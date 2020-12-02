New Mexico surpasses 100,000 cases and reports record-breaking 40 deaths from COVID-19 Wednesday

New Mexico became the 37th state to record 100,000 cases in total for COVID-19 and the state announced a record-breaking 40 deaths Wednesday related to the illness.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham issued a statement in response, saying that the state is “headed for a painful winter.”
“Today alone we lost 40 New Mexicans to this virus. We cannot become numb to this tragedy. Families all across our state are grappling with unfathomable grief. Each of these New Mexicans was loved. Each is mourned with our whole hearts,” she said through the statement.
The state Department of Health announced 1,549 cases of the respiratory illness Wednesday, which brings the state’s overall total to 100,963 cases. There are 940 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19, an increase of 31 since Tuesday. This could include those from other states who are hospitalized in New Mexico, but would not include New Mexicans who are hospitalized out of state.
According to the state, the total number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 1,629.
The forty additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19 were the following:
- A female in her 50s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 60s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 50s from Chaves County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Chaves County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Cibola County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Curry County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 50s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and was a resident of the Adobe Assisted Living facility in Las Cruces.
- A female in her 60s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Doña Ana County who was a resident of the Village at Northrise facility in Las Cruces.
- A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 80s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Eddy County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Lea County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs.
- A second male in his 80s from Lea County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A third male in his 80s from Lea County.
- A male in his 50s from Luna County who was hospitalized.
- A male in his 70s from Luna County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Luna County who had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 50s from McKinley County who was hospitalized.
- A male in his 60s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from McKinley County who was hospitalized.
- A male in his 70s from McKinley County who was hospitalized.
- A female in her 80s from McKinley County.
- A male in his 60s from Otero County who was hospitalized.
- A male in his 50s from Rio Arriba County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Roosevelt County who was hospitalized.
- A female in her 60s from Sandoval County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Sandoval County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 60s from Sandoval County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Sandoval County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 40s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Santa Fe County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Valencia County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
DOH does not disclose which underlying condition any of the deceased had, only if one was present before death.
The most common underlying condition for those who died with COVID-19 was hypertension, followed by diabetes and cardiovascular disease, according to the state’s latest mortality update. Some of those who died had multiple comorbidities.
The state provided the zip codes within the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. The zip code, 87121, with the most COVID-19 cases is located in Albuquerque, but the zip codes with the second and third most COVID-19 cases, 88203 and 88201, are in Roswell.
The ten zip codes around the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Wednesday are:
- 87121 – 70
- 88203 – 61
- 88201 – 56
- 88220 – 56
- 87105 – 50
- 87031 – 46
- 88240 – 46
- 87507 – 41
- 87401 – 39
- 87114 – 34
The county with the highest number of new cases Wednesday was Bernalillo County, with 448. The three additional counties with more than 100 cases are: San Juan with 141; Chaves with 130; Doña Ana with 113.
There are 34,411 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the state DOH, according to the state.
Testing
The additional cases Wednesday were in the following counties and correctional facilities:
- 448 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 130 new cases in Chaves County
- 18 new cases in Cibola County
- 4 new cases in Colfax County
- 32 new cases in Curry County
- 4 new cases in De Baca County
- 113 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 70 new cases in Eddy County
- 10 new cases in Grant County
- 1 new case in Guadalupe County
- 2 new cases in Hidalgo County
- 98 new cases in Lea County
- 4 new cases in Lincoln County
- 4 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 4 new cases in Luna County
- 70 new cases in McKinley County
- 2 new cases in Mora County
- 19 new cases in Otero County
- 3 new cases in Quay County
- 23 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 26 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 85 new cases in Sandoval County
- 141 new cases in San Juan County
- 5 new cases in San Miguel County
- 76 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 14 new cases in Sierra County
- 5 new cases in Socorro County
- 2 new cases in Taos County
- 5 new cases in Torrance County
- 17 new cases in Union County
- 80 new cases in Valencia County
- 1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County
- 3 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Guadalupe County Correctional Facility
- 11 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County
- 17 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County
The state previously reported numbers that included four cases that have been identified as duplicates (one in Los Alamos County, one in McKinley County, one in Sandoval County, one in Valencia County) and one case in Valencia County that was not lab confirmed. The state has corrected those. One case previously reported in Bernalillo County was later determined to be among individuals held by federal agencies at the Torrance County Detention Facility. Four cases previously reported in Cibola County was later determined to be among NMCD inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County. Two cases previously reported in Santa Fe County were determined to be among NMCD inmates at the Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County. Five cases listed in Tuesday’s correction as having been previously reported in Union County and then been determined to be among NCMD inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County should have been corrected to have been determined to be among NMCD inmates at the Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County and are now reported as such, according to DOH. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 100,963 COVID-19 cases:
- Bernalillo County: 28,125
- Catron County: 37
- Chaves County: 4,974
- Cibola County: 1,706
- Colfax County: 250
- Curry County: 3,275
