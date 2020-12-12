NM officials report 1,803 new cases of COVID-19, 24 more deaths

New Mexico health officials announced Saturday 1,803 new cases of COVID-19 and 24 more deaths related to the disease. Among the newly reported cases were 30 inmates held by the state Corrections Department. The state has now seen 118,358 total cases and 1,913 total deaths.
Bernalillo County again leads the state in newly reported cases. The newly reported cases by county are below.
- 573 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 54 new cases in Chaves County
- 18 new cases in Cibola County
- 21 new cases in Colfax County
- 27 new cases in Curry County
- 98 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 30 new cases in Eddy County
- 7 new cases in Grant County
- 8 new cases in Guadalupe County
- 181 new cases in Lea County
- 13 new cases in Lincoln County
- 10 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 8 new cases in Luna County
- 96 new cases in McKinley County
- 4 new cases in Mora County
- 32 new cases in Otero County
- 4 new cases in Quay County
- 39 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 14 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 135 new cases in Sandoval County
- 179 new cases in San Juan County
- 20 new cases in San Miguel County
- 90 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 10 new cases in Sierra County
- 6 new cases in Socorro County
- 12 new cases in Taos County
- 7 new cases in Torrance County
- 77 new cases in Valencia County
- 2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County
- 23 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County
- 2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County
Bernalillo and Doña Ana counties had the most number of newly reported deaths in the state. Each county reported six more deaths. The newly reported deaths, by county, are below.
- A female in her 50s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second female in her 70s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County who was a resident of Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque.
- A second female in her 90s from Bernalillo County.
- A male in his 40s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized.
- A male in his 70s from Catron County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Chaves County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 50s from Chaves County who was hospitalized.
- A male in his 60s from Chaves County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 40s from Cibola County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized.
- A female in her 80s from Doña Ana County who had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 90s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County who was a resident of Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces and had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 70s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 50s from Eddy County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Grant County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Lea County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 90s from Santa Fe County.
- A male in his 80s from Torrance County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Valencia County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Valencia County who was hospitalized.
State health officials also reported the 10 New Mexico zip codes with the most reported cases. An area of Lea County surpassed an area of Albuquerque for the most number of cases. Those zipcodes with the most number of cases are below.
- 88240 – 121
- 87121 – 98
- 87401 – 62
- 87105 – 55
- 87120 – 55
- 87114 – 49
- 87124 – 44
- 88260 – 43
- 87108 – 42
- 87031 – 41
The cumulative number of cases, by county, are below.
- Bernalillo County: 33,702
- Catron County: 51
- Chaves County: 5,731
- Cibola County: 1,891
- Colfax County: 379
- Curry County: 3,597
- De Baca County: 70
- Doña Ana County: 15,301
- Eddy County: 3,568
- Grant County: 630
- Guadalupe County: 206
- Harding County: 7
- Hidalgo County: 208
- Lea County: 5,395
- Lincoln County: 926
- Los Alamos County: 206
- Luna County: 2,151
- McKinley County: 8,313
- Mora County: 66
- Otero County: 1,837
- Quay County: 305
- Rio Arriba County: 1,732
- Roosevelt County: 1,177
- Sandoval County: 6,581
- San Juan County: 7,774
- San Miguel County: 580
- Santa Fe County: 6,284
- Sierra County: 447
- Socorro County: 761
- Taos County: 986
- Torrance County: 402
- Union County: 167
- Valencia County: 3,974
Below are the total number of cases among inmates detained by the state Corrections Department
- Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 239
- Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 121
- Lea County Correctional Facility: 181
- Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 149
- Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 96
- Otero County Prison Facility: 471
- Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 135
- Roswell Correctional Center: 225
- Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 182
- Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 62
- Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 4
Below are the total number of cases among inmates held by federal agencies.
- Cibola County Correctional Center: 417
- Otero County Prison Facility: 430
- Otero County Processing Center: 194
- Torrance County Detention Facility: 47
Health officials also reported at least one case of COVID-19 in the past 28 days in the following congregate care facilities.
- Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces
- Advantage Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
- Albuquerque Grand Senior Living
- Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center
- The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque
- The Arbors of Del Rey in Las Cruces
- Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation
- The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Alamogordo
- The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Las Cruces
- Aspen Care Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque
- Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque
- Avamere at Rio Rancho
- Avamere at Roswell
- Aztec Healthcare in Aztec
- Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- BeeHive Homes Deming
- BeeHive Homes Farmington
- BeeHive Homes Gallup
- BeeHive Homes Roswell
- BeeHive Homes Portales
- BeeHive Homes San Pedro in Albuquerque
- BeeHive Homes Volcano Cliffs in Albuquerque
- Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen
- Blue Horizon Boutique Assisted Living & Memory Care in Las Cruces
- Brookdale Santa Fe
- Brookdale Valencia Albuquerque
- Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces
- Camino Retirement Homes in Albuquerque
- Care Free Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center in Alamogordo
- Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces
- Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces
- Casa Palo Duro in Albuquerque
- Casa de Palomas in Albuquerque
- Casa de Paz in Rio Rancho
- Casa de Rosa in Albuquerque
- Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell
- Casa Mis Abuelos in Albuquerque
- Casa Real in Santa Fe
- Casa Sandia in Albuquerque
- Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington
- Cielos Abiertos Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Clayton Nursing and Rehabilitation
- Colfax Long Term Care Center in Springer
- Cuesta Manor in Albuquerque
- Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs
- El Castillo in Santa Fe
- Elite Senior Care Kathryn House in Albuquerque
- Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
- Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara
- Golden Hands Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Good Life Senior Living in Lovington
- Good Life Senior Living in Artesia
- Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad
- Good Life Senior Living in Hobbs
- Good Life Memory Care Los Lunas
- Good Samaritan Society – Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque
- Good Samaritan Society Grants
- Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces
- Good Samaritan Society Socorro
- Haciendas of Grace Village in Las Cruces
- Hannett House in Albuquerque
- Haven Care – Birch House in Albuquerque
- Haven Care – Cottonwood House in Albuquerque
- Haven Care – Fir House in Albuquerque
- Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales
- Hilldale House in Albuquerque
- Ladera Center in Albuquerque
- Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca
- Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad
- Landmark at Desert Gardens in Hobbs
- Landsun Unit of Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad
- La Posada Assisted Living in Las Cruces
- Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque
- La Vida Llena Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- The Legacy at Santa Fe
- Life Spire Assisted Living Rio Rancho
- Life Spire Assisted Living Albuquerque
- Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup
- Life Care Center in Farmington
- Lovington Healthcare in Lovington
- Kingston Residence of Santa Fe
- Mariah House in Albuquerque
- Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero
- Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming
- Mission Arch Center in Roswell
- The Montebello on Academy in Albuquerque
- The Montecito in Santa Fe
- MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Rio Rancho
- Mountain View Manor in Albuquerque
- The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho
- The New Beginnings Senior Living in Albuquerque
- New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences
- North Ridge Care Center in Albuquerque
- Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque
- Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe
- Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque
- Princeton Place in Albuquerque
- Pueblo of Isleta Assisted Living & Memory Care Facility
- Ravenna Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque
- Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho
- The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque
- Rio Rancho Center
- Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque
- Sandia View Cottonwood Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Sandia View Spain Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Senior Living Systems in Los Lunas
- Shady Pines Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Sierra Healthcare Center in Truth or Consequences
- Sierra Vista Retirement Community in Santa Fe
- Silver City Care Center in Silver City
- Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation in Los Alamos
- South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque
- Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque
- St. Anthony’s Healthcare in Clovis
- Sundance Home in Gallup
- Sunny Day Assisted Living in Gallup
- Sunshine Assisted Living in Tucumcari
- The Suites at Rio Vista in Rio Rancho
- Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell
- Taos Living Center
- Taos Retirement Village
- Tender Heart Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Tercer Cielo Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- Vida Encantada Nursing and Rehabilitation in Las Vegas
- The Village at Northrise in Las Cruces
- Village Retirement Community in Roswell
- Vista Hermosa in Santa Fe
- Vista Sandia Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque
- Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces
- West Ridge Village in Albuquerque
- Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis
- White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs
- Willow Wood Assisted Living in Albuquerque