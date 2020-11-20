Nearly 3,000 new COVID-19 cases, 23 additional deaths

The state Department of Health reported nearly 3,000 newly found cases of COVID-19 and 23 newly reported deaths related to the disease.

Of the new cases, over one-third, 1,005, were from Bernalillo County. Seven other counties had 100 or more cases: Doña Ana County (281), Sandoval County (191), Santa Fe County (170), Valencia County (169), Chaves County (164), McKinley County (131) and San Juan County (100).

DOH found at least one case in 32 of the state’s 33 counties.

Additionally, state health officials reported two new cases among those held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center and 19 cases among those held by the state Department of Corrections.

DOH reported that 808 individuals were hospitalized for COVID-19 as of Friday, an increase of 34 since Thursday

The department updated its methodology for COVID-19 hospitalizations and, beginning on Monday, began to use data directly from hospitals instead of information from contact tracing. DOH said contact tracing has become more difficult and less reliable as the number of cases has surged.

DOH also provided some information on each of the 23 additional deaths related to COVID-19 announced on Friday.

A female in her 50s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque.

A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second male in his 70s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque.

A male in his 70s from Chaves County who was hospitalized.

A female in her 60s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized.

A male in his 70s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second male in his 70s from McKinley County.

A female in her 70s from Otero County.

A female in her 100s from Rio Arriba County.

A female in her 40s from Sandoval County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second female in her 40s from Sandoval County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Sandoval County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Sandoval County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Sandoval County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Retreat Gardens facility in Rio Rancho.

A male in his 80s from Santa Fe County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Kingston Residence of Santa Fe facility.

A female in her 90s from Santa Fe County who was a resident of the Kingston Residence of Santa Fe facility.

A male in his 60s from Socorro County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s from Valencia County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Valencia County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

DOH does not disclose which underlying condition any of the deceased had, only if one was present before death.

The most common underlying condition for those who died with COVID-19 was diabetes, followed by hypertension and cardiovascular disease, according to the state’s latest mortality update. Some of those who died had multiple comorbidities.

The New Mexico Environment Department’s Rapid Response COVID-19 Watchlist had 257 establishments as of Friday. This includes both workplaces and K-12 public schools with two or more rapid responses for positive COVID-19 tests in the workplace in the previous 14 days.

DOH has now found 77,098 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and reported 1,325 deaths related to the disease.

Of the confirmed cases, 28,139 are designated as recovered by the department.

Gating criteria

As cases have increased, many the state has moved further away from meeting many of its gating criteria.

The rate of spread—or the number of people that someone with COVID-19 will, on average, spread the disease to—was 1.35 as of Nov. 18, the highest number since late March. The state hopes to keep this at or below 1.05.

The number of daily cases on a seven-day average, by date of specimen collection, was 1,317 as of Nov. 13. This number lags because some labs take longer to process and report results to the state. The peak so far on this was 1,497 daily cases on Nov. 9. The state’s goal is to keep this at or below 168.

The positivity rate is also at an all-time high, reaching 15.9 percent on a seven-day rolling average as of Nov. 19. This is the total number of positive cases per total tests, and the state hopes to keep this at or below 5 percent.

The number of COVID-19 tests per day, on a seven-day rolling average, was 12,191 as of Nov. 19. The peak on this so far was 13,216 tests as of Nov. 17. The state hopes to keep this at or above 5,000—but the high positivity rate means the state would likely need far more tests than are currently processed to fully track COVID-19 in the state.

Testing details

The state coronavirus information page said the state has processed 1,433,609 tests as of Friday, 12,812 more than reported on Thursday. The 2,993 tests represented 23.36 percent of the total tests reported.

DOH also reported the total number of newly reported cases by county.

1,005 new cases in Bernalillo County

4 new cases in Catron County

164 new cases in Chaves County

72 new cases in Cibola County

8 new cases in Colfax County

104 new cases in Curry County

2 new cases in De Baca County

281 new cases in Doña Ana County

72 new cases in Eddy County

31 new cases in Grant County

2 new cases in Guadalupe County

3 new cases in Hidalgo County

73 new cases in Lea County

21 new cases in Lincoln County

3 new cases in Los Alamos County

27 new cases in Luna County

131 new cases in McKinley County

2 new cases in Mora County

109 new cases in Otero County

9 new cases in Quay County

61 new cases in Rio Arriba County

50 new cases in Roosevelt County

191 new cases in Sandoval County

100 new cases in San Juan County

12 new cases in San Miguel County

170 new cases in Santa Fe County

7 new cases in Sierra County

22 new cases in Socorro County

47 new cases in Taos County

9 new cases in Torrance County

11 new cases in Union County

169 new cases in Valencia County

2 new cases among individuals being held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

5 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Guadalupe County Correctional Facility

7 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County

4 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County

2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Roswell Correctional Center

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County

DOH also reported the total number of cases by county, including those announced on Friday.

