State reports more than 3,600 new COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths

New Mexico Department of Health officials announced 3,674 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, blowing past the record-setting 2,897 cases that were reported just Wednesday.

Several counties reported new records in single-day increases in cases of the disease. Over a thousand new cases were identified in Bernalillo County alone, and 502 new cases were reported in Doña Ana County. Three other counties had more than 200 new cases: Sandoval County (270), Santa Fe County (266) and McKinley County (209). Four other counties reported more than 100 new cases: Lea County (156), San Juan County (146), Valencia County (136) and Chaves County (110).

Seventy new cases were identified among inmates held by the New Mexico Corrections Department, and eight new cases were identified among inmates held by the federal government at Cibola County Correctional Center.

DOH also reported 12 new deaths related to COVID-19. A total of 1,302 individuals have died with COVID-19 since March. DOH provided a few details about each of the new deaths:

A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Princeton Place in Albuquerque facility.

A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 90s from Doña Ana County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces facility.

A second female in her 90s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized.

A female in her 60s from Eddy County who was hospitalized.

A female in her 80s from Eddy County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s from Eddy County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 30s from Lea County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 50s from Sandoval County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s from Sandoval County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 90s from San Juan County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Aztec Healthcare in Aztec facility.

A female in her 90s from Valencia County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen facility.

DOH does not disclose which underlying condition any of the deceased had, only if one was present before death.

The most common underlying condition for those who died with COVID-19 was diabetes, followed by hypertension and cardiovascular disease, according to the state’s latest mortality update. Some of those who died had multiple comorbidities.

As of Thursday, there are 774 individuals hospitalized for COVID-19 in New Mexico, two fewer than reported Tuesday. Nearly all of those hospitalized are New Mexico residents, according to the latest hospitalization update from DOH.

DOH has designated 27,659 COVID-19 cases recovered.

The New Mexico Environment Department’s Rapid Response COVID-19 Watchlist had 264 establishments as of Thursday, an increase of 20 establishments since Wednesday. This includes both workplaces and K-12 public schools with two or more rapid responses for positive COVID-19 tests in the workplace in the previous 14 days. The state Public Education Department conducts rapid responses when a student or students test positive.

Testing details

The state coronavirus information page showed 1,420,797 tests have been processed as of Thursday, an increase of 10,964 tests since Wednesday.

The newly reported cases by county are:

1,122 new cases in Bernalillo County

3 new cases in Catron County

110 new cases in Chaves County

84 new cases in Cibola County

9 new cases in Colfax County

85 new cases in Curry County

502 new cases in Doña Ana County

67 new cases in Eddy County

18 new cases in Grant County

4 new cases in Guadalupe County

6 new cases in Hidalgo County

156 new cases in Lea County

28 new cases in Lincoln County

6 new cases in Los Alamos County

54 new cases in Luna County

209 new cases in McKinley County

4 new cases in Mora County

65 new cases in Otero County

8 new cases in Quay County

82 new cases in Rio Arriba County

25 new cases in Roosevelt County

270 new cases in Sandoval County

146 new cases in San Juan County

24 new cases in San Miguel County

266 new case in Santa Fe County

9 new cases in Sierra County

26 new cases in Socorro County

52 new cases in Taos County

5 new cases in Torrance County

21 new cases in Union County

131 new cases in Valencia County

8 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center

59 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility

11 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County

DOH also provided the total number of confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic by county, including those reported on Thursday.

Seven previously reported cases were identified as duplicates (three in Bernalillo County, two in Doña Ana County and two in Sandoval County). Three more previously reported cases were not lab confirmed (two in Bernalillo County and one in Los Alamos County). One case that was previously reported among inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center was determined to be a resident of Cibola County. These have all been corrected.

