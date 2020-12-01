Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (12/01/20 edition)

In a press conference on Monday, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and state Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. David Scrase went over the new tiered “red to green” COVID-19 framework that the state will enter on Dec. 2, following the end of the two-week lockdown “reset.” “This, we believe, is a mechanism that will allow New Mexico to sort of move through the virus, protect New Mexicans [and] provide a little bit of more economic certainty for the entire state as a whole,” Lujan Grisham said during the remote press conference. The reopening framework, which was announced last week, will allow counties that reach certain metrics around reducing the virus spread to open up more business and services to residents. RELATED: State announces details of county-by-county reopening The tiered system will enable state officials to determine “what kinds of restrictions would still need to be in place in order to protect as many people as we can [and] to prevent our hospital systems from being overwhelmed,” Lujan Grisham said, while allowing for some flexibility at the county level “if those communities can get their constituents and residents to work a little bit more closely together.” “We think that’s possible in this framework,” she said. The “red to green” framework assesses each of the state’s 33 counties by two metrics measured over a two-week period: a test positivity rate at or below 5 percent and eight or fewer cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents.