NM reports more than 2k new COVID-19 cases, more than five dozen among inmates

New Mexico state health officials announced Friday another 2,080 COVID-19 cases and 33 related deaths. Officials also reported 66 more cases of the disease among inmates held by the state Department of Corrections and 2 more cases among those detained by federal agencies.

As of Friday there were 934 people hospitalized for COVID-19 and 35,781 were deemed recovered from the disease, according to health officials.

Bernalillo County continued to outpace the rest of the state for new cases, with Doña Ana County having the second most new cases.

The number of newly reported cases, broken down by county are below.

755 new cases in Bernalillo County

3 new cases in Catron County

99 new cases in Chaves County

30 new cases in Cibola County

5 new cases in Colfax County

48 new cases in Curry County

4 new cases in De Baca County

224 new cases in Doña Ana County

45 new cases in Eddy County

6 new cases in Grant County

3 new cases in Guadalupe County

2 new cases in Hidalgo County

101 new cases in Lea County

16 new cases in Lincoln County

8 new cases in Los Alamos County

31 new cases in Luna County

75 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Mora County

37 new cases in Otero County

4 new cases in Quay County

37 new cases in Rio Arriba County

18 new cases in Roosevelt County

118 new cases in Sandoval County

83 new cases in San Juan County

10 new cases in San Miguel County

96 new cases in Santa Fe County

6 new cases in Sierra County

20 new cases n Socorro County

20 new cases in Taos County

17 new cases in Torrance County

8 new cases in Union County

82 new cases in Valencia County

Health officials also reported two new cases among inmates held by federal agencies and 66 new cases among inmates held by the state Department of Corrections. Those specifics are below.

1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility

1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center

13 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

13 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Guadalupe County Correctional Facility

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility

2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County

8 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County

10 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County

19 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County

Bernalillo County also reported the most new deaths related to COVID-19, according to health officials. The specifics of the latest deaths are below.

A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second male in his 60s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque.

A second female in her 80s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque.

A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Care Free Assisted Living facility in Albuquerque.

A second female in her 90s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized.

A male in his 90s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 40s from Chaves County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Chaves County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell.

A male in his 60s from Cibola County who was a resident of the Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca.

A male in his 50s from Curry County who was hospitalized.

A male in his 40s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized.

A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second male in his 80s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Lea County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Lovington Healthcare facility in Lovington.

A second male in his 70s from Lea County who had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second male in his 60s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second female in her 70s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 40s from Otero County who was hospitalized.

A female in her 50s from Sandoval County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 90s from Santa Fe County who was hospitalized.

A male in his 90s from Santa Fe County who was a resident of the Pacifica Senior Living facility in Santa Fe.

A female in her 60s from Sierra County who was hospitalized and was a resident at the Village at Northrise facility in Las Cruces.

A male in his 90s from Socorro County who was hospitalized.

A male in his 50s from Valencia County who was hospitalized.

A male in his 70s from Valencia County who was hospitalized.

A female in her 80s from Valencia County who was a resident of the Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen.

An area of the westside of Albuquerque continued to account for the most cases of COVID-19 in the state on Friday. The ten zip codes with the most newly reported cases are below.

87121 – 159

87105 – 90

87120 – 62

88240 – 58

87031 – 55

87108 – 47

87114 – 47

88203 – 46

88201 – 42

87123 – 40

Bernalillo County also has the most total number of cases in the state. Below are the cumulative number of cases by county.

Bernalillo County: 29,458

Catron County: 41

Chaves County: 5,152

Cibola County: 1,752

Colfax County: 268

Curry County: 3,359

De Baca County: 53

Doña Ana County: 14,318

Eddy County: 3,191

Grant County: 540

Guadalupe County: 152

Harding County: 6

Hidalgo County: 191

Lea County: 4,665

Lincoln County: 846

Los Alamos County: 170

Luna County: 2,021

McKinley County: 7,457

Mora County: 42

Otero County: 1,587

Quay County: 267

Rio Arriba County: 1,442

Roosevelt County: 1,081

Sandoval County: 5,706

San Juan County: 6,499

San Miguel County: 470

Santa Fe County: 5,606

Sierra County: 373

Socorro County: 674

Taos County: 893

Torrance County: 348

Union County: 142

Valencia County: 3,418

Below are the total number of cases among inmates held by the state Department of Corrections, which include the newly reported cases.