Bernalillo County: 19,541

Catron County: 25

Chaves County: 3,563

Cibola County: 1,190

Colfax County: 119

Curry County: 2,601

De Baca County: 27

Doña Ana County: 11,289

Eddy County: 2,364

Grant County: 366

Guadalupe County: 91

Harding County: 4

Hidalgo County: 154

Lea County: 3,378

Lincoln County: 585

Los Alamos County: 103

Luna County: 1,667

McKinley County: 5,647

Mora County: 29

Otero County: 1,037

Quay County: 169

Rio Arriba County: 967

Roosevelt County: 793

Sandoval County: 3,606

San Juan County: 4,707

San Miguel County: 328

Santa Fe County: 3,808

Sierra County: 220

Socorro County: 472

Taos County: 589

Torrance County: 196

Union County: 79

Valencia County: 1,986

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 359

Otero County Prison Facility: 420

Otero County Processing Center: 191

Torrance County Detention Facility: 44

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 194

Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 46

Lea County Correctional Facility: 121

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 72

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 42

Otero County Prison Facility: 473

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 88

Roswell Correctional Center: 219

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 141

Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 1

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 5

DOH has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following 113 long-term care facilities:

Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces

Advantage Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center

Albuquerque Uptown Assisted Living

The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque

The Arbors of Del Rey in Las Cruces

Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation

The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Las Cruces

Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque

Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque

Avamere at Rio Rancho

Avamere at Roswell

Aztec Healthcare in Aztec

Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes Raton

BeeHive Homes Deming

BeeHive Homes Farmington

BeeHive Homes of San Pedro in Albuquerque

Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen

Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield

Blue Horizon Boutique Assisted Living & Memory Care in Las Cruces

Brookdale Santa Fe

Brookdale Tramway Ridge in Albuquerque

Brookdale Valencia Albuquerque

Buena Vista Senior Care in Albuquerque

Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces

Camino Retirement Homes in Albuquerque

Carefree Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces

Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces

Casa de Palomas in Albuquerque

Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell

Casa de Paz in Rio Rancho

Casa Real in Santa Fe

Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington

Clayton Nursing and Rehabilitation in Clayton

Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

Cuesta Manor in Albuquerque

Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs

El Castillo in Santa Fe

Elmcroft of Quintessence in Albuquerque

Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara

Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad

Good Life Senior Living in Hobbs

Good Life Memory Care Los Lunas

Good Samaritan Society – Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque

Good Samaritan Society Betty Dare in Alamogordo

Good Samaritan Society Grants

Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces

Good Samaritan Society Socorro

Grace Adult Care Homes in Albuquerque

Haciendas of Grace Village in Las Cruces

Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales

Hilldale House in Albuquerque

Ladera Center in Albuquerque

Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca

Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

Landmark at Desert Gardens in Hobbs

Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque

La Vida Llena Assisted Living in Albuquerque

The Legacy at Santa Fe

Life Spire Assisted Living Rio Rancho

Life Spire Assisted Living Albuquerque

Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup

Lotus Care Homes Galaxia in Albuquerque

Life Care Center in Farmington

Lovington Healthcare in Lovington

Kingston Residence of Santa Fe

Mariah House in Albuquerque

Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero

Mi Casa Bonita in Santa Fe

Mimbres Nursing Home in Deming

Mission Arch Center in Roswell

The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho

The New Beginnings Senior Living in Albuquerque

New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences

North Ridge Care Center in Albuquerque

Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque

Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe

Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque

Princeton Place in Albuquerque

Ravenna Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup

Retirement Ranches in Clovis

Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho

The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque

Rio Rancho Center

Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque

Sandia Senior Suites in Albuquerque

Sandia View West in Rio Rancho

Sierra Healthcare Center in Truth or Consequences

Silver City Care Center in Silver City

Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation in Los Alamos

South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque

Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque

St. Anthony Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

Stardust Assisted Living in Albuquerque

The Suites at Rio Vista in Rio Rancho

Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell

Sunset Vista Adult Residential in Silver City

Taos Living Center

Tercer Cielo Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

The Village at Alameda in Albuquerque

Village Retirement Community in Roswell

The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque

Welbrook Senior Living Farmington

Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces

Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis

White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs

Willow Manor in Deming