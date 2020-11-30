DOH: 1,684 new COVID-19 cases, 28 newly reported deaths

The state Department of Health reported 1,684 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. The department also reported 28 additional deaths related to the disease.
On Monday, the department reported 876 individuals were hospitalized for COVID-19, a decrease of 43 people since Sunday. This could include those from other states who are hospitalized in New Mexico, but would not include New Mexicans who are hospitalized out of state.
This includes 146 patients who are on ventilators.
Bernalillo County had the most new cases again, with 596. Five other counties had 100 or more newly reported cases: San Juan County (136), Doña Ana County (131), Sandoval County (125), Santa Fe County (106) and Chaves County (102).
DOH provided some information on each of the 13 newly reported deaths.
- A female in her 50s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second female in her 50s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized.
- A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 60s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 90s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions who was a resident of the La Vida Llena Assisted Living in Albuquerque facility.
- A female in her 30s from Chaves County who was hospitalized.
- A female in her 50s from Chaves County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second female in her 50s from Chaves County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Cibola County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Colfax County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 50s from Curry County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions who was a resident of Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces facility.
- A female in her 80s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Eddy County who was hospitalized.
- A male in his 40s from Hidalgo County who was hospitalized.
- A male in his 70s from Lea County who was hospitalized.
- A female in her 80s from Luna County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions who was a resident of the Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming.
- A female in her 30s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 30s from McKinley County who was hospitalized.
- A male in his 60s from Quay County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Rio Arriba County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Roosevelt County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Sandoval County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. She was a resident of Aztec Healthcare facility in Aztec.
- A female in her 80s from Santa Fe County who was hospitalized and was a resident of the Montecito in Santa Fe facility.
- A male in his 60s from Valencia County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
DOH does not disclose which underlying condition any of the deceased had, only if one was present before death.
The most common underlying condition for those who died with COVID-19 was hypertension, followed by diabetes and cardiovascular disease, according to the state’s latest mortality update. Some of those who died had multiple comorbidities.
DOH has now found 97,095 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and reported 1,568 deaths related to the disease.
Of the confirmed cases, 32,569 are designated as recovered by the department.
The New Mexico Environment Department’s Rapid Response COVID-19 Watchlist had 196 establishments as of Monday. These workplaces had two or more COVID-19 rapid responses in the last 14 days.
Gating criteria
The state saw some positive movement on gating criteria, including a decrease in the number of daily cases, on a seven-day rolling average to 1,663 as of Nov. 24. This lags by several days because some labs take longer to process tests and provide results to the state.
The rate of spread also dropped, to 0.97 as of Nov. 29. This is the number of people, on average, that someone with COVID-19 will spread the disease to. When it is under 1, that means the number of cases is decreasing.
The state also saw a significant drop in the positivity rate, though it still remains high. As of Nov. 28, the seven-day rolling average was 17.5 percent, well above the state’s goal of 5 percent or below. The peak on this so far was 24 percent as of Nov. 24.
The number of tests per day was 12,641 on a seven-day rolling average as of Nov. 28. The state aims to keep this at or above 5,000, though any positivity rate above 5 percent shows the state is not catching enough of the positive cases, according to officials.
Testing details
DOH also provided the total number of newly reported cases by county.
- 596 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 102 new cases in Chaves County
- 7 new cases in Cibola County
- 20 new cases in Colfax County
- 35 new cases in Curry County
- 131 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 39 new cases in Eddy County
- 10 new cases in Grant County
- 6 new cases in Guadalupe County
- 1 new case in Hidalgo County
- 65 new cases in Lea County
- 3 new cases in Lincoln County
- 4 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 10 new cases in Luna County
- 85 new cases in McKinley County
- 18 new cases in Otero County
- 17 new cases in Quay County
- 18 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 15 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 125 new cases in Sandoval County
- 136 new cases in San Juan County
- 6 new cases in San Miguel County
- 106 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 6 new cases in Socorro County
- 25 new cases in Taos County
- 6 new cases in Torrance County
- 3 new cases in Union County
- 89 new cases in Valencia County
DOH also reported the total number of cases by county, including those reported on Monday.
