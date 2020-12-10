Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (12/10/20 edition)

This morning recap of COVID-19 news from New Mexico is available in a free email every weekday. Sign up here.
- The state Department of Health reported 3,030 new cases of COVID-19 and 67 additional deaths over the previous two days. Read more details here.
- More homeless people are seeking food at the Storehouse New Mexico Food Pantry, KRQE-TV reported.
- The Navajo Nation reported 191 new cases and five new deaths related to COVID-19.
- The Las Cruces Sun-News wrote about how an area assisted living facility with a COVID-19-only unit is helping the recovery of senior patients.
- KRQE-TV spoke to a woman who has lost four family members to COVID-19, including two who lived in New Mexico.
- KOB-TV spoke to a respiratory therapist who lost her father to COVID-19.
- So many people are dying that funeral homes are having a tough time keeping up with demand, KOB-TV reported.
- COVID-19 cases are increasing in the Eddy County Detention Center, the Carlsbad Current-Argus reported.
- Thousands of businesses in New Mexico applied for grants of up to $50,000 for COVID-19 relief, KRQE-TV reported.
- Businesses can require employees to get COVID-19 tests, KOAT-TV’s legal expert said.
- The Silver City town council also said they were frustrated at long lines at the local Walmart, the Silver City Daily Press reported. Large grocery stores and big box stores are limited to just 75 people at a time.
- The struggles of the oil and gas industry during the pandemic led to the cancellation of a natural gas pipeline that would have went from Texas to the Permian Basin, the Associated Press reported.
- Angel Fire Ski Resort will start its season on Friday, KRQE-TV reported.