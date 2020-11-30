DOH: 1,684 new COVID-19 cases, 28 newly reported deaths

The state Department of Health reported 1,684 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. The department also reported 28 additional deaths related to the disease.

On Monday, the department reported 876 individuals were hospitalized for COVID-19, a decrease of 43 people since Sunday. This could include those from other states who are hospitalized in New Mexico, but would not include New Mexicans who are hospitalized out of state.

This includes 146 patients who are on ventilators.

Bernalillo County had the most new cases again, with 596. Five other counties had 100 or more newly reported cases: San Juan County (136), Doña Ana County (131), Sandoval County (125), Santa Fe County (106) and Chaves County (102).

DOH provided some information on each of the 13 newly reported deaths.

A female in her 50s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second female in her 50s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized.

A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second male in his 60s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 90s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions who was a resident of the La Vida Llena Assisted Living in Albuquerque facility.

A female in her 30s from Chaves County who was hospitalized.

A female in her 50s from Chaves County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second female in her 50s from Chaves County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Cibola County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Colfax County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 50s from Curry County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions who was a resident of Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces facility.

A female in her 80s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Eddy County who was hospitalized.

A male in his 40s from Hidalgo County who was hospitalized.

A male in his 70s from Lea County who was hospitalized.

A female in her 80s from Luna County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions who was a resident of the Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming.

A female in her 30s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 30s from McKinley County who was hospitalized.

A male in his 60s from Quay County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Rio Arriba County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Roosevelt County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Sandoval County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. She was a resident of Aztec Healthcare facility in Aztec.

A female in her 80s from Santa Fe County who was hospitalized and was a resident of the Montecito in Santa Fe facility.

A male in his 60s from Valencia County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

DOH does not disclose which underlying condition any of the deceased had, only if one was present before death.

The most common underlying condition for those who died with COVID-19 was hypertension, followed by diabetes and cardiovascular disease, according to the state’s latest mortality update. Some of those who died had multiple comorbidities.

DOH has now found 97,095 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and reported 1,568 deaths related to the disease.

Of the confirmed cases, 32,569 are designated as recovered by the department.

The New Mexico Environment Department’s Rapid Response COVID-19 Watchlist had 196 establishments as of Monday. These workplaces had two or more COVID-19 rapid responses in the last 14 days.

Gating criteria

The state saw some positive movement on gating criteria, including a decrease in the number of daily cases, on a seven-day rolling average to 1,663 as of Nov. 24. This lags by several days because some labs take longer to process tests and provide results to the state.

The rate of spread also dropped, to 0.97 as of Nov. 29. This is the number of people, on average, that someone with COVID-19 will spread the disease to. When it is under 1, that means the number of cases is decreasing.

The state also saw a significant drop in the positivity rate, though it still remains high. As of Nov. 28, the seven-day rolling average was 17.5 percent, well above the state’s goal of 5 percent or below. The peak on this so far was 24 percent as of Nov. 24.

The number of tests per day was 12,641 on a seven-day rolling average as of Nov. 28. The state aims to keep this at or above 5,000, though any positivity rate above 5 percent shows the state is not catching enough of the positive cases, according to officials.

Testing details

DOH also provided the total number of newly reported cases by county.

596 new cases in Bernalillo County

102 new cases in Chaves County

7 new cases in Cibola County

20 new cases in Colfax County

35 new cases in Curry County

131 new cases in Doña Ana County

39 new cases in Eddy County

10 new cases in Grant County

6 new cases in Guadalupe County

1 new case in Hidalgo County

65 new cases in Lea County

3 new cases in Lincoln County

4 new cases in Los Alamos County

10 new cases in Luna County

85 new cases in McKinley County

18 new cases in Otero County

17 new cases in Quay County

18 new cases in Rio Arriba County

15 new cases in Roosevelt County

125 new cases in Sandoval County

136 new cases in San Juan County

6 new cases in San Miguel County

106 new cases in Santa Fe County

6 new cases in Socorro County

25 new cases in Taos County

6 new cases in Torrance County

3 new cases in Union County

89 new cases in Valencia County

DOH also reported the total number of cases by county, including those reported on Monday.