- De Baca County: 48
- Doña Ana County: 13,797
- Eddy County: 3,099
- Grant County: 523
- Guadalupe County: 140
- Harding County: 6
- Hidalgo County: 189
- Lea County: 4,497
- Lincoln County: 794
- Los Alamos County: 158
- Luna County: 1,980
- McKinley County: 7,294
- Mora County: 38
- Otero County: 1,512
- Quay County: 257
- Rio Arriba County: 1,387
- Roosevelt County: 1,041
- Sandoval County: 5,478
- San Juan County: 6,296
- San Miguel County: 444
- Santa Fe County: 5,415
- Sierra County: 359
- Socorro County: 645
- Taos County: 853
- Torrance County: 329
- Union County: 130
- Valencia County: 3,210
DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:
- Cibola County Correctional Center: 385
- Otero County Prison Facility: 427
- Otero County Processing Center: 194
- Torrance County Detention Facility: 45
DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:
- Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 206
- Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 92
- Lea County Correctional Facility: 146
- Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 117
- Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 72
- Otero County Prison Facility: 473
- Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 107
- Roswell Correctional Center: 223
- Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 167
- Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 19
- Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 4
DOH has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:
- Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces
- Advantage Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
- Albuquerque Grand Senior Living
- Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center
- Albuquerque Uptown Assisted Living
- The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque
- The Arbors of Del Rey in Las Cruces
- Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation
- The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Las Cruces
- Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque
- Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque
- Avamere at Rio Rancho
- Avamere at Roswell
- Aztec Healthcare in Aztec
- Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- BeeHive Homes Raton
- BeeHive Homes Deming
- BeeHive Homes Roswell
- BeeHive Homes Portales
- BeeHive Homes of San Pedro in Albuquerque
- Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen
- Blue Horizon Boutique Assisted Living & Memory Care in Las Cruces
- Brookdale Santa Fe
- Brookdale Tramway Ridge in Albuquerque
- Brookdale Valencia Albuquerque
- Buena Vista Senior Care in Albuquerque
- Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces
- Camino Retirement Homes in Albuquerque
- Carefree Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center in Alamogordo
- Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces
- Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces
- Casa Palo Duro in Albuquerque
- Casa de Palomas in Albuquerque
- Casa de Paz in Rio Rancho
- Casa de Rosa in Albuquerque
- Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell
- Casa Mis Abuelos in Albuquerque
- Casa Real in Santa Fe
- Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington
- Cielos Abiertos Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis
- Cuesta Manor in Albuquerque
- Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs
- El Castillo in Santa Fe
- Elite Senior Care Kathryn House in Albuquerque
- Elmcroft of Quintessence in Albuquerque
- Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
- Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara
- Golden Hands Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Good Life Senior Living in Lovington
- Good Life Senior Living in Artesia
- Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad
- Good Life Senior Living in Hobbs
- Good Life Memory Care Los Lunas
- Good Samaritan Society – Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque
- Good Samaritan Society Betty Dare in Alamogordo
- Good Samaritan Society Grants
- Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces
- Good Samaritan Society Socorro
- Haciendas of Grace Village in Las Cruces
- Hannett House in Albuquerque
- Haven Care – Birch House in Albuquerque
- Haven Care – Fir House in Albuquerque
- Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales
- Hilldale House in Albuquerque
- Ladera Center in Albuquerque
- Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca
- Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad
- Landmark at Desert Gardens in Hobbs
- Landsun Unit of Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad
- La Posada Assisted Living in Las Cruces
- Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque
- La Vida Llena Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- The Legacy at Santa Fe
- Life Spire Assisted Living Rio Rancho
- Life Spire Assisted Living Albuquerque
- Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup
- Life Care Center in Farmington
- Lovington Healthcare in Lovington
- Kingston Residence of Santa Fe
- Mariah House in Albuquerque
- Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero
- Mi Casa Bonita in Santa Fe
- Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming
- Mission Arch Center in Roswell
- The Montebello on Academy in Albuquerque
- The Montecito in Santa Fe
- MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Albuquerque
- MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Rio Rancho
- The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho
- New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences
- North Ridge Care Center in Albuquerque
- Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque
- Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe
- Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque
- Princeton Place in Albuquerque
- Ravenna Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup
- The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque
- Retirement Ranches in Clovis
- Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho
- The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque
- Rio Rancho Center
- Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque
- Sandia Senior Suites in Albuquerque
- Senior Living Systems in Los Lunas
- Shady Pines Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Sierra Healthcare Center in Truth or Consequences
- Sierra Vista Retirement Community in Santa Fe
- Silver City Care Center in Silver City
- Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation in Los Alamos
- South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque
- Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque
- St. Anthony’s Healthcare in Clovis
- Stardust Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Sunny Day Assisted Living in Gallup
- The Suites at Rio Vista in Rio Rancho
- Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell
- Taos Living Center
- Tender Heart Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Tercer Cielo Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- Vida Encantada Nursing and Rehabilitation in Las Vegas
- The Village at Alameda in Albuquerque
- The Village at Northrise in Las Cruces
- Village Retirement Community in Roswell
- Vista Hermosa in Santa Fe
- Vista Sandia Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque
- Welbrook Senior Living Farmington
- Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces
- West Ridge Village in Albuquerque
- Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis
- White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs
- Willow Manor in Deming
- Willow Wood Assisted Living in Albuquerque