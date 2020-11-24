Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (11/24/20 edition)

U.S. Army
- The state Department of Health reported 2,259 COVID-19 cases and 17 additional deaths on Monday. Read more here.
- Leaders of major Albuquerque hospitals said that if things don’t improve soon with COVID-19, they will be in “crisis” standard of care. Read more here.
- They encouraged New Mexicans to avoid holiday gatherings to avoid spreading the disease, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
- See also stories from the Albuquerque Journal and the Las Cruces Sun-News.
- The state legislature will hold a special session today to deal with COVID-19 relief. The special session begins at 11 a.m. and isn’t expected to last longer than a few hours. Read the press release announcing what the governor said the Legislature can discuss here.
- Navajo Nation health officials reported 197 new cases of COVID-19 and no recent deaths related to the disease.
- The state Department of Health is now offering FDA-approved saliva tests at Balloon FIesta Park in Albuquerque, the Albuquerque Journal reported. Up to this point, the state had only offered nasopharyngeal swabs.
- The state of New Mexico will also now send COVID-19 test results, positive and negative, by text message and email, KRQE-TV reported.
- New Mexico Aging and Long-Term Services Department Secretary Katrina Hotrum-Lopez spoke about the impacts of COVID-19 on the agency, the Carlsbad Current-Argus reported.
- An assisted living facility in Santa Fe has a COVID-19 outbreak, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
- COVID-19 testing sites in Roswell had long lines on Monday, KRQE-TV reported.
- The City of Las Vegas extended its curfew through Dec. 11, the Las Vegas Optic reported.
- Doctors at UNM Hospital treated a COVID-19 patient with a new experimental drug, KRQE-TV reported.
- A gym in Las Cruces received a notice of citation for continuing to operate destie the state’s public health order that closed non-essential businesses, the Las Cruces Sun-News reported. The business could face a $5,000 fine.
- Nonprofits are offering to-go Thanksgiving meals this year, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
- Restaurants are getting support with to-go orders for Thanksgiving, KRQE-TV reported.
- The Silver City Daily Press reported on the long lines at Walmart and the large increase in COVID-19 cases in Grant County.
- The City of Rio Rancho announced its mayor picked an infectious-disease expert to fill a city council vacancy.
- Protesters gathered in Farmington this weekend to oppose the public health orders, the Farmington Daily Times reported.
- The annual Twinkle Light Parade and Luminaria Tour in Albuquerque have been canceled this year, KOB-TV reported.