Bernalillo County: 26,784

Catron County: 36

Chaves County: 4,767

Cibola County: 1,657

Colfax County: 231

Curry County: 3,192

De Baca County: 44

Doña Ana County: 13,487

Eddy County: 2,991

Grant County: 509

Guadalupe County: 133

Harding County: 6

Hidalgo County: 186

Lea County: 4,294

Lincoln County: 781

Los Alamos County: 146

Luna County: 1,956

McKinley County: 7,128

Mora County: 35

Otero County: 1,417

Quay County: 247

Rio Arriba County: 1,325

Roosevelt County: 995

Sandoval County: 5,216

San Juan County: 6,050

San Miguel County: 420

Santa Fe County: 5,159

Sierra County: 344

Socorro County: 623

Taos County: 841

Torrance County: 317

Union County: 115

Valencia County: 3,040

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 385

Otero County Prison Facility: 426

Otero County Processing Center: 193

Torrance County Detention Facility: 44

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 205

Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 82

Lea County Correctional Facility: 146

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 112

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 57

Otero County Prison Facility: 473

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 104

Roswell Correctional Center: 223

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 166

Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 2

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 4

DOH has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following 136 long-term care facilities:

Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces

Advantage Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Albuquerque Grand Senior Living

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center

Albuquerque Uptown Assisted Living

The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque

The Arbors of Del Rey in Las Cruces

Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation

The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Las Cruces

Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque

Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque

Avamere at Rio Rancho

Avamere at Roswell

Aztec Healthcare in Aztec

Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes Raton

BeeHive Homes Deming

BeeHive Homes Roswell

BeeHive Homes Portales

BeeHive Homes of San Pedro in Albuquerque

Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen

Blue Horizon Boutique Assisted Living & Memory Care in Las Cruces

Brookdale Santa Fe

Brookdale Tramway Ridge in Albuquerque

Brookdale Valencia Albuquerque

Buena Vista Senior Care in Albuquerque

Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces

Camino Retirement Homes in Albuquerque

Carefree Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center in Alamogordo

Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces

Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces

Casa Palo Duro in Albuquerque

Casa de Palomas in Albuquerque

Casa de Paz in Rio Rancho

Casa de Rosa in Albuquerque

Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell

Casa Mis Abuelos in Albuquerque

Casa Real in Santa Fe

Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington

Cielos Abiertos Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

Cuesta Manor in Albuquerque

Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs

El Castillo in Santa Fe

Elite Senior Care Kathryn House in Albuquerque

Elmcroft of Quintessence in Albuquerque

Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara

Good Life Senior Living in Lovington

Good Life Senior Living in Artesia

Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad

Good Life Senior Living in Hobbs

Good Life Memory Care Los Lunas

Good Samaritan Society – Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque

Good Samaritan Society Betty Dare in Alamogordo

Good Samaritan Society Grants

Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces

Good Samaritan Society Socorro

Grace Adult Care Homes in Albuquerque

Haciendas of Grace Village in Las Cruces

Hannett House in Albuquerque

Haven Care – Birch House in Albuquerque

Haven Care – Fir House in Albuquerque

Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales

Hilldale House in Albuquerque

Ladera Center in Albuquerque

Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca

Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

Landmark at Desert Gardens in Hobbs

Landsun Unit of Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque

La Vida Llena Assisted Living in Albuquerque

The Legacy at Santa Fe

Life Spire Assisted Living Rio Rancho

Life Spire Assisted Living Albuquerque

Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup

Life Care Center in Farmington

Lovington Healthcare in Lovington

Kingston Residence of Santa Fe

Mariah House in Albuquerque

Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero

Mi Casa Bonita in Santa Fe

Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming

Mission Arch Center in Roswell

The Montebello on Academy in Albuquerque

The Montecito in Santa Fe

MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Albuquerque

MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Rio Rancho

The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho

New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences

North Ridge Care Center in Albuquerque

Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque

Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe

Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque

Princeton Place in Albuquerque

Ravenna Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup

The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque

Retirement Ranches in Clovis

Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho

The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque

Rio Rancho Center

Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque

Sandia Senior Suites in Albuquerque

Senior Living Systems in Los Lunas

Sierra Healthcare Center in Truth or Consequences

Sierra Vista Retirement Community in Santa Fe

Silver City Care Center in Silver City

Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation in Los Alamos

South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque

Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque

St. Anthony’s Healthcare in Clovis

Stardust Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Sunny Day Assisted Living in Gallup

The Suites at Rio Vista in Rio Rancho

Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell

Taos Living Center

Tender Heart Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Tercer Cielo Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Vida Encantada Nursing and Rehabilitation in Las Vegas

The Village at Alameda in Albuquerque

The Village at Northrise in Las Cruces

Village Retirement Community in Roswell

Vista Hermosa in Santa Fe

Vista Sandia Assisted Living in Albuquerque

The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque

Welbrook Senior Living Farmington

Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces

West Ridge Village in Albuquerque

Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis

White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs

Willow Manor in Deming

Willow Wood Assisted Living in Albuquerque