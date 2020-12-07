Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (12/07/20 edition)

New Mexico state health officials announced Friday another 2,080 COVID-19 cases and 33 related deaths. Officials also reported 66 more cases of the disease among inmates held by the state Department of Corrections and 2 more cases among those detained by federal agencies. As of Friday there were 934 people hospitalized for COVID-19 and 35,781 were deemed recovered from the disease, according to health officials. Bernalillo County continued to outpace the rest of the state for new cases, with Doña Ana County having the second most new cases. The number of newly reported cases, broken down by county are below.