NM officials report more that 2k new COVID-19 cases, 25 new deaths

The number of COVID-19 cases continued to skyrocket Saturday after state health officials reported 2,353 new cases and 25 related deaths. According to the update by health officials, there are 825 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 and 28,574 have been deemed recovered from the disease.

Bernalillo County again significantly outpaced all other counties in terms of newly reported cases, with 647. The new cases also included two federal detainees at the Cibola County Correctional Center. In total, there have been 79,440 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Mexico and 1,350 reported deaths.

The more than 2,000 new cases by county are below.

647 new cases in Bernalillo County

3 new cases in Catron County

118 new cases in Chaves County

57 new cases in Cibola County

3 new cases in Colfax County

85 new cases in Curry County

2 new cases in De Baca County

291 new cases in Doña Ana County

72 new cases in Eddy County

17 new cases in Grant County

3 new cases in Guadalupe County

1 new case in Hidalgo County

113 new cases in Lea County

31 new cases in Lincoln County

4 new cases in Los Alamos County

51 new cases in Luna County

212 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Mora County

26 new cases in Otero County

15 new cases in Quay County

27 new cases in Rio Arriba County

20 new cases in Roosevelt County

149 new cases in Sandoval County

127 new cases in San Juan County

7 new cases in San Miguel County

121 new cases in Santa Fe County

10 new cases in Sierra County

16 new cases in Socorro County

16 new cases in Taos County

21 new cases in Torrance County

85 new cases in Valencia County

2 new cases among individuals being held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center

Most of the newly reported deaths were in Doña Ana County, including a male in his 20s with underlying conditions. The breakdown of the newly reported deaths, by county are below.

A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized, had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque.

A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 90s from Cibola County who had underlying conditions.

A male in his 20s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 40s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 40s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 50s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized.

A female in her 70s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized.

A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized.

A female in her 90s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 30s from Lea County.

A male in his 70s from Luna County who was hospitalized.

A male in his 70s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second male in his 70s from San Juan County who was hospitalized.

A male in his 80s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second male in his 80s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 90s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Santa Fe County who had underlying conditions.

A male in his 90s from Sierra County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences.

A male in his 60s from Taos County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Taos County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second female in her 80s from Taos County who was hospitalized.

DOH does not disclose which underlying condition any of the deceased had, only if one was present before death.

The most common underlying condition for those who died with COVID-19 was diabetes, followed by hypertension and cardiovascular disease, according to the state’s latest mortality update. Some of those who died had multiple comorbidities.

According to state health officials, an area of Albuquerque’s westside reported the most COVID-19 cases on Friday. Below are the ten zip codes in the state that reported the most cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

87121 – 103

88240 – 84

88101 – 80

88005 – 72

87105 – 65

87114 – 59

87507 – 59

87301 – 56

88203 – 55

88030 – 50

Bernalillo County continues to also outpace all other counties in the total number of reported cases. The county with the next most cases is Doña Ana, with about half the total cases as Bernalillo County.

Bernalillo County: 21,178

Catron County: 32

Chaves County: 3,844

Cibola County: 1,318

Colfax County: 130

Curry County: 2,790

De Baca County: 32

Doña Ana County: 11,857

Eddy County: 2,508

Grant County: 414

Guadalupe County: 96

Harding County: 4

Hidalgo County: 158

Lea County: 3,564

Lincoln County: 637

Los Alamos County: 110

Luna County: 1,745

McKinley County: 5,990

Mora County: 32

Otero County: 1,172

Quay County: 193

Rio Arriba County: 1,055

Roosevelt County: 863

Sandoval County: 3,946

San Juan County: 4,935

San Miguel County: 347

Santa Fe County: 4,098

Sierra County: 237

Socorro County: 510

Taos County: 652

Torrance County: 226

Union County: 90

Valencia County: 2,239

The Otero County Prison Facility still has the most total cases of COVID-19, although according to the New Mexico Department of Corrections, those are mostly people who have recovered from the disease. The Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Los Lunas has the second most cases and according to the corrections department, most of those are active cases.