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 219

Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 105

Lea County Correctional Facility: 148

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 119

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 80

Otero County Prison Facility: 473

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 107

Roswell Correctional Center: 223

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 177

Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 38

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 4

Below are the total number of cases among inmates held by federal agencies, which also include newly reported numbers.

Cibola County Correctional Center: 387

Otero County Prison Facility: 428

Otero County Processing Center: 194

Torrance County Detention Facility: 45

The state Department of Health reported at least one case of COVID-19 in the past 28 days at the following congregate care facilities.

Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces

Advantage Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Albuquerque Grand Senior Living

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center

Albuquerque Uptown Assisted Living

The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque

The Arbors of Del Rey in Las Cruces

Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation

The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Alamogordo

The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Las Cruces

Aspen Care Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque

Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque

Avamere at Rio Rancho

Avamere at Roswell

Aztec Healthcare in Aztec

Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes Deming

BeeHive Homes Roswell

BeeHive Homes Portales

BeeHive Homes of San Pedro in Albuquerque

Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen

Blue Horizon Boutique Assisted Living & Memory Care in Las Cruces

Brookdale Santa Fe

Brookdale Tramway Ridge in Albuquerque

Brookdale Valencia Albuquerque

Buena Vista Senior Care in Albuquerque

Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces

Camino Retirement Homes in Albuquerque

Care Free Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center in Alamogordo

Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces

Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces

Casa Palo Duro in Albuquerque

Casa de Palomas in Albuquerque

Casa de Paz in Rio Rancho

Casa de Rosa in Albuquerque

Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell

Casa Mis Abuelos in Albuquerque

Casa Real in Santa Fe

Casa Sandia in Albuquerque

Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington

Cielos Abiertos Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

Cuesta Manor in Albuquerque

Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs

El Castillo in Santa Fe

Elite Senior Care Kathryn House in Albuquerque

Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara

Golden Hands Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Good Life Senior Living in Lovington

Good Life Senior Living in Artesia

Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad

Good Life Senior Living in Hobbs

Good Life Memory Care Los Lunas

Good Samaritan Society – Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque

Good Samaritan Society Betty Dare in Alamogordo

Good Samaritan Society Grants

Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces

Good Samaritan Society Socorro

Haciendas of Grace Village in Las Cruces

Hannett House in Albuquerque

Haven Care – Birch House in Albuquerque

Haven Care – Fir House in Albuquerque

Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales

Hilldale House in Albuquerque

Ladera Center in Albuquerque

Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca

Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

Landmark at Desert Gardens in Hobbs

Landsun Unit of Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

La Posada Assisted Living in Las Cruces

Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque

La Vida Llena Assisted Living in Albuquerque

The Legacy at Santa Fe

Life Spire Assisted Living Rio Rancho

Life Spire Assisted Living Albuquerque

Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup

Life Care Center in Farmington

Lovington Healthcare in Lovington

Kingston Residence of Santa Fe

Mariah House in Albuquerque

Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero

Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming

Mission Arch Center in Roswell

The Montebello on Academy in Albuquerque

The Montecito in Santa Fe

MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Albuquerque

MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Rio Rancho

The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho

New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences

North Ridge Care Center in Albuquerque

Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque

Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe

Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque

Princeton Place in Albuquerque

Pueblo of Isleta Assisted Living & Memory Care Facility

Ravenna Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup

The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque

Retirement Ranches in Clovis

Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho

The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque

Rio Rancho Center

Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque

Sandia Senior Suites in Albuquerque

Senior Living Systems in Los Lunas

Shady Pines Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Sierra Healthcare Center in Truth or Consequences

Sierra Vista Retirement Community in Santa Fe

Silver City Care Center in Silver City

Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation in Los Alamos

South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque

Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque

St. Anthony’s Healthcare in Clovis

Sunny Day Assisted Living in Gallup

Sunshine Assisted Living in Tucumcari

The Suites at Rio Vista in Rio Rancho

Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell

Taos Living Center

Tender Heart Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Tercer Cielo Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Vida Encantada Nursing and Rehabilitation in Las Vegas

The Village at Alameda in Albuquerque

The Village at Northrise in Las Cruces

Village Retirement Community in Roswell

Vista Hermosa in Santa Fe

Vista Sandia Assisted Living in Albuquerque

The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque

Welbrook Senior Living Farmington

Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces

West Ridge Village in Albuquerque

Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis

White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs

Willow Manor in Deming

Willow Wood Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 , such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell, should call their medical provider or the Department of Health at 1-855-600-3453.

source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.