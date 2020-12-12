NM officials report 1,803 new cases of COVID-19, 24 more deaths

New Mexico health officials announced Saturday 1,803 new cases of COVID-19 and 24 more deaths related to the disease. Among the newly reported cases were 30 inmates held by the state Corrections Department. The state has now seen 118,358 total cases and 1,913 total deaths.

Bernalillo County again leads the state in newly reported cases. The newly reported cases by county are below.

573 new cases in Bernalillo County

54 new cases in Chaves County

18 new cases in Cibola County

21 new cases in Colfax County

27 new cases in Curry County

98 new cases in Doña Ana County

30 new cases in Eddy County

7 new cases in Grant County

8 new cases in Guadalupe County

181 new cases in Lea County

13 new cases in Lincoln County

10 new cases in Los Alamos County

8 new cases in Luna County

96 new cases in McKinley County

4 new cases in Mora County

32 new cases in Otero County

4 new cases in Quay County

39 new cases in Rio Arriba County

14 new cases in Roosevelt County

135 new cases in Sandoval County

179 new cases in San Juan County

20 new cases in San Miguel County

90 new cases in Santa Fe County

10 new cases in Sierra County

6 new cases in Socorro County

12 new cases in Taos County

7 new cases in Torrance County

77 new cases in Valencia County

2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

23 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County

2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County

Bernalillo and Doña Ana counties had the most number of newly reported deaths in the state. Each county reported six more deaths. The newly reported deaths, by county, are below.

A female in her 50s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second female in her 70s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County who was a resident of Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque.

A second female in her 90s from Bernalillo County.

A male in his 40s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized.

A male in his 70s from Catron County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Chaves County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s from Chaves County who was hospitalized.

A male in his 60s from Chaves County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 40s from Cibola County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized.

A female in her 80s from Doña Ana County who had underlying conditions.

A female in her 90s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County who was a resident of Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces and had underlying conditions.

A second male in his 70s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 50s from Eddy County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Grant County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from Lea County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 90s from Santa Fe County.

A male in his 80s from Torrance County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from Valencia County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Valencia County who was hospitalized.

State health officials also reported the 10 New Mexico zip codes with the most reported cases. An area of Lea County surpassed an area of Albuquerque for the most number of cases. Those zipcodes with the most number of cases are below.

88240 – 121

87121 – 98

87401 – 62

87105 – 55

87120 – 55

87114 – 49

87124 – 44

88260 – 43

87108 – 42

87031 – 41

The cumulative number of cases, by county, are below.

Bernalillo County: 33,702

Catron County: 51

Chaves County: 5,731

Cibola County: 1,891

Colfax County: 379

Curry County: 3,597

De Baca County: 70

Doña Ana County: 15,301

Eddy County: 3,568

Grant County: 630

Guadalupe County: 206

Harding County: 7

Hidalgo County: 208

Lea County: 5,395

Lincoln County: 926

Los Alamos County: 206

Luna County: 2,151

McKinley County: 8,313

Mora County: 66

Otero County: 1,837

Quay County: 305

Rio Arriba County: 1,732

Roosevelt County: 1,177

Sandoval County: 6,581

San Juan County: 7,774

San Miguel County: 580

Santa Fe County: 6,284

Sierra County: 447

Socorro County: 761

Taos County: 986

Torrance County: 402

Union County: 167

Valencia County: 3,974

Below are the total number of cases among inmates detained by the state Corrections Department

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 239

Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 121

Lea County Correctional Facility: 181

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 149

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 96

Otero County Prison Facility: 471

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 135

Roswell Correctional Center: 225

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 182

Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 62

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 4

Below are the total number of cases among inmates held by federal agencies.

Cibola County Correctional Center: 417

Otero County Prison Facility: 430

Otero County Processing Center: 194

Torrance County Detention Facility: 47

Health officials also reported at least one case of COVID-19 in the past 28 days in the following congregate care facilities.

Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces

Advantage Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Albuquerque Grand Senior Living

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center

The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque

The Arbors of Del Rey in Las Cruces

Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation

The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Alamogordo

The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Las Cruces

Aspen Care Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque

Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque

Avamere at Rio Rancho

Avamere at Roswell

Aztec Healthcare in Aztec

Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes Deming

BeeHive Homes Farmington

BeeHive Homes Gallup

BeeHive Homes Roswell

BeeHive Homes Portales

BeeHive Homes San Pedro in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes Volcano Cliffs in Albuquerque

Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen

Blue Horizon Boutique Assisted Living & Memory Care in Las Cruces

Brookdale Santa Fe

Brookdale Valencia Albuquerque

Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces

Camino Retirement Homes in Albuquerque

Care Free Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center in Alamogordo

Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces

Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces

Casa Palo Duro in Albuquerque

Casa de Palomas in Albuquerque

Casa de Paz in Rio Rancho

Casa de Rosa in Albuquerque

Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell

Casa Mis Abuelos in Albuquerque

Casa Real in Santa Fe

Casa Sandia in Albuquerque

Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington

Cielos Abiertos Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Clayton Nursing and Rehabilitation

Colfax Long Term Care Center in Springer

Cuesta Manor in Albuquerque

Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs

El Castillo in Santa Fe

Elite Senior Care Kathryn House in Albuquerque

Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara

Golden Hands Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Good Life Senior Living in Lovington

Good Life Senior Living in Artesia

Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad

Good Life Senior Living in Hobbs

Good Life Memory Care Los Lunas

Good Samaritan Society – Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque

Good Samaritan Society Grants

Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces

Good Samaritan Society Socorro

Haciendas of Grace Village in Las Cruces

Hannett House in Albuquerque

Haven Care – Birch House in Albuquerque

Haven Care – Cottonwood House in Albuquerque

Haven Care – Fir House in Albuquerque

Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales

Hilldale House in Albuquerque

Ladera Center in Albuquerque

Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca

Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

Landmark at Desert Gardens in Hobbs

Landsun Unit of Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

La Posada Assisted Living in Las Cruces

Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque

La Vida Llena Assisted Living in Albuquerque

The Legacy at Santa Fe

Life Spire Assisted Living Rio Rancho

Life Spire Assisted Living Albuquerque

Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup

Life Care Center in Farmington

Lovington Healthcare in Lovington

Kingston Residence of Santa Fe

Mariah House in Albuquerque

Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero

Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming

Mission Arch Center in Roswell

The Montebello on Academy in Albuquerque

The Montecito in Santa Fe

MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Rio Rancho

Mountain View Manor in Albuquerque

The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho

The New Beginnings Senior Living in Albuquerque

New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences

North Ridge Care Center in Albuquerque

Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque

Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe

Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque

Princeton Place in Albuquerque

Pueblo of Isleta Assisted Living & Memory Care Facility

Ravenna Assisted Living in Albuquerque

The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque

Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho

The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque

Rio Rancho Center

Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque

Sandia View Cottonwood Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Sandia View Spain Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Senior Living Systems in Los Lunas

Shady Pines Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Sierra Healthcare Center in Truth or Consequences

Sierra Vista Retirement Community in Santa Fe

Silver City Care Center in Silver City

Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation in Los Alamos

South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque

Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque

St. Anthony’s Healthcare in Clovis

Sundance Home in Gallup

Sunny Day Assisted Living in Gallup

Sunshine Assisted Living in Tucumcari

The Suites at Rio Vista in Rio Rancho

Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell

Taos Living Center

Taos Retirement Village

Tender Heart Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Tercer Cielo Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Vida Encantada Nursing and Rehabilitation in Las Vegas

The Village at Northrise in Las Cruces

Village Retirement Community in Roswell

Vista Hermosa in Santa Fe

Vista Sandia Assisted Living in Albuquerque

The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque

Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces

West Ridge Village in Albuquerque

Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis

White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs

Willow Wood Assisted Living in Albuquerque