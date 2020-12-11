DOH: 43 new deaths, second-most in a single day, 1,849 new COVID-19 cases

The state Department of Health reported 1,849 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. The department also reported 43 additional deaths related to the disease.

This was the second-most amount of deaths reported in a single day, only below the 44 reported on Dec. 3.

Bernalillo County had the most newly reported cases on Friday, with 560. Five other counties had 100 or more cases: San Juan County (208), Sandoval County (128), Lea County (117), Valencia County (108) and Doña Ana County (101).

On Friday, the department reported 932 individuals were hospitalized for COVID-19, an increase of 16 people since Thursday. This could include those from other states who are hospitalized in New Mexico, but would not include New Mexicans who are hospitalized out of state.

DOH provided some information on each of the 43 newly reported deaths that would have been reported on Friday.

A male in his 40s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County who was a resident of the Care Free Assisted Living Facility in Albuquerque.

A female in her 30s from Chaves County who was hospitalized.

A female in her 80s from Chaves County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Mission Arch Center in Roswell.

A male in his 40s from Cibola County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Colfax County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. She was a resident of the Arbors of Del Rey facility in Las Cruces.

A male in his 60s from Eddy County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second male in his 60s from Eddy County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the CARC, Inc. facility in Carlsbad.

A female in her 50s from Lea County.

A female in her 70s from Lea County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Lea County

A second male in his 70s from Lea County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Lea County.

A second female in her 80s from Lea County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Landmark at Desert Gardens facility in Hobbs.

A male in his 80s from Lea County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Landmark at Desert Gardens facility in Hobbs.

A female in her 90s from Lea County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Lovington Healthcare facility in Lovington.

A male in his 90s from Lincoln County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Atria Vista Del Rio facility in Albuquerque.

A male in his 20s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 30s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 50s from Otero County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 100s from Rio Arriba County who was hospitalized.

A male in his 70s from Sandoval County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Sandoval County who was hospitalized.

A second male in his 80s from Sandoval County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from San Juan County who was a resident of the Aztec Healthcare facility in Aztec.

A female in her 90s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 90s from San Juan County.

A male in his 60s from Santa Fe County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Sierra County who was a resident of the New Mexico State Veterans home in Truth or Consequences.

A male in his 70s from Socorro County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society facility in Socorro.

A male in his 50s from Taos County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Taos County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Taos County who was a resident of the Taos Living Center facility in Taos.

A female in her 80s from Taos County who was a resident of the Taos Living Center facility in Taos.

A male in his 60s from Valencia County who was hospitalized.

A male in his 80s from Valencia County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

DOH does not disclose which underlying condition any of the deceased had, only if one was present before death.

The most common underlying condition for those who died with COVID-19 was hypertension, followed by diabetes and cardiovascular disease, according to the most recently available mortality update. Some of those who died had multiple comorbidities.

DOH has now found 116,565 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and reported 1,889 deaths related to the disease.

Of the confirmed cases, 42,415 were designated as recovered by the department as of Friday, an increase of 1,238 since Thursday.

The New Mexico Environment Department’s Rapid Response COVID-19 Watchlist had 141 establishments as of Friday, sixteen more than listed on Thursday. These workplaces had two or more COVID-19 rapid responses in the last 14 days.

Gating criteria

The number of cases reported by day started to tick up under the state’s numbers after a steep drop immediately during Thanksgiving weekend. As of Dec. 4, the seven-day rolling average was 1,610, still well above the target of 168 or less.

The number of those being tested dropped from its peak, but was still well above the state’s target of 5,000 or more. As of Dec. 10, the state had been testing 12,360 on a seven-day rolling average.

On the same seven-day rolling average, DOH reported a test positivity rate of 14 percent on Dec. 10—nearly three times the goal of 5 percent or less.

Testing details

The state coronavirus information page says the state has processed 1,707,040 tests as of Friday, 14,364 more than reported on Thursday..

DOH provided the number of newly reported cases on Friday, by county.

560 new cases in Bernalillo County

90 new cases in Chaves County

19 new cases in Cibola County

3 new cases in Colfax County

53 new cases in Curry County

1 new case in De Baca County

101 new cases in Doña Ana County

74 new cases in Eddy County

24 new cases in Grant County

2 new cases in Guadalupe County

3 new cases in Hidalgo County

117 new cases in Lea County

8 new cases in Lincoln County

2 new cases in Los Alamos County

25 new cases in Luna County

89 new cases in McKinley County

35 new cases in Otero County

8 new cases in Quay County

17 new cases in Rio Arriba County

28 new cases in Roosevelt County

128 new cases in Sandoval County

208 new cases in San Juan County

11 new cases in San Miguel County

83 new cases in Santa Fe County

4 new cases in Sierra County

11 new cases in Socorro County

11 new cases in Taos County

6 new cases in Torrance County

12 new cases in Union County

108 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Guadalupe County Correctional Facility

3 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County

2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County

DOH also reported the total number of cases by county, including those reported on Friday.