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 195

Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 50

Lea County Correctional Facility: 121

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 80

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 42

Otero County Prison Facility: 472

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 91

Roswell Correctional Center: 221

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 142

Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 1

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 5

Of prison facilities that house federal detainees, the Otero County Prison Facility again has the most cumulative number of cases.

Cibola County Correctional Center: 361

Otero County Prison Facility: 420

Otero County Processing Center: 193

Torrance County Detention Facility: 44

State health officials reported a staggering 119 congregate care facilities that have had at least one case of COVID-19 in the past 28 days.

Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces

Advantage Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center

Albuquerque Uptown Assisted Living

The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque

The Arbors of Del Rey in Las Cruces

Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation

The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Las Cruces

Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque

Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque

Avamere at Rio Rancho

Avamere at Roswell

Aztec Healthcare in Aztec

Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes Raton

BeeHive Homes Deming

BeeHive Homes Farmington

BeeHive Homes of San Pedro in Albuquerque

Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen

Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield

Blue Horizon Boutique Assisted Living & Memory Care in Las Cruces

Brookdale Santa Fe

Brookdale Tramway Ridge in Albuquerque

Brookdale Valencia Albuquerque

Buena Vista Senior Care in Albuquerque

Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces

Camino Retirement Homes in Albuquerque

Carefree Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces

Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces

Casa de Palomas in Albuquerque

Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell

Casa de Paz in Rio Rancho

Casa Real in Santa Fe

Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington

Clayton Nursing and Rehabilitation in Clayton

Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

Cuesta Manor in Albuquerque

Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs

El Castillo in Santa Fe

Elmcroft of Quintessence in Albuquerque

Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara

Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad

Good Life Senior Living in Hobbs

Good Life Memory Care Los Lunas

Good Samaritan Society – Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque

Good Samaritan Society Betty Dare in Alamogordo

Good Samaritan Society Grants

Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces

Good Samaritan Society Socorro

Grace Adult Care Homes in Albuquerque

Haciendas of Grace Village in Las Cruces

Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales

Hilldale House in Albuquerque

Ladera Center in Albuquerque

Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca

Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

Landmark at Desert Gardens in Hobbs

Landsun Unit of Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque

La Vida Llena Assisted Living in Albuquerque

The Legacy at Santa Fe

Life Spire Assisted Living Rio Rancho

Life Spire Assisted Living Albuquerque

Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup

Lotus Care Homes Galaxia in Albuquerque

Life Care Center in Farmington

Lovington Healthcare in Lovington

Kingston Residence of Santa Fe

Mariah House in Albuquerque

Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero

Mi Casa Bonita in Santa Fe

Mimbres Nursing Home in Deming

Mission Arch Center in Roswell

MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Albuquerque

MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Rio Rancho

The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho

The New Beginnings Senior Living in Albuquerque

New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences

North Ridge Care Center in Albuquerque

Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque

Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe

Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque

Princeton Place in Albuquerque

Ravenna Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup

Retirement Ranches in Clovis

Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho

The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque

Rio Rancho Center

Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque

Sandia Senior Suites in Albuquerque

Sandia View West in Rio Rancho

Sierra Healthcare Center in Truth or Consequences

Sierra Vista Retirement Community in Santa Fe

Silver City Care Center in Silver City

Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation in Los Alamos

South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque

Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque

St. Anthony Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

Stardust Assisted Living in Albuquerque

The Suites at Rio Vista in Rio Rancho

Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell

Sunset Vista Adult Residential in Silver City

Taos Living Center

Tender Heart Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Tercer Cielo Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

The Village at Alameda in Albuquerque

The Village at Northrise in Las Cruces

Village Retirement Community in Roswell

The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque

Welbrook Senior Living Farmington

Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces

Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis

White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs

Willow Manor in Deming

The state is halfway through a two-week stay-at-home order that Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and health officials are calling a “reset.” In the past several weeks, New Mexico has seen a continuous surge of cases. State officials continue to encourage all resident to wear face covering in public and to stay home except for essential trips.

Anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or DOH at 1-855-600-3453.