Nearly 2,000 new cases of COVID-19, 32 deaths

New Mexico Department of Health officials reported Saturday 1,925 new cases of COVID-19 and 32 related deaths.

Bernalillo County had the most new cases with 506. Seven other counties had more than 100 new cases of COVID-19. Those counties were Doña Ana County (183), San Juan County (166), Chaves County (142), Lea County (135), Santa Fe County (126), McKinley County (123) and Sandoval County (108).

The state has now recorded 106,856 confirmed cases of the respiratory illness and 1,738 related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

DOH provided a few details about each of the new deaths. Nearly half of the new deaths were residents in Bernalillo County. The new deaths were:

A male in his 30s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 40s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Princeton Place facility in Albuquerque.

A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second female in her 70s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County who was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society Manzano del Sol Village facility in Albuquerque.

A second male in his 70s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A third male in his 70s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County who was a resident of the Genesis Healthcare Uptown facility in Albuquerque.

A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society Manzano del Sol Village facility in Albuquerque.

A second male in his 80s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites facility in Albuquerque.

A third male in his 80s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A fourth male in his 80s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions.

A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque.

A second female in her 90s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Life Spire Assisted Living in Albuquerque.

A female in her 80s from Chaves County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Mission Arch Center in Roswell.

A male in his 80s from Chaves County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell.

A female in her 40s from Doña Ana County.

A female in her 60s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized.

A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Casa de Oro facility in Las Cruces.

A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized.

A female in her 80s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second female in her 80s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Eddy County who was a resident of the Landsun Unit of the Lakeview Christian Home facility in Carlsbad.

A male in his 90s from Eddy County who was a resident of the Landsun Unit of the Lakeview Christian Home facility in Carlsbad.

A male in his 70s from Otero County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Sandoval County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 30s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Santa Fe County who was a resident of the Pacifica Senior Living facility in Santa Fe.

A female in her 70s from Santa Fe County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Santa Fe County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Taos Living Center facility in Taos.

DOH does not disclose which underlying condition any of the deceased had, only if one was present before death.

The most common underlying condition for those who died with COVID-19 was hypertension, followed by diabetes and cardiovascular disease, according to the state’s latest mortality update. Some of those who died had multiple comorbidities.

As of Saturday, there are 925 individuals hospitalized for COVID-19, a decrease of nine since Friday. Nearly all of those hospitalized are New Mexico residents, according to the latest hospitalization update from DOH.

DOH has identified 36,388 COVID-19 cases designated as recovered, an increase of 607 since Friday.

The New Mexico Environment Department’s Rapid Response COVID-19 Watchlist had 154 establishments as of Saturday, a decrease of 20 establishments since Friday. This includes both workplaces and K-12 public schools with two or more rapid responses for positive COVID-19 tests in the workplace in the previous 14 days. The state Public Education Department conducts rapid responses when a student or students test positive.

Testing details

The state coronavirus information page showed 1,634,917 tests have been processed as of Saturday.

The newly reported cases by county are:

506 new cases in Bernalillo County

5 new cases in Catron County

142 new cases in Chaves County

12 new cases in Cibola County

4 new cases in Colfax County

33 new cases in Curry County

3 new cases in De Baca County

183 new cases in Doña Ana County

56 new cases in Eddy County

11 new cases in Grant County

3 new cases in Guadalupe County

135 new cases in Lea County

10 new cases in Lincoln County

6 new cases in Los Alamos County

28 new cases in Luna County

123 new cases in McKinley County

9 new cases in Mora County

46 new cases in Otero County

2 new cases in Quay County

29 new cases in Rio Arriba County

14 new cases in Roosevelt County

108 new cases in Sandoval County

166 new cases in San Juan County

18 new cases in San Miguel County

126 new cases in Santa Fe County

36 new cases in Sierra County

10 new cases in Socorro County

17 new cases in Taos County

22 new cases in Torrance County

5 new cases in Union County

55 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County

DOH also provided the total number of confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic by county, including those reported on Saturday. Three previously reported cases were identified as duplicates (two in Bernalillo County and one in Taos County) and one previously reported case in Bernalillo County was not lab confirmed – these have now been corrected. One case previously reported in Bernalillo County was determined to be among inmates at the Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County and is now reported as such.

