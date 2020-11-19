State reports more than 3,600 new COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths

New Mexico Department of Health officials announced 3,674 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, blowing past the record-setting 2,897 cases that were reported just Wednesday.
Several counties reported new records in single-day increases in cases of the disease. Over a thousand new cases were identified in Bernalillo County alone, and 502 new cases were reported in Doña Ana County. Three other counties had more than 200 new cases: Sandoval County (270), Santa Fe County (266) and McKinley County (209). Four other counties reported more than 100 new cases: Lea County (156), San Juan County (146), Valencia County (136) and Chaves County (110).
Seventy new cases were identified among inmates held by the New Mexico Corrections Department, and eight new cases were identified among inmates held by the federal government at Cibola County Correctional Center.
DOH also reported 12 new deaths related to COVID-19. A total of 1,302 individuals have died with COVID-19 since March. DOH provided a few details about each of the new deaths:
- A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Princeton Place in Albuquerque facility.
- A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 90s from Doña Ana County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces facility.
- A second female in her 90s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized.
- A female in her 60s from Eddy County who was hospitalized.
- A female in her 80s from Eddy County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 50s from Eddy County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 30s from Lea County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 50s from Sandoval County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 50s from Sandoval County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 90s from San Juan County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Aztec Healthcare in Aztec facility.
- A female in her 90s from Valencia County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen facility.
DOH does not disclose which underlying condition any of the deceased had, only if one was present before death.
The most common underlying condition for those who died with COVID-19 was diabetes, followed by hypertension and cardiovascular disease, according to the state’s latest mortality update. Some of those who died had multiple comorbidities.
As of Thursday, there are 774 individuals hospitalized for COVID-19 in New Mexico, two fewer than reported Tuesday. Nearly all of those hospitalized are New Mexico residents, according to the latest hospitalization update from DOH.
DOH has designated 27,659 COVID-19 cases recovered.
The New Mexico Environment Department’s Rapid Response COVID-19 Watchlist had 264 establishments as of Thursday, an increase of 20 establishments since Wednesday. This includes both workplaces and K-12 public schools with two or more rapid responses for positive COVID-19 tests in the workplace in the previous 14 days. The state Public Education Department conducts rapid responses when a student or students test positive.
Testing details
The state coronavirus information page showed 1,420,797 tests have been processed as of Thursday, an increase of 10,964 tests since Wednesday.
The newly reported cases by county are:
- 1,122 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 3 new cases in Catron County
- 110 new cases in Chaves County
- 84 new cases in Cibola County
- 9 new cases in Colfax County
- 85 new cases in Curry County
- 502 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 67 new cases in Eddy County
- 18 new cases in Grant County
- 4 new cases in Guadalupe County
- 6 new cases in Hidalgo County
- 156 new cases in Lea County
- 28 new cases in Lincoln County
- 6 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 54 new cases in Luna County
- 209 new cases in McKinley County
- 4 new cases in Mora County
- 65 new cases in Otero County
- 8 new cases in Quay County
- 82 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 25 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 270 new cases in Sandoval County
- 146 new cases in San Juan County
- 24 new cases in San Miguel County
- 266 new case in Santa Fe County
- 9 new cases in Sierra County
- 26 new cases in Socorro County
- 52 new cases in Taos County
- 5 new cases in Torrance County
- 21 new cases in Union County
- 131 new cases in Valencia County
- 8 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center
- 59 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility
- 11 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County
DOH also provided the total number of confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic by county, including those reported on Thursday.
Seven previously reported cases were identified as duplicates (three in Bernalillo County, two in Doña Ana County and two in Sandoval County). Three more previously reported cases were not lab confirmed (two in Bernalillo County and one in Los Alamos County). One case that was previously reported among inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center was determined to be a resident of Cibola County. These have all been corrected.