Bernalillo County: 33,137

Catron County: 51

Chaves County: 5,677

Cibola County: 1,873

Colfax County: 358

Curry County: 3,570

De Baca County: 70

Doña Ana County: 15,203

Eddy County: 3,538

Grant County: 623

Guadalupe County: 201

Harding County: 7

Hidalgo County: 208

Lea County: 5,214

Lincoln County: 915

Los Alamos County: 196

Luna County: 2,143

McKinley County: 8,217

Mora County: 62

Otero County: 1,803

Quay County: 300

Rio Arriba County: 1,693

Roosevelt County: 1,163

Sandoval County: 6,446

San Juan County: 7,596

San Miguel County: 560

Santa Fe County: 6,193

Sierra County: 437

Socorro County: 755

Taos County: 976

Torrance County: 395

Union County: 167

Valencia County: 3,899

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 417

Otero County Prison Facility: 430

Otero County Processing Center: 194

Torrance County Detention Facility: 47

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 236

Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 119

Lea County Correctional Facility: 158

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 148

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 95

Otero County Prison Facility: 471

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 133

Roswell Correctional Center: 225

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 182

Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 60

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 4

DOH has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following 139 long-term care facilities:

Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces

Advantage Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Albuquerque Grand Senior Living

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center

The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque

The Arbors of Del Rey in Las Cruces

Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation

The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Alamogordo

The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Las Cruces

Aspen Care Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque

Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque

Avamere at Rio Rancho

Avamere at Roswell

Aztec Healthcare in Aztec

Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes Deming

BeeHive Homes Farmington

BeeHive Homes Gallup

BeeHive Homes Roswell

BeeHive Homes Portales

BeeHive Homes San Pedro in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes Volcano Cliffs in Albuquerque

Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen

Blue Horizon Boutique Assisted Living & Memory Care in Las Cruces

Brookdale Santa Fe

Brookdale Valencia Albuquerque

Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces

Camino Retirement Homes in Albuquerque

Care Free Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center in Alamogordo

Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces

Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces

Casa Palo Duro in Albuquerque

Casa de Palomas in Albuquerque

Casa de Paz in Rio Rancho

Casa de Rosa in Albuquerque

Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell

Casa Mis Abuelos in Albuquerque

Casa Real in Santa Fe

Casa Sandia in Albuquerque

Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington

Cielos Abiertos Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Clayton Nursing and Rehabilitation

Colfax Long Term Care Center in Springer

Cuesta Manor in Albuquerque

Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs

El Castillo in Santa Fe

Elite Senior Care Kathryn House in Albuquerque

Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara

Golden Hands Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Good Life Senior Living in Lovington

Good Life Senior Living in Artesia

Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad

Good Life Senior Living in Hobbs

Good Life Memory Care Los Lunas

Good Samaritan Society – Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque

Good Samaritan Society Grants

Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces

Good Samaritan Society Socorro

Haciendas of Grace Village in Las Cruces

Hannett House in Albuquerque

Haven Care – Birch House in Albuquerque

Haven Care – Cottonwood House in Albuquerque

Haven Care – Fir House in Albuquerque

Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales

Hilldale House in Albuquerque

Ladera Center in Albuquerque

Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca

Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

Landmark at Desert Gardens in Hobbs

Landsun Unit of Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

La Posada Assisted Living in Las Cruces

Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque

La Vida Llena Assisted Living in Albuquerque

The Legacy at Santa Fe

Life Spire Assisted Living Rio Rancho

Life Spire Assisted Living Albuquerque

Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup

Life Care Center in Farmington

Lovington Healthcare in Lovington

Kingston Residence of Santa Fe

Mariah House in Albuquerque

Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero

Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming

Mission Arch Center in Roswell

The Montebello on Academy in Albuquerque

The Montecito in Santa Fe

MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Rio Rancho

Mountain View Manor in Albuquerque

The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho

The New Beginnings Senior Living in Albuquerque

New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences

North Ridge Care Center in Albuquerque

Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque

Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe

Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque

Princeton Place in Albuquerque

Pueblo of Isleta Assisted Living & Memory Care Facility

Ravenna Assisted Living in Albuquerque

The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque

Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho

The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque

Rio Rancho Center

Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque

Sandia View Cottonwood Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Sandia View Spain Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Senior Living Systems in Los Lunas

Shady Pines Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Sierra Healthcare Center in Truth or Consequences

Sierra Vista Retirement Community in Santa Fe

Silver City Care Center in Silver City

Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation in Los Alamos

South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque

Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque

St. Anthony’s Healthcare in Clovis

Sundance Home in Gallup

Sunny Day Assisted Living in Gallup

Sunshine Assisted Living in Tucumcari

The Suites at Rio Vista in Rio Rancho

Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell

Taos Living Center

Taos Retirement Village

Tender Heart Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Tercer Cielo Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Vida Encantada Nursing and Rehabilitation in Las Vegas

The Village at Northrise in Las Cruces

Village Retirement Community in Roswell

Vista Hermosa in Santa Fe

Vista Sandia Assisted Living in Albuquerque

The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque

Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces

West Ridge Village in Albuquerque

Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis

White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs

Willow Wood Assisted Living in Albuquerque