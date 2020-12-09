Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (12/09/20 edition)

This morning recap of COVID-19 news from New Mexico is available in a free email every weekday. Sign up here.
- A key state official said hospitals will likely have to start rationing care by the end of the month because of the number of those hospitalized. Read more here from NM Political Report.
- The Albuquerque Journal has more on the “objective” standards for rationing care.
- Also, more from the Santa Fe New Mexican and Las Cruces Sun-News.
- KUNM-FM reported on how hospitals pushed back the need for crisis standards of care with cooperation and creativity.
- The state filed its argument in the state supreme court that it would not have to reimburse businesses for the impact of closures from the public health order related to COVID-19. Read more here.
- The state projected a rebound in revenue after the current COVID-19-induced problems, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
- The state was unable to report the COVID-19 numbers on Tuesday because of an internet outage. Read more here.
- KRQE-TV had more on when to expect the vaccine rollout in New Mexico.
- KRQE-TV reported on a respiratory therapist, who is treating COVID-19 patients while mourning her father who died from the virus.
- Officials at the Doña Ana County Detention Center said 347 of the 4,917 who were booked since March 11 tested positive for COVID-19, the Las Cruces Sun-News reported. The percentage of current COVID-19-positive current detainees, however, is 13 percent.
- Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller said he doesn’t expect Bernalillo County to move from red to yellow restrictions for several months, KRQE-TV reported.
- One taos County employee has COVID-19, and 14 have recovered, the Taos News reported.
- The state’s congressional delegation wants answers on the spread of COVID-19 at Fort Bliss, an Army base in El Paso, the Associated Press reported.
- A nonprofit that helps collect blood from donors is encouraging those who have recovered from COVID-19 to donate blood, KOB-TV reported.
- Sipapu Ski and Summer Resort will start its ski season on Thursday, the Los Alamos Daily Post reported.