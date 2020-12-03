NM hits new record for COVID-19 deaths in one day

State health officials announced Thursday an additional 1,908 cases of COVID-19 and 44 more related deaths, the most reported cases in one day, so far. The state has now seen 102,862 total cases and 1,673 total COVID-19 related deaths. State officials also reported that 947 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 and and 35,179 have been deemed recovered from the disease.

Bernalillo County, again, had the most newly reported cases and Doña Ana County had the second most. Officials also reported a new case at the Cibola County Correctional Center in Milan, NM.

Below is the breakdown of the newly reported cases, by county.

586 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Catron County

79 new cases in Chaves County

16 new cases in Cibola County

13 new cases in Colfax County

36 new cases in Curry County

1 new case in De Baca County

304 new cases in Doña Ana County

47 new cases in Eddy County

11 new cases in Grant County

9 new cases in Guadalupe County

1 new case in Hidalgo County

68 new cases in Lea County

37 new cases in Lincoln County

4 new cases in Los Alamos County

10 new cases in Luna County

88 new cases in McKinley County

3 new cases in Mora County

37 new cases in Otero County

6 new cases in Quay County

18 new cases in Rio Arriba County

22 new cases in Roosevelt County

110 new cases in Sandoval County

120 new cases in San Juan County

16 new cases in San Miguel County

96 new cases in Santa Fe County

7 new cases in Sierra County

9 new cases in Socorro County

20 new cases in Taos County

2 new cases in Torrance County

4 new cases in Union County

126 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center

Of the 44 newly reported deaths, 10 were in Bernalillo County. State health officials also reported three deaths among inmates incarcerated by the state Department of Corrections. Details of the most recently reported deaths are below.

A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second female in her 70s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A third female in her 70s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A fourth female in her 70s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized, had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque.

A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second male in his 80s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A third male in his 80s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized.

A male in his 90s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized.

A female in her 60s from Chaves County who was hospitalized.

A male in his 80s from Cibola County who was a resident of the Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca.

A female in her 60s from Curry County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized.

A female in her 70s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized, had underlying conditions and was a resident of Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces.

A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County who was a patient at the New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences.

A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and was a resident of the Adobe Assisted Living facility in Las Cruces.

A female in her 70s from Eddy County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Eddy County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 90s from Eddy County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the White Sands Healthcare facility in Hobbs.

A female in her 30s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 30s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from McKinley County who was a resident of the Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca.

A male in his 70s from Rio Arriba County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Sandoval County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Sandoval County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Suites at Rio Vista facility in Rio Rancho.

A second female in her 80s from Sandoval County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Suites at Rio Vista facility in Rio Rancho.

A male in his 50s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from San Juan County who was hospitalized.

A male in his 80s from Santa Fe County who was hospitalized and was a resident of the Pacifica Senior Living facility in Santa Fe.

A male in his 80s from Sierra County who was a resident of the New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences.

A female in her 60s from Taos County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Taos County who was a resident of the Taos Living Center in Taos.

A female in her 90s from Taos County who was hospitalized.

A female in her 80s from Valencia County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the GoodLife Senior Living and Memory Care facility in Los Lunas.

A male in his 80s from Valencia County who was a resident of the GoodLife Senior Living and Memory Care facility in Los Lunas.

A male in his 60s who was hospitalized and was a New Mexico Corrections Department inmate at the Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County.

A male in his 40s who was hospitalized and was a New Mexico Corrections Department inmate at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County.

A male in his 50s who was hospitalized and was a New Mexico Corrections Department inmate at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County.

State officials also reported that an area of the westside of Albuquerque had the most new cases of COVID-19. The 10 zip codes with the most new cases are below.

87121 – 99

88005 – 79

87031 – 55

87120 – 47

87105 – 44

87507 – 44

87112 – 39

87002 – 37

88203 – 35

88101 – 34

Overall, Bernalillo still has the most total number of cases. Those totals, by county, are below.

Bernalillo County: 28,707

Catron County: 38

Chaves County: 5,053

Cibola County: 1,722

Colfax County: 263

Curry County: 3,311

De Baca County: 49

Doña Ana County: 14,095

Eddy County: 3,146

Grant County: 534

Guadalupe County: 149

Harding County: 6

Hidalgo County: 190

Lea County: 4,565

Lincoln County: 831

Los Alamos County: 162

Luna County: 1,990

McKinley County: 7,382

Mora County: 41

Otero County: 1,549

Quay County: 263

Rio Arriba County: 1,405

Roosevelt County: 1,063

Sandoval County: 5,588

San Juan County: 6,416

San Miguel County: 460

Santa Fe County: 5,511

Sierra County: 367

Socorro County: 654

Taos County: 873

Torrance County: 331

Union County: 134

Valencia County: 3,336

Below are the total number of cases among inmates held by the state Department of Corrections, as reported by the New Mexico Department of Health. The Otero County Prison Facility in Chaparral still has the most total cases, but according to the Department of Corrections, those numbers do not reflect current cases. Four inmates who contracted COVID-19 died with the disease and the rest recovered.

