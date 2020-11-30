Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (11/30/20 edition)

This morning recap of COVID-19 news from New Mexico is available in a free email every weekday. Sign up here.
- The case counts in New Mexico dropped from the peaks from earlier in November, but still remain much higher than they were for until the current surge. And hospitalizations hit a new high on Sunday. Here are the case totals for Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. In all, the state Department of Health reported 7,369 new COVID-19 cases and 89 additional deaths related to the disease over the holiday weekend.
- On Friday, the state announced its “red to green” plan for reducing restrictions on a county by county basis, which will begin on Dec. 2. Read more here.
- Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and state officials will hold a press conference on Monday at 3 p.m. to discuss the new county-by-county plan.
- The big problem for hospitals is the struggle to find beds and staff as COVID-19 cases continue to rise—and hospitalizations hit record levels, KOB-TV reported.
- The Albuquerque Journal reported on the $1,200 in payments for unemployed New Mexicans that the Legislature recently passed.
- New Mexico will offer 10,000 doses of a new COVID-19 antibody treatment, Bamlanivimab, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
- The University of New Mexico hospital said they expect cancer deaths to increase because of people delaying screenings, KOB-TV reported. Health officials have encouraged New Mexicans to continue their regular health screenings.
- Food banks in the state will be able to buy millions of meals with the funding provided in a bill recently passed by the Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, the Associated Press reported.
- The Albuquerque Journal wrote about the COVID-19 issues for students on the Navajo Nation.
- The Navajo-Hopi Families COVID-19 Relief Fund is looking for more funding to be able to continue providing aid, the Navajo Times reported. If they don’t get the influx of funds, they will have to stop services in mid-December.
- The Navajo Nation health director will be on President-elect Joe Biden’s COVID-19 board, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
- A teacher in Las Cruces died from COVID-19 at the age of 60, the Las Cruces Sun-News reported.
- A teacher from Pojoaque also died from COVID-19.
- The Albuquerque Isotopes’ Vice President of Corporate Development died from complications from COVID-19, KRQE-TV reported.
- The Las Cruces Sun-News spoke to an ICU nurse who said she holds COVID-19 patients’ hands since their family can’t.
- A new testing site opened in Albuquerque’s South Valley, KRQE-TV reported.
- The Valencia News-Bulletin wrote about the spread of COVID-19 at the Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
- The Lea County Sheriff said encouraged local businesses to not follow the state’s stay-at-home order, KRQE-TV reported.
- The Santa Fe New Mexican wrote about efforts by local businesses to deal with business during the pandemic.
- WNMU and ENMU won’t have a conference basketball schedule this year because of the state’s COVID-19 restrictions, the Silver City Daily Press reported.
- During the legislative session, a proposal to take money from the funds for unemployment and give money to those who are still working failed. But the state could look at a one-time payment for essential workers during January’s legislative session, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
- A youth soccer team club played in a large tournament out of state, KRQE-TV reported.
- Officials in Chaves County have begun discussions on how to distribute a COVID-19 vaccine, the Roswell Daily Record reported.
- Las Vegas City Schools will continue with remote learning, the Las Vegas Optic reported.
- The Quay County Sun wrote about the “ripple effect” in the area after the state’s stay-at-home order went into effect.
- About 80 businesses in Clovis are expected to get CARES Act grants, The Eastern New Mexico News reported.
- Over 1,200 people got Thanksgiving meals from a drive-through at McDonald’s, the Rio Rancho Observer reported.
- The Daily Lobo spoke to University of New Mexico students about how they’re safely (or not safely) socializing during the pandemic.