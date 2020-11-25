DOH reports lowest number of new COVID-19 cases in over a week, but hospitalizations continue to rise

The state of New Mexico reported fewer than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases for the first time in over a week.

The state Department of Health announced 1,873 new cases of the disease on Wednesday, the fewest in a single day since Nov. 16. The department also reported 23 new deaths related to COVID-19.

While the new cases dropped, the number of hospitalizations once again increased, with 897 individuals hospitalized for COVID-19 as of Wednesday, an increase of 26 since Tuesday. This could include those from other states who are hospitalized in New Mexico, but would not include New Mexicans who are hospitalized out of state.

The most new cases, 576, came from Bernalillo County. Six other counties had 100 or more cases: Doña Ana (223), Sandoval County (130), Chaves County (124), McKinley County (116), San Juan County (116) and Santa Fe County (114).

In all, 30 of the state’s 33 counties had at least one newly reported case.

DOH also reported 19 new COVID-19 cases among inmates held by the state Department of Corrections.

DOH provided some information on each of the 23 newly reported deaths.

A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque.

A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from Chaves County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second female in her 60s from Chaves County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Chaves County who was hospitalized.

A male in his 60s from Cibola County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca.

A male in his 80s from Cibola County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Colfax County who was hospitalized.

A male in his 50s from Curry County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 20s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 40s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s from Doña Ana County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces.

A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Eddy County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions who was a resident of the Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation facility in Artesia.

A male in his 30s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 50s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from San Juan County.

A male in his 90s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Taos County who was a resident of the Taos Living Center in Taos.

A female in her 80s from Torrance County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Valencia County who was a resident of the Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen.

A male in his 80s from Valencia County who was hospitalized.

DOH does not disclose which underlying condition any of the deceased had, only if one was present before death.

The most common underlying condition for those who died with COVID-19 was hypertension, followed by diabetes and cardiovascular disease, according to the state’s latest mortality update. Some of those who died had multiple comorbidities.

DOH has now found 88,102 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and reported 1,451 deaths related to the disease.

Of the confirmed cases, 30,170 are designated as recovered by the department.

The New Mexico Environment Department’s Rapid Response COVID-19 Watchlist had establishments as of Wednesday, one more than Tuesday. This includes both workplaces and K-12 public schools with two or more rapid responses for positive COVID-19 tests in the workplace in the previous 14 days.

Testing details

The state coronavirus information page showed 1,487,840 tests processed as of Wednesday, an increase of 10,556 from Tuesday’s total.

The 1,873 new cases represented 17.74 percent of the newly reported test results.

DOH also provided the total number of newly reported cases by county.

576 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Catron County

124 new cases in Chaves County

21 new cases in Cibola County

11 new cases in Colfax County

36 new cases in Curry County

223 new cases in Doña Ana County

35 new cases in Eddy County

6 new cases in Grant County

6 new cases in Guadalupe County

4 new cases in Hidalgo County

95 new cases in Lea County

23 new cases in Lincoln County

2 new cases in Los Alamos County

19 new cases in Luna County

116 new cases in McKinley County

25 new cases in Otero County

6 new cases in Quay County

37 new cases in Rio Arriba County

22 new cases in Roosevelt County

130 new cases in Sandoval County

116 new cases in San Juan County

2 new cases in San Miguel County

114 new cases in Santa Fe County

5 new cases in Sierra County

9 new cases in Socorro County

28 new cases in Taos County

2 new cases in Torrance County

1 new case in Union County

59 new cases in Valencia County

2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Guadalupe County Correctional Facility

3 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County

3 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County

3 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County

4 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County

DOH also reported the total number of cases by county, including those reported on Wednesday.

DOH identified thirteen previously reported cases as duplicates (three in Santa Fe County, two in Bernalillo County, two in Chaves County, two in Cibola County, one in Eddy County, one in Lincoln County, one in Luna County and one in Roosevelt County) and five previously reported cases were not lab confirmed. These have all been corrected.

