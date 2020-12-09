DOH: 3,030 new COVID-19 cases, 67 deaths over the last two days

The state Department of Health reported 3,030 new cases of COVID-19 in the last two days. The department also reported 67 additional deaths related to the disease in the last two days.

The state did not report results on Tuesday because of a network outage with the state’s internet system. It did not impact tests, only the immediate reporting of results.

The state reported 1,271 cases that would have been newly reported on Tuesday, while reporting 1,759 new cases on Wednesday. On Tuesday, there would have been 33 newly reported deaths and another 34 deaths reported on Wednesday..

On Tuesday, the department reported 917 individuals were hospitalized for COVID-19, an decrease of 18 people since Monday. This could include those from other states who are hospitalized in New Mexico, but would not include New Mexicans who are hospitalized out of state.

DOH provided some information on each of the 33 newly reported deaths that would have been reported on Tuesday.

A male in his 40s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second male in his 60s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second male in his 70s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County who was a resident of the Atria Vista del Rio facility in Albuquerque.

A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County who was a resident of the Atria Vista del Rio facility in Albuquerque.

A second male in his 80s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A third male in his 80s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 90s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Chaves County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions who was a resident of the Mission Arch Center facility in Roswell.

A male in his 70s from Curry County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second female in her 60s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A third female in her 60s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 90s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Eddy County who was hospitalized.

A female in her 80s from Eddy County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 50s from Lea County who had underlying conditions.

A female in her 90s from Lea County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Landmark at Desert Gardens facility in Hobbs.

A male in his 60s from Luna County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 90s from Luna County who was a resident of the Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming.

A female in her 60s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Rio Arriba County who was hospitalized.

A female in her 40s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from San Juan County who was hospitalized.

A female in her 80s from San Juan County who was a resident of the Aztec Healthcare facility in Aztec.

A female in her 60s from Union County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Union County who was hospitalized.

A male in his 70s from Valencia County who was hospitalized.

A male in his 80s from Valencia County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The department also provided the information on each of the 34 newly reported deaths on Wednesday.

A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized.

A second male in his 50s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County who was a resident of The Watermark at Cherry Hills facility in Albuquerque.

A second female in her 80s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized.

A second male in his 80s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 40s from Chaves County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Chaves County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Mission Arch Center facility in Roswell.

A male in his 70s from Chaves County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions who was a resident of the Mission Arch Center facility in Roswell.

A second male in his 70s from Chaves County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 90s from Chaves County who was a resident of the Mission Arch Center facility in Roswell.

A male in his 60s from Curry County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s from Eddy County.

A female in her 80s from Eddy County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. She was a resident of the Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation facility.

A female in her 30s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from McKinley County who was hospitalized.

A male in his 40s from Sandoval County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 50s from Sandoval County who was hospitalized.

A male in his 60s from Sandoval County who was hospitalized.

A second male in his 60s from Sandoval County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Santa Fe County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 90s from Santa Fe County who was a resident of the Pacifica Senior Living facility in Santa Fe.

A male in his 70s from Sierra County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences.

A female in her 80s from Sierra County who was a resident of the New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences.

A male in his 90s from Sierra County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences.

A male in his 80s from Socorro County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 40s from Valencia County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s from Valencia County who was hospitalized.

A female in her 70s from Valencia County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

DOH does not disclose which underlying condition any of the deceased had, only if one was present before death.

The most common underlying condition for those who died with COVID-19 was hypertension, followed by diabetes and cardiovascular disease, according to the most recently available mortality update. Some of those who died had multiple comorbidities.

DOH has now found 112,950 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and reported 1,823 deaths related to the disease.

Of the confirmed cases, 40,058 were designated as recovered by the department as of Wednesday, an increase of 1,927 since Monday.

The New Mexico Environment Department’s Rapid Response COVID-19 Watchlist had 129 establishments as of Wednesday, nineteen fewer than listed on Monday. These workplaces had two or more COVID-19 rapid responses in the last 14 days.

Testing details

The state coronavirus information page says the state has processed 1,669,512 tests as of Wednesday.

