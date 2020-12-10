Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (12/10/20 edition)

The state of New Mexico, through the state Attorney General’s Office, filed a brief on Monday with the New Mexico Supreme Court that argued the emergency public health orders do not warrant compensation to business owners. The brief is the latest in a pending state Supreme Court case spurred by a request from state Attorney General Hector Balderas’ office in October. Balderas’ office asked the high court to answer the question of whether ordering a business to shut down as part of an emergency public health order constitutes taking that business, or eminent domain. Since this past summer, there have been a dozen state district court cases filed by local business owners, arguing that those owners are due compensation from the state.