Bernalillo County: 23,734

Catron County: 34

Chaves County: 4,216

Cibola County: 1,532

Colfax County: 170

Curry County: 3,012

De Baca County: 38

Doña Ana County: 12,694

Eddy County: 2,755

Grant County: 447

Guadalupe County: 115

Harding County: 5

Hidalgo County: 175

Lea County: 3,927

Lincoln County: 714

Los Alamos County: 122

Luna County: 1,854

McKinley County: 6,648

Mora County: 34

Otero County: 1,308

Quay County: 217

Rio Arriba County: 1,196

Roosevelt County: 943

Sandoval County: 4,535

San Juan County: 5,515

San Miguel County: 386

Santa Fe County: 4,614

Sierra County: 291

Socorro County: 569

Taos County: 755

Torrance County: 277

Union County: 107

Valencia County: 2,602

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 382

Otero County Prison Facility: 426

Otero County Processing Center: 193

Torrance County Detention Facility: 44

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 203

Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 66

Lea County Correctional Facility: 146

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 94

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 53

Otero County Prison Facility: 475

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 104

Roswell Correctional Center: 223

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 146

Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 1

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 5

DOH has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following 123 long-term care facilities:

Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces

Advantage Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center

Albuquerque Uptown Assisted Living

The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque

The Arbors of Del Rey in Las Cruces

Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation

The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Las Cruces

Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque

Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque

Avamere at Rio Rancho

Avamere at Roswell

Aztec Healthcare in Aztec

Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes Raton

BeeHive Homes Deming

BeeHive Homes Farmington

BeeHive Homes Roswell

BeeHive Homes of San Pedro in Albuquerque

Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen

Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield

Blue Horizon Boutique Assisted Living & Memory Care in Las Cruces

Brookdale Santa Fe

Brookdale Tramway Ridge in Albuquerque

Brookdale Valencia Albuquerque

Buena Vista Senior Care in Albuquerque

Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces

Camino Retirement Homes in Albuquerque

Carefree Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces

Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces

Casa de Palomas in Albuquerque

Casa de Paz in Rio Rancho

Casa de Rosa in Albuquerque

Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell

Casa Real in Santa Fe

Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington

Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

Cuesta Manor in Albuquerque

Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs

El Castillo in Santa Fe

Elmcroft of Quintessence in Albuquerque

Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara

Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad

Good Life Senior Living in Hobbs

Good Life Memory Care Los Lunas

Good Samaritan Society – Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque

Good Samaritan Society Betty Dare in Alamogordo

Good Samaritan Society Grants

Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces

Good Samaritan Society Socorro

Grace Adult Care Homes in Albuquerque

Haciendas of Grace Village in Las Cruces

Haven Care – Fir House in Albuquerque

Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales

Hilldale House in Albuquerque

Ladera Center in Albuquerque

Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca

Landmark at Desert Gardens in Hobbs

Landsun Unit of Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque

La Vida Llena Assisted Living in Albuquerque

The Legacy at Santa Fe

Life Spire Assisted Living Rio Rancho

Life Spire Assisted Living Albuquerque

Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup

Lotus Care Homes Galaxia in Albuquerque

Life Care Center in Farmington

Lovington Healthcare in Lovington

Kingston Residence of Santa Fe

Mariah House in Albuquerque

Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero

Mi Casa Bonita in Santa Fe

Mimbres Nursing Home in Deming

Mission Arch Center in Roswell

The Montebello on Academy in Albuquerque

The Montecito in Santa Fe

MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Albuquerque

MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Rio Rancho

The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho

The New Beginnings Senior Living in Albuquerque

New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences

North Ridge Care Center in Albuquerque

Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque

Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe

Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque

Princeton Place in Albuquerque

Ravenna Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup

Retirement Ranches in Clovis

Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho

The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque

Rio Rancho Center

Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque

Sandia Senior Suites in Albuquerque

Sierra Healthcare Center in Truth or Consequences

Sierra Vista Retirement Community in Santa Fe

Silver City Care Center in Silver City

Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation in Los Alamos

South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque

Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque

St. Anthony Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

Stardust Assisted Living in Albuquerque

The Suites at Rio Vista in Rio Rancho

Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell

Taos Living Center

Tender Heart Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Tercer Cielo Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

The Village at Alameda in Albuquerque

The Village at Northrise in Las Cruces

Village Retirement Community in Roswell

Vista Hermosa in Santa Fe

Vista Sandia Assisted Living in Albuquerque

The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque

Welbrook Senior Living Farmington

Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces

Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis

White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs

Willow Manor in Deming

Willow Wood Assisted Living in Albuquerque