DOH provided the number of newly reported cases that would have been reported on Tuesday, by county.

400 new cases in Bernalillo County

44 new cases in Chaves County

23 new cases in Cibola County

17 new cases in Colfax County

25 new cases in Curry County

106 new cases in Doña Ana County

43 new cases in Eddy County

11 new cases in Grant County

4 new cases in Guadalupe County

1 new case in Harding County

2 new cases in Hidalgo County

55 new cases in Lea County

7 new cases in Lincoln County

4 new cases in Los Alamos County

8 new cases in Luna County

125 new cases in McKinley County

2 new cases in Mora County

35 new cases in Otero County

1 new case in Quay County

17 new cases in Rio Arriba County

4 new cases in Roosevelt County

93 new cases in Sandoval County

97 new cases in San Juan County

12 new cases in San Miguel County

73 new cases in Santa Fe County

4 new cases in Sierra County

2 new cases in Socorro County

4 new cases in Taos County

5 new cases in Torrance County

2 new cases in Union County

37 new cases in Valencia County

4 new cases among individual held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center

2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County

DOH also provided the total number of newly reported cases by county on Wednesday.

601 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Catron County

49 new cases in Chaves County

20 new cases in Cibola County

10 new cases in Colfax County

29 new cases in Curry County

1 new case in De Baca County

119 new cases in Doña Ana County

35 new cases in Eddy County

10 new cases in Grant County

6 new cases in Guadalupe County

6 new cases in Hidalgo County

55 new cases in Lea County

10 new cases in Lincoln County

1 new case in Los Alamos County

11 new cases in Luna County

111 new cases in McKinley County

5 new cases in Mora County

30 new cases in Otero County

2 new cases in Quay County

53 new cases in Rio Arriba County

9 new cases in Roosevelt County

106 new cases in Sandoval County

209 new cases in San Juan County

14 new cases in San Miguel County

124 new cases in Santa Fe County

4 new cases in Sierra County

26 new cases in Socorro County

9 new cases in Taos County

2 new cases in Union County

65 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among individual held by federal agencies at the Torrance County Detention Facility

2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

3 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Guadalupe County Correctional Facility

3 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility

15 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Roswell Correctional Center

DOH also reported the total number of cases by county, including those reported on Wednesday.

In the past two days, 25 previously reported cases were identified as duplicates (six in Bernalillo County, five in Chaves County, four in Doña Ana County, three in Sandoval County, two in Lea County and one in each of Colfax, Curry, Eddy and Socorro counties). Another two previous cases were not lab confirmed (one in Lincoln County and one in Sandoval County). Each were corrected.

Two cases that were previously identified as residents of Cibola County were determined to be among Corrections Department inmates (one at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County and one at the Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County). One case previously reported in Guadalupe County was determined to be among inmates at the Guadalupe County Correctional Facility. Two cases previously reported among Corrections Department inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility were determined to be among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility. All have been corrected.

Bernalillo County: 31,963

Catron County: 51

Chaves County: 5,537

Cibola County: 1,841

Colfax County: 351

Curry County: 3,494

De Baca County: 69

Doña Ana County: 14,998

Eddy County: 3,392

Grant County: 590

Guadalupe County: 186

Harding County: 7

Hidalgo County: 204

Lea County: 5,031

Lincoln County: 897

Los Alamos County: 189

Luna County: 2,100

McKinley County: 7,987

Mora County: 60

Otero County: 1,743

Quay County: 287

Rio Arriba County: 1,614

Roosevelt County: 1,128

Sandoval County: 6,196

San Juan County: 7,211

San Miguel County: 538

Santa Fe County: 6,037

Sierra County: 430

Socorro County: 729

Taos County: 951

Torrance County: 388

Union County: 152

Valencia County: 3,717

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 417

Otero County Prison Facility: 430

Otero County Processing Center: 194

Torrance County Detention Facility: 46

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 229

Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 116

Lea County Correctional Facility: 154

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 135

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 95

Otero County Prison Facility: 471

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 131

Roswell Correctional Center: 225

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 177

Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 58

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 4

DOH has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following 145 long-term care facilities:

Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces

Advantage Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Albuquerque Grand Senior Living

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center

Albuquerque Uptown Assisted Living

The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque

The Arbors of Del Rey in Las Cruces

Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation

The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Alamogordo

The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Las Cruces

Aspen Care Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque

Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque

Avamere at Rio Rancho

Avamere at Roswell

Aztec Healthcare in Aztec

Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes Deming

BeeHive Homes Farmington

BeeHive Homes Gallup

BeeHive Homes Roswell

BeeHive Homes Portales

BeeHive Homes San Pedro in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes Volcano Cliffs in Albuquerque

Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen

Blue Horizon Boutique Assisted Living & Memory Care in Las Cruces

Brookdale Santa Fe

Brookdale Tramway Ridge in Albuquerque

Brookdale Valencia Albuquerque

Buena Vista Senior Care in Albuquerque

Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces

Camino Retirement Homes in Albuquerque

Care Free Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center in Alamogordo

Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces

Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces

Casa Palo Duro in Albuquerque

Casa de Palomas in Albuquerque

Casa de Paz in Rio Rancho

Casa de Rosa in Albuquerque

Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell

Casa Mis Abuelos in Albuquerque

Casa Real in Santa Fe

Casa Sandia in Albuquerque

Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington

Cielos Abiertos Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Clayton Nursing and Rehabilitation

Colfax Long Term Care Center in Springer

Cuesta Manor in Albuquerque

Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs

El Castillo in Santa Fe

Elite Senior Care Kathryn House in Albuquerque

Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara

Golden Hands Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Good Life Senior Living in Lovington

Good Life Senior Living in Artesia

Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad

Good Life Senior Living in Hobbs

Good Life Memory Care Los Lunas

Good Samaritan Society – Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque

Good Samaritan Society Grants

Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces

Good Samaritan Society Socorro

Haciendas of Grace Village in Las Cruces

Hannett House in Albuquerque

Haven Care – Birch House in Albuquerque

Haven Care – Cottonwood House in Albuquerque

Haven Care – Fir House in Albuquerque

Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales

Hilldale House in Albuquerque

Ladera Center in Albuquerque

Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca

Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

Landmark at Desert Gardens in Hobbs

Landsun Unit of Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

La Posada Assisted Living in Las Cruces

Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque

La Vida Llena Assisted Living in Albuquerque

The Legacy at Santa Fe

Life Spire Assisted Living Rio Rancho

Life Spire Assisted Living Albuquerque

Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup

Life Care Center in Farmington

Lovington Healthcare in Lovington

Kingston Residence of Santa Fe

Mariah House in Albuquerque

Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero

Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming

Mission Arch Center in Roswell

The Montebello on Academy in Albuquerque

The Montecito in Santa Fe

MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Albuquerque

MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Rio Rancho

Mountain View Manor in Albuquerque

The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho

New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences

North Ridge Care Center in Albuquerque

Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque

Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe

Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque

Princeton Place in Albuquerque

Pueblo of Isleta Assisted Living & Memory Care Facility

Ravenna Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup

The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque

Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho

The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque

Rio Rancho Center

Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque

Sandia Senior Suites in Albuquerque

Sandia View Cottonwood Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Senior Living Systems in Los Lunas

Shady Pines Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Sierra Healthcare Center in Truth or Consequences

Sierra Vista Retirement Community in Santa Fe

Silver City Care Center in Silver City

Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation in Los Alamos

South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque

Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque

St. Anthony’s Healthcare in Clovis

Sundance Home in Gallup

Sunny Day Assisted Living in Gallup

Sunshine Assisted Living in Tucumcari

The Suites at Rio Vista in Rio Rancho

Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell

Taos Living Center

Taos Retirement Village

Tender Heart Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Tercer Cielo Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Vida Encantada Nursing and Rehabilitation in Las Vegas

The Village at Alameda in Albuquerque

The Village at Northrise in Las Cruces

Village Retirement Community in Roswell

Vista Hermosa in Santa Fe

Vista Sandia Assisted Living in Albuquerque

The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque

Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces

West Ridge Village in Albuquerque

Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis

White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs

Willow Manor in Deming

Willow Wood Assisted Living in Albuquerque