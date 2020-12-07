Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (12/07/20 edition)

This morning recap of COVID-19 news from New Mexico is available in a free email every weekday. Sign up here.
- The state of New Mexico reported 5,255 new COVID-19 cases this weekend: 2,080 on Friday, 1,925 on Saturday and 1,250 on Sunday. The state reported 76 new deaths related to the disease in the same three days.
- The case numbers in the state had a big drop in the last week, the USA Today Network reported.
- The vaccine rollout will be a major undertaking with a ton of hurdles, the Santa Fe New Meixcan reported.
- The Navajo Nation was one of the hardest-hit areas in the country earlier in the pandemic. Now cases are increasing again, and doctors said they’re in crisis mode, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
- See also the report from the Navajo Times.
- The Navajo Nation requested a major disaster declaration because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Farmington Daily Times reported.
- The surge in hospitalizations, which hasn’t appreciably fallen, is pushing hospitals towards rationing care, KOB-TV reported.
- In Doña Ana County, some with COVID-19 are being treated at home, KOAT-TV reported.
- Fewer New Mexicans than previously expected will qualify for the one-time unemployment check the Legislature approved in a special session late last month. Read more here.
- Employers still have to report COVID-19 cases to the state, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
- Education leaders say teachers should be among those given priority for access to the COVID-19 vaccine, KOB-TV reported.
- As of Friday, Los Alamos National Laboratory ahd 370 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the Los Alamos Reporter wrote.
- Last week the City of Albuquerque started delivering PPE to local businesses, Albuquerque Business First reported.
- Businesses in Silver City reopened after the state’s two-week “reset,” the Silver City Daily Press reported.
- Small businesses in Las Vegas are struggling, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
- The Santa Fe New Mexican wrote about what high school athletes are thinking while they’re unable to compete in athletics.
- KRQE-TV covered what local bands and venues are doing during the pandemic.
- San Miguel County is the lone county in the “yellow” zone for reopening, the Las Vegas Optic reported.
- The sheriff in Taos County believes the county will remain in the red status for months, KRQE-TV reported.
- The state announced more “oral swab” tests will be used in southern New Mexico, KRQE-TV reported.
- Researchers at New Mexico State University are looking to improve the food chain in a COVID-19 world, the university announced.
- The father of a Rio Rancho teacher died from COVID-19, the Rio Rancho Observer reported.
- The Taos News also wrote about death during the pandemic.
- Salons in the Las Cruces area were serving a backlog of clients, the Las Cruces Sun-News reported.
- Red River Ski Area opened this weekend, while Taos Ski Valley will open soon, the Taos News reported.