1,872 new COVID-19 cases, seven additional deaths

The state Department of Health reported 1,872 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. The department also reported seven additional deaths related to the disease.
On Monday, the department reported 935 individuals were hospitalized for COVID-19, an increase of 16 people since Sunday. This could include those from other states who are hospitalized in New Mexico, but would not include New Mexicans who are hospitalized out of state.
Bernalillo County had the most newly reported cases, with 639. Four other counties had 100 or more newly reported cases: Doña Ana County (191), Sandoval County (134), McKinley County (121) and San Juan County (119). In all, 31 of the 33 counties in the state reported one or more new cases.
DOH also reported 26 new cases among those being held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center and eight new cases among inmates held by the state Department of Corrections at three facilities.
DOH provided some information on each of the seven newly reported deaths.
- A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 50s from Curry County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Luna County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from McKinley County who was hospitalized.
- A female in her 60s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Socorro County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
DOH does not disclose which underlying condition any of the deceased had, only if one was present before death.
The most common underlying condition for those who died with COVID-19 was hypertension, followed by diabetes and cardiovascular disease, according to the most recently available mortality update. Some of those who died had multiple comorbidities.
DOH has now found 109,947 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and reported 1,756 deaths related to the disease.
Of the confirmed cases, 38,131 are designated as recovered by the department, an increase of 1,090 since Sunday.
The New Mexico Environment Department’s Rapid Response COVID-19 Watchlist had 148 establishments as of Monday. These workplaces had two or more COVID-19 rapid responses in the last 14 days.
Testing details
The state coronavirus information page says the state has processed 1,647,976 tests as of Monday.
DOH also provided the total number of newly reported cases by county.
- 639 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 1 new case in Catron County
- 88 new cases in Chaves County
- 16 new cases in Cibola County
- 41 new cases in Colfax County
- 22 new cases in Curry County
- 1 new case in De Baca County
- 191 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 33 new cases in Eddy County
- 15 new cases in Grant County
- 6 new cases in Guadalupe County
- 3 new cases in Hidalgo County
- 91 new cases in Lea County
- 8 new cases in Lincoln County
- 6 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 19 new cases in Luna County
- 121 new cases in McKinley County
- 33 new cases in Otero County
- 2 new cases in Quay County
- 51 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 8 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 134 new cases in Sandoval County
- 119 new cases in San Juan County
- 10 new cases in San Miguel County
- 59 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 4 new cases in Sierra County
- 4 new cases in Socorro County
- 16 new cases in Taos County
- 4 new cases in Torrance County
- 1 new case in Union County
- 92 new cases in Valencia County
- 26 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Guadalupe County Correctional Facility
- 2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility
- 5 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County
DOH also reported the total number of cases by county, including those reported on Monday.
Ten previously reported cases were identified as duplicates (seven in Bernalillo County and three in Doña Ana County), while three previously reported cases were not lab confirmed (two in Santa Fe County and one in Bernalillo County). These have been removed from the totals.
Additionally, twelve previously reported cases in different counties (four in Santa Fe County, three in Valencia County, two in Bernalillo County and one in each of Chaves, Cibola and Doña Ana counties) were instead determined to be state Corrections Department inmates at the Penitentiary of New Mexico. These have also been corrected.