- Bernalillo County: 19,541
- Catron County: 25
- Chaves County: 3,563
- Cibola County: 1,190
- Colfax County: 119
- Curry County: 2,601
- De Baca County: 27
- Doña Ana County: 11,289
- Eddy County: 2,364
- Grant County: 366
- Guadalupe County: 91
- Harding County: 4
- Hidalgo County: 154
- Lea County: 3,378
- Lincoln County: 585
- Los Alamos County: 103
- Luna County: 1,667
- McKinley County: 5,647
- Mora County: 29
- Otero County: 1,037
- Quay County: 169
- Rio Arriba County: 967
- Roosevelt County: 793
- Sandoval County: 3,606
- San Juan County: 4,707
- San Miguel County: 328
- Santa Fe County: 3,808
- Sierra County: 220
- Socorro County: 472
- Taos County: 589
- Torrance County: 196
- Union County: 79
- Valencia County: 1,986
DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:
- Cibola County Correctional Center: 359
- Otero County Prison Facility: 420
- Otero County Processing Center: 191
- Torrance County Detention Facility: 44
DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:
- Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 194
- Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 46
- Lea County Correctional Facility: 121
- Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 72
- Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 42
- Otero County Prison Facility: 473
- Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 88
- Roswell Correctional Center: 219
- Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 141
- Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 1
- Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 5
DOH has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following 113 long-term care facilities:
- Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces
- Advantage Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
- Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center
- Albuquerque Uptown Assisted Living
- The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque
- The Arbors of Del Rey in Las Cruces
- Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation
- The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Las Cruces
- Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque
- Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque
- Avamere at Rio Rancho
- Avamere at Roswell
- Aztec Healthcare in Aztec
- Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- BeeHive Homes Raton
- BeeHive Homes Deming
- BeeHive Homes Farmington
- BeeHive Homes of San Pedro in Albuquerque
- Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen
- Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield
- Blue Horizon Boutique Assisted Living & Memory Care in Las Cruces
- Brookdale Santa Fe
- Brookdale Tramway Ridge in Albuquerque
- Brookdale Valencia Albuquerque
- Buena Vista Senior Care in Albuquerque
- Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces
- Camino Retirement Homes in Albuquerque
- Carefree Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces
- Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces
- Casa de Palomas in Albuquerque
- Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell
- Casa de Paz in Rio Rancho
- Casa Real in Santa Fe
- Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington
- Clayton Nursing and Rehabilitation in Clayton
- Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis
- Cuesta Manor in Albuquerque
- Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs
- El Castillo in Santa Fe
- Elmcroft of Quintessence in Albuquerque
- Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
- Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara
- Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad
- Good Life Senior Living in Hobbs
- Good Life Memory Care Los Lunas
- Good Samaritan Society – Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque
- Good Samaritan Society Betty Dare in Alamogordo
- Good Samaritan Society Grants
- Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces
- Good Samaritan Society Socorro
- Grace Adult Care Homes in Albuquerque
- Haciendas of Grace Village in Las Cruces
- Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales
- Hilldale House in Albuquerque
- Ladera Center in Albuquerque
- Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca
- Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad
- Landmark at Desert Gardens in Hobbs
- Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque
- La Vida Llena Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- The Legacy at Santa Fe
- Life Spire Assisted Living Rio Rancho
- Life Spire Assisted Living Albuquerque
- Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup
- Lotus Care Homes Galaxia in Albuquerque
- Life Care Center in Farmington
- Lovington Healthcare in Lovington
- Kingston Residence of Santa Fe
- Mariah House in Albuquerque
- Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero
- Mi Casa Bonita in Santa Fe
- Mimbres Nursing Home in Deming
- Mission Arch Center in Roswell
- The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho
- The New Beginnings Senior Living in Albuquerque
- New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences
- North Ridge Care Center in Albuquerque
- Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque
- Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe
- Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque
- Princeton Place in Albuquerque
- Ravenna Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup
- Retirement Ranches in Clovis
- Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho
- The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque
- Rio Rancho Center
- Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque
- Sandia Senior Suites in Albuquerque
- Sandia View West in Rio Rancho
- Sierra Healthcare Center in Truth or Consequences
- Silver City Care Center in Silver City
- Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation in Los Alamos
- South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque
- Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque
- St. Anthony Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis
- Stardust Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- The Suites at Rio Vista in Rio Rancho
- Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell
- Sunset Vista Adult Residential in Silver City
- Taos Living Center
- Tercer Cielo Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- The Village at Alameda in Albuquerque
- Village Retirement Community in Roswell
- The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque
- Welbrook Senior Living Farmington
- Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces
- Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis
- White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs
- Willow Manor in Deming