NM hits new record for COVID-19 deaths in one day

State health officials announced Thursday an additional 1,908 cases of COVID-19 and 44 more related deaths, the most reported cases in one day, so far. The state has now seen 102,862 total cases and 1,673 total COVID-19 related deaths. State officials also reported that 947 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 and and 35,179 have been deemed recovered from the disease.
Bernalillo County, again, had the most newly reported cases and Doña Ana County had the second most. Officials also reported a new case at the Cibola County Correctional Center in Milan, NM.
Below is the breakdown of the newly reported cases, by county.
- 586 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 1 new case in Catron County
- 79 new cases in Chaves County
- 16 new cases in Cibola County
- 13 new cases in Colfax County
- 36 new cases in Curry County
- 1 new case in De Baca County
- 304 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 47 new cases in Eddy County
- 11 new cases in Grant County
- 9 new cases in Guadalupe County
- 1 new case in Hidalgo County
- 68 new cases in Lea County
- 37 new cases in Lincoln County
- 4 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 10 new cases in Luna County
- 88 new cases in McKinley County
- 3 new cases in Mora County
- 37 new cases in Otero County
- 6 new cases in Quay County
- 18 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 22 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 110 new cases in Sandoval County
- 120 new cases in San Juan County
- 16 new cases in San Miguel County
- 96 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 7 new cases in Sierra County
- 9 new cases in Socorro County
- 20 new cases in Taos County
- 2 new cases in Torrance County
- 4 new cases in Union County
- 126 new cases in Valencia County
- 1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center
Of the 44 newly reported deaths, 10 were in Bernalillo County. State health officials also reported three deaths among inmates incarcerated by the state Department of Corrections. Details of the most recently reported deaths are below.
- A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second female in her 70s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A third female in her 70s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A fourth female in her 70s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized, had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 80s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A third male in his 80s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized.
- A male in his 90s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized.
- A female in her 60s from Chaves County who was hospitalized.
- A male in his 80s from Cibola County who was a resident of the Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca.
- A female in her 60s from Curry County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 50s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized.
- A female in her 70s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized, had underlying conditions and was a resident of Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces.
- A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County who was a patient at the New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences.
- A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and was a resident of the Adobe Assisted Living facility in Las Cruces.
- A female in her 70s from Eddy County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Eddy County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 90s from Eddy County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the White Sands Healthcare facility in Hobbs.
- A female in her 30s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 30s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from McKinley County who was a resident of the Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca.
- A male in his 70s from Rio Arriba County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Sandoval County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Sandoval County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Suites at Rio Vista facility in Rio Rancho.
- A second female in her 80s from Sandoval County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Suites at Rio Vista facility in Rio Rancho.
- A male in his 50s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from San Juan County who was hospitalized.
- A male in his 80s from Santa Fe County who was hospitalized and was a resident of the Pacifica Senior Living facility in Santa Fe.
- A male in his 80s from Sierra County who was a resident of the New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences.
- A female in her 60s from Taos County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Taos County who was a resident of the Taos Living Center in Taos.
- A female in her 90s from Taos County who was hospitalized.
- A female in her 80s from Valencia County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the GoodLife Senior Living and Memory Care facility in Los Lunas.
- A male in his 80s from Valencia County who was a resident of the GoodLife Senior Living and Memory Care facility in Los Lunas.
- A male in his 60s who was hospitalized and was a New Mexico Corrections Department inmate at the Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County.
- A male in his 40s who was hospitalized and was a New Mexico Corrections Department inmate at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County.
- A male in his 50s who was hospitalized and was a New Mexico Corrections Department inmate at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County.
State officials also reported that an area of the westside of Albuquerque had the most new cases of COVID-19. The 10 zip codes with the most new cases are below.
- 87121 – 99
- 88005 – 79
- 87031 – 55
- 87120 – 47
- 87105 – 44
- 87507 – 44
- 87112 – 39
- 87002 – 37
- 88203 – 35
- 88101 – 34
Overall, Bernalillo still has the most total number of cases. Those totals, by county, are below.
- Bernalillo County: 28,707
- Catron County: 38
- Chaves County: 5,053
- Cibola County: 1,722
- Colfax County: 263
- Curry County: 3,311
- De Baca County: 49
- Doña Ana County: 14,095
- Eddy County: 3,146
- Grant County: 534
- Guadalupe County: 149
- Harding County: 6
- Hidalgo County: 190
- Lea County: 4,565
- Lincoln County: 831
- Los Alamos County: 162
- Luna County: 1,990
- McKinley County: 7,382
- Mora County: 41
- Otero County: 1,549
- Quay County: 263
- Rio Arriba County: 1,405
- Roosevelt County: 1,063
- Sandoval County: 5,588
- San Juan County: 6,416
- San Miguel County: 460
- Santa Fe County: 5,511
- Sierra County: 367
- Socorro County: 654
- Taos County: 873
- Torrance County: 331
- Union County: 134
- Valencia County: 3,336
Below are the total number of cases among inmates held by the state Department of Corrections, as reported by the New Mexico Department of Health. The Otero County Prison Facility in Chaparral still has the most total cases, but according to the Department of Corrections, those numbers do not reflect current cases. Four inmates who contracted COVID-19 died with the disease and the rest recovered.
- Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 206
- Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 92
- Lea County Correctional Facility: 146
- Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 117
- Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 72
- Otero County Prison Facility: 473
- Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 107
- Roswell Correctional Center: 223
- Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 167
- Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 19
- Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 4
Of inmates detained by federal authorities, the Otero County Prison Facility again tops the total number of cases. The total number of cases among inmates detained by federal authorities are below.
- Cibola County Correctional Center: 386
- Otero County Prison Facility: 427
- Otero County Processing Center: 194
- Torrance County Detention Facility: 45
State health officials also reported at least one case of COVID-19 in the past 28 days at the following congregate care facilities.
- Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces
- Advantage Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
- Albuquerque Grand Senior Living
- Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center
- Albuquerque Uptown Assisted Living
- The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque
- The Arbors of Del Rey in Las Cruces
- Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation
- The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Las Cruces
- Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque
- Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque
- Avamere at Rio Rancho
- Avamere at Roswell
- Aztec Healthcare in Aztec
- Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- BeeHive Homes Deming
- BeeHive Homes Roswell
- BeeHive Homes Portales
- BeeHive Homes of San Pedro in Albuquerque
- Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen
- Blue Horizon Boutique Assisted Living & Memory Care in Las Cruces
- Brookdale Santa Fe
- Brookdale Tramway Ridge in Albuquerque
- Brookdale Valencia Albuquerque
- Buena Vista Senior Care in Albuquerque
- Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces
- Camino Retirement Homes in Albuquerque
- Carefree Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center in Alamogordo
- Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces
- Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces
- Casa Palo Duro in Albuquerque
- Casa de Palomas in Albuquerque
- Casa de Paz in Rio Rancho
- Casa de Rosa in Albuquerque
- Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell
- Casa Mis Abuelos in Albuquerque
- Casa Real in Santa Fe
- Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington
- Cielos Abiertos Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis
- Cuesta Manor in Albuquerque
- Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs
- El Castillo in Santa Fe
- Elite Senior Care Kathryn House in Albuquerque
- Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
- Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara
- Golden Hands Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Good Life Senior Living in Lovington
- Good Life Senior Living in Artesia
- Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad
- Good Life Senior Living in Hobbs
- Good Life Memory Care Los Lunas
- Good Samaritan Society – Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque
- Good Samaritan Society Betty Dare in Alamogordo
- Good Samaritan Society Grants
- Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces
- Good Samaritan Society Socorro
- Haciendas of Grace Village in Las Cruces
- Hannett House in Albuquerque
- Haven Care – Birch House in Albuquerque
- Haven Care – Fir House in Albuquerque
- Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales
- Hilldale House in Albuquerque
- Ladera Center in Albuquerque
- Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca
- Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad
- Landmark at Desert Gardens in Hobbs
- Landsun Unit of Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad
- La Posada Assisted Living in Las Cruces
- Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque
- La Vida Llena Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- The Legacy at Santa Fe
- Life Spire Assisted Living Rio Rancho
- Life Spire Assisted Living Albuquerque
- Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup
- Life Care Center in Farmington
- Lovington Healthcare in Lovington
- Kingston Residence of Santa Fe
- Mariah House in Albuquerque
- Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero
- Mi Casa Bonita in Santa Fe
- Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming
- Mission Arch Center in Roswell
- The Montebello on Academy in Albuquerque
- The Montecito in Santa Fe
- MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Albuquerque
- MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Rio Rancho
- The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho
- New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences
- North Ridge Care Center in Albuquerque
- Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque
- Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe
- Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque
- Princeton Place in Albuquerque
- Pueblo of Isleta Assisted Living & Memory Care Facility
- Ravenna Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup
- The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque
- Retirement Ranches in Clovis
- Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho
- The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque
- Rio Rancho Center
- Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque
- Sandia Senior Suites in Albuquerque
- Senior Living Systems in Los Lunas
- Shady Pines Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Sierra Healthcare Center in Truth or Consequences
- Sierra Vista Retirement Community in Santa Fe
- Silver City Care Center in Silver City
- Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation in Los Alamos
- South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque
- Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque
- St. Anthony’s Healthcare in Clovis
- Sunny Day Assisted Living in Gallup
- The Suites at Rio Vista in Rio Rancho
- Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell
- Taos Living Center
- Tender Heart Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Tercer Cielo Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- Vida Encantada Nursing and Rehabilitation in Las Vegas
- The Village at Alameda in Albuquerque
- The Village at Northrise in Las Cruces
- Village Retirement Community in Roswell
- Vista Hermosa in Santa Fe
- Vista Sandia Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque
- Welbrook Senior Living Farmington
- Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces
- West Ridge Village in Albuquerque
- Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis
- White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs
- Willow Manor in Deming
State officials continue to urge all residents to wear face coverings when in public and to only leave home for necessary trips.
Anyone showing signs of COVID-19, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell, should call their medical provider or the Department of Health at 855-600-3453.