- Bernalillo County: 30,968
- Catron County: 49
- Chaves County: 5,449
- Cibola County: 1,801
- Colfax County: 325
- Curry County: 3,441
- De Baca County: 68
- Doña Ana County: 14,777
- Eddy County: 3,315
- Grant County: 569
- Guadalupe County: 177
- Harding County: 6
- Hidalgo County: 196
- Lea County: 4,924
- Lincoln County: 881
- Los Alamos County: 184
- Luna County: 2,080
- McKinley County: 7,751
- Mora County: 53
- Otero County: 1,678
- Quay County: 284
- Rio Arriba County: 1,544
- Roosevelt County: 1,115
- Sandoval County: 6,001
- San Juan County: 6,906
- San Miguel County: 512
- Santa Fe County: 5,840
- Sierra County: 422
- Socorro County: 702
- Taos County: 938
- Torrance County: 383
- Union County: 148
- Valencia County: 3,615
DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:
- Cibola County Correctional Center: 413
- Otero County Prison Facility: 428
- Otero County Processing Center: 194
- Torrance County Detention Facility: 45
DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:
- Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 225
- Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 112
- Lea County Correctional Facility: 150
- Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 120
- Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 94
- Otero County Prison Facility: 473
- Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 129
- Roswell Correctional Center: 224
- Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 177
- Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 57
- Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 4
DOH has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following 143 long-term care facilities:
- Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces
- Advantage Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
- Albuquerque Grand Senior Living
- Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center
- Albuquerque Uptown Assisted Living
- The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque
- The Arbors of Del Rey in Las Cruces
- Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation
- The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Alamogordo
- The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Las Cruces
- Aspen Care Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque
- Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque
- Avamere at Rio Rancho
- Avamere at Roswell
- Aztec Healthcare in Aztec
- Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- BeeHive Homes Deming
- BeeHive Homes Farmington
- BeeHive Homes Gallup
- BeeHive Homes Roswell
- BeeHive Homes Portales
- BeeHive Homes of San Pedro in Albuquerque
- Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen
- Blue Horizon Boutique Assisted Living & Memory Care in Las Cruces
- Brookdale Santa Fe
- Brookdale Tramway Ridge in Albuquerque
- Brookdale Valencia Albuquerque
- Buena Vista Senior Care in Albuquerque
- Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces
- Camino Retirement Homes in Albuquerque
- Care Free Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center in Alamogordo
- Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces
- Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces
- Casa Palo Duro in Albuquerque
- Casa de Palomas in Albuquerque
- Casa de Paz in Rio Rancho
- Casa de Rosa in Albuquerque
- Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell
- Casa Mis Abuelos in Albuquerque
- Casa Real in Santa Fe
- Casa Sandia in Albuquerque
- Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington
- Cielos Abiertos Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Colfax Long Term Care Center in Springer
- Cuesta Manor in Albuquerque
- Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs
- El Castillo in Santa Fe
- Elite Senior Care Kathryn House in Albuquerque
- Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
- Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara
- Golden Hands Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Good Life Senior Living in Lovington
- Good Life Senior Living in Artesia
- Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad
- Good Life Senior Living in Hobbs
- Good Life Memory Care Los Lunas
- Good Samaritan Society – Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque
- Good Samaritan Society Betty Dare in Alamogordo
- Good Samaritan Society Grants
- Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces
- Good Samaritan Society Socorro
- Haciendas of Grace Village in Las Cruces
- Hannett House in Albuquerque
- Haven Care – Birch House in Albuquerque
- Haven Care – Cottonwood House in Albuquerque
- Haven Care – Fir House in Albuquerque
- Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales
- Hilldale House in Albuquerque
- Ladera Center in Albuquerque
- Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca
- Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad
- Landmark at Desert Gardens in Hobbs
- Landsun Unit of Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad
- La Posada Assisted Living in Las Cruces
- Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque
- La Vida Llena Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- The Legacy at Santa Fe
- Life Spire Assisted Living Rio Rancho
- Life Spire Assisted Living Albuquerque
- Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup
- Life Care Center in Farmington
- Lovington Healthcare in Lovington
- Kingston Residence of Santa Fe
- Mariah House in Albuquerque
- Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero
- Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming
- Mission Arch Center in Roswell
- The Montebello on Academy in Albuquerque
- The Montecito in Santa Fe
- MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Albuquerque
- MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Rio Rancho
- Mountain View Manor in Albuquerque
- The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho
- New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences
- North Ridge Care Center in Albuquerque
- Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque
- Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe
- Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque
- Princeton Place in Albuquerque
- Pueblo of Isleta Assisted Living & Memory Care Facility
- Ravenna Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup
- The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque
- Retirement Ranches in Clovis
- Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho
- The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque
- Rio Rancho Center
- Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque
- Sandia Senior Suites in Albuquerque
- Sandia View Cottonwood Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Senior Living Systems in Los Lunas
- Shady Pines Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Sierra Healthcare Center in Truth or Consequences
- Sierra Vista Retirement Community in Santa Fe
- Silver City Care Center in Silver City
- Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation in Los Alamos
- South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque
- Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque
- St. Anthony’s Healthcare in Clovis
- Sunny Day Assisted Living in Gallup
- Sunshine Assisted Living in Tucumcari
- The Suites at Rio Vista in Rio Rancho
- Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell
- Taos Living Center
- Tender Heart Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Tercer Cielo Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- Vida Encantada Nursing and Rehabilitation in Las Vegas
- The Village at Alameda in Albuquerque
- The Village at Northrise in Las Cruces
- Village Retirement Community in Roswell
- Vista Hermosa in Santa Fe
- Vista Sandia Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque
- Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces
- West Ridge Village in Albuquerque
- Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis
- White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs
- Willow Manor in Deming
- Willow Wood Assisted Living in Albuquerque