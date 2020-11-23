DOH: 2,259 new COVID-19 cases in NM, 17 new deaths

The state Department of Health reported 2,259 new cases of COVID-19 and reported seventeen additional deaths related to the disease on Monday. This was the sixth consecutive day of more than 2,000 cases, as the state is now halfway through a two-week “reset” where in-person work has been closed at nonessential businesses.

Of the cases, the most came from Bernalillo County, 748. This was followed by Santa Fe County (219), Doña Ana County (202), McKinley County (168), San Juan County (149), Sandoval County (122), Valencia County (119) and Curry County (100).

DOH reported at least one case of COVID-19 in 30 counties.

Additionally, DOH reported 21 new cases among those held by federal agencies at facilities in New Mexico and 9 cases among those held by the state Department of Corrections.

DOH provided some information on each of the 17 newly reported deaths.

A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second male in his 70s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second female in her 80s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a patient at The Suites at Rio Vista facility in Rio Rancho.

A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

A second male in his 80s from Bernalillo County who was a resident of the Princeton Place facility in Albuquerque.

A male in his 40s from Cibola County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Cibola County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Lea County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Luna County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Rio Arriba County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from Sandoval County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of The Suites at Rio Vista facility in Rio Rancho.

A male in his 100s from Sandoval County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of The Suites at Rio Vista facility in Rio Rancho.

A female in her 70s from Santa Fe County who was hospitalized.

A female in her 80s from Taos County who was a resident of the Taos Living Center.

DOH does not disclose which underlying condition any of the deceased had, only if one was present before death.

The most common underlying condition for those who died with COVID-19 was diabetes, followed by hypertension and cardiovascular disease, according to the state’s latest mortality update. Some of those who died had multiple comorbidities.

DOH reported that 846 individuals were hospitalized for COVID-19 as of Monday, an increase of one since Sunday. This could include those from other states who are hospitalized in New Mexico, but would not include New Mexicans who are hospitalized out of state.

Health officials have now found 84,148 cases of COVID-19 and reported 1,400 deaths related to the disease.

Of the confirmed cases, 29,183 cases are designated as recovered.

The New Mexico Environment Department’s Rapid Response COVID-19 Watchlist had 276 establishments as of Friday. This includes both workplaces and K-12 public schools with two or more rapid responses for positive COVID-19 tests in the workplace in the previous 14 days.

Testing details

The state coronavirus information page reported the state has processed 1,454,452 tests as of Monday, an increase of 9,455 over the previous total. The newly reported cases represented 23.89 percent of the newly processed tests.

DOH also provided the total number of newly reported cases by county.

748 new cases in Bernalillo County

63 new cases in Chaves County

73 new cases in Cibola County

11 new cases in Colfax County

100 new cases in Curry County

202 new cases in Doña Ana County

37 new cases in Eddy County

6 new cases in Grant County

5 new cases in Guadalupe County

1 new case in Harding County

4 new cases in Hidalgo County

31 new cases in Lea County

12 new cases in Lincoln County

3 new cases in Los Alamos County

16 new cases in Luna County

168 new cases in McKinley County

10 new cases in Otero County

11 new cases in Quay County

30 new cases in Rio Arriba County

25 new cases in Roosevelt County

122 new cases in Sandoval County

149 new cases in San Juan County

6 new cases in San Miguel County

219 new cases in Santa Fe County

10 new cases in Sierra County

13 new cases in Socorro County

20 new cases in Taos County

8 new cases in Torrance County

8 new cases in Union County

119 new cases in Valencia County

3 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility

18 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center

3 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County

2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County

DOH also provided the total number of cases by county, including those reported on Monday.

Two previously reported cases (one in Bernalillo County and one in Roosevelt County) were identified as duplicates, while five previously reported cases (three in Bernalillo County, one in Cibola County and one in San Juan County) were identified as not lab confirmed.