Bernalillo County: 29,958

Catron County: 46

Chaves County: 5,294

Cibola County: 1,763

Colfax County: 272

Curry County: 3,393

De Baca County: 56

Doña Ana County: 14,501

Eddy County: 3,245

Grant County: 551

Guadalupe County: 155

Harding County: 6

Hidalgo County: 191

Lea County: 4,800

Lincoln County: 856

Los Alamos County: 176

Luna County: 2,049

McKinley County: 7,581

Mora County: 51

Otero County: 1,633

Quay County: 269

Rio Arriba County: 1,472

Roosevelt County: 1,096

Sandoval County: 5,814

San Juan County: 6,665

San Miguel County: 488

Santa Fe County: 5,731

Sierra County: 409

Socorro County: 684

Taos County: 909

Torrance County: 370

Union County: 147

Valencia County: 3,475

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 387

Otero County Prison Facility: 428

Otero County Processing Center: 194

Torrance County Detention Facility: 45

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 220

Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 105

Lea County Correctional Facility: 148

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 120

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 80

Otero County Prison Facility: 473

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 107

Roswell Correctional Center: 223

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 177

Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 39

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 4

DOH has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following 140 long-term care facilities:

Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces

Advantage Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Albuquerque Grand Senior Living

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center

Albuquerque Uptown Assisted Living

The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque

The Arbors of Del Rey in Las Cruces

Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation

The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Alamogordo

The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Las Cruces

Aspen Care Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque

Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque

Avamere at Rio Rancho

Avamere at Roswell

Aztec Healthcare in Aztec

Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes Deming

BeeHive Homes Farmington

BeeHive Homes Roswell

BeeHive Homes Portales

BeeHive Homes of San Pedro in Albuquerque

Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen

Blue Horizon Boutique Assisted Living & Memory Care in Las Cruces

Brookdale Santa Fe

Brookdale Tramway Ridge in Albuquerque

Brookdale Valencia Albuquerque

Buena Vista Senior Care in Albuquerque

Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces

Camino Retirement Homes in Albuquerque

Care Free Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center in Alamogordo

Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces

Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces

Casa Palo Duro in Albuquerque

Casa de Palomas in Albuquerque

Casa de Paz in Rio Rancho

Casa de Rosa in Albuquerque

Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell

Casa Mis Abuelos in Albuquerque

Casa Real in Santa Fe

Casa Sandia in Albuquerque

Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington

Cielos Abiertos Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

Cuesta Manor in Albuquerque

Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs

El Castillo in Santa Fe

Elite Senior Care Kathryn House in Albuquerque

Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara

Golden Hands Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Good Life Senior Living in Lovington

Good Life Senior Living in Artesia

Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad

Good Life Senior Living in Hobbs

Good Life Memory Care Los Lunas

Good Samaritan Society – Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque

Good Samaritan Society Betty Dare in Alamogordo

Good Samaritan Society Grants

Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces

Good Samaritan Society Socorro

Haciendas of Grace Village in Las Cruces

Hannett House in Albuquerque

Haven Care – Birch House in Albuquerque

Haven Care – Fir House in Albuquerque

Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales

Hilldale House in Albuquerque

Ladera Center in Albuquerque

Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca

Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

Landmark at Desert Gardens in Hobbs

Landsun Unit of Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

La Posada Assisted Living in Las Cruces

Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque

La Vida Llena Assisted Living in Albuquerque

The Legacy at Santa Fe

Life Spire Assisted Living Rio Rancho

Life Spire Assisted Living Albuquerque

Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup

Life Care Center in Farmington

Lovington Healthcare in Lovington

Kingston Residence of Santa Fe

Mariah House in Albuquerque

Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero

Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming

Mission Arch Center in Roswell

The Montebello on Academy in Albuquerque

The Montecito in Santa Fe

MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Albuquerque

MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Rio Rancho

The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho

New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences

North Ridge Care Center in Albuquerque

Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque

Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe

Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque

Princeton Place in Albuquerque

Pueblo of Isleta Assisted Living & Memory Care Facility

Ravenna Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup

The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque

Retirement Ranches in Clovis

Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho

The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque

Rio Rancho Center

Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque

Sandia Senior Suites in Albuquerque

Senior Living Systems in Los Lunas

Shady Pines Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Sierra Healthcare Center in Truth or Consequences

Sierra Vista Retirement Community in Santa Fe

Silver City Care Center in Silver City

Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation in Los Alamos

South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque

Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque

St. Anthony’s Healthcare in Clovis

Sunny Day Assisted Living in Gallup

Sunshine Assisted Living in Tucumcari

The Suites at Rio Vista in Rio Rancho

Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell

Taos Living Center

Tender Heart Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Tercer Cielo Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Vida Encantada Nursing and Rehabilitation in Las Vegas

The Village at Alameda in Albuquerque

The Village at Northrise in Las Cruces

Village Retirement Community in Roswell

Vista Hermosa in Santa Fe

Vista Sandia Assisted Living in Albuquerque

The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque

Welbrook Senior Living Farmington

Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces

West Ridge Village in Albuquerque

Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis

White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs

Willow Manor in Deming

Willow Wood Assisted Living in Albuquerque