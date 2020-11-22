NM has record high number of deaths, nearly 2,500 new COVID-19 cases

New Mexico public health officials reported 2,468 new cases of COVID-19 and 33 additional deaths related to the disease. The 33 deaths were the most reported in a single day during the pandemic.

New Mexico has reported at least 2,000 new cases of COVID-19 for five consecutive days, including one day of more than 3,600 cases last week.

DOH reported some details on each of the newly reported deaths.

A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions.

A second female in her 60s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions who was a resident of The Rio at Las Estancias facility in Albuquerque.

A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque.

A second female in her 80s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque.

A third female in her 80s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque.

A fourth female in her 80s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque.

A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque.

A female in her 60s from Chaves County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second female in her 60s from Chaves County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A third female in her 60s from Chaves County who had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Chaves County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Chaves County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 50s from Cibola County.

A male in his 80s from Cibola County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized.

A female in her 60s from Doña Ana County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces.

A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from Eddy County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Lea County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the White Sands Healthcare facility in Hobbs.

A female in her 80s from Lea County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the White Sands Healthcare facility in Hobbs.

A male in his 80s from Lea County who had underlying conditions.

A female in her teens from McKinley County who had underlying conditions.

A male in his 40s from Sandoval County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from Sandoval County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 100s from Sandoval County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Palmilla Senior Living facility in Albuquerque.

A female in her 50s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from San Juan County.

A male in his 70s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second male in his 70s from San Juan County who was a resident of the Aztec Healthcare facility in Aztec.

A male in his 80s from San Juan County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the San Juan Center in Farmington.

A male in his 90s from San Juan County who was a resident of the Aztec Healthcare facility in Aztec.

A male in his 90s from Taos County who had underlying conditions.

DOH does not disclose which underlying condition any of the deceased had, only if one was present before death.

The most common underlying condition for those who died with COVID-19 was diabetes, followed by hypertension and cardiovascular disease, according to the state’s latest mortality update. Some of those who died had multiple comorbidities.

DOH reported that 845 individuals were hospitalized for COVID-19 as of Sunday, an increase of 20 since Saturday. This could include those from other states who are hospitalized in New Mexico, but would not include New Mexicans who are hospitalized out of state.

Health officials have now found 81,896 cases of COVID-19 and reported 1,383 deaths related to the disease.

Of the confirmed cases, 28,857 cases are designated as recovered.

Testing details

DOH reported 1,454,997 new COVID-19 tests, 10,876 more than the total reported on Saturday.

DOH reported the total number of newly reported cases by county:

710 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Catron County

82 new cases in Chaves County

58 new cases in Cibola County

4 new cases in Colfax County

45 new cases in Curry County

220 new cases in Doña Ana County

79 new cases in Eddy County

20 new cases in Grant County

3 new cases in Guadalupe County

8 new cases in Hidalgo County

121 new cases in Lea County

31 new cases in Lincoln County

1 new case in Los Alamos County

49 new cases in Luna County

190 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Mora County

52 new cases in Otero County

5 new cases in Quay County

31 new cases in Rio Arriba County

27 new cases in Roosevelt County

161 new cases in Sandoval County

193 new cases in San Juan County

21 new cases in San Miguel County

107 new cases in Santa Fe County

29 new cases in Sierra County

20 new cases in Socorro County

24 new cases in Taos County

15 new cases in Torrance County

4 new cases in Union County

103 new cases in Valencia County

3 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility

2 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

4 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Guadalupe County Correctional Facility

22 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility

6 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County

4 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County

11 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe

DOH also reported the total number of cases by county, including those reported on Sunday.

DOH identified twelve duplicates among previously reported cases (five in Doña Ana County, two in San Juan County, one in Bernalillo County, one in Chaves County,, one in Lea County, one in Santa Fe County and one in Taos County) that have now been corrected. One case previously reported as a Bernalillo County resident was determined to be among Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County. One previously reported case of a resident in Cibola County was determined to be among NMCD inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County. One case previously reported as an inmate at the Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility has been determined to be a resident of Union County.