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 206

Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 92

Lea County Correctional Facility: 146

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 117

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 72

Otero County Prison Facility: 473

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 107

Roswell Correctional Center: 223

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 167

Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 19

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 4

Of inmates detained by federal authorities, the Otero County Prison Facility again tops the total number of cases. The total number of cases among inmates detained by federal authorities are below.

Cibola County Correctional Center: 386

Otero County Prison Facility: 427

Otero County Processing Center: 194

Torrance County Detention Facility: 45

State health officials also reported at least one case of COVID-19 in the past 28 days at the following congregate care facilities.

Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces

Advantage Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Albuquerque Grand Senior Living

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center

Albuquerque Uptown Assisted Living

The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque

The Arbors of Del Rey in Las Cruces

Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation

The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Las Cruces

Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque

Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque

Avamere at Rio Rancho

Avamere at Roswell

Aztec Healthcare in Aztec

Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes Deming

BeeHive Homes Roswell

BeeHive Homes Portales

BeeHive Homes of San Pedro in Albuquerque

Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen

Blue Horizon Boutique Assisted Living & Memory Care in Las Cruces

Brookdale Santa Fe

Brookdale Tramway Ridge in Albuquerque

Brookdale Valencia Albuquerque

Buena Vista Senior Care in Albuquerque

Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces

Camino Retirement Homes in Albuquerque

Carefree Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center in Alamogordo

Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces

Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces

Casa Palo Duro in Albuquerque

Casa de Palomas in Albuquerque

Casa de Paz in Rio Rancho

Casa de Rosa in Albuquerque

Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell

Casa Mis Abuelos in Albuquerque

Casa Real in Santa Fe

Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington

Cielos Abiertos Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

Cuesta Manor in Albuquerque

Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs

El Castillo in Santa Fe

Elite Senior Care Kathryn House in Albuquerque

Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara

Golden Hands Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Good Life Senior Living in Lovington

Good Life Senior Living in Artesia

Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad

Good Life Senior Living in Hobbs

Good Life Memory Care Los Lunas

Good Samaritan Society – Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque

Good Samaritan Society Betty Dare in Alamogordo

Good Samaritan Society Grants

Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces

Good Samaritan Society Socorro

Haciendas of Grace Village in Las Cruces

Hannett House in Albuquerque

Haven Care – Birch House in Albuquerque

Haven Care – Fir House in Albuquerque

Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales

Hilldale House in Albuquerque

Ladera Center in Albuquerque

Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca

Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

Landmark at Desert Gardens in Hobbs

Landsun Unit of Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

La Posada Assisted Living in Las Cruces

Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque

La Vida Llena Assisted Living in Albuquerque

The Legacy at Santa Fe

Life Spire Assisted Living Rio Rancho

Life Spire Assisted Living Albuquerque

Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup

Life Care Center in Farmington

Lovington Healthcare in Lovington

Kingston Residence of Santa Fe

Mariah House in Albuquerque

Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero

Mi Casa Bonita in Santa Fe

Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming

Mission Arch Center in Roswell

The Montebello on Academy in Albuquerque

The Montecito in Santa Fe

MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Albuquerque

MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Rio Rancho

The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho

New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences

North Ridge Care Center in Albuquerque

Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque

Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe

Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque

Princeton Place in Albuquerque

Pueblo of Isleta Assisted Living & Memory Care Facility

Ravenna Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup

The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque

Retirement Ranches in Clovis

Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho

The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque

Rio Rancho Center

Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque

Sandia Senior Suites in Albuquerque

Senior Living Systems in Los Lunas

Shady Pines Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Sierra Healthcare Center in Truth or Consequences

Sierra Vista Retirement Community in Santa Fe

Silver City Care Center in Silver City

Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation in Los Alamos

South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque

Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque

St. Anthony’s Healthcare in Clovis

Sunny Day Assisted Living in Gallup

The Suites at Rio Vista in Rio Rancho

Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell

Taos Living Center

Tender Heart Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Tercer Cielo Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Vida Encantada Nursing and Rehabilitation in Las Vegas

The Village at Alameda in Albuquerque

The Village at Northrise in Las Cruces

Village Retirement Community in Roswell

Vista Hermosa in Santa Fe

Vista Sandia Assisted Living in Albuquerque

The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque

Welbrook Senior Living Farmington

Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces

West Ridge Village in Albuquerque

Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis

White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs

Willow Manor in Deming

State officials continue to urge all residents to wear face coverings when in public and to only leave home for necessary trips.

Anyone showing signs of COVID-19, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell, should call their medical provider or the Department of Health at 855-600-3453.