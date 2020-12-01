Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (12/01/20 edition)

This morning recap of COVID-19 news from New Mexico is available in a free email every weekday. Sign up here.
- In a press conference on Monday, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham discussed the “red to green” framework the state will enter on Wednesday. Read more here.
- DOH reported 1,684 new COVID-19 cases and 28 newly reported deaths on Monday. Read more here.
- Earlier in the day, leaders of the three major hospitals in Albuquerque said they’re out of room. Read more here.
- The doctors also said the state is better prepared than other states to distribute the vaccine, KOB-TV reported.
- There is an eviction moratorium for those who are unable to pay rent during the pandemic, but landlords are still finding ways to evict renters, KOB-TV reported.
- The Hobbs News-Sun spoke to five people who tested positive for COVID-19 and survived.
- A second round of grants to help Las Cruces businesses with COVID-19 is available, the Las Cruces Sun-News reported.
- The Roswell City Council voted to allow city facilities to reopen despite the state’s restrictions, the Roswell Daily Record reported.
- As of Monday, the Roswell metro area had the highest average daily number of cases in the last two weeks according to The New York Times’ analysis. Gallup is second and Hobbs is 20th, while Lubbock, Texas is 14th.
- KRQE-TV covered the massive COVID-19 rates in Chaves County.
- While there are pictures of long lines at big box stores and large chain grocery stores, the Las Cruces Sun-News reported there are little to no wait times at smaller stores in Las Cruces.
- KOB-TV covered the COVID-19 unemployment relief checks that will go out starting on Dec. 14.
- The San Miguel County administration building and New Mexico Highlands University had positive COVID-19 tests, the Las Vegas Optic reported.
- Albuquerque Business First outlined what the new red-to-green system will mean for businesses.
- Restaurants are worried about the winter reopening plans, KRQE-TV reported.
- A business leader in Carlsbad said that businesses are having a hard time following the changing COVID-19 restrictions, the Carlsbad Current-Argus reported.
- Black Friday in Silver City largely was online this year, the Silver City Daily Press reported.
- There will be long lines and long wait times for holiday shopping, KRQE-TV reported.
- Santa Fe’s Farolito Walk (which should be called a Luminaria Walk) could become a drive-thru event this year, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
- The University of New Mexico men’s basketball team’s opening game will be delayed, as advised by the team doctor, the Albuquerque Journal reported.