Bernalillo County: 21,885

Catron County: 33

Chaves County: 3,925

Cibola County: 1,375

Colfax County: 134

Curry County: 2,835

De Baca County: 32

Doña Ana County: 12,072

Eddy County: 2,587

Grant County: 434

Guadalupe County: 99

Harding County: 4

Hidalgo County: 166

Lea County: 3,684

Lincoln County: 668

Los Alamos County: 111

Luna County: 1,794

McKinley County: 6,180

Mora County: 33

Otero County: 1,224

Quay County: 198

Rio Arriba County: 1,087

Roosevelt County: 890

Sandoval County: 4,107

San Juan County: 5,126

San Miguel County: 368

Santa Fe County: 4,204

Sierra County: 266

Socorro County: 530

Taos County: 674

Torrance County: 241

Union County: 95

Valencia County: 2,343

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 363

Otero County Prison Facility: 423

Otero County Processing Center: 193

Torrance County Detention Facility: 44

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 197

Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 54

Lea County Correctional Facility: 143

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 85

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 47

Otero County Prison Facility: 472

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 102

Roswell Correctional Center: 221

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 142

Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 1

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 5

DOH has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following 122 long-term care facilities:

Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces

Advantage Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center

Albuquerque Uptown Assisted Living

The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque

The Arbors of Del Rey in Las Cruces

Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation

The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Las Cruces

Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque

Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque

Avamere at Rio Rancho

Avamere at Roswell

Aztec Healthcare in Aztec

Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes Raton

BeeHive Homes Deming

BeeHive Homes Farmington

BeeHive Homes of San Pedro in Albuquerque

Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen

Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield

Blue Horizon Boutique Assisted Living & Memory Care in Las Cruces

Brookdale Santa Fe

Brookdale Tramway Ridge in Albuquerque

Brookdale Valencia Albuquerque

Buena Vista Senior Care in Albuquerque

Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces

Camino Retirement Homes in Albuquerque

Carefree Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces

Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces

Casa de Palomas in Albuquerque

Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell

Casa de Paz in Rio Rancho

Casa Real in Santa Fe

Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington

Clayton Nursing and Rehabilitation in Clayton

Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

Cuesta Manor in Albuquerque

Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs

El Castillo in Santa Fe

Elmcroft of Quintessence in Albuquerque

Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara

Golden Hands Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad

Good Life Senior Living in Hobbs

Good Life Memory Care Los Lunas

Good Samaritan Society – Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque

Good Samaritan Society Betty Dare in Alamogordo

Good Samaritan Society Grants

Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces

Good Samaritan Society Socorro

Grace Adult Care Homes in Albuquerque

Haciendas of Grace Village in Las Cruces

Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales

Hilldale House in Albuquerque

Ladera Center in Albuquerque

Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca

Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

Landmark at Desert Gardens in Hobbs

Landsun Unit of Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque

La Vida Llena Assisted Living in Albuquerque

The Legacy at Santa Fe

Life Spire Assisted Living Rio Rancho

Life Spire Assisted Living Albuquerque

Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup

Lotus Care Homes Galaxia in Albuquerque

Life Care Center in Farmington

Lovington Healthcare in Lovington

Kingston Residence of Santa Fe

Mariah House in Albuquerque

Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero

Mi Casa Bonita in Santa Fe

Mimbres Nursing Home in Deming

Mission Arch Center in Roswell

The Montecito in Santa Fe

MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Albuquerque

MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Rio Rancho

The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho

The New Beginnings Senior Living in Albuquerque

New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences

North Ridge Care Center in Albuquerque

Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque

Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe

Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque

Princeton Place in Albuquerque

Ravenna Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup

Retirement Ranches in Clovis

Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho

The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque

Rio Rancho Center

Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque

Sandia Senior Suites in Albuquerque

Sandia View West in Rio Rancho

Sierra Healthcare Center in Truth or Consequences

Sierra Vista Retirement Community in Santa Fe

Silver City Care Center in Silver City

Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation in Los Alamos

South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque

Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque

St. Anthony Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

Stardust Assisted Living in Albuquerque

The Suites at Rio Vista in Rio Rancho

Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell

Sunset Vista Adult Residential in Silver City

Taos Living Center

Tender Heart Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Tercer Cielo Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

The Village at Alameda in Albuquerque

The Village at Northrise in Las Cruces

Village Retirement Community in Roswell

Vista Hermosa in Santa Fe

The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque

Welbrook Senior Living Farmington

Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces

Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis

White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs

Willow Manor in Deming