Five cases previously reported by DOH were identified as duplicates (four in Bernalillo County and one in Chaves County), five previously reported cases were not lab confirmed (three in Bernalillo County and two in Doña Ana County) and one previously reported case (from Doña Ana County) was identified as an out-of-state resident. These have been corrected and removed from the totals.

Additionally, one case previously reported as a resident of Cibola County was determined to be an inmate held by the state Department of Corrections at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center. This has also been corrected.

Bernalillo County: 20,539

Catron County: 29

Chaves County: 3,726

Cibola County: 1,261

Colfax County: 127

Curry County: 2,705

De Baca County: 30

Doña Ana County: 11,567

Eddy County: 2,436

Grant County: 397

Guadalupe County: 93

Harding County: 4

Hidalgo County: 157

Lea County: 3,451

Lincoln County: 606

Los Alamos County: 106

Luna County: 1,694

McKinley County: 5,778

Mora County: 31

Otero County: 1,146

Quay County: 178

Rio Arriba County: 1,028

Roosevelt County: 843

Sandoval County: 3,797

San Juan County: 4,807

San Miguel County: 340

Santa Fe County: 3,977

Sierra County: 227

Socorro County: 494

Taos County: 636

Torrance County: 205

Union County: 90

Valencia County: 2,155

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 359

Otero County Prison Facility: 420

Otero County Processing Center: 193

Torrance County Detention Facility: 44

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 194

Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 51

Lea County Correctional Facility: 121

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 79

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 43

Otero County Prison Facility: 473

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 92

Roswell Correctional Center: 221

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 142

Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 1

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 5

DOH has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following 119 long-term care facilities:

Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces

Advantage Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center

Albuquerque Uptown Assisted Living

The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque

The Arbors of Del Rey in Las Cruces

Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation

The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Las Cruces

Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque

Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque

Avamere at Rio Rancho

Avamere at Roswell

Aztec Healthcare in Aztec

Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes Raton

BeeHive Homes Deming

BeeHive Homes Farmington

BeeHive Homes of San Pedro in Albuquerque

Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen

Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield

Blue Horizon Boutique Assisted Living & Memory Care in Las Cruces

Brookdale Santa Fe

Brookdale Tramway Ridge in Albuquerque

Brookdale Valencia Albuquerque

Buena Vista Senior Care in Albuquerque

Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces

Camino Retirement Homes in Albuquerque

Carefree Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces

Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces

Casa de Palomas in Albuquerque

Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell

Casa de Paz in Rio Rancho

Casa Real in Santa Fe

Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington

Clayton Nursing and Rehabilitation in Clayton

Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

Cuesta Manor in Albuquerque

Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs

El Castillo in Santa Fe

Elmcroft of Quintessence in Albuquerque

Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara

Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad

Good Life Senior Living in Hobbs

Good Life Memory Care Los Lunas

Good Samaritan Society – Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque

Good Samaritan Society Betty Dare in Alamogordo

Good Samaritan Society Grants

Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces

Good Samaritan Society Socorro

Grace Adult Care Homes in Albuquerque

Haciendas of Grace Village in Las Cruces

Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales

Hilldale House in Albuquerque

Ladera Center in Albuquerque

Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca

Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

Landmark at Desert Gardens in Hobbs

Landsun Unit of Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque

La Vida Llena Assisted Living in Albuquerque

The Legacy at Santa Fe

Life Spire Assisted Living Rio Rancho

Life Spire Assisted Living Albuquerque

Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup

Lotus Care Homes Galaxia in Albuquerque

Life Care Center in Farmington

Lovington Healthcare in Lovington

Kingston Residence of Santa Fe

Mariah House in Albuquerque

Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero

Mi Casa Bonita in Santa Fe

Mimbres Nursing Home in Deming

Mission Arch Center in Roswell

MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Albuquerque

MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Rio Rancho

The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho

The New Beginnings Senior Living in Albuquerque

New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences

North Ridge Care Center in Albuquerque

Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque

Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe

Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque

Princeton Place in Albuquerque

Ravenna Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup

Retirement Ranches in Clovis

Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho

The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque

Rio Rancho Center

Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque

Sandia Senior Suites in Albuquerque

Sandia View West in Rio Rancho

Sierra Healthcare Center in Truth or Consequences

Sierra Vista Retirement Community in Santa Fe

Silver City Care Center in Silver City

Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation in Los Alamos

South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque

Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque

St. Anthony Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

Stardust Assisted Living in Albuquerque

The Suites at Rio Vista in Rio Rancho

Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell

Sunset Vista Adult Residential in Silver City

Taos Living Center

Tender Heart Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Tercer Cielo Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

The Village at Alameda in Albuquerque

The Village at Northrise in Las Cruces

Village Retirement Community in Roswell

The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque

Welbrook Senior Living Farmington

Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces

Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis

White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs

Willow Manor in Deming