Bernalillo County: 22,624

Catron County: 33

Chaves County: 3,988

Cibola County: 1,449

Colfax County: 145

Curry County: 2,935

De Baca County: 32

Doña Ana County: 12,274

Eddy County: 2,624

Grant County: 440

Guadalupe County: 104

Harding County: 5

Hidalgo County: 170

Lea County: 3,714

Lincoln County: 680

Los Alamos County: 114

Luna County: 1,810

McKinley County: 6,348

Mora County: 33

Otero County: 1,235

Quay County: 209

Rio Arriba County: 1,118

Roosevelt County: 914

Sandoval County: 4,230

San Juan County: 5,274

San Miguel County: 375

Santa Fe County: 4,421

Sierra County: 276

Socorro County: 542

Taos County: 694

Torrance County: 249

Union County: 103

Valencia County: 2,465

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 381

Otero County Prison Facility: 426

Otero County Processing Center: 193

Torrance County Detention Facility: 44

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 200

Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 54

Lea County Correctional Facility: 143

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 87

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 49

Otero County Prison Facility: 472

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 103

Roswell Correctional Center: 221

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 142

Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 1

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 5

DOH has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following 124 long-term care facilities:

Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces

Advantage Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center

Albuquerque Uptown Assisted Living

The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque

The Arbors of Del Rey in Las Cruces

Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation

The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Las Cruces

Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque

Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque

Avamere at Rio Rancho

Avamere at Roswell

Aztec Healthcare in Aztec

Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes Raton

BeeHive Homes Deming

BeeHive Homes Farmington

BeeHive Homes of San Pedro in Albuquerque

Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen

Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield

Blue Horizon Boutique Assisted Living & Memory Care in Las Cruces

Brookdale Santa Fe

Brookdale Tramway Ridge in Albuquerque

Brookdale Valencia Albuquerque

Buena Vista Senior Care in Albuquerque

Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces

Camino Retirement Homes in Albuquerque

Carefree Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces

Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces

Casa de Palomas in Albuquerque

Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell

Casa de Paz in Rio Rancho

Casa Real in Santa Fe

Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington

Clayton Nursing and Rehabilitation in Clayton

Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

Cuesta Manor in Albuquerque

Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs

El Castillo in Santa Fe

Elmcroft of Quintessence in Albuquerque

Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara

Golden Hands Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad

Good Life Senior Living in Hobbs

Good Life Memory Care Los Lunas

Good Samaritan Society – Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque

Good Samaritan Society Betty Dare in Alamogordo

Good Samaritan Society Grants

Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces

Good Samaritan Society Socorro

Grace Adult Care Homes in Albuquerque

Haciendas of Grace Village in Las Cruces

Haven Care – Fir House in Albuquerque

Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales

Hilldale House in Albuquerque

Ladera Center in Albuquerque

Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca

Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

Landmark at Desert Gardens in Hobbs

Landsun Unit of Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque

La Vida Llena Assisted Living in Albuquerque

The Legacy at Santa Fe

Life Spire Assisted Living Rio Rancho

Life Spire Assisted Living Albuquerque

Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup

Lotus Care Homes Galaxia in Albuquerque

Life Care Center in Farmington

Lovington Healthcare in Lovington

Kingston Residence of Santa Fe

Mariah House in Albuquerque

Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero

Mi Casa Bonita in Santa Fe

Mimbres Nursing Home in Deming

Mission Arch Center in Roswell

The Montebello on Academy in Albuquerque

The Montecito in Santa Fe

MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Albuquerque

MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Rio Rancho

The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho

The New Beginnings Senior Living in Albuquerque

New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences

North Ridge Care Center in Albuquerque

Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque

Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe

Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque

Princeton Place in Albuquerque

Ravenna Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup

Retirement Ranches in Clovis

Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho

The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque

Rio Rancho Center

Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque

Sandia Senior Suites in Albuquerque

Sierra Healthcare Center in Truth or Consequences

Sierra Vista Retirement Community in Santa Fe

Silver City Care Center in Silver City

Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation in Los Alamos

South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque

Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque

St. Anthony Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

Stardust Assisted Living in Albuquerque

The Suites at Rio Vista in Rio Rancho

Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell

Taos Living Center

Tender Heart Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Tercer Cielo Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

The Village at Alameda in Albuquerque

The Village at Northrise in Las Cruces

Village Retirement Community in Roswell

Vista Hermosa in Santa Fe

Vista Sandia Assisted Living in Albuquerque

The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque

Welbrook Senior Living Farmington

Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces

Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis

White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs

Willow Manor in Deming

Willow Wood Assisted Living in Albuquerque