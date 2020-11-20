Nearly 3,000 new COVID-19 cases, 23 additional deaths

The state Department of Health reported nearly 3,000 newly found cases of COVID-19 and 23 newly reported deaths related to the disease.
Of the new cases, over one-third, 1,005, were from Bernalillo County. Seven other counties had 100 or more cases: Doña Ana County (281), Sandoval County (191), Santa Fe County (170), Valencia County (169), Chaves County (164), McKinley County (131) and San Juan County (100).
DOH found at least one case in 32 of the state’s 33 counties.
Additionally, state health officials reported two new cases among those held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center and 19 cases among those held by the state Department of Corrections.
DOH reported that 808 individuals were hospitalized for COVID-19 as of Friday, an increase of 34 since Thursday
The department updated its methodology for COVID-19 hospitalizations and, beginning on Monday, began to use data directly from hospitals instead of information from contact tracing. DOH said contact tracing has become more difficult and less reliable as the number of cases has surged.
DOH also provided some information on each of the 23 additional deaths related to COVID-19 announced on Friday.
- A female in her 50s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 70s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 70s from Chaves County who was hospitalized.
- A female in her 60s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized.
- A male in his 70s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 70s from McKinley County.
- A female in her 70s from Otero County.
- A female in her 100s from Rio Arriba County.
- A female in her 40s from Sandoval County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second female in her 40s from Sandoval County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Sandoval County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Sandoval County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Sandoval County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Retreat Gardens facility in Rio Rancho.
- A male in his 80s from Santa Fe County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Kingston Residence of Santa Fe facility.
- A female in her 90s from Santa Fe County who was a resident of the Kingston Residence of Santa Fe facility.
- A male in his 60s from Socorro County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 50s from Valencia County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Valencia County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
DOH does not disclose which underlying condition any of the deceased had, only if one was present before death.
The most common underlying condition for those who died with COVID-19 was diabetes, followed by hypertension and cardiovascular disease, according to the state’s latest mortality update. Some of those who died had multiple comorbidities.
The New Mexico Environment Department’s Rapid Response COVID-19 Watchlist had 257 establishments as of Friday. This includes both workplaces and K-12 public schools with two or more rapid responses for positive COVID-19 tests in the workplace in the previous 14 days.
DOH has now found 77,098 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and reported 1,325 deaths related to the disease.
Of the confirmed cases, 28,139 are designated as recovered by the department.
Gating criteria
As cases have increased, many the state has moved further away from meeting many of its gating criteria.
The rate of spread—or the number of people that someone with COVID-19 will, on average, spread the disease to—was 1.35 as of Nov. 18, the highest number since late March. The state hopes to keep this at or below 1.05.
The number of daily cases on a seven-day average, by date of specimen collection, was 1,317 as of Nov. 13. This number lags because some labs take longer to process and report results to the state. The peak so far on this was 1,497 daily cases on Nov. 9. The state’s goal is to keep this at or below 168.
The positivity rate is also at an all-time high, reaching 15.9 percent on a seven-day rolling average as of Nov. 19. This is the total number of positive cases per total tests, and the state hopes to keep this at or below 5 percent.
The number of COVID-19 tests per day, on a seven-day rolling average, was 12,191 as of Nov. 19. The peak on this so far was 13,216 tests as of Nov. 17. The state hopes to keep this at or above 5,000—but the high positivity rate means the state would likely need far more tests than are currently processed to fully track COVID-19 in the state.
Testing details
The state coronavirus information page said the state has processed 1,433,609 tests as of Friday, 12,812 more than reported on Thursday. The 2,993 tests represented 23.36 percent of the total tests reported.
DOH also reported the total number of newly reported cases by county.
- 1,005 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 4 new cases in Catron County
- 164 new cases in Chaves County
- 72 new cases in Cibola County
- 8 new cases in Colfax County
- 104 new cases in Curry County
- 2 new cases in De Baca County
- 281 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 72 new cases in Eddy County
- 31 new cases in Grant County
- 2 new cases in Guadalupe County
- 3 new cases in Hidalgo County
- 73 new cases in Lea County
- 21 new cases in Lincoln County
- 3 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 27 new cases in Luna County
- 131 new cases in McKinley County
- 2 new cases in Mora County
- 109 new cases in Otero County
- 9 new cases in Quay County
- 61 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 50 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 191 new cases in Sandoval County
- 100 new cases in San Juan County
- 12 new cases in San Miguel County
- 170 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 7 new cases in Sierra County
- 22 new cases in Socorro County
- 47 new cases in Taos County
- 9 new cases in Torrance County
- 11 new cases in Union County
- 169 new cases in Valencia County
- 2 new cases among individuals being held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center
- 5 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Guadalupe County Correctional Facility
- 7 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County
- 4 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County
- 2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Roswell Correctional Center
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County
DOH also reported the total number of cases by county, including those announced on Friday.
Five cases previously reported by DOH were identified as duplicates (four in Bernalillo County and one in Chaves County), five previously reported cases were not lab confirmed (three in Bernalillo County and two in Doña Ana County) and one previously reported case (from Doña Ana County) was identified as an out-of-state resident. These have been corrected and removed from the totals.
