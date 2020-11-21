NM officials report more that 2k new COVID-19 cases, 25 new deaths

The number of COVID-19 cases continued to skyrocket Saturday after state health officials reported 2,353 new cases and 25 related deaths. According to the update by health officials, there are 825 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 and 28,574 have been deemed recovered from the disease.
Bernalillo County again significantly outpaced all other counties in terms of newly reported cases, with 647. The new cases also included two federal detainees at the Cibola County Correctional Center. In total, there have been 79,440 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Mexico and 1,350 reported deaths.
The more than 2,000 new cases by county are below.
- 647 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 3 new cases in Catron County
- 118 new cases in Chaves County
- 57 new cases in Cibola County
- 3 new cases in Colfax County
- 85 new cases in Curry County
- 2 new cases in De Baca County
- 291 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 72 new cases in Eddy County
- 17 new cases in Grant County
- 3 new cases in Guadalupe County
- 1 new case in Hidalgo County
- 113 new cases in Lea County
- 31 new cases in Lincoln County
- 4 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 51 new cases in Luna County
- 212 new cases in McKinley County
- 1 new case in Mora County
- 26 new cases in Otero County
- 15 new cases in Quay County
- 27 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 20 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 149 new cases in Sandoval County
- 127 new cases in San Juan County
- 7 new cases in San Miguel County
- 121 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 10 new cases in Sierra County
- 16 new cases in Socorro County
- 16 new cases in Taos County
- 21 new cases in Torrance County
- 85 new cases in Valencia County
- 2 new cases among individuals being held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center
Most of the newly reported deaths were in Doña Ana County, including a male in his 20s with underlying conditions. The breakdown of the newly reported deaths, by county are below.
- A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized, had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 90s from Cibola County who had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 20s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 40s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 40s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 50s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized.
- A female in her 70s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized.
- A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized.
- A female in her 90s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 30s from Lea County.
- A male in his 70s from Luna County who was hospitalized.
- A male in his 70s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 70s from San Juan County who was hospitalized.
- A male in his 80s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 80s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 90s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Santa Fe County who had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 90s from Sierra County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences.
- A male in his 60s from Taos County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Taos County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second female in her 80s from Taos County who was hospitalized.
DOH does not disclose which underlying condition any of the deceased had, only if one was present before death.
The most common underlying condition for those who died with COVID-19 was diabetes, followed by hypertension and cardiovascular disease, according to the state’s latest mortality update. Some of those who died had multiple comorbidities.
According to state health officials, an area of Albuquerque’s westside reported the most COVID-19 cases on Friday. Below are the ten zip codes in the state that reported the most cases of COVID-19 on Friday.
- 87121 – 103
- 88240 – 84
- 88101 – 80
- 88005 – 72
- 87105 – 65
- 87114 – 59
- 87507 – 59
- 87301 – 56
- 88203 – 55
- 88030 – 50
Bernalillo County continues to also outpace all other counties in the total number of reported cases. The county with the next most cases is Doña Ana, with about half the total cases as Bernalillo County.
- Bernalillo County: 21,178
- Catron County: 32
- Chaves County: 3,844
- Cibola County: 1,318
- Colfax County: 130
- Curry County: 2,790
- De Baca County: 32
- Doña Ana County: 11,857
- Eddy County: 2,508
- Grant County: 414
- Guadalupe County: 96
- Harding County: 4
- Hidalgo County: 158
- Lea County: 3,564
- Lincoln County: 637
- Los Alamos County: 110
- Luna County: 1,745
- McKinley County: 5,990
- Mora County: 32
- Otero County: 1,172
- Quay County: 193
- Rio Arriba County: 1,055
- Roosevelt County: 863
- Sandoval County: 3,946
- San Juan County: 4,935
- San Miguel County: 347
- Santa Fe County: 4,098
- Sierra County: 237
- Socorro County: 510
- Taos County: 652
- Torrance County: 226
- Union County: 90
- Valencia County: 2,239
The Otero County Prison Facility still has the most total cases of COVID-19, although according to the New Mexico Department of Corrections, those are mostly people who have recovered from the disease. The Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Los Lunas has the second most cases and according to the corrections department, most of those are active cases.
- Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 195
- Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 50
- Lea County Correctional Facility: 121
- Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 80
- Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 42
- Otero County Prison Facility: 472
- Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 91
- Roswell Correctional Center: 221
- Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 142
- Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 1
- Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 5
Of prison facilities that house federal detainees, the Otero County Prison Facility again has the most cumulative number of cases.
- Cibola County Correctional Center: 361
- Otero County Prison Facility: 420
- Otero County Processing Center: 193
- Torrance County Detention Facility: 44
State health officials reported a staggering 119 congregate care facilities that have had at least one case of COVID-19 in the past 28 days.
- Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces
- Advantage Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
- Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center
- Albuquerque Uptown Assisted Living
- The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque
- The Arbors of Del Rey in Las Cruces
- Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation
- The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Las Cruces
- Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque
- Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque
- Avamere at Rio Rancho
- Avamere at Roswell
- Aztec Healthcare in Aztec
- Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- BeeHive Homes Raton
- BeeHive Homes Deming
- BeeHive Homes Farmington
- BeeHive Homes of San Pedro in Albuquerque
- Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen
- Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield
- Blue Horizon Boutique Assisted Living & Memory Care in Las Cruces
- Brookdale Santa Fe
- Brookdale Tramway Ridge in Albuquerque
- Brookdale Valencia Albuquerque
- Buena Vista Senior Care in Albuquerque
- Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces
- Camino Retirement Homes in Albuquerque
- Carefree Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces
- Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces
- Casa de Palomas in Albuquerque
- Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell
- Casa de Paz in Rio Rancho
- Casa Real in Santa Fe
- Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington
- Clayton Nursing and Rehabilitation in Clayton
- Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis
- Cuesta Manor in Albuquerque
- Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs
- El Castillo in Santa Fe
- Elmcroft of Quintessence in Albuquerque
- Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
- Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara
- Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad
- Good Life Senior Living in Hobbs
- Good Life Memory Care Los Lunas
- Good Samaritan Society – Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque
- Good Samaritan Society Betty Dare in Alamogordo
- Good Samaritan Society Grants
- Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces
- Good Samaritan Society Socorro
- Grace Adult Care Homes in Albuquerque
- Haciendas of Grace Village in Las Cruces
- Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales
- Hilldale House in Albuquerque
- Ladera Center in Albuquerque
- Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca
- Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad
- Landmark at Desert Gardens in Hobbs
- Landsun Unit of Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad
- Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque
- La Vida Llena Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- The Legacy at Santa Fe
- Life Spire Assisted Living Rio Rancho
- Life Spire Assisted Living Albuquerque
- Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup
- Lotus Care Homes Galaxia in Albuquerque
- Life Care Center in Farmington
- Lovington Healthcare in Lovington
- Kingston Residence of Santa Fe
- Mariah House in Albuquerque
- Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero
- Mi Casa Bonita in Santa Fe
- Mimbres Nursing Home in Deming
- Mission Arch Center in Roswell
- MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Albuquerque
- MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Rio Rancho
- The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho
- The New Beginnings Senior Living in Albuquerque
- New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences
- North Ridge Care Center in Albuquerque
- Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque
- Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe
- Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque
- Princeton Place in Albuquerque
- Ravenna Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup
- Retirement Ranches in Clovis
- Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho
- The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque
- Rio Rancho Center
- Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque
- Sandia Senior Suites in Albuquerque
- Sandia View West in Rio Rancho
- Sierra Healthcare Center in Truth or Consequences
- Sierra Vista Retirement Community in Santa Fe
- Silver City Care Center in Silver City
- Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation in Los Alamos
- South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque
- Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque
- St. Anthony Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis
- Stardust Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- The Suites at Rio Vista in Rio Rancho
- Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell
- Sunset Vista Adult Residential in Silver City
- Taos Living Center
- Tender Heart Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Tercer Cielo Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- The Village at Alameda in Albuquerque
- The Village at Northrise in Las Cruces
- Village Retirement Community in Roswell
- The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque
- Welbrook Senior Living Farmington
- Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces
- Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis
- White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs
- Willow Manor in Deming
The state is halfway through a two-week stay-at-home order that Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and health officials are calling a “reset.” In the past several weeks, New Mexico has seen a continuous surge of cases. State officials continue to encourage all resident to wear face covering in public and to stay home except for essential trips.
Anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or DOH at 1-855-600-3453.