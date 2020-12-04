NM reports more than 2k new COVID-19 cases, more than five dozen among inmates

New Mexico state health officials announced Friday another 2,080 COVID-19 cases and 33 related deaths. Officials also reported 66 more cases of the disease among inmates held by the state Department of Corrections and 2 more cases among those detained by federal agencies.
As of Friday there were 934 people hospitalized for COVID-19 and 35,781 were deemed recovered from the disease, according to health officials.
Bernalillo County continued to outpace the rest of the state for new cases, with Doña Ana County having the second most new cases.
The number of newly reported cases, broken down by county are below.
- 755 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 3 new cases in Catron County
- 99 new cases in Chaves County
- 30 new cases in Cibola County
- 5 new cases in Colfax County
- 48 new cases in Curry County
- 4 new cases in De Baca County
- 224 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 45 new cases in Eddy County
- 6 new cases in Grant County
- 3 new cases in Guadalupe County
- 2 new cases in Hidalgo County
- 101 new cases in Lea County
- 16 new cases in Lincoln County
- 8 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 31 new cases in Luna County
- 75 new cases in McKinley County
- 1 new case in Mora County
- 37 new cases in Otero County
- 4 new cases in Quay County
- 37 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 18 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 118 new cases in Sandoval County
- 83 new cases in San Juan County
- 10 new cases in San Miguel County
- 96 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 6 new cases in Sierra County
- 20 new cases n Socorro County
- 20 new cases in Taos County
- 17 new cases in Torrance County
- 8 new cases in Union County
- 82 new cases in Valencia County
Health officials also reported two new cases among inmates held by federal agencies and 66 new cases among inmates held by the state Department of Corrections. Those specifics are below.
- 1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility
- 1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center
- 13 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County
- 13 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Guadalupe County Correctional Facility
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility
- 2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County
- 8 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County
- 10 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County
- 19 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County
Bernalillo County also reported the most new deaths related to COVID-19, according to health officials. The specifics of the latest deaths are below.
- A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 60s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque.
- A second female in her 80s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque.
- A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Care Free Assisted Living facility in Albuquerque.
- A second female in her 90s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized.
- A male in his 90s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 40s from Chaves County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Chaves County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell.
- A male in his 60s from Cibola County who was a resident of the Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca.
- A male in his 50s from Curry County who was hospitalized.
- A male in his 40s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized.
- A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 80s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Lea County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Lovington Healthcare facility in Lovington.
- A second male in his 70s from Lea County who had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 60s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second female in her 70s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 40s from Otero County who was hospitalized.
- A female in her 50s from Sandoval County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 90s from Santa Fe County who was hospitalized.
- A male in his 90s from Santa Fe County who was a resident of the Pacifica Senior Living facility in Santa Fe.
- A female in her 60s from Sierra County who was hospitalized and was a resident at the Village at Northrise facility in Las Cruces.
- A male in his 90s from Socorro County who was hospitalized.
- A male in his 50s from Valencia County who was hospitalized.
- A male in his 70s from Valencia County who was hospitalized.
- A female in her 80s from Valencia County who was a resident of the Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen.
An area of the westside of Albuquerque continued to account for the most cases of COVID-19 in the state on Friday. The ten zip codes with the most newly reported cases are below.
- 87121 – 159
- 87105 – 90
- 87120 – 62
- 88240 – 58
- 87031 – 55
- 87108 – 47
- 87114 – 47
- 88203 – 46
- 88201 – 42
- 87123 – 40
Bernalillo County also has the most total number of cases in the state. Below are the cumulative number of cases by county.
- Bernalillo County: 29,458
- Catron County: 41
- Chaves County: 5,152
- Cibola County: 1,752
- Colfax County: 268
- Curry County: 3,359
- De Baca County: 53
- Doña Ana County: 14,318
- Eddy County: 3,191
- Grant County: 540
- Guadalupe County: 152
- Harding County: 6
- Hidalgo County: 191
- Lea County: 4,665
- Lincoln County: 846
- Los Alamos County: 170
- Luna County: 2,021
- McKinley County: 7,457
- Mora County: 42
- Otero County: 1,587
- Quay County: 267
- Rio Arriba County: 1,442
- Roosevelt County: 1,081
- Sandoval County: 5,706
- San Juan County: 6,499
- San Miguel County: 470
- Santa Fe County: 5,606
- Sierra County: 373
- Socorro County: 674
- Taos County: 893
- Torrance County: 348
- Union County: 142
- Valencia County: 3,418
Below are the total number of cases among inmates held by the state Department of Corrections, which include the newly reported cases.
- Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 219
- Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 105
- Lea County Correctional Facility: 148
- Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 119
- Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 80
- Otero County Prison Facility: 473
- Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 107
- Roswell Correctional Center: 223
- Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 177
- Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 38
- Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 4
Below are the total number of cases among inmates held by federal agencies, which also include newly reported numbers.
- Cibola County Correctional Center: 387
- Otero County Prison Facility: 428
- Otero County Processing Center: 194
- Torrance County Detention Facility: 45
The state Department of Health reported at least one case of COVID-19 in the past 28 days at the following congregate care facilities.
- Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces
- Advantage Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
- Albuquerque Grand Senior Living
- Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center
- Albuquerque Uptown Assisted Living
- The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque
- The Arbors of Del Rey in Las Cruces
- Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation
- The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Alamogordo
- The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Las Cruces
- Aspen Care Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque
- Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque
- Avamere at Rio Rancho
- Avamere at Roswell
- Aztec Healthcare in Aztec
- Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- BeeHive Homes Deming
- BeeHive Homes Roswell
- BeeHive Homes Portales
- BeeHive Homes of San Pedro in Albuquerque
- Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen
- Blue Horizon Boutique Assisted Living & Memory Care in Las Cruces
- Brookdale Santa Fe
- Brookdale Tramway Ridge in Albuquerque
- Brookdale Valencia Albuquerque
- Buena Vista Senior Care in Albuquerque
- Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces
- Camino Retirement Homes in Albuquerque
- Care Free Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center in Alamogordo
- Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces
- Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces
- Casa Palo Duro in Albuquerque
- Casa de Palomas in Albuquerque
- Casa de Paz in Rio Rancho
- Casa de Rosa in Albuquerque
- Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell
- Casa Mis Abuelos in Albuquerque
- Casa Real in Santa Fe
- Casa Sandia in Albuquerque
- Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington
- Cielos Abiertos Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis
- Cuesta Manor in Albuquerque
- Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs
- El Castillo in Santa Fe
- Elite Senior Care Kathryn House in Albuquerque
- Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
- Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara
- Golden Hands Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Good Life Senior Living in Lovington
- Good Life Senior Living in Artesia
- Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad
- Good Life Senior Living in Hobbs
- Good Life Memory Care Los Lunas
- Good Samaritan Society – Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque
- Good Samaritan Society Betty Dare in Alamogordo
- Good Samaritan Society Grants
- Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces
- Good Samaritan Society Socorro
- Haciendas of Grace Village in Las Cruces
- Hannett House in Albuquerque
- Haven Care – Birch House in Albuquerque
- Haven Care – Fir House in Albuquerque
- Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales
- Hilldale House in Albuquerque
- Ladera Center in Albuquerque
- Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca
- Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad
- Landmark at Desert Gardens in Hobbs
- Landsun Unit of Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad
- La Posada Assisted Living in Las Cruces
- Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque
- La Vida Llena Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- The Legacy at Santa Fe
- Life Spire Assisted Living Rio Rancho
- Life Spire Assisted Living Albuquerque
- Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup
- Life Care Center in Farmington
- Lovington Healthcare in Lovington
- Kingston Residence of Santa Fe
- Mariah House in Albuquerque
- Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero
- Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming
- Mission Arch Center in Roswell
- The Montebello on Academy in Albuquerque
- The Montecito in Santa Fe
- MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Albuquerque
- MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Rio Rancho
- The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho
- New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences
- North Ridge Care Center in Albuquerque
- Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque
- Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe
- Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque
- Princeton Place in Albuquerque
- Pueblo of Isleta Assisted Living & Memory Care Facility
- Ravenna Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup
- The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque
- Retirement Ranches in Clovis
- Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho
- The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque
- Rio Rancho Center
- Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque
- Sandia Senior Suites in Albuquerque
- Senior Living Systems in Los Lunas
- Shady Pines Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Sierra Healthcare Center in Truth or Consequences
- Sierra Vista Retirement Community in Santa Fe
- Silver City Care Center in Silver City
- Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation in Los Alamos
- South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque
- Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque
- St. Anthony’s Healthcare in Clovis
- Sunny Day Assisted Living in Gallup
- Sunshine Assisted Living in Tucumcari
- The Suites at Rio Vista in Rio Rancho
- Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell
- Taos Living Center
- Tender Heart Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Tercer Cielo Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- Vida Encantada Nursing and Rehabilitation in Las Vegas
- The Village at Alameda in Albuquerque
- The Village at Northrise in Las Cruces
- Village Retirement Community in Roswell
- Vista Hermosa in Santa Fe
- Vista Sandia Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque
- Welbrook Senior Living Farmington
- Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces
- West Ridge Village in Albuquerque
- Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis
- White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs
- Willow Manor in Deming
- Willow Wood Assisted Living in Albuquerque
Anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 , such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell, should call their medical provider or the Department of Health at 1-855-600-3453.
