Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (12/11/20 edition)

This morning recap of COVID-19 news from New Mexico is available in a free email every weekday. Sign up here.
See all of our COVID-19 coverage here.
- Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and HSD Secretary Dr. David Scrase said the recent two-week “reset” helped, but that they’re still concerned about the level of hospitalizations. Read more here.
- Watch the press conference here.
- Before the press conference, the state issued two more public health orders, one to put a pause on elective surgical procedures and another to ease the rules on who can treat COVID-19 patients. See the details here.
- The IHS around the Navajo Nation is also preparing for the need to ration care, the Navajo Times reported.
- On Thursday, DOH reported 1,719 new cases of COVID-19 and 23 additional deaths related to the disease. Read more details here.
- The state could receive the first shipment of its COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported. The state expects 17,500 doses, which will go to health care workers and those in congregate care facilities.
- The Navajo Nation expects 3,900 doses of the Pfizer vaccine on Monday and 7,800 doses of the Moderna vaccine a week after, the Navajo Times reported. Health care workers are also listed to get the doses first, the paper said.
- The New Mexico Veterans Home was COVID-free for months. Now more than 170 residents and staff have tested positive, and nine have died, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
- The state of New Mexico is tracking COVID-19 through wastewater samples at correctional and CYFD facilities, the Las Cruces Sun-News reported.
- The spike of cases in Española is concerning city councilors, the Rio Grande Sun reported.
- The Las Vegas City Council voted to hold meetings online because of COVID-19, the Las Vegas Optic reported.
- The Navajo Nation is no longer using a motel in Socorro to isolate those with COVID-19, El Defensor Chieftan reported.
- UNM is seeing an increase in applications for med school, KRQE-TV reported. It is a nationwide trend.