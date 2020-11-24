Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (11/25/20 edition)

This morning recap of COVID-19 news from New Mexico is available in a free email every weekday. Sign up here.
See all of our COVID-19 coverage here.
- The big news from Tuesday was the fast special sessions that included hundreds of millions of dollars in relief funds for impacted businesses, unemployed New Mexicans and more. See more details here.
- See also the stories from the Albuquerque Journal, Santa Fe New Mexican and Associated Press
- The Santa Fe New Mexican also looked at the virtual aspects of the session and how it will likely happen in a similar way in the upcoming regular session.
- It came on the same day that the state reported 2,107 cases and 28 additional deaths. Read more details here.
- While this is measurably higher than it was for much of the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s still lower than in recent days, the Santa Fe New Mexican noted.
- The state of New Mexico announced a voluntarily COVID-19 testing surveillance program that would allow businesses to remain open even if they have four or more COVID-19 cases in 14 days, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
- This includes the Albertsons in Carlsbad, the Carlsbad Current-Argus reported and an Albertsons in Roswell according to the Roswell Daily Record.
- A Smith’s and a restaurant in Albuquerque were ordered to close on Tuesday, KRQE-TV reported.
- The Las Vegas Optic spoke to a man who returned home after a COVID-19 hospitalization.
- The number of deaths at the Taos Living Center doubled in less than a week, the Taos News reported.
- The interim administrator at Plains Regional Medical Center spoke to The Eastern New Mexico News about COVID-19 at the facility. It includes more patients than he has ever seen in the ICU at one time in his 20 years at the hospital.
- Employees at a youth treatment center are concerned about the handling of a COVID-19 outbreak, KOB-TV reported.
- KRQE-TV reported on the cattle industry in the state.
- The Roadrunner Food Bank is seeing a surge during Thanksgiving, KRQE-TV reported.
- Two churches in the Four Corners area said they won’t hold Thanksgiving services this year, the Farmington Daily Times reported.
- Las Cruces organizations gave out nearly 4,000 meals for Thanksgiving, the Las Cruces Sun-News reported.
- The New Mexico Bowl will move to Texas this year because of New Mexico’s COVID-19 restrictions, the Albuquerque Journal reported.