Additionally, one case previously reported as a resident of Cibola County was determined to be an inmate held by the state Department of Corrections at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center. This has also been corrected.
- Bernalillo County: 20,539
- Catron County: 29
- Chaves County: 3,726
- Cibola County: 1,261
- Colfax County: 127
- Curry County: 2,705
- De Baca County: 30
- Doña Ana County: 11,567
- Eddy County: 2,436
- Grant County: 397
- Guadalupe County: 93
- Harding County: 4
- Hidalgo County: 157
- Lea County: 3,451
- Lincoln County: 606
- Los Alamos County: 106
- Luna County: 1,694
- McKinley County: 5,778
- Mora County: 31
- Otero County: 1,146
- Quay County: 178
- Rio Arriba County: 1,028
- Roosevelt County: 843
- Sandoval County: 3,797
- San Juan County: 4,807
- San Miguel County: 340
- Santa Fe County: 3,977
- Sierra County: 227
- Socorro County: 494
- Taos County: 636
- Torrance County: 205
- Union County: 90
- Valencia County: 2,155
DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:
- Cibola County Correctional Center: 359
- Otero County Prison Facility: 420
- Otero County Processing Center: 193
- Torrance County Detention Facility: 44
DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:
- Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 194
- Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 51
- Lea County Correctional Facility: 121
- Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 79
- Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 43
- Otero County Prison Facility: 473
- Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 92
- Roswell Correctional Center: 221
- Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 142
- Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 1
- Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 5
DOH has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following 119 long-term care facilities:
- Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces
- Advantage Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
- Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center
- Albuquerque Uptown Assisted Living
- The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque
- The Arbors of Del Rey in Las Cruces
- Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation
- The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Las Cruces
- Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque
- Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque
- Avamere at Rio Rancho
- Avamere at Roswell
- Aztec Healthcare in Aztec
- Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- BeeHive Homes Raton
- BeeHive Homes Deming
- BeeHive Homes Farmington
- BeeHive Homes of San Pedro in Albuquerque
- Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen
- Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield
- Blue Horizon Boutique Assisted Living & Memory Care in Las Cruces
- Brookdale Santa Fe
- Brookdale Tramway Ridge in Albuquerque
- Brookdale Valencia Albuquerque
- Buena Vista Senior Care in Albuquerque
- Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces
- Camino Retirement Homes in Albuquerque
- Carefree Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces
- Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces
- Casa de Palomas in Albuquerque
- Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell
- Casa de Paz in Rio Rancho
- Casa Real in Santa Fe
- Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington
- Clayton Nursing and Rehabilitation in Clayton
- Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis
- Cuesta Manor in Albuquerque
- Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs
- El Castillo in Santa Fe
- Elmcroft of Quintessence in Albuquerque
- Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
- Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara
- Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad
- Good Life Senior Living in Hobbs
- Good Life Memory Care Los Lunas
- Good Samaritan Society – Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque
- Good Samaritan Society Betty Dare in Alamogordo
- Good Samaritan Society Grants
- Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces
- Good Samaritan Society Socorro
- Grace Adult Care Homes in Albuquerque
- Haciendas of Grace Village in Las Cruces
- Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales
- Hilldale House in Albuquerque
- Ladera Center in Albuquerque
- Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca
- Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad
- Landmark at Desert Gardens in Hobbs
- Landsun Unit of Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad
- Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque
- La Vida Llena Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- The Legacy at Santa Fe
- Life Spire Assisted Living Rio Rancho
- Life Spire Assisted Living Albuquerque
- Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup
- Lotus Care Homes Galaxia in Albuquerque
- Life Care Center in Farmington
- Lovington Healthcare in Lovington
- Kingston Residence of Santa Fe
- Mariah House in Albuquerque
- Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero
- Mi Casa Bonita in Santa Fe
- Mimbres Nursing Home in Deming
- Mission Arch Center in Roswell
- MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Albuquerque
- MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Rio Rancho
- The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho
- The New Beginnings Senior Living in Albuquerque
- New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences
- North Ridge Care Center in Albuquerque
- Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque
- Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe
- Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque
- Princeton Place in Albuquerque
- Ravenna Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup
- Retirement Ranches in Clovis
- Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho
- The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque
- Rio Rancho Center
- Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque
- Sandia Senior Suites in Albuquerque
- Sandia View West in Rio Rancho
- Sierra Healthcare Center in Truth or Consequences
- Sierra Vista Retirement Community in Santa Fe
- Silver City Care Center in Silver City
- Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation in Los Alamos
- South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque
- Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque
- St. Anthony Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis
- Stardust Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- The Suites at Rio Vista in Rio Rancho
- Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell
- Sunset Vista Adult Residential in Silver City
- Taos Living Center
- Tender Heart Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Tercer Cielo Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- The Village at Alameda in Albuquerque
- The Village at Northrise in Las Cruces
- Village Retirement Community in Roswell
- The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque
- Welbrook Senior Living Farmington
- Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces
- Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis
- White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs
- Willow Manor in Deming