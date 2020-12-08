Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (12/08/20 edition)

This morning recap of COVID-19 news from New Mexico is available in a free email every weekday. Sign up here.
- Leaders of the largest hospitals in Albuquerque said that if things don’t improve, they’ll have to start rationing care. Read more from NM Political Report here.
- On Monday, the state Department of Health reported 1,872 new cases of COVID-19 and seven additional deaths. Read more here.
- The state Department of Health placed its first orders for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Friday, KRQE-TV reported. New Mexico was allocated over 17,000 doses in the initial 6.4 million nationwide batch.
- Los Alamos National Labs scientists are modeling the impacts of vaccinations, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
- The state gave more legal protections to doctors during the pandemic, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
- DOH debunked a false claim that the PCR test relied on by the state is sending out a lot of false positives, KOB-TV reported.
- Things continue to deteriorate on the Navajo Nation, with uncontrolled spread on COVID-19 throughout the nation, the Navajo Times reported.
- Over 120,000 applications for hardship payments on the Navajo Nation “have some sort of error,” the Navajo Times reported.
- Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez defended his stance on sending unspent CARES Act funding to the hardship program, the Farmington Daily Times reported.
- Navajo Nation health officials reported 213 new COVID-19 cases and 15 additional deaths related to the disease.
- The Navajo Nation also expanded isolation centers across the state, KOB-TV reported.
- The community is stepping up to help out a teenager whose mother died of COVID-19, KRQE-TV reported.
- A nonprofit in Albuquerque is giving warning “tags” to homeless people who have tested positive for COVID-19 and are symptomatic, KRQE-TV reported.
- The New Mexico Finance Authority opened up grants to New Mexico small businesses, the Farmington Daily Times reported.
- Restaurants in Hatch have had a hard time during the pandemic, the Las Cruces Sun-News reported.
- The town of Silver City’s police and fire departments were on the state’s COVID-19 watchlist, the Silver City Daily Press reported.
- New Mexico State University’s men’s basketball team will no longer play against Arizona because of a positive COVID-19 test last week, the Las Cruces Sun-News reported.
- The Albuquerque Social Club no longer plans to close permanently, the Albuquerque Journal reported. The gay landmark thoguht it would have to close because of business problems exacerbated by the pandemic, but fundraising helped keep it open.