County: 4

Hidalgo County: 148

Lea County: 3,222

Lincoln County: 557

Los Alamos County: 98

Luna County: 1,613

McKinley County: 5,438

Mora County: 25

Otero County: 972

Quay County: 161

Rio Arriba County: 885

Roosevelt County: 768

Sandoval County: 3,338

San Juan County: 4,561

San Miguel County: 304

Santa Fe County: 3,542

Sierra County: 211

Socorro County: 446

Taos County: 537

Torrance County: 191

Union County: 58

Valencia County: 1,855

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 351

Otero County Prison Facility: 420

Otero County Processing Center: 191

Torrance County Detention Facility: 44

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 194

Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 46

Lea County Correctional Facility: 121

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 13

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 42

Otero County Prison Facility: 473

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 77

Roswell Correctional Center: 219

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 141

Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 1

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 5

DOH has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following 109 long-term care facilities:

Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces

Advantage Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center

Albuquerque Uptown Assisted Living

The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque

The Arbors of Del Rey in Las Cruces

Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation

The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Las Cruces

Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque

Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque

Avamere at Rio Rancho

Avamere at Roswell

Aztec Healthcare in Aztec

Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes Raton

BeeHive Homes Deming

BeeHive Homes Farmington

BeeHive Homes of San Pedro in Albuquerque

Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen

Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield

Blue Horizon Boutique Assisted Living & Memory Care in Las Cruces

Brookdale Santa Fe

Brookdale Tramway Ridge in Albuquerque

Brookdale Valencia Albuquerque

Buena Vista Senior Care in Albuquerque

Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces

Camino Retirement Homes in Albuquerque

Carefree Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces

Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces

Casa de Palomas in Albuquerque

Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell

Casa de Paz in Rio Rancho

Casa Real in Santa Fe

Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington

Clayton Nursing and Rehabilitation in Clayton

Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

Cuesta Manor in Albuquerque

Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs

El Castillo in Santa Fe

Elmcroft of Quintessence in Albuquerque

Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara

Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad

Good Life Senior Living in Hobbs

Good Samaritan Society – Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque

Good Samaritan Society Betty Dare in Alamogordo

Good Samaritan Society Grants

Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces

Good Samaritan Society Socorro

Grace Adult Care Homes in Albuquerque

Haciendas of Grace Village in Las Cruces

Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales

Hilldale House in Albuquerque

Ladera Center in Albuquerque

Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca

Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

Landmark at Desert Gardens in Hobbs

Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque

La Vida Llena Assisted Living in Albuquerque

The Legacy at Santa Fe

Life Spire Assisted Living Rio Rancho

Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup

Lotus Care Homes Galaxia in Albuquerque

Life Care Center in Farmington

Lovington Healthcare in Lovington

Kingston Residence of Santa Fe

Mariah House in Albuquerque

Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero

Mi Casa Bonita in Santa Fe

Mimbres Nursing Home in Deming

Mission Arch Center in Roswell

The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho

The New Beginnings Senior Living in Albuquerque

New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences

North Ridge Care Center in Albuquerque

Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque

Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe

Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque

Princeton Place in Albuquerque

Ravenna Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup

Retirement Ranches in Clovis

Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho

The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque

Rio Rancho Center

Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque

Sandia Senior Suites in Albuquerque

Sandia View West in Rio Rancho

Sierra Healthcare Center in Truth or Consequences

Silver City Care Center in Silver City

Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation in Los Alamos

South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque

Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque

St. Anthony Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

Stardust Assisted Living in Albuquerque

The Suites at Rio Vista in Rio Rancho

Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell

Taos Living Center

Tercer Cielo Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

The Village at Alameda in Albuquerque

Village Retirement Community in Roswell

The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque

Welbrook Senior Living Farmington

Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces

Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis

White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs

Correction: The story originally misstated that the total numbers were by party, when it should have said by county.