- Bernalillo County: 26,784
- Catron County: 36
- Chaves County: 4,767
- Cibola County: 1,657
- Colfax County: 231
- Curry County: 3,192
- De Baca County: 44
- Doña Ana County: 13,487
- Eddy County: 2,991
- Grant County: 509
- Guadalupe County: 133
- Harding County: 6
- Hidalgo County: 186
- Lea County: 4,294
- Lincoln County: 781
- Los Alamos County: 146
- Luna County: 1,956
- McKinley County: 7,128
- Mora County: 35
- Otero County: 1,417
- Quay County: 247
- Rio Arriba County: 1,325
- Roosevelt County: 995
- Sandoval County: 5,216
- San Juan County: 6,050
- San Miguel County: 420
- Santa Fe County: 5,159
- Sierra County: 344
- Socorro County: 623
- Taos County: 841
- Torrance County: 317
- Union County: 115
- Valencia County: 3,040
DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:
- Cibola County Correctional Center: 385
- Otero County Prison Facility: 426
- Otero County Processing Center: 193
- Torrance County Detention Facility: 44
DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:
- Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 205
- Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 82
- Lea County Correctional Facility: 146
- Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 112
- Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 57
- Otero County Prison Facility: 473
- Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 104
- Roswell Correctional Center: 223
- Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 166
- Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 2
- Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 4
DOH has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following 136 long-term care facilities:
- Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces
- Advantage Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
- Albuquerque Grand Senior Living
- Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center
- Albuquerque Uptown Assisted Living
- The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque
- The Arbors of Del Rey in Las Cruces
- Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation
- The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Las Cruces
- Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque
- Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque
- Avamere at Rio Rancho
- Avamere at Roswell
- Aztec Healthcare in Aztec
- Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- BeeHive Homes Raton
- BeeHive Homes Deming
- BeeHive Homes Roswell
- BeeHive Homes Portales
- BeeHive Homes of San Pedro in Albuquerque
- Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen
- Blue Horizon Boutique Assisted Living & Memory Care in Las Cruces
- Brookdale Santa Fe
- Brookdale Tramway Ridge in Albuquerque
- Brookdale Valencia Albuquerque
- Buena Vista Senior Care in Albuquerque
- Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces
- Camino Retirement Homes in Albuquerque
- Carefree Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center in Alamogordo
- Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces
- Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces
- Casa Palo Duro in Albuquerque
- Casa de Palomas in Albuquerque
- Casa de Paz in Rio Rancho
- Casa de Rosa in Albuquerque
- Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell
- Casa Mis Abuelos in Albuquerque
- Casa Real in Santa Fe
- Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington
- Cielos Abiertos Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis
- Cuesta Manor in Albuquerque
- Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs
- El Castillo in Santa Fe
- Elite Senior Care Kathryn House in Albuquerque
- Elmcroft of Quintessence in Albuquerque
- Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
- Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara
- Good Life Senior Living in Lovington
- Good Life Senior Living in Artesia
- Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad
- Good Life Senior Living in Hobbs
- Good Life Memory Care Los Lunas
- Good Samaritan Society – Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque
- Good Samaritan Society Betty Dare in Alamogordo
- Good Samaritan Society Grants
- Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces
- Good Samaritan Society Socorro
- Grace Adult Care Homes in Albuquerque
- Haciendas of Grace Village in Las Cruces
- Hannett House in Albuquerque
- Haven Care – Birch House in Albuquerque
- Haven Care – Fir House in Albuquerque
- Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales
- Hilldale House in Albuquerque
- Ladera Center in Albuquerque
- Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca
- Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad
- Landmark at Desert Gardens in Hobbs
- Landsun Unit of Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad
- Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque
- La Vida Llena Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- The Legacy at Santa Fe
- Life Spire Assisted Living Rio Rancho
- Life Spire Assisted Living Albuquerque
- Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup
- Life Care Center in Farmington
- Lovington Healthcare in Lovington
- Kingston Residence of Santa Fe
- Mariah House in Albuquerque
- Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero
- Mi Casa Bonita in Santa Fe
- Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming
- Mission Arch Center in Roswell
- The Montebello on Academy in Albuquerque
- The Montecito in Santa Fe
- MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Albuquerque
- MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Rio Rancho
- The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho
- New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences
- North Ridge Care Center in Albuquerque
- Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque
- Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe
- Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque
- Princeton Place in Albuquerque
- Ravenna Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup
- The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque
- Retirement Ranches in Clovis
- Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho
- The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque
- Rio Rancho Center
- Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque
- Sandia Senior Suites in Albuquerque
- Senior Living Systems in Los Lunas
- Sierra Healthcare Center in Truth or Consequences
- Sierra Vista Retirement Community in Santa Fe
- Silver City Care Center in Silver City
- Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation in Los Alamos
- South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque
- Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque
- St. Anthony’s Healthcare in Clovis
- Stardust Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Sunny Day Assisted Living in Gallup
- The Suites at Rio Vista in Rio Rancho
- Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell
- Taos Living Center
- Tender Heart Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Tercer Cielo Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- Vida Encantada Nursing and Rehabilitation in Las Vegas
- The Village at Alameda in Albuquerque
- The Village at Northrise in Las Cruces
- Village Retirement Community in Roswell
- Vista Hermosa in Santa Fe
- Vista Sandia Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque
- Welbrook Senior Living Farmington
- Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces
- West Ridge Village in Albuquerque
- Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis
- White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs
- Willow Manor in Deming
- Willow Wood Assisted